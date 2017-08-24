Ships Ahoy!

2017 LA Fleet Week Ships Announced

SAN PEDRO — On Aug. 23 Los Angeles Fleet Week organizers released the names and details of the visiting military ships to the Los Angeles Harbor.

The U.S. Navy, U.S. Coast Guard and Royal Canadian Navy ships, which will start arriving Aug. 29, will be hosting tours from Sept. 1 through the Labor Day weekend.

All visiting LA Fleet Week ships are active vessels recently deployed overseas. Online reservations for the free 20-minute ship tours went live on www.LAFleetWeek.com earlier this month and booked up quickly. However, walk-up tours are available to visitors on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Senior citizens and visitors with disabilities are encouraged to visit LA Fleet Week on Friday, September 1, to avoid the larger crowds over the weekend.

LA Fleet Week ship details include:

The USS Anchorage (LPD-23) is a San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock and the second ship of the U.S. Navy to be a namesake of the city of Anchorage, Alaska. Its motto is We Leave Nothing to Chance.”

USS Dewey (DDG-105) is an Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer in the U.S. Navy. Dewey is the third Navy ship named after Admiral of the Navy George Dewey, hero of the Battle of Manila Bay during the Spanish-American War. Its motto is “The Will to Fight from the Heart.”

USS Scout (MCM-8) is the eighth ship in the Avenger-class of mine countermeasure ships, commissioned by the U.S. Navy on December 15, 1990. Its motto is “Pathfinders – We lead the way.”

Coast Guard Cutter Active, or USCGC Active (WMEC-618), is the eighth Coast Guard vessel to bear its proud name. A Reliance-class cutter, it was officially commissioned by the U.S. Coast Guard on September 17, 1966. Its motto is “Li’l Tough Guy.”

HMCS Ottawa (FFH 341) is a Royal Canadian Navy Halifax-class frigate, the Ottawa is named for Canada’s national capital, the City of Ottawa, and is the twelfth and final ship of the Halifax class that were built as part of the Canadian Patrol Frigate Project. Its nickname is “Ocean Beaver.”

In addition to public ship tours, LA Fleet Week will feature dozens of exhibits and activities for the public to enjoy. These include military, first-responder and STEM displays and demonstrations, aircraft flyovers, live entertainment daily, free evening concerts on the Battleship IOWA, a Wednesday evening Welcome Party in downtown San Pedro, Saturday evening fireworks, food, the popular Labor Day morning “Conquer The Bridge” race and Victory Breakfast, a celebrity-judged Galley Wars cooking competition between the Navy, Coast Guard and Marines, Royal Canadian Navy.