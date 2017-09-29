ENTERTAINMENT

Sept. 30

Everyday Outlaw

Down from the High Sierras, this Tahoe-based country band kicks up the best of Waylon Jennings, Merle Haggard and George Jones with a traditional honky-tonk lineup of acoustic guitar, telecaster, pedal steel, bass and drums.

Time: 8 p.m. Sept. 30

Cost: $20

Details: www.grandvision.org

Venue: Grand Annex, 434 W. 6th St., San Pedro

The Fred Schreuders Project

Makule Productions is proud to announce the next monthly event offering the best in jazz, featuring the Fred Schreuders Project.

Time: 8 p.m. Sept. 30

Cost: $20

Details: (310) 320-8802

Venue: Ohana Club Room, 21718 S. Vermont Ave., Torrance

Stones & Stewart

Stones & Stewart takes the audience back to this magical time in the 70s and 80s. Jumping Jack Flash as the Stones and Gregory Wolfe as Sir Rodney deliver the one-two rock ’n’ roll knock-out punch.

Time: 8 to 11 p.m. Sept. 30

Cost: $17.50 to $22.50

Details: http://tinyurl.com/stones-gaslamp

Venue: Gaslamp Long Beach, 6251 E. Pacific Coast Highway, Long Beach

Fredy Boy

Fredy Boy will be performing debut album “Tail of the Shark”. Fred Beato on drums; Tom Croucier on bass, guitar & vocals; Iliana Rose on keyboards; Kerry Chester on keyboards; Pablo Padilla on guitar.

Time: 8 p.m. Sept. 30

Cost: $20

Details: www.alvasshowroom.com

Venue: Alvas Showroom, 1417 W. 8th St., San Pedro

Oct 13

El Twanguero

Back by popular demand! Once called a “fire-breathing guitar hero” by U.S. press, Grammy & Goya award-winning guitarist Diego Garcia puts a Spanish twist on American rock ’n’ roll stylings of Chet Atkins, Carl Perkins and Les Paul.

Time: 8 p.m., Oct. 13

Cost: $20

Details: www.grandvision.org

Venue: Grand Annex, 434 W. 6th St., San Pedro

THEATER

All in the Timing

The Studio Theatre proudly presents All in the Timing by David Ives. This critically acclaimed, award-winning evening of comedic short plays combines wit, intellect, satire and just plain fun. Ives’ collection of six fast-paced glimpses into the eccentricities of life, love, communication and dating will shine a light on the absurdity of life.

Time: 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and 2 p.m. Sundays, through Sept. 30

Cost: $14 to $24

Details: (562) 494-1014; www.lbplayhouse.org

Venue: Long Beach Playhouse, 5021 E. Anaheim St., Long Beach

Oct. 6

Blood Wedding

The classic Spanish play by Federico Garcia Lorca erupts into a deadly dance of love and deception, family and revenge, beauty and betrayal.

Featuring a El Dia de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) look and style, Blood Wedding is the tale of a young bride-to-be who receives a visit from Leonardo, a former lover who stirs up trouble on her wedding day, sparking a family blood feud that threatens the celebration.

Time: 8 p.m. Oct. 6, 7, 13 and 14, and 2 p.m. Oct. 8

Cost: $10 to $15

Details: (310) 243-3589; www.csudh.edu/theatre/tickets

Venue: California State University Dominguez Hills’ University Theatre, 1000 E. Victoria St., Carson

Oct. 14

Cabaret

From the enigmatic Emcee, to the wounded Sally Bowles, to a mature couple dealing with the difficulties of the prevalent antisemitism that flourishes around them, these familiar characters will reignite the sense of despair and danger so commonly found in fascist regimes.

Time: 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and 2 p.m. Sundays, Oct. 14 through Nov. 18

Cost: $20.00 to $24.00

Details: www.lbplayhouse.org

Venue: Long Beach Playhouse, 5021 E. Anaheim St., Long Beach

Kill Climate Deniers

The global premiere of playwright and activist David Finnigan’s hyper-real story for the stage told in the style of an action film that looks squarely into our battle against man-made extinction. What happens when the unstoppable force of climate change meets the immovable object of politics?

