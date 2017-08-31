Los Lobos
- 08/31/2017
ENTERTAINMENT
Sept. 1
Susie Hansen Latin Band
Listen to jazz and chow down on food from the market.
Time: 7 to 9 p.m. Sept. 1
Cost: Free
Details: www.farmersmarketla.com
Venue: The Original Farmers Market, 6333 W. 3rd St., Los Angeles
Quiet Riot, Los Lobos
Guests can come on and feel the noise on the Delta Air Lines stage for performances by Quiet Riot and Los Lobos, preceded by the comedy magic of The Great Omar and the Metallica tribute band Masters of Puppets.
Time: 3 p.m. Sept. 1
Cost: $10
Details: http://tinyurl.com/IowaFleetWeek2017
Venue: Battleship Iowa, 250 S. Harbor Blvd., San Pedro
Sept. 2
Vince Neil
Vince Neil, the Legendary Voice of Mötley Crüe, will be performing all the Mötley Crüe hits, with thanks to the generous underwriting of the Annenberg Foundation. A 1980s Dance Party will feature a special guest, kicking things off with an energetic show, followed by veterans Thom Tran and James P. Connolly of the GI’s of Comedy. The entertainment starts with local rock group Purple Sugar followed by comedians Wendy Liebman, Sean Carrigan and Culture Clash.
Time: 4:30 p.m. Sept. 2
Cost: $10
Details: http://tinyurl.com/IowaFleetWeek2017
Venue: Battleship Iowa, 250 S. Harbor Blvd., San Pedro
New Blues Festival IV
More than 30 of the biggest names in Blues Music join us this Labor Day Weekend in the beautiful El Dorado Park in what promises to be its most ambitious event to date.
Time: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sept. 2 and 3
Cost: $40 to $75
Details: www.newsbluesfestival.com
Venue: El Dorado Park, Long Beach
Sept. 3
Colour My World
Enjoy covers of Chicago’s biggest hits.
Time: 5 to 7 p.m. Sept. 3
Cost: Free
Details: http://tinyurl.com/ManhattanBchConcertsinthePark
Venue: Polliwog Park, 1601 Manhattan Beach Blvd, Manhattan Beach
Brent Payne, Shannon Rae
Country stars Brent Payne and Shannon Rae headline the entertainment. They will be preceded by tribute bands Dog n Butterfly (Heart) and Mirage (Fleetwood Mac).
Time: 3 p.m. Sept. 3
Cost: $10
Details: http://tinyurl.com/IowaFleetWeek2017
Venue: Battleship Iowa, 250 S. Harbor Blvd., San Pedro
Sept. 4
2H2H
Join the all-female tribute to UFO on the USS Iowa for a “Shoot Shoot” holiday afternoon.
Time: 4 p.m. Sept. 4
Cost: Free
Details: http://tinyurl.com/yd55onwp
Venue: Battleship USS Iowa, 250 S. Harbor Blvd, Berth 87, San Pedro
Sept. 8
Piano Quartet in E-flat Major, Op. 47
Classical Crossroads’ First Fridays at First! ~ fff recital series presents the Los Angeles Ensemble: violinist Joanna Lee violin, violist Tanner Menees, cellist Bingxia Lu and pianist Sung Chang.
Time: 12 p.m. Sept. 8
Cost: Free
Details: (310) 316-5574; www.palosverdes.com/ClassicalCrossroads/FirstFridays.htm
Venue: First Lutheran Church & School, 2900 W. Carson St., Torrance
Sept. 10
Catherine Gregory, David Kaplan
Rolling Hills United Methodist Church’s Second Sundays At Two concert series presents flutist Catherine Gregory and pianist David Kaplan.
Time: 2 p.m. Sept. 10
Cost: Free
Details: (310) 316-5574
Venue: Rolling Hills United Methodist Church, 26438 Crenshaw Blvd., Rolling Hills Estates
Sept. 14
San Pedro Jam Session
Instrumentalists and vocalists are invited to sit-in and play the Jazz Standards from the
American Songbook. Hugh von Kleist Quartet will host the event.
Time: 9 p.m. Sept. 14, 21 and 28
Cost: Free
Details: www.facebook.com/hugh.vonkleist, www.facebook.com/hughvonkleistmusic
Venue: Crimsin Lounge, 345 W. 6th St., San Pedro
THEATER
Sept. 1
Kill Climate Deniers
The global premiere of playwright/activist David Finnigan’s hyper-real story for the stage, told in the style of an action film, that looks squarely into our battle against man-made extinction. What happens when the unstoppable force of climate change meets the immovable object of politics?
