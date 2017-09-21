Long Beach Goes Sanctuary

After eight hours at an overflowing city hall residents walked out with assurance that the city will support its undocumented immigrant population by pledging not to cooperate with federal authorities to deport them.

“As the daughter of immigrants myself, I know firsthand the value immigrants bring to our city,” said Councilwoman Lena Gonzalez, who put the motion on the agenda. “This is our sanctuary policy. Long Beach Values Act is what we are calling it…. Not only does it provide protections, it will provide resources for to our immigrants.”

The Long Beach City Council voted 7-1, with Councilman Daryl Supernaw absent and Councilwoman Stacy Mungo opposed, to affirm the California Values Act, Senate Bill 54, and writes a local policy that expands on that bill.

“I support Dreamers; I support state law, but I really wish we would follow our own process,” said Mungo, who wanted the item to go through the city’s legislative committee.

The policy, which would be written through the Office of Equity in collaboration with local immigrant rights organizations and educational institutions will be presented to the council after 60 days.

Councilwoman Lena Gonzalez, the agenda author, specified that she wanted the policy to include considerations to protect local Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals and Dreamer students, preventing future deportations of local residents, examining county partnerships, protecting the information of local immigrant residents and advocating for pro-immigrant policies.

“We want to see a real commitment that [the council members] are going to protect every resident,” said Alex Montances with the Filipino Migrant Center. “Folks can say it’s symbolic, but it means more to us…. It is a show of support…. We understand that [Immigration and Customs Enforcement] will do whatever they can.”