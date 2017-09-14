ENTERTAINMENT

Sept. 15

Comedy in Old San Pedro

Join in on this free comedy show. You won’t find a cheaper ticket.The Serial Killer Of Comedy, Mike Muratore, is the emcee for the night. Comedians include Cameron Moffid, Eric Rocha and Ron Bush. *Parental Discretion Is Advised ~ Adult Humor.

Time: 7 pm. Sept. 15

Cost: Free

Details: (310) 831-2928

Venue: Machine Art Studio, 446 W. 6th St. San Pedro

Sept. 17

Andy & Renee

Award-winning Southbay rockers Andy & Renee return to the Grand Annex for a riveting tribute to The Band’s legendary Last Waltz concert.

Time: 7:30 p.m. Sept. 17

Cost: $25

Details: www.grandvision.org

Venue: Grand Annex, 434 W. 6th St., San Pedro

Sept. 21

Metalachi, The Two Tens

Punk band The Two Tens is opening for the World’s First and Only Heavy Metal Mariachi Band.

Time: 8 p.m. Sept. 21

Cost: $15 to $18

Details: (562) 435-2000

Venue: The Federal Underground, 102 Pine Ave., Long Beach

Sept. 23

The Arsenio Rodriquez Project

The Arsenio Rodriguez Project is an all-star ensemble of top Los Angeles musicians dedicated to the music and memory of Arsenio Rodriguez, the father of Cuban Salsa.

Time: 8 p.m. Sept. 23

Cost: $20

Details: www.grandvision.org

Venue: Grand Annex, 434 W. 6th St.,San Pedro

Sept. 24

Soniquett Flamenco

Experience an exciting afternoon of Flamenco dance and music. The show features Sarah Parra, Jose Cortez, Diego Alvarez Muñoz Jose Tanaka, Cuadro Flamenco dancers and Flamenco Guitar Dojo guitarists.

Time: 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. Sept. 24

Cost: $25 to $35

Details: http://tinyurl.com/soniquett-flamenco

Venue: Grand Annex, 434 W. 6th St., San Pedro

Popfuji IV: An Independent LA Music Showcase

Brouwerij West’s monthly summer concert series, Popfuji, continues with its fourth indie music summer concert. The September lineup features: Caught a Ghost:

Time: 12 to 8 p.m. Sept. 24

Cost: Free

Details: www.brouwerijwest.com

Venue: Brouwerij West, 110 E. 22nd St., San Pedro

Sept. 29

Sept. Swing Party at The Sky Room

Long Beach’s dance-friendly, deco supper-club The Sky Room hosts their swing sextet.

Time: 7:30 to 11:30 p.m. Sept. 29

Cost: Free

Details: (562) 983-2703

Venue: The Sky Room, 40 S. Locust Ave., Long Beach

Sept. 30

Everyday Outlaw



Down from the High Sierras, this Tahoe-based country band kicks up the best of Waylon Jennings, Merle Haggard and George Jones with a traditional honky-tonk lineup of acoustic guitar, telecaster, pedal steel, bass and drums.

Time: 8 p.m. Sept. 30

Cost: $20

Details: www.grandvision.org

Venue: Grand Annex, 434 W. 6th St., San Pedro

The Fred Schreuders Project

Makule Productions is proud to announce the next monthly event offering the best in jazz, featuring the Fred Schreuders Project.

Time: 8 p.m. Sept. 30

Cost: $20

Details: (310) 320-8802

Venue: Ohana Club Room, 21718 S. Vermont Ave., Torrance

Stones & Stewart

Stones & Stewart takes the audience back to this magical time in the 70s and 80s. Jumping Jack Flash as the Stones and Gregory Wolfe as Sir Rodney deliver the one-two rock ’n’ roll knock-out punch.

Time: 8 to 11 p.m. Sept. 30

Cost: $17.50 to $22.50

Details: http://tinyurl.com/stones-gaslamp

Venue: Gaslamp Long Beach, 6251 E. Pacific Coast Highway, Long Beach

THEATER

Sept. 17

Pipe Dream



Musical Theatre West’s Reiner Staged Reading Series returns for its final season, with its premiere performance of Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Pipe Dream. . Using minimal sets and costumes, but featuring the full script and score, the Reiner Staged Reading Series is a perfect way to celebrate the whole spectrum of musical theatre, while discovering some new favorite songs and shows.

Time: 7 p.m. Sept. 17

Cost: $27

Details: (562) 856-1999, ext. 4; www.musical.org

Venue: Beverly O’Neill Theater, 300 E. Ocean Blvd., Long Beach

Sept. 22

Boeing Boeing

A zany French farce featuring the swinging bachelor Bernard and his three stewardesses – all engaged to him without knowing about each other. Turbulence abounds when airline schedules change and they all end up at his Parisian flat at the same time.

