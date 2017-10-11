ENTERTAINMENT

Oct 13

El Twanguero

Back by popular demand! Once called a “fire-breathing guitar hero” by U.S. press, the Grammy and Goya award-winning guitarist, Diego Garcia, puts a Spanish twist on American rock ’n’ roll stylings of Chet Atkins, Carl Perkins and Les Paul.

Time: 8 p.m., Oct. 13

Cost: $20

Details: www.grandvision.org

Oct. 14

Popfuji

Brouwerij West’s concert series, Popfuji, continues into the fall with a special evening of music from music legend John Doe of the seminal Los Angeles punk band X and Cutty Flam. Legendary musician John Doe has for forty years been instrumental in the music world. In 1977, he along with fellow bandmates, Exene Cervenka, DJ Bonebrake and Billy Zoom, created one of the influential punk bands from Los Angeles, X, whose distinctive sound ushered in one of Los Angeles’s pivotal cultural moments.

Time: 7 to 11 p.m. Oct. 14

Cost: $15

Details: www.brouwerijwest.com

Venue: Brouwerij West, 110 E. 22nd St., San Pedro

Oct. 14

Tim Weisberg

Tim Weisberg is widely considered one of the pioneers in rock-jazz fusion.

Time: 8 p.m. Oct. 14

Cost: $25

Details: https://alvasshowroom.com/event/tim-weisberg-2

Venue: Alvas Showroom, 1417 W. 8th St., San Pedro

Oct. 15

4 Level Interchange

Long Beach’s 4 Level Interchange meld their influences of funk, post bop, rock, electronica and world music into compositions.

Time: 4 p.m. Oct. 15

Cost: $10

Details: https://alvasshowroom.com/event/4-level-interchange-2

Venue: Alvas Showroom, 1417 W. 8th St., San Pedro

Oct. 17

Brightwork Ensemble

The ensemble focuses on newly composed concert music and masterworks from the 20th century. Ensemble percussionist Nick Terry will lead a masterclass for CSUDH students.

Time: 4 p.m. Oct. 17

Cost: Free

Details: (310) 243-3543

Venue: California State University Dominguez Hills, 1000 E. Victoria St., Carson

Oct. 21

Jeeyoon Kim



Classical Crossroads’ “The Interludes” concert series presents Beverly Hills National Auditions winner, pianist Jeeyoon Kim. A native of South Korea, Jeeyoon Kim has performed recitals, chamber music, and concertos in leading venues across the United States.

Time: 3 p.m. Oct. 21

Cost: Fre

Details: (310) 316-5574; http://www.palosverdes.com/ClassicalCrossroads/TheInterludes.htm

Venue: First Lutheran Church & School, 2900 W. Carson St., Torrance

Oct. 21

Dirk Hamilton

Dirk Hamilton will be singing, playing and talking some on acoustic guitar, harmonica and vocals.

Time: 8 p.m. Oct. 21

Cost: $20

Details: https://alvasshowroom.com/event/dirk-hamilton

Venue: Alvas Showroom, 1417 W. 8th St., San Pedro

Oct. 22

Sabine Trio



Sabine is widely respected as an award winning classical pianist in the United States and Europe.

Time: 4 p.m. Oct. 22

Cost: $20

Details: https://alvasshowroom.com/event/ sabine-trio-2

Venue: Alvas Showroom, 1417 W. 8th St., San Pedro

Oct. 24

Native Plant Society

The Native Plant Society is a sextet led by CSUDH faculty composer Jonathon Grasse specializing in improvisation.

Time: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 24

Cost: Free

Details: (310) 243-3543

Venue: California State University Dominguez Hills, 1000 E. Victoria St., Carson

THEATER

Oct. 13

Blood Wedding

The classic Spanish play by Federico Garcia Lorca erupts into a deadly dance of love and deception, family and revenge, beauty and betrayal.

Featuring a El Dia de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) look and style, Blood Wedding is the tale of a young bride-to-be who receives a visit from Leonardo, a former lover who stirs up trouble on her wedding day, sparking a family blood feud that threatens the celebration.

Time: 8 p.m. on Oct. 13 and 14,

Cost: $10 to $15

Details: (310) 243-3589; www.csudh.edu/theatre/tickets

Venue: California State University Dominguez Hills’ University Theatre, 1000 E. Victoria St., Carson

Oct. 14

Cabaret

From the enigmatic Emcee, to the wounded Sally Bowles, to a mature couple dealing with the difficulties of the prevalent anti-semitism that flourishes around them, these familiar characters will reignite the sense of despair and danger so commonly found in fascist regimes.

