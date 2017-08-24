The Jazz Giant Sessions
- 08/24/2017
Aug. 26
Thin Man Entertainment presents a very special Jazz Salon Night featuring vocalist Mon David, bassist Henry “The Skipper” Franklin, drummer Al Williams and pianist Sam Hirsh.
Time: 8 p.m. Aug. 26
Cost: $20
Details: www.grandvision.org
Venue: The Grand Annex, 434 W. 6th St., San Pedro
Mark De Clive-Lowe
A sonic journey of jazz and electronic music from a Japanese New Zealander.
Time: 9 p.m. Aug. 26
Cost: Free
Details: www.grandperformances.org
Venue: Grand Performances, 300 S. Grand Ave., Los Angeles
Aug. 27
Lynette Skynyrd
Lynette Skynyrd is the world’s one and only female Lynyrd Skynyrd tribute. A lifelong Skynyrd fan, Laurie set out to create a tribute that truly does justice to the genre-defining Southern hard rock of the original band.
Time: 5 to 7 p.m. Aug. 27
Cost: Free
Details: http://tinyurl.com/ManhattanBchConcertsinthePark
Venue: Polliwog Park, 1601 Manhattan Beach Blvd., Manhattan Beach
Aug. 31
Betsayda Machado y La Parranda El Clavo
Listen to Afro-Venezuelan roots music and be ready to dance.
Time: 8 p.m. Aug. 31
Cost: Free
Details: www.skirball.org/programs/sunset-concerts
Venue: Skirball Cultural Center, 2701 N. Sepulveda Blvd., Los Angeles
Sept. 1
Susie Hansen Latin Band
Listen to jazz and chow down on food from the market.
Time: 7 to 9 p.m. Sept. 1
Cost: Free
Details: www.farmersmarketla.com
Venue: The Original Farmers Market, 6333 W. 3rd St., Los Angeles
Sept. 2
Concert Under the Guns
Experience the sounds of the Battleship Iowa. The event will include food trucks, beverages and fireworks.
Time: 6:30 p.m. Sept. 2
Cost: Free
Details: (877) 446-9261
Venue: Battleship Iowa, Pacific Battleship Center, 250 S. Harbor Blvd., San Pedro
Sept. 2
New Blues Festival IV
More than 30 of the biggest names in Blues Music join us this Labor Day Weekend in the beautiful El Dorado Park in what promises to be its most ambitious event to date.
Time: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sept. 2 and 3
Cost: $40 to $75
Details: www.newsbluesfestival.com
Venue: El Dorado Park, Long Beach
Sept. 3
Colour My World
Enjoy covers of Chicago’s biggest hits.
Time: 5 to 7 p.m. Sept. 3
Cost: Free
Details: http://tinyurl.com/ManhattanBchConcertsinthePark
Venue: Polliwog Park, 1601 Manhattan Beach Blvd, Manhattan Beach
Sept. 4
2H2H
Join the all-female tribute to UFO on the USS Iowa for a “Shoot Shoot” holiday afternoon.
Time: 4 p.m. Sept. 4
Cost: Free
Details: http://tinyurl.com/yd55onwp
Venue: Battleship USS IOWA, 250 S. Harbor Blvd, Berth 87, San Pedro
THEATER
Sept. 2
All in the Timing
This critically acclaimed, award-winning evening of comedic short plays combines wit, intellect, satire and just plain fun. David Ives’ collection of six fast-paced glimpses into the eccentricities of life, love, communication and dating will shine a light at just how absurd our daily lives can become.
Time: 8 p.m. Sept. 2 through 30
Cost: $10 to $27
Venue: Long Beach Playhouse, 5021 E. Anaheim St., Long Beach
Details: (562) 494-1014; boxoffice@lbplayhouse.org
Pick of the Vine
An exciting night of entertainment awaits you in these 7 to 15 minute short plays hand-picked by Little Fish Theatre from authors across the country.
Time: 7 to 8 p.m. through Sept. 2
Cost: $23 to $45
Venue: Little Fish Theatre, 777 Center St., San Pedro
Details: (310) 512-6030; www.littlefishtheatre.org
Sept. 10
Silent Sky
The true story of 19th-century astronomer Henrietta Swan Leavitt explores a woman’s place in society during a time of immense scientific discoveries.
Time: 8 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays, and 2 p.m. Sundays, through Sept. 10
