ENTERTAINMENT

Sept. 1

Susie Hansen Latin Band

Listen to jazz and chow down on food from the market.

Time: 7 to 9 p.m. Sept. 1

Cost: Free

Details: www.farmersmarketla.com

Venue: The Original Farmers Market, 6333 W. 3rd St., Los Angeles

Quiet Riot, Los Lobos

Guests can come on and feel the noise on the Delta Air Lines stage for performances by Quiet Riot and Los Lobos, preceded by the comedy magic of The Great Omar and the Metallica tribute band Masters of Puppets.

Time: 3 p.m. Sept. 1

Cost: $10

Details: http://tinyurl.com/IowaFleetWeek2017

Venue: Battleship Iowa, 250 S. Harbor Blvd., San Pedro

Sept. 2

Vince Neil

Vince Neil, the Legendary Voice of Mötley Crüe, will be performing all the Mötley Crüe hits, with thanks to the generous underwriting of the Annenberg Foundation. A 1980s Dance Party will feature a special guest, kicking things off with an energetic show, followed by veterans Thom Tran and James P. Connolly of the GI’s of Comedy. The entertainment starts with local rock group Purple Sugar followed by comedians Wendy Liebman, Sean Carrigan and Culture Clash.

Time: 4:30 p.m. Sept. 2

Cost: $10

Details: http://tinyurl.com/IowaFleetWeek2017

Venue: Battleship Iowa, 250 S. Harbor Blvd., San Pedro

New Blues Festival IV



More than 30 of the biggest names in Blues Music join us this Labor Day Weekend in the beautiful El Dorado Park in what promises to be its most ambitious event to date.

Time: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sept. 2 and 3

Cost: $40 to $75

Details: www.newsbluesfestival.com

Venue: El Dorado Park, Long Beach

Sept. 3

Colour My World

Enjoy covers of Chicago’s biggest hits.

Time: 5 to 7 p.m. Sept. 3

Cost: Free

Details: http://tinyurl.com/ManhattanBchConcertsinthePark

Venue: Polliwog Park, 1601 Manhattan Beach Blvd, Manhattan Beach

Brent Payne, Shannon Rae

Country stars Brent Payne and Shannon Rae headline the entertainment. They will be preceded by tribute bands Dog n Butterfly (Heart) and Mirage (Fleetwood Mac).

Time: 3 p.m. Sept. 3

Cost: $10

Details: http://tinyurl.com/IowaFleetWeek2017

Venue: Battleship Iowa, 250 S. Harbor Blvd., San Pedro

Sept. 4

2H2H



Join the all-female tribute to UFO on the USS Iowa for a “Shoot Shoot” holiday afternoon.

Time: 4 p.m. Sept. 4

Cost: Free

Details: http://tinyurl.com/yd55onwp

Venue: Battleship USS Iowa, 250 S. Harbor Blvd, Berth 87, San Pedro

Sept. 8

Piano Quartet in E-flat Major, Op. 47

Classical Crossroads’ First Fridays at First! ~ fff recital series presents the Los Angeles Ensemble: violinist Joanna Lee violin, violist Tanner Menees, cellist Bingxia Lu and pianist Sung Chang.

Time: 12 p.m. Sept. 8

Cost: Free

Details: (310) 316-5574; www.palosverdes.com/ClassicalCrossroads/FirstFridays.htm

Venue: First Lutheran Church & School, 2900 W. Carson St., Torrance

Sept. 10

Catherine Gregory, David Kaplan

Rolling Hills United Methodist Church’s Second Sundays At Two concert series presents flutist Catherine Gregory and pianist David Kaplan.

Time: 2 p.m. Sept. 10

Cost: Free

Details: (310) 316-5574

Venue: Rolling Hills United Methodist Church, 26438 Crenshaw Blvd., Rolling Hills Estates

Sept. 14

San Pedro Jam Session

Instrumentalists and vocalists are invited to sit-in and play the Jazz Standards from the

American Songbook. Hugh von Kleist Quartet will host the event.

Time: 9 p.m. Sept. 14, 21 and 28

Cost: Free

Details: www.facebook.com/hugh.vonkleist, www.facebook.com/hughvonkleistmusic

Venue: Crimsin Lounge, 345 W. 6th St., San Pedro

THEATER

Sept. 1

Kill Climate Deniers

The global premiere of playwright/activist David Finnigan’s hyper-real story for the stage, told in the style of an action film, that looks squarely into our battle against man-made extinction. What happens when the unstoppable force of climate change meets the immovable object of politics?

