The Creation of Man and La Muerte

Eric Almanza ’s body of work examines social and political issues such as Chicano identity, the criminalization of immigrants, urban life both present and future, and visualizes how they are weaved into the fabric of mainstream twenty-first-century American society.



The calculated objective of Almanza ’s work is to revise what mainstream twenty-first-century American society looks like with the inclusion of both immigrant and minority populations. Almanza ’s work continues to establish both the existence and relevancy of classically trained narrative painters who identify as Chicano, Mexican, or Latino American to the national artistic dialogue. His work draws inspiration from traditional history and easel painting and artists such as Michelangelo Caravaggio, Jacques Louis David, Gustave Courbet, José Guadalupe Posada, David Alfaro Siqueros, Diego Rivera, John Valadez and Vincent Valdez.