ENTERTAINMENT

Sept. 23

The Arsenio Rodriguez Project

The Arsenio Rodriguez Project is an all-star ensemble of top Los Angeles musicians dedicated to the music and memory of Arsenio Rodriguez, the father of Cuban Salsa.

Time: 8 p.m. Sept. 23

Cost: $20

Details: www.grandvision.org

Venue: Grand Annex, 434 W. 6th St.,San Pedro

Sept. 24

Soniquett Flamenco

Experience an exciting afternoon of Flamenco dance and music. The show features Sarah Parra, Jose Cortez, Diego Alvarez Muñoz Jose Tanaka, Cuadro Flamenco dancers and Flamenco Guitar Dojo guitarists.

Time: 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. Sept. 24

Cost: $25 to $35

Details: http://tinyurl.com/soniquett-flamenco

Venue: Grand Annex, 434 W. 6th St., San Pedro

Popfuji IV: An Independent LA Music Showcase

Brouwerij West’s monthly summer concert series, Popfuji, continues with its fourth indie music summer concert. The September lineup features: Caught a Ghost:

Time: 12 to 8 p.m. Sept. 24

Cost: Free

Details: www.brouwerijwest.com

Venue: Brouwerij West, 110 E. 22nd St., San Pedro

Sept. 29

Sept. Swing Party at The Sky Room

Long Beach’s dance-friendly, deco supper-club The Sky Room hosts their swing sextet.

Time: 7:30 to 11:30 p.m. Sept. 29

Cost: Free

Details: (562) 983-2703

Venue: The Sky Room, 40 S. Locust Ave., Long Beach

Sept. 30

Everyday Outlaw



Down from the High Sierras, this Tahoe-based country band kicks up the best of Waylon Jennings, Merle Haggard and George Jones with a traditional honky-tonk lineup of acoustic guitar, telecaster, pedal steel, bass and drums.

Time: 8 p.m. Sept. 30

Cost: $20

Details: www.grandvision.org

Venue: Grand Annex, 434 W. 6th St., San Pedro

The Fred Schreuders Project

Makule Productions is proud to announce the next monthly event offering the best in jazz, featuring the Fred Schreuders Project.

Time: 8 p.m. Sept. 30

Cost: $20

Details: (310) 320-8802

Venue: Ohana Club Room, 21718 S. Vermont Ave., Torrance

Stones & Stewart

Stones & Stewart takes the audience back to this magical time in the 70s and 80s. Jumping Jack Flash as the Stones and Gregory Wolfe as Sir Rodney deliver the one-two rock ’n’ roll knock-out punch.

Time: 8 to 11 p.m. Sept. 30

Cost: $17.50 to $22.50

Details: http://tinyurl.com/stones-gaslamp

Venue: Gaslamp Long Beach, 6251 E. Pacific Coast Highway, Long Beach

THEATER

Sept. 30

All in the Timing



The Studio Theatre proudly presents All in the Timing by David Ives. This critically acclaimed, award-winning evening of comedic short plays combines wit, intellect, satire and just plain fun. Ives’ collection of six fast-paced glimpses into the eccentricities of life, love, communication and dating will shine a light at the absurdity of life.

Time: 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and 2 p.m. Sundays, through 30

Cost: $14 to $24

Details: (562) 494-1014; www.lbplayhouse.org

Venue: Long Beach Playhouse, 5021 E. Anaheim St., Long Bea

Oct. 7

Kill Climate Deniers



The global premiere of playwright and activist David Finnigan’s hyper-real story for the stage told in the style of an action film that looks squarely into our battle against man-made extinction. What happens when the unstoppable force of climate change meets the immovable object of politics?

Time: 8 p.m. Thursday through Saturdays, through Oct. 7

Cost: $15 to $25

Details: www.thegaragetheatre.org

Venue: The Garage Theatre, 251 E. 7th St., Long Beach

Oct. 21

Boeing Boeing

A zany French farce featuring the swinging bachelor Bernard and his three stewardesses – all engaged to him without knowing about each other. Turbulence abounds when airline schedules change and they all end up at his Parisian flat at the same time.