Time: 8 p.m. Thursday through Saturdays, Sept. 1 through Oct. 7

Cost: $15 to $25

Details: www.thegaragetheatre.org

Venue: The Garage Theatre, 251 E. 7th St., Long Beach

Sept. 1

AARP… Silver Sneakers… And We

Based on the idea of the 1970 Broadway musical, The Me Nobody Knows, which gave voice to the lives, hopes, loves, and frustrations of inner-city youth, this version is told from the perspective of the silver sneakers: elders.

Time: 6 p.m. Sept. 1

Cost: $5 to $10

Details: (323) 350-1962

Venue: Barbara Morrison Theatre, Leimert Park, 4305 Degnan Blvd., Los Angeles



Sept. 1

Papa’s Bathtub Gin

This is a story about 1931 bootleggers hiding in plain sight in an African American community in Cleveland Ohio. It was inspired by true events that took place during the time of prohibition and the great depression in the USA

Time: 8 p.m. Sept. 1

Cost: $5 to $10

Details: (323) 350-1962

Venue: Barbara Morrison Theatre, Leimert Park, 4305 Degnan Blvd., Los Angeles

Sept. 1

The Trial of One Short-Sighted Black Woman vs. Mammy Louise and Safreeta Mae

Enjoy a courtroom satire about racial stereotypes. A struggling black businesswoman is suing the all-giving, malleable Mammy Louise and her sex-kitten daughter Safreeta Mae because their stereotypes hobble her progress.

Time: 8 p.m. Sept. 1 and 5 p.m. Sept. 3

Cost: $5 to $10

Details: (323) 350-1962

Venue: Barbara Morrison Theatre, Leimert Park, 4305 Degnan Blvd., Los Angeles

Sept. 2

All in the Timing

The Studio Theatre proudly presents All in the Timing by David Ives. This critically acclaimed, award-winning evening of comedic short plays combines wit, intellect, satire and just plain fun. Ives’ collection of six fast-paced glimpses into the eccentricities of life, love, communication and dating will shine a light at the absurdity of life.

Time: 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 2 through 30

Cost: $14 to $24

Details: (562) 494-1014; www.lbplayhouse.org

Venue: Long Beach Playhouse, 5021 E. Anaheim St., Long Beach

Pick of the Vine

An exciting night of entertainment awaits you in these 7 to 15 minute short plays hand-picked by Little Fish Theatre from authors across the country.

Time: 7 to 8 p.m. through Sept. 2

Cost: $23 to $45

Venue: Little Fish Theatre, 777 Center St., San Pedro

Details: (310) 512-6030; www.littlefishtheatre.org

Sept. 9

The Glass Menagerie

This autobiographical “memory play” captures the fragility and stifled yearning of characters clinging to hope against the harsh realities of a rapidly changing world. Confined to a tiny St. Louis apartment on the eve of World War II, the Wingfield family struggles to find beauty amid the rough circumstances that surround them.

Time: 8 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays, and 2 p.m. Sundays through Sept. 9

Cost: $35 to $55

Details: (562) 436-4610; www.internationalcitytheatre.org

Venue: International City Theatre, 330 E. Seaside Way, Long Beach

Sept. 10

Silent Sky

The true story of 19th-century astronomer Henrietta Swan Leavitt explores a woman’s place in society during a time of immense scientific discoveries.

Time: 8 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays, and 2 p.m. Sundays, through Sept. 10

Cost: $35 to $55

Venue: International City Theatre, 330 E. Seaside Way, Long Beach

Details: (562) 436-4610; ictlongbeach.org

ARTS

Sept. 3

Cada Mente en Su Mundo

The Museum of Latin American Art is proud to host a solo exhibition of new and recent works by Luis Tapia, a pioneering Chicano artist from Santa Fe, New Mexico. For 45 years, Tapia has taken the art of polychrome wood sculpture to new levels of craftsmanship while utilizing it as a medium for social and political commentary.

Time: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays, and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Fridays, through Sept. 3

Cost: $7 to $10

Details: molaa.org

Venue: MOLAA, 628 Alamitos Ave., Long Beach

Frida Kahlo: Through the Lens of Nickolas Muray

In May 1931, photographer Nickolas Muray (1892–1965) traveled to Mexico on vacation where he met Frida Kahlo (1907–1954), a woman he would never forget. The two started a romance that continued on and off for the next 10 years and a friendship that lasted until the end of their lives.

Time: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays, through Sept. 3

Cost: $7 to $10

Details: molaa.org

Venue: Museum of Latin American Art, 628 Alamitos Ave., Long Beach

Sept. 5

17th Annual Frida Kahlo Artist Exhibit

Enjoy another awe-inspiring exhibit featuring several artists at Picture This Gallery. The opening reception night, from 4 to 8 p.m. Sept. 16, will include live musical performances featuring CASI SON and Omar Perez, and a Frida look-alike contest.

