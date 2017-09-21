Arsenio Rodriguez Project
Sept. 23
The Arsenio Rodriguez Project
The Arsenio Rodriguez Project is an all-star ensemble of top Los Angeles musicians dedicated to the music and memory of Arsenio Rodriguez, the father of Cuban Salsa.
Time: 8 p.m. Sept. 23
Cost: $20
Details: www.grandvision.org
Venue: Grand Annex, 434 W. 6th St.,San Pedro
Sept. 24
Soniquett Flamenco
Experience an exciting afternoon of Flamenco dance and music. The show features Sarah Parra, Jose Cortez, Diego Alvarez Muñoz Jose Tanaka, Cuadro Flamenco dancers and Flamenco Guitar Dojo guitarists.
Time: 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. Sept. 24
Cost: $25 to $35
Details: http://tinyurl.com/soniquett-flamenco
Venue: Grand Annex, 434 W. 6th St., San Pedro
Popfuji IV: An Independent LA Music Showcase
Brouwerij West’s monthly summer concert series, Popfuji, continues with its fourth indie music summer concert. The September lineup features: Caught a Ghost:
Time: 12 to 8 p.m. Sept. 24
Cost: Free
Details: www.brouwerijwest.com
Venue: Brouwerij West, 110 E. 22nd St., San Pedro
Sept. 29
Sept. Swing Party at The Sky Room
Long Beach’s dance-friendly, deco supper-club The Sky Room hosts their swing sextet.
Time: 7:30 to 11:30 p.m. Sept. 29
Cost: Free
Details: (562) 983-2703
Venue: The Sky Room, 40 S. Locust Ave., Long Beach
Sept. 30
Everyday Outlaw
Down from the High Sierras, this Tahoe-based country band kicks up the best of Waylon Jennings, Merle Haggard and George Jones with a traditional honky-tonk lineup of acoustic guitar, telecaster, pedal steel, bass and drums.
Time: 8 p.m. Sept. 30
Cost: $20
Details: www.grandvision.org
Venue: Grand Annex, 434 W. 6th St., San Pedro
The Fred Schreuders Project
Makule Productions is proud to announce the next monthly event offering the best in jazz, featuring the Fred Schreuders Project.
Time: 8 p.m. Sept. 30
Cost: $20
Details: (310) 320-8802
Venue: Ohana Club Room, 21718 S. Vermont Ave., Torrance
Stones & Stewart
Stones & Stewart takes the audience back to this magical time in the 70s and 80s. Jumping Jack Flash as the Stones and Gregory Wolfe as Sir Rodney deliver the one-two rock ’n’ roll knock-out punch.
Time: 8 to 11 p.m. Sept. 30
Cost: $17.50 to $22.50
Details: http://tinyurl.com/stones-gaslamp
Venue: Gaslamp Long Beach, 6251 E. Pacific Coast Highway, Long Beach
THEATER
Sept. 30
All in the Timing
The Studio Theatre proudly presents All in the Timing by David Ives. This critically acclaimed, award-winning evening of comedic short plays combines wit, intellect, satire and just plain fun. Ives’ collection of six fast-paced glimpses into the eccentricities of life, love, communication and dating will shine a light at the absurdity of life.
Time: 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and 2 p.m. Sundays, through 30
Cost: $14 to $24
Details: (562) 494-1014; www.lbplayhouse.org
Venue: Long Beach Playhouse, 5021 E. Anaheim St., Long Bea
Oct. 7
Kill Climate Deniers
The global premiere of playwright and activist David Finnigan’s hyper-real story for the stage told in the style of an action film that looks squarely into our battle against man-made extinction. What happens when the unstoppable force of climate change meets the immovable object of politics?
Time: 8 p.m. Thursday through Saturdays, through Oct. 7
Cost: $15 to $25
Details: www.thegaragetheatre.org
Venue: The Garage Theatre, 251 E. 7th St., Long Beach
Oct. 21
Boeing Boeing
A zany French farce featuring the swinging bachelor Bernard and his three stewardesses – all engaged to him without knowing about each other. Turbulence abounds when airline schedules change and they all end up at his Parisian flat at the same time.