Time: 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturday, through Oct. 21

Cost: $23 to $45

Details: https://shakespearebythesea.secure.force.com

Venue: Little Fish Theatre, 777 Centre St., San Pedro

Oct. 21

Dracula

Celebrate the Halloween season with the Long Beach Playhouse in the company of the most classic monster ever to roam through literature, film, and stage – Count Dracula! As Lucy Seward succumbs to a mysterious illness which is draining her life force, her father and his long-time associate, Dr. Van Helsing hunt the true cause of her malady – a vampire stalking London.

Time: 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sundays, through Oct. 21

Cost: $20

Details: (562) 494-1014; www.lbplayhouse.org

Venue: Long Beach Playhouse, 5021 E. Anaheim St., Long Beach

ARTS

Oct. 5

Diasporagasm

South Bay Contemporary Gallery in conjunction with Michael Stearns Studio 347 presents a co-

located multimedia exhibition Diasporagasm. This exhibit is curated by artist, Beyoncenista, the alter ego of April Bey. This exhibit acts as a performance bringing together melanated artists working in Los Angeles, Haiti, Ghana, the Caribbean and West Africa.

Drawing from the groundbreaking film Moonlight—a timeless story of human connection and

self-discovery, the curator appropriates, amends and recontextualizes the juxtaposition of art,

race and gender. The opening reception is from 6 to 9 p.m. Oct. 5.

Time: Oct. 5 through Nov. 18

Cost: Free

Details: (562) 400-0544

Venue: Gallery 347, 347 W. 7th St., San Pedro

Oct. 31

17th Annual Frida Kahlo Artist Exhibit



Enjoy another awe-inspiring exhibit featuring several artists at Picture This Gallery. The opening reception night, from 4 to 8 p.m. Sept. 16, will include live musical performances featuring CASI SON and Omar Perez, as well as Frida look-alike contest.

Time: 12 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays, through Oct. 31

Cost: Free

Details: (562) 233-3726

Venue: Picture This Gallery, 4130 Norse Way, Long Beach

Nov. 25

blink•point

TransVagrant Projects and Gallery 478 are pleased to present blink•point, recent work by Ellwood T. Risk.

Risk is a self-taught artist who has been living and working in Los Angeles since 1992. An artist’s reception is scheduled 4 to 7 p.m. Sept. 9. Risk appropriates, alters, re-contextualizes, shoots (here and there), and re-presents the ordinary in unanticipated iterations. An artist’s reception is scheduled 4 to 7 p.m. Sept. 9.

Time: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, through Nov. 25

Cost: Free

Details: (310) 600-4873, (310) 732-2150

Venue: TransVagrant Projects and Gallery 478, 478 W. 7th St., San Pedro

COMMUNITY

Sept. 24

Caribbean Festival

Experience a day in the sun Caribbean-style. Bring your friends and family to explore Caribbean cuisine, music, and culture. Enjoy live performances, art workshops, face painting and local food and craft vendors that represent the diversity and vibrant cultures of the Caribbean.

Time: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 24

Cost: Free

Details: www.molaa.org

Venue: Museum of Latin American Art, 628 Alamitos Ave., Long Beach

Sept. 28

Dark Harbor on The Queen Mary



The normally placid Long Beach Harbor transforms into a seaport of pure Halloween horror as the Captain and the other Dark Harbor Sinister Eight Spirits return to prey on any mortals who dare to enter their realm after dark. You’ll make your way through spine-tingling mazes on and around the haunted Queen Mary, including for the first time a fourth maze aboard the ship.

Time: Sept. 28 through Oct. 9

Cost: $12

Details: http://tidd.ly/aa6af0ea

Venue: Queen Mary, 1126 Queens Way, Long Beach

Light The Night

Help celebrate the new colorful Ferris wheel at The Pike Outlets at the Light the Night event. The iconic Ferris wheel at The Pike Outlets got a colorful makeover.

Time: 6 to 10 p.m. Sept. 28

Cost: Free

Venue: The Pike Outlets, 95 S Pine Ave., Long Beach

Southern California Boat Show

Premiering this Fall, the Southern California In-Water Boat Show is making a big splash at Cabrillo Way Marina in the heart of Los Angeles Harbor. Come aboard and compare a large selection of new boats, as well as some of the finest brokerage vessels on the Pacific Coast.

Time: 12 to 7 p.m. Sept. 28

Cost: $15

Details: www.socalboatshow.com

Venue: Cabrillo Way Marina, 2500 Miner St., San Pedro