Time: 8 p.m. Thursday through Saturdays, through Oct. 7

Cost: $15 to $25

Details: www.thegaragetheatre.org

Venue: The Garage Theatre, 251 E. 7th St., Long Beach

Boeing Boeing

A zany French farce featuring the swinging bachelor Bernard and his three stewardesses – all engaged to him without knowing about each other. Turbulence abounds when airline schedules change and they all end up at his Parisian flat at the same time.

Time: 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturday, through Oct. 21

Cost: $23 to $45

Details: https://shakespearebythesea.secure.force.com

Venue: Little Fish Theatre, 777 Centre St., San Pedro

Dracula

Celebrate the Halloween season with the Long Beach Playhouse in the company of the most classic monster ever to roam through literature, film, and stage – Count Dracula! As Lucy Seward succumbs to a mysterious illness which is draining her life force, her father and his long-time associate, Dr. Van Helsing hunt the true cause of her malady – a vampire stalking London.

Time: 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sundays, through Oct. 21

Cost: $20

Details: (562) 494-1014; www.lbplayhouse.org

Venue: Long Beach Playhouse, 5021 E. Anaheim St., Long Beach

ARTS

Oct. 5

Diasporagasm

South Bay Contemporary Gallery in conjunction with Michael Stearns Studio 347 presents a co-

located multimedia exhibition Diasporagasm. This exhibit is curated by artist, Beyoncenista, the alter ego of April Bey. This exhibit acts as a performance bringing together melanated artists working in Los Angeles, Haiti, Ghana, the Caribbean and West Africa.

Drawing from the groundbreaking film Moonlight—a timeless story of human connection and

self-discovery, the curator appropriates, amends and recontextualizes the juxtaposition of art,

race and gender. The opening reception is from 6 to 9 p.m. Oct. 5.

Time: Oct. 5 through Nov. 18

Cost: Free

Details: (562) 400-0544

Venue: Gallery 347, 347 W. 7th St., San Pedro

Oct. 7

PUMP 2017

FLOOD, the artist group that brought Soundwalk to Long Beach for 10 years and recently inaugurated “soundpedro” at Angels Gate Cultural Center in San Pedro, is pleased to announce PUMP (Public Urban Multi-Sensory Presentations). This arts festivalwill highlight works by over 50 emerging and mid-career artists from throughout Southern California.

Time: Oct. 7 through 21

Cost: Free

Details: lbpump.org

Venue: Various locations in Long Beach

Be the Change: Los Angeles Protest Photographs by Cindy Bendat, 2003-2017

This photography exhibition features 58 timely and incisive protest photographs by California photographer Cindy Bendat.

Bendat’s protest photographs in the exhibition reveal the visual power of people taking action in major protest movements in Los Angeles, including marches for immigrant rights, the Occupy movement, Black Lives Matter, Arab Spring, Burma freedom, anti-Iraq war/peace, labor unions and worker solidarity and the 2017 Women’s March.

Time: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, through Oct. 10

Cost: Free

Details: (310) 243-3588

Venue: California State University Dominguez Hills’ University Art Gallery, 1000 E. Victoria St., Carson

17th Annual Frida Kahlo Artist Exhibit

Enjoy another awe-inspiring exhibit featuring several artists at Picture This Gallery. The opening reception night, from 4 to 8 p.m. Sept. 16, will include live musical performances featuring CASI SON and Omar Perez, as well as Frida look-alike contest.

Time: 12 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays, through Oct. 31

Cost: Free

Details: (562) 233-3726

Venue: Picture This Gallery, 4130 Norse Way, Long Beach

blink•point

TransVagrant Projects and Gallery 478 are pleased to present blink•point, recent work by Ellwood T. Risk.

Risk is a self-taught artist who has been living and working in Los Angeles since 1992. Risk appropriates, alters, re-contextualizes, shoots (here and there) and re-presents the ordinary in unanticipated iterations. An artist’s reception is scheduled 4 to 7 p.m. Sept. 9.

