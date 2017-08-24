Jim’s Burgers No. 2 Gets Fresher Ingredients

By Katrina Guevara, Contributing Writer

On a Thursday at noon, two restaurant cooks grill a steak under a cast iron press, chop onions and fulfill dozens of orders from a new menu they had to learn after 10 years of working at the place. The cashier takes the orders from a line made up entirely of men. A longshoreman fills his cup with horchata from the soda fountain after ordering his lunch.

Jim’s Burgers No. 2 was originally a family franchise founded in the 1970s. It expanded to more than 20 branches in Southern California from Gardena to La Mirada. This was the second one, thus the No. 2 in the name.

It’s at a prime location, says Marc Gold, one of its new owners. Big rig trucks continuously pass by. There isn’t another food place within a half mile. And, it’s right across the street from a forthcoming Longshore Hall.

After making sure Jim’s Burgers could serve any customer by being compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act standards, Gold and business partners Greg Gomez and TC also wanted to pay tribute to the International Longshore and Warehouse Union. The burger joint displays photos of an old warehouse, bridges and several landmarks to remind the many patrons of their roots.

Gold said the true story behind Jim’s Burgers revival is about a Mexican, an Italian and a Jew who walked into a restaurant and saw a future: a true diversity team.

The trio repainted the building, renovated the outdoor seating area and swapped out the old ingredients for quality choices. The onion rings and fries are freshly prepared. The hot dogs are now choice Hoffy dogs, known for their natural casing and “snap” when you bite into them. According to the National Hot Dog Council, Los Angeles residents consume more hot dogs than any other city (more than 36 million pounds), beating out New York and Philadelphia.

Some of the diner’s remnants are the vintage signs, employees and patrons. The renovated diner offers the same breakfast burrito from 1979 with cheese, ham, bacon, sausage and hash browns.

Gold, an investigator at a law firm, has a keen eye for data and observing the habits of his customers. He notices the relish falling off from a Hoffy dog and remarks less condiments can be put on the menu item. He also said the former owners of Jim’s Burgers claimed they sold four hot dogs a day, when it only added up to four a month on reports. His goal is to sell a thousand dogs by Labor Day. Gold used to work as a magician on cruise ships as a teenager, so his taste for good food came at an early start. And, it does seem like he has worked some “magic” in turning this restaurant around.

Gold approaches two women in ILWU uniforms and discovers they both ordered his pride and joy: the Hoffy dogs. He asks if he can take a photo of them to post on social media.

Gold thought opening a restaurant would be all tasting and eating with friends, but he said it is also about working 20-hour days, looking through cameras and managing the social media accounts.

A few new menu items include the giant avocado bacon burger called the “LB 206” and a half-pound burger called “Berth 126.” Most items run less than $10. Items like the “Crane Operator” nachos are just $11.95. Gold said he wants everyone to have a fair meal at a fair price.

Gold said some people count sheep to sleep, but he counts onion rings. Gold believes he was at the right place at the right time when investing in this location.

It’s only a matter of time before the new Jim’s Burgers No. 2 wins over the hearts and stomachs of everyone who passes through this East Wilmington location.

Jim’s Burgers No. 2 is at 1601 E. Anaheim Blvd. in Wilmington. The diner is open Mondays to Fridays from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m., Saturdays from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sundays from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.