Time: 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturday, Sept. 22 through Oct. 21

Cost: $23 to $45

Details: https://shakespearebythesea.secure.force.com

Venue: Little Fish Theatre, 777 Centre St., San Pedro

Sept. 23

Dracula

Celebrate the Halloween season with the Long Beach Playhouse in the company of the most classic monster ever to roam through literature, film, and stage – Count Dracula! As Lucy Seward succumbs to a mysterious illness which is draining her life force, her father and his long-time associate, Dr. Van Helsing hunt the true cause of her malady – a vampire stalking London.

Time: 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sundays, Sept. 23 through Oct. 21

Cost: $20

Details: (562) 494-1014; www.lbplayhouse.org

Venue: Long Beach Playhouse, 5021 E. Anaheim St., Long Beach

Sept. 30

All in the Timing



The Studio Theatre proudly presents All in the Timing by David Ives. This critically acclaimed, award-winning evening of comedic short plays combines wit, intellect, satire and just plain fun. Ives’ collection of six fast-paced glimpses into the eccentricities of life, love, communication and dating will shine a light at the absurdity of life.

Time: 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and 2 p.m. Sundays, through 30

Cost: $14 to $24

Details: (562) 494-1014; www.lbplayhouse.org

Venue: Long Beach Playhouse, 5021 E. Anaheim St., Long Bea

Oct. 7

Kill Climate Deniers



The global premiere of playwright and activist David Finnigan’s hyper-real story for the stage told in the style of an action film that looks squarely into our battle against man-made extinction. What happens when the unstoppable force of climate change meets the immovable object of politics?

Time: 8 p.m. Thursday through Saturdays, through Oct. 7

Cost: $15 to $25

Details: www.thegaragetheatre.org

Venue: The Garage Theatre, 251 E. 7th St., Long Beach

ARTS

Sept. 16

glass / cedar / grass



Palos Verdes Art Center is pleased to announce glass / cedar / grass, featuring contemporary works by Haida artists Corey Stein, Lisa Telford and Corey Bulpitt. Trained in traditional native art making techniques, these artists are discovering new forms of expression to comment on contemporary life.

Time: 6 to 9 p.m. Sept. 16

Cost: Free

Details: (310) 541-2479, pvartcenter.org

Venue: Palos Verdes Art Center/Beverly G. Alpay Center for Arts Education, 5504 W. Crestridge Road, Rancho Palos Verdes

Sept. 22

Building a New California

Rancho Los Cerritos announces a new exhibit, Building a New California: The Lives and Labor of Chinese Immigrants from 1850 to 1930. This exhibit highlights the experiences and contributions of Chinese immigrants in the Los Angeles region through photographs and artifacts.

Time: 5:30 to 7 p.m. Sept. 22

Cost: Free

Details: www.rancholoscerritos.org

Venue: Rancho Los Cerritos, 4600 Virginia Road, Long Beach

Oct. 5

Diasporagasm

South Bay Contemporary Gallery in conjunction with Michael Stearns Studio 347 presents a co-

located multimedia exhibition Diasporagasm. This exhibit is curated by artist, Beyoncenista, the alter ego of April Bey. This exhibit acts as a performance bringing together melanated artists working in Los Angeles, Haiti, Ghana, the Caribbean and West Africa.

Drawing from the groundbreaking film Moonlight—a timeless story of human connection and

self-discovery, the curator appropriates, amends and recontextualizes the juxtaposition of art,

race and gender. The opening reception is from 6 to 9 p.m. Oct. 5.

Time: Oct. 5 through Nov. 18

Cost: Free

Details: (562) 400-0544

Venue: Gallery 347, 347 W. 7th St., San Pedro

Oct. 31

17th Annual Frida Kahlo Artist Exhibit



Enjoy another awe-inspiring exhibit featuring several artists at Picture This Gallery. The opening reception night, from 4 to 8 p.m. Sept. 16, will include live musical performances featuring CASI SON and Omar Perez, as well as Frida look-alike contest.

Time: 12 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays, through Oct. 31

Cost: Free

Details: (562) 233-3726

Venue: Picture This Gallery, 4130 Norse Way, Long Beach

Nov. 25

blink•point

TransVagrant Projects and Gallery 478 are pleased to present blink•point, recent work by Ellwood T. Risk.

Risk is a self-taught artist who has been living and working in Los Angeles since 1992. An artist’s reception is scheduled 4 to 7 p.m. Sept. 9. Risk appropriates, alters, re-contextualizes, shoots (here and there), and re-presents the ordinary in unanticipated iterations. An artist’s reception is scheduled 4 to 7 p.m. Sept. 9.

Time: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, through Nov. 25

Cost: Free

Details: (310) 600-4873, (310) 732-2150

Venue: TransVagrant Projects and Gallery 478, 478 W. 7th St., San Pedro

COMMUNITY

Sept. 15

Sabor Latino

Celebrate heritage at the City of Carson’s Sabor Latino. Expect music, entertainment, food and rides.