Time: 8 p.m. Thursday through Saturdays, Sept. 1 through Oct. 7
Cost: $15 to $25
Details: www.thegaragetheatre.org
Venue: The Garage Theatre, 251 E. 7th St., Long Beach
Sept. 1
AARP… Silver Sneakers… And We
Based on the idea of the 1970 Broadway musical, The Me Nobody Knows, which gave voice to the lives, hopes, loves, and frustrations of inner-city youth, this version is told from the perspective of the silver sneakers: elders.
Time: 6 p.m. Sept. 1
Cost: $5 to $10
Details: (323) 350-1962
Venue: Barbara Morrison Theatre, Leimert Park, 4305 Degnan Blvd., Los Angeles
Sept. 1
Papa’s Bathtub Gin
This is a story about 1931 bootleggers hiding in plain sight in an African American community in Cleveland Ohio. It was inspired by true events that took place during the time of prohibition and the great depression in the USA
Time: 8 p.m. Sept. 1
Cost: $5 to $10
Details: (323) 350-1962
Venue: Barbara Morrison Theatre, Leimert Park, 4305 Degnan Blvd., Los Angeles
Sept. 1
The Trial of One Short-Sighted Black Woman vs. Mammy Louise and Safreeta Mae
Enjoy a courtroom satire about racial stereotypes. A struggling black businesswoman is suing the all-giving, malleable Mammy Louise and her sex-kitten daughter Safreeta Mae because their stereotypes hobble her progress.
Time: 8 p.m. Sept. 1 and 5 p.m. Sept. 3
Cost: $5 to $10
Details: (323) 350-1962
Venue: Barbara Morrison Theatre, Leimert Park, 4305 Degnan Blvd., Los Angeles
Sept. 2
All in the Timing
The Studio Theatre proudly presents All in the Timing by David Ives. This critically acclaimed, award-winning evening of comedic short plays combines wit, intellect, satire and just plain fun. Ives’ collection of six fast-paced glimpses into the eccentricities of life, love, communication and dating will shine a light at the absurdity of life.
Time: 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 2 through 30
Cost: $14 to $24
Details: (562) 494-1014; www.lbplayhouse.org
Venue: Long Beach Playhouse, 5021 E. Anaheim St., Long Beach
Pick of the Vine
An exciting night of entertainment awaits you in these 7 to 15 minute short plays hand-picked by Little Fish Theatre from authors across the country.
Time: 7 to 8 p.m. through Sept. 2
Cost: $23 to $45
Venue: Little Fish Theatre, 777 Center St., San Pedro
Details: (310) 512-6030; www.littlefishtheatre.org
Sept. 9
The Glass Menagerie
This autobiographical “memory play” captures the fragility and stifled yearning of characters clinging to hope against the harsh realities of a rapidly changing world. Confined to a tiny St. Louis apartment on the eve of World War II, the Wingfield family struggles to find beauty amid the rough circumstances that surround them.
Time: 8 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays, and 2 p.m. Sundays through Sept. 9
Cost: $35 to $55
Details: (562) 436-4610; www.internationalcitytheatre.org
Venue: International City Theatre, 330 E. Seaside Way, Long Beach
Sept. 10
Silent Sky
The true story of 19th-century astronomer Henrietta Swan Leavitt explores a woman’s place in society during a time of immense scientific discoveries.
Time: 8 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays, and 2 p.m. Sundays, through Sept. 10
Cost: $35 to $55
Venue: International City Theatre, 330 E. Seaside Way, Long Beach
Details: (562) 436-4610; ictlongbeach.org
ARTS
Sept. 3
Cada Mente en Su Mundo
The Museum of Latin American Art is proud to host a solo exhibition of new and recent works by Luis Tapia, a pioneering Chicano artist from Santa Fe, New Mexico. For 45 years, Tapia has taken the art of polychrome wood sculpture to new levels of craftsmanship while utilizing it as a medium for social and political commentary.
Time: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays, and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Fridays, through Sept. 3
Cost: $7 to $10
Details: molaa.org
Venue: MOLAA, 628 Alamitos Ave., Long Beach
Frida Kahlo: Through the Lens of Nickolas Muray
In May 1931, photographer Nickolas Muray (1892–1965) traveled to Mexico on vacation where he met Frida Kahlo (1907–1954), a woman he would never forget. The two started a romance that continued on and off for the next 10 years and a friendship that lasted until the end of their lives.
Time: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays, through Sept. 3
Cost: $7 to $10
Details: molaa.org
Venue: Museum of Latin American Art, 628 Alamitos Ave., Long Beach
Sept. 5
17th Annual Frida Kahlo Artist Exhibit
Enjoy another awe-inspiring exhibit featuring several artists at Picture This Gallery. The opening reception night, from 4 to 8 p.m. Sept. 16, will include live musical performances featuring CASI SON and Omar Perez, and a Frida look-alike contest.