Time: 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and 2 p.m. Sundays, Oct. 14 through Nov. 18

Cost: $20.00 to $24.00

Details: www.lbplayhouse.org

Venue: Long Beach Playhouse, 5021 E. Anaheim St., Long Beach

Oct. 20

In the Heights

Before there was Hamilton, there was Lin-Manuel Miranda’s cutting edge musical masterpiece In the Heights. The story is set over the course of three days in the vibrant New York community of Washington Heights – a place where the coffee from the corner bodega is light and sweet, the windows are always open and the breeze carries the rhythm of three generations of music.

Time: 8 p.m. Oct. 20, 21, 27, 28, Nov. 3 and 4, 1 p.m. Oct. 22, 29 and Nov. 5, 2 p.m. Oct. 28 and Nov. 4, and 6 p.m. Oct. 29.

Cost: $20

Details: (562) 856-1999; www.musical.org

Venue: Carpenter Performing Arts Center, 6200 E. Atherton, Long Beach

Oct. 20

The Dog’s Pond

The Dogs Pond centers on a small band of veterans of our most recent wars, Owen, Stills and Bergsey, who have gathered for a reunion organized by Owen’s brother Carter at their uncle’s fishing camp cabin on the Dogs Pond in Maine.

Time: 8 p.m. Oct. 20

Cost: $10

Details: www.panndoraproductions.com

Venue: The Garage Theatre, 251 E. 7th St., Long Beach

Ongoing

Boeing Boeing

A zany French farce featuring the swinging bachelor Bernard and his three stewardesses – all engaged to him without knowing about each other. Turbulence abounds when airline schedules change and they all end up at his Parisian flat at the same time.

Time: 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturday, through Oct. 21

Cost: $23 to $45

Details: https://shakespearebythesea.secure.force.com

Venue: Little Fish Theatre, 777 Centre St., San Pedro

Dracula

Celebrate the Halloween season with the Long Beach Playhouse in the company of the most classic monster ever to roam through literature, film, and stage – Count Dracula! As Lucy Seward succumbs to a mysterious illness which is draining her life force, her father and his long-time associate, Dr. Van Helsing hunt the true cause of her malady – a vampire stalking London.

Time: 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sundays, through Oct. 21

Cost: $20

Details: (562) 494-1014; www.lbplayhouse.org

Venue: Long Beach Playhouse, 5021 E. Anaheim St., Long Beach

ARTS

Oct. 21

Saturday ArtWalk

The San Pedro Historic Waterfront Business Improvement District and the Arts District invite the public to explore the galleries and artist lofts, dine in our unique eateries and stay for a show or listen to music at local bars and restaurants. The free guided ArtWalk tours will be offered.

Time: 2:30 p.m. Oct. 21

Cost: Free

Details: www.sanpedrobid.com

Venue: Sirens Java and Tea, 357 W. 7th St., San Pedro

Ongoing

Diasporagasm

South Bay Contemporary Gallery in conjunction with Michael Stearns Studio 347 presents a co-

located multimedia exhibition Diasporagasm. This exhibit is curated by artist, Beyoncenista, the alter ego of April Bey. This exhibit acts as a performance bringing together melanated artists working in Los Angeles, Haiti, Ghana, the Caribbean and West Africa.

Drawing from the groundbreaking film Moonlight—a timeless story of human connection and

self-discovery, the curator appropriates, amends and recontextualizes the juxtaposition of art,

race and gender. The opening reception is from 6 to 9 p.m. Oct. 5.

Time: Through Nov. 18

Cost: Free

Details: (562) 400-0544

Venue: Gallery 347, 347 W. 7th St., San Pedro

PUMP 2017

FLOOD, the artist group that brought Soundwalk to Long Beach for 10 years and recently inaugurated “soundpedro” at Angels Gate Cultural Center in San Pedro, is pleased to announce PUMP (Public Urban Multi-Sensory Presentations). This arts festival will highlight works by over 50 emerging and mid-career artists from throughout Southern California.

Time: Runs through Oct. 21

Cost: Free

Details: lbpump.org

Venue: Various locations in Long Beach

17th Annual Frida Kahlo Artist Exhibit



Enjoy another awe-inspiring exhibit featuring several artists at Picture This Gallery. The opening reception night, from 4 to 8 p.m. Sept. 16, will include live musical performances featuring CASI SON and Omar Perez, as well as Frida look-alike contest.

Time: 12 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays, through Oct. 31

Cost: Free

Details: (562) 233-3726

Venue: Picture This Gallery, 4130 Norse Way, Long Beach

blink•point

TransVagrant Projects and Gallery 478 are pleased to present blink•point, recent work by Ellwood T. Risk.