Time: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, through Nov. 25

Cost: Free

Details: (310) 600-4873; (310) 732-2150

Venue: TransVagrant Projects and Gallery 478, 478 W. 7th St., San Pedro

rebidishu III

Los Angeles Harbor College Fine Arts Gallery is pleased to present rebidishu III, Recent Paintings by Katy Crowe.

Abstract art is often seen as carrying a moral dimension, in that it can be interpreted to stand for virtues ranging from order and purity, to simplicity and spirituality. In the case of Crowe, virtue is obtained by process and intuition.

Time: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, through Nov. 30

Cost: Free

Details: (310) 233-4411

Venue: Los Angeles Harbor College Fine Arts Gallery, 1111 Figueroa Place, Wilmington

COMMUNITY

Sept. 30

2017 Yatai Festival

Bringing the community together for a cultural experience, Japan Alliance is proud to co-host the 2017 Yatai Festival alongside the City of Los Angeles! We are shutting down the streets to bring you Japanese food (with a beer garden), live entertainment, and Japanese and Japanese American culture.

Time: 3 to 9 p.m. Sept. 30

Cost: Free

Details: japanalliance.org

Venue: 186th Street, between Harvard and Denker Street, Gardena

Oktoberfest at the Wigwam

Dust off your lederhosen and dirndls, the Annual Oktoberfest returns to the

San Pedro Wigwam! There will be traditional German fare, including brats, sauerkraut, German potato salad, pretzels and beer. There will also be music, stein holding, yodeling, polka and more.

Time: 4 p.m. Sept. 30

Cost: $14

Venue: San Pedro Wigwam, 543 Shepard St. San Pedro

Oct. 1

Sustainable Seafood Expo 2017

Learn how to choose the right fish for your dish – one that’s good for your body and for the environment. Throughout the Aquarium, you’ll be able to enjoy scrumptious seafood samples, meet top chefs, learn during cooking demonstrations, explore informational booths, watch educational movies in the auditorium and sip an ice-cold beverage or two.

Time: 12 to 5 p.m. Oct. 1

Cost: $10

Details: (310) 548-7562, https://sustainableseafoodexpo.org

Venue: Cabrillo Marine Aquarium, 3720 Stephen M White Drive, San Pedro

Oct. 5

5th Annual San Pedro International Film Festival

Fifth annual festival featuring an eclectic mix of feature length and short films, including 1987’s Some Kind Of Wonderful (Oct. 7 at 7 p.m.), documentaries, panel discussions and special events.

Time: Oct. 5 through 15

Cost: $10

Details: http://spiffest.org

Venue: Grand Annex, 434 W. 6th St., San Pedro

Oct. 7

Jessica Lang Dance

The award-winning choreographer and artistic director of Jessica Lang Dance seamlessly incorporates striking design elements and classical ballet vocabulary into artfully crafted, emotionally riveting, contemporary works.

Time: 8 p.m. Oct. 7

Cost: $99

Details: (562) 985-7000; www.CarpenterArts.org

Venue: Carpenter Performing Arts Center, 6200 Atherton St., Long Beach

Oct. 7

Filipino American History Month Celebration

This month-long celebration in Carson showcases amazing talents and performing artists in music, creative arts, and other varied forms of entertainment from the Filipino-American community. Headlining this year’s event are The Filharmonic and Geneva Cruz.

Time: 9 a.m. Oct. 7

Cost: Free

Details: (310) 952-1743

Venue: CJMM Community Center, 801 E. Carson St., Carson

Oct. 12

Many Winters Gathering of Elders

The Gathering of Elders Committee is excited to announce the revival of the annual Many Winters Gathering of the Elders. Indigenous elders from across Turtle Island will visit Tongva territory to share their traditional teachings and medicine.

Time: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 12 through 15

Cost: Free

Details: http://angelsgateart.org

Venue: Angels Gate Cultural Center, 3601 S. Gaffey St., San Pedro