Time: 12 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays, Sept. 5 through Oct. 31
Cost: Free
Details: (562) 233-3726
Venue: Picture This Gallery, 4130 Norse Way, Long Beach
Sept. 7
blink•point
TransVagrant Projects and Gallery 478 are pleased to present blink•point, recent work by Ellwood T. Risk.
Risk is a self-taught artist who has been living and working in Los Angeles since 1992. An artist’s reception is scheduled 4 to 7 p.m. Sept. 9. Risk appropriates, alters, re-contextualizes, shoots (here and there), and re-presents the ordinary in unanticipated iterations. An artist’s reception is scheduled 4 to 7 p.m. Sept. 9.
Time: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, Sept. 7 through Nov. 25
Cost: Free
Details: (310) 600-4873, (310) 732-2150
Venue: TransVagrant Projects and Gallery 478, 478 W. 7th St., San Pedro
Sept. 16
glass / cedar / grass
Palos Verdes Art Center is pleased to announce glass / cedar / grass, featuring contemporary works by Haida artists Corey Stein, Lisa Telford and Corey Bulpitt. Trained in traditional Native art making techniques, these artists are discovering new forms of expression to comment on contemporary life.
Time: 6 to 9 p.m. Sept. 16
Cost: Free
Details: (310) 541-2479, pvartcenter.org
Venue: Palos Verdes Art Center/Beverly G. Alpay Center for Arts Education, 5504 W. Crestridge Road, Rancho Palos Verdes
Sept. 22
Building a New California
Rancho Los Cerritos announces a new exhibit, Building a New California: The Lives and Labor of Chinese Immigrants from 1850 to 1930. This exhibit highlights the experiences and contributions of Chinese immigrants in the Los Angeles region through photographs and artifacts.
Time: 5:30 to 7 p.m. Sept. 22
Cost: Free
Details: www.rancholoscerritos.org
Venue: Rancho Los Cerritos, 4600 Virginia Road, Long Beach
COMMUNITY
Sept. 2
Peninsula Seniors’ Coffee & Cars
Car hobbyists and enthusiasts will enjoy hot rods, custom, muscle and sports cars, antiques, classics, exotics.
Time: 7:30 a.m. Sept. 2
Cost: Free
Venue: Peninsula Shopping Center, 67 Peninsula Center, Rolling Hills Estates
Sept. 4
Conquer The Bridge 9
Walk or run 5.3 miles across the Vincent Thomas Bridge.
Time: 7 a.m. Sept. 4
Cost: Free
Details: www.ConquerTheBridge.com
Venue: Vincent Thomas Bridge, starting and ending along Harbor Boulevard at 5th Street, San Pedro
Sept. 9
Dancing in Old California
Rancho Los Cerritos will invoke a 19th-century style fandango in celebration of California statehood. A dance lesson, covering waltzes, polkas, and set dances like the Spanish Waltz and El Coyote, will be followed by two sets of live music and dancing.
Time: 4 p.m. Sept. 9
Cost: $25
Details: www.rancholoscerritos.org/upcoming-event/dances-old-california
Venue: Rancho Los Cerritos, 4600 Virginia Road, Long Beach
Sept. 10
Beauty in the Eye of the Beholder
Gunnar Eiisel’s program “Beauty in the Eye of the Beholder” will explore shape, texture, and unworldly features of cactus and succulents to explain why we become attracted to, and even passionate about, these plants.
Time: 1 p.m. Sept. 10
Cost: Free
Details: southcoastcss.org
Venue: South Coast Botanic Garden, 26300 Crenshaw Blvd., Palos Verdes Peninsula
Sept. 12
Tai Chi Returns to Long Beach Senior Center
Tai Chi: Moving for Better Balance with David returns Tuesdays. Tai Chi is an evidence-based fall-prevention program proven to reduce falls in mobile, community-dwelling older adults with continuous practice, increasing leg strength and improving balance.
Time: 10 to 11 a.m. Sept. 12
Cost: Free
Details: www.heartofida.org
Venue: Long Beach Senior Citizen’s Center, 1150 E. 4th St., Long Beach
Sept. 17
Salt Marsh Open House
Step out into nature and discover the hidden world of the Salinas de San Pedro Salt Marsh. Join Cabrillo Marine Aquarium educators and Coastal Park Naturalists as they help uncover the world of mud and water that is our local wetland.
Time: 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. Sept. 17
Cost: Free
Details: (310) 548-7562; www.cabrillomarineaquarium.org
Venue: Cabrillo Marine Aquarium, 3720 Stephen M. White Drive, San Pedro