Risk is a self-taught artist who has been living and working in Los Angeles since 1992. Risk appropriates, alters, re-contextualizes, shoots (here and there) and re-presents the ordinary in unanticipated iterations. An artist’s reception is scheduled 4 to 7 p.m. Sept. 9.

Time: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, through Nov. 25

Cost: Free

Details: (310) 600-4873; (310) 732-2150

Venue: TransVagrant Projects and Gallery 478, 478 W. 7th St., San Pedro

rebidishu III

Los Angeles Harbor College Fine Arts Gallery is pleased to present rebidishu III, Recent Paintings by Katy Crowe.

Abstract art is often seen as carrying a moral dimension, in that it can be interpreted to stand for virtues ranging from order and purity, to simplicity and spirituality. In the case of Crowe, virtue is obtained by process and intuition.

Time: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, through Nov. 30

Cost: Free

Details: (310) 233-4411

Venue: Los Angeles Harbor College Fine Arts Gallery, 1111 Figueroa Place, Wilmington

COMMUNITY

Oct. 12

Many Winters Gathering of Elders

The Gathering of Elders Committee is excited to announce the revival of the annual Many Winters Gathering of the Elders. Indigenous elders from across Turtle Island will visit Tongva territory to share their traditional teachings and medicine.

Time: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 12 through 15

Cost: Free

Details: http://angelsgateart.org

Venue: Angels Gate Cultural Center, 3601 S. Gaffey St., San Pedro

Oct. 13

Red Bull GRC Los Angeles

Created to produce the fastest and most exciting racing in motorsports, Red Bull Global Rallycross pits small production-based cars driven by star drivers against each other in door-to-door racing featuring dirt, asphalt and tabletop jumps.

Time: Oct. 13 and 14

Cost: $35 to $200

Details: http://redbullglobalrallycross.com

Venue: Port of Los Angeles, San Pedro

Oct. 14

Patti Cake$ at the Art!



In a coming-of-age story straight out of Jersey, an unlikely rapper finds her voice as a one-of-a-kind hip-hop legend in the making in PATTI CAKE$, the first feature film from acclaimed commercial and music-video director Geremy Jasper. Set in gritty strip-mall suburbia, PATTI CAKE$ chronicles an underdog’s quest for fame and glory with humor, raw energy and some unforgettable beats.

Time: 11 a.m. Oct. 14

Cost: $8:50 to $11.50

Details: (562) 438-5435; www.arttheatrelongbeach.com

Venue: Art Theatre Long Beach, 2025 E 4th St, Long Beach

Oct. 20

LA Waterfront Movie Night: Moana

Enjoy a free outdoor showing of the Disney movie Moana at Wilmington Waterfront Park. Bring a blanket and chair and settle in at the park. No food or beverages will be provided.

Time: 8 p.m. Oct. 20

Cost: Free

Details: www.portoflosangeles.com

Venue: Wilmington Waterfront Park, 1004 W. “C” St., Wilmington

Oct. 28

Scary Stories 15

Snuggle up around the bonfire for an all-new program of scary stories with sound effects. It’s suitable for all ages. Fresh frights await you. Picnics are welcome; bring your own seating and dress warmly so you don’t get the shivers.

Time: 6:30 p.m to 8 p.m. Oct 28

Cost: $5

Details: (310) 519-0936

Venue: Angels Gate Cultural Center, 3601 S. Gaffey St., San Pedro

Oct. 29

Spooky Pedro Walking Tour

Join San Pedro historian Angela “Romee” Romero and Psychic Medium Mary O’Maley for a stroll through haunted and historic downtown San Pedro. We’ll rattle some chains and see what bumps back.

Time: 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 29

Cost: $20

Details: (310) 808-7800

Venue: Downtown San Pedro

San Pedro Día De Los Muertos Festival 2017



The streets will come alive with art, culture, delicious cuisine and live entertainment. You can enjoy the sacred altar competition and exhibition, craft vendor booths, on-site face painters, a food court, children’s stage and play area and main stage entertainment.

Time: 3 to 9 p.m. Oct. 29

Cost: Free

Details: http://sanpedrodayofthedead.com

Venue: Downtown San Pedro, 398 W. 6th St., San Pedro

Ongoing

5th Annual San Pedro International Film Festival

Fifth annual festival featuring an eclectic mix of feature length and short films, documentaries, panel discussions and special events.

Time: through Oct. 15

Cost: $10

Details: http://spiffest.org

Venue: Grand Annex, 434 W. 6th St., San Pedro