Time: 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturday, through Oct. 21
Cost: $23 to $45
Details: https://shakespearebythesea.secure.force.com
Venue: Little Fish Theatre, 777 Centre St., San Pedro
Oct. 21
Dracula
Celebrate the Halloween season with the Long Beach Playhouse in the company of the most classic monster ever to roam through literature, film, and stage – Count Dracula! As Lucy Seward succumbs to a mysterious illness which is draining her life force, her father and his long-time associate, Dr. Van Helsing hunt the true cause of her malady – a vampire stalking London.
Time: 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sundays, through Oct. 21
Cost: $20
Details: (562) 494-1014; www.lbplayhouse.org
Venue: Long Beach Playhouse, 5021 E. Anaheim St., Long Beach
ARTS
Oct. 5
Diasporagasm
South Bay Contemporary Gallery in conjunction with Michael Stearns Studio 347 presents a co-
located multimedia exhibition Diasporagasm. This exhibit is curated by artist, Beyoncenista, the alter ego of April Bey. This exhibit acts as a performance bringing together melanated artists working in Los Angeles, Haiti, Ghana, the Caribbean and West Africa.
Drawing from the groundbreaking film Moonlight—a timeless story of human connection and
self-discovery, the curator appropriates, amends and recontextualizes the juxtaposition of art,
race and gender. The opening reception is from 6 to 9 p.m. Oct. 5.
Time: Oct. 5 through Nov. 18
Cost: Free
Details: (562) 400-0544
Venue: Gallery 347, 347 W. 7th St., San Pedro
Oct. 31
17th Annual Frida Kahlo Artist Exhibit
Enjoy another awe-inspiring exhibit featuring several artists at Picture This Gallery. The opening reception night, from 4 to 8 p.m. Sept. 16, will include live musical performances featuring CASI SON and Omar Perez, as well as Frida look-alike contest.
Time: 12 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays, through Oct. 31
Cost: Free
Details: (562) 233-3726
Venue: Picture This Gallery, 4130 Norse Way, Long Beach
Nov. 25
blink•point
TransVagrant Projects and Gallery 478 are pleased to present blink•point, recent work by Ellwood T. Risk.
Risk is a self-taught artist who has been living and working in Los Angeles since 1992. An artist’s reception is scheduled 4 to 7 p.m. Sept. 9. Risk appropriates, alters, re-contextualizes, shoots (here and there), and re-presents the ordinary in unanticipated iterations. An artist’s reception is scheduled 4 to 7 p.m. Sept. 9.
Time: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, through Nov. 25
Cost: Free
Details: (310) 600-4873, (310) 732-2150
Venue: TransVagrant Projects and Gallery 478, 478 W. 7th St., San Pedro
COMMUNITY
Sept. 24
Caribbean Festival
Experience a day in the sun Caribbean-style. Bring your friends and family to explore Caribbean cuisine, music, and culture. Enjoy live performances, art workshops, face painting and local food and craft vendors that represent the diversity and vibrant cultures of the Caribbean.
Time: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 24
Cost: Free
Details: www.molaa.org
Venue: Museum of Latin American Art, 628 Alamitos Ave., Long Beach
Sept. 28
Dark Harbor on The Queen Mary
The normally placid Long Beach Harbor transforms into a seaport of pure Halloween horror as the Captain and the other Dark Harbor Sinister Eight Spirits return to prey on any mortals who dare to enter their realm after dark. You’ll make your way through spine-tingling mazes on and around the haunted Queen Mary, including for the first time a fourth maze aboard the ship.
Time: Sept. 28 through Oct. 9
Cost: $12
Details: http://tidd.ly/aa6af0ea
Venue: Queen Mary, 1126 Queens Way, Long Beach
Light The Night
Help celebrate the new colorful Ferris wheel at The Pike Outlets at the Light the Night event. The iconic Ferris wheel at The Pike Outlets got a colorful makeover.
Time: 6 to 10 p.m. Sept. 28
Cost: Free
Venue: The Pike Outlets, 95 S Pine Ave., Long Beach
Southern California Boat Show
Premiering this Fall, the Southern California In-Water Boat Show is making a big splash at Cabrillo Way Marina in the heart of Los Angeles Harbor. Come aboard and compare a large selection of new boats, as well as some of the finest brokerage vessels on the Pacific Coast.
Time: 12 to 7 p.m. Sept. 28
Cost: $15
Details: www.socalboatshow.com
Venue: Cabrillo Way Marina, 2500 Miner St., San Pedro