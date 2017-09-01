Long Beach Man Pleads Guilty to Federal Narcotics Charges

LONG BEACH — On Aug. 28, the leader of a narcotics-distribution ring pleaded guilty to federal drug trafficking charges and admitted importing a powerful synthetic opioid from China that was used to produce homemade pills. These, were distributed in bulk across the nation.

Gary Resnik, 32, of Long Beach, led a conspiracy that imported acetylfentanyl, a powerful and highly addictive opioid, which is many times more potent that heroin. The drug is not approved for any use in the United States.

Resnik pleaded guilty to two felony offenses — conspiracy to manufacture and distribute narcotics (including acetylfentanyl and ecstasy), and possession with the intent to distribute acetylfentanyl.

In a plea agreement filed in federal court, Resnik admitted to importing bulk chemicals that were used to manufacture narcotics, including acetylfenatnyl. The drug organization also obtained pill presses from China used to illegally make tablets in labs in Long Beach and Baldwin Park. Resnik acknowledged that Drug Enforcement Administration agents seized more than 9 kilograms of acetylfentanyl from the organization.

During the course of an investigation by the DEA, authorities seized narcotics – including opiate pills containing acetylfentanyl, Xanax and ecstasy – from a man who had just purchased the drugs from members of the organization.

Resnik is scheduled to be sentenced on Feb. 26, 2018. He faces 20 years in federal prison for each of the two counts.