Time: 3 to 10 p.m. Sept. 15 and 16, and 3 to 9 p.m. Sept. 17

Cost: Free

Details: (310) 835-0212 ext. 1467

Venue: Carson Community Center, 801 E. Carson St. Carson

Concert for Peace

The Long Beach Vets for Peace along with Per Se The Band presents a Concert for Peace. This event will be about recognition, awareness and promotion of organizations that support the Disabled Performing Arts, Youth Programs, Youth Sports, and Veterans issues through music, poetry, dance and guest speakers.

Time: 1 to 8 p.m. Sept. 15

Cost: Free

Venue: Long Beach Recreation Park, 4900 E. 7th St., Long Beach

Oktoberfest at the Social List

The Social List kicks off their 2nd annual Oktoberfest Beer Club kicks off on Sept. 15. Don’t miss the opportunity to be part of an underground TSL network.

Time: Sept. 15 through Oct. 31

Cost: $15

Details: (562) 433-5478

Venue: The Social List, 2105 E 4th St, Long Beach

Sept.15

Two Trains Runnin’



See this documentary about the search for two forgotten blues singers, Son House and Skip James, set in Mississippi during the height of the Civil Rights Movement. The film revisits an important moment when America’s cultural and political institutions were dramatically transformed — all the more relevant today, in an era of renewed attention to race relations, police brutality and voting rights.

Time: Sept. 15 through 21

Cost: $15

Details: (562) 438-5435; arttheatrelongbeach.com

Venue: Art Theatre Long Beach, 2025 E. 4th St., Long Beach

Sept. 16

Fiesta in the Park

This end of summer event will feature free music, entertainment for kids, a bar garden and food trucks.

Time: 12 p.m. Sept. 16

Cost: Free

Details: (562) 570-7777

Venue: Silverado Park, 1545 W. 31st St., Long Beach

Long Beach Folk Revival Festival

Get ready for a real good time with The Hollow Trees on the family stage at the Folk Revival Festival 2017. The Folk Revival Festival is a full day of music, activities, food and shopping.

Time: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sept. 16

Cost: $40

Details: folkrevivalfestival.com/tickets

Venue: Rainbow Lagoon Park, 400 Shoreline Drive, Long Beach

The Longest Swim

Visit AltaSea at the Port of Los Angeles to tour its historic warehouses on City Dock 1 and meet AltaSea’s partner, Ben Lecomte, who plans to be the first person ever to swim across the Pacific Ocean.

Learn about the ocean research that AltaSea is doing to solve the world’s most pressing problems, including climate change, energy supply, and food security — and the ocean research projects that Lecomte’s team will be conducting during his epic 6-month swimming voyage across the Pacific.

Time: 10 a.m. Sept. 16

Cost: Free

Details: RSVP@altasea.org

Venue: AltaSea, 58 Berth, San Pedro

Sept. 17

Salt Marsh Open House

Step out into nature and discover the hidden world of the Salinas de San Pedro Salt Marsh. Join Cabrillo Marine Aquarium educators and Coastal Park naturalists as they help uncover the world of mud and water that is our local wetland.

Time: 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. Sept. 17

Cost: Free

Details: (310) 548-7562; www.cabrillomarineaquarium.org

Venue: Cabrillo Marine Aquarium, 3720 Stephen M. White Drive, San Pedro

Sept. 24

Caribbean Festival

Experience a day in the sun Caribbean-style. Bring your friends and family to explore Caribbean cuisine, music, and culture. Enjoy live performances, art workshops, face painting and local food and craft vendors that represent the diversity and vibrant cultures of the Caribbean.

Time: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 24

Cost: Free

Details: www.molaa.org

Venue: Museum of Latin American Art, 628 Alamitos Ave., Long Beach

Sept. 28

Dark Harbor on The Queen Mary



The normally placid Long Beach Harbor transforms into a seaport of pure Halloween horror as the Captain and the other Dark Harbor Sinister Eight Spirits return to prey on any mortals who dare to enter their realm after dark. You’ll make your way through spine-tingling mazes on and around the haunted Queen Mary, including for the first time a fourth maze aboard the ship.

Time: Sept. 28 through Oct. 9

Cost: $12

Details: http://tidd.ly/aa6af0ea

Venue: Queen Mary, 1126 Queens Way, Long Beach

Light The Night

Help celebrate the new colorful Ferris wheel at The Pike Outlets at the Light the Night event. The iconic Ferris wheel at The Pike Outlets got a colorful makeover.

Time: 6 to 10 p.m. Sept. 28

Cost: Free

Venue: The Pike Outlets, 95 S Pine Ave., Long Beach

Southern California Boat Show

Premiering this Fall, the Southern California In-Water Boat Show is making a big splash at Cabrillo Way Marina in the heart of Los Angeles Harbor. Come aboard and compare a large selection of new boats, as well as some of the finest brokerage vessels on the Pacific Coast.

Time: 12 to 7 p.m. Sept. 28

Cost: $15

Details: www.socalboatshow.com

Venue: Cabrillo Way Marina, 2500 Miner St., San Pedro