Time: 12 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays, Sept. 5 through Oct. 31

Cost: Free

Details: (562) 233-3726

Venue: Picture This Gallery, 4130 Norse Way, Long Beach

Sept. 7

blink•point

TransVagrant Projects and Gallery 478 are pleased to present blink•point, recent work by Ellwood T. Risk.

Risk is a self-taught artist who has been living and working in Los Angeles since 1992. An artist’s reception is scheduled 4 to 7 p.m. Sept. 9. Risk appropriates, alters, re-contextualizes, shoots (here and there), and re-presents the ordinary in unanticipated iterations. An artist’s reception is scheduled 4 to 7 p.m. Sept. 9.

Time: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, Sept. 7 through Nov. 25

Cost: Free

Details: (310) 600-4873, (310) 732-2150

Venue: TransVagrant Projects and Gallery 478, 478 W. 7th St., San Pedro

Sept. 16

glass / cedar / grass

Palos Verdes Art Center is pleased to announce glass / cedar / grass, featuring contemporary works by Haida artists Corey Stein, Lisa Telford and Corey Bulpitt. Trained in traditional Native art making techniques, these artists are discovering new forms of expression to comment on contemporary life.

Time: 6 to 9 p.m. Sept. 16

Cost: Free

Details: (310) 541-2479, pvartcenter.org

Venue: Palos Verdes Art Center/Beverly G. Alpay Center for Arts Education, 5504 W. Crestridge Road, Rancho Palos Verdes

Sept. 22

Building a New California

Rancho Los Cerritos announces a new exhibit, Building a New California: The Lives and Labor of Chinese Immigrants from 1850 to 1930. This exhibit highlights the experiences and contributions of Chinese immigrants in the Los Angeles region through photographs and artifacts.

Time: 5:30 to 7 p.m. Sept. 22

Cost: Free

Details: www.rancholoscerritos.org

Venue: Rancho Los Cerritos, 4600 Virginia Road, Long Beach

COMMUNITY

Sept. 2

Peninsula Seniors’ Coffee & Cars

Car hobbyists and enthusiasts will enjoy hot rods, custom, muscle and sports cars, antiques, classics, exotics.

Time: 7:30 a.m. Sept. 2

Cost: Free

Venue: Peninsula Shopping Center, 67 Peninsula Center, Rolling Hills Estates

Sept. 4



Conquer The Bridge 9

Walk or run 5.3 miles across the Vincent Thomas Bridge.

Time: 7 a.m. Sept. 4

Cost: Free

Details: www.ConquerTheBridge.com

Venue: Vincent Thomas Bridge, starting and ending along Harbor Boulevard at 5th Street, San Pedro

Sept. 9

Dancing in Old California

Rancho Los Cerritos will invoke a 19th-century style fandango in celebration of California statehood. A dance lesson, covering waltzes, polkas, and set dances like the Spanish Waltz and El Coyote, will be followed by two sets of live music and dancing.

Time: 4 p.m. Sept. 9

Cost: $25

Details: www.rancholoscerritos.org/upcoming-event/dances-old-california

Venue: Rancho Los Cerritos, 4600 Virginia Road, Long Beach

Sept. 10

Beauty in the Eye of the Beholder

Gunnar Eiisel’s program “Beauty in the Eye of the Beholder” will explore shape, texture, and unworldly features of cactus and succulents to explain why we become attracted to, and even passionate about, these plants.

Time: 1 p.m. Sept. 10

Cost: Free

Details: southcoastcss.org

Venue: South Coast Botanic Garden, 26300 Crenshaw Blvd., Palos Verdes Peninsula

Sept. 12

Tai Chi Returns to Long Beach Senior Center

Tai Chi: Moving for Better Balance with David returns Tuesdays. Tai Chi is an evidence-based fall-prevention program proven to reduce falls in mobile, community-dwelling older adults with continuous practice, increasing leg strength and improving balance.

Time: 10 to 11 a.m. Sept. 12

Cost: Free

Details: www.heartofida.org

Venue: Long Beach Senior Citizen’s Center, 1150 E. 4th St., Long Beach

Sept. 17

Salt Marsh Open House

Step out into nature and discover the hidden world of the Salinas de San Pedro Salt Marsh. Join Cabrillo Marine Aquarium educators and Coastal Park Naturalists as they help uncover the world of mud and water that is our local wetland.

Time: 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. Sept. 17

Cost: Free

Details: (310) 548-7562; www.cabrillomarineaquarium.org

Venue: Cabrillo Marine Aquarium, 3720 Stephen M. White Drive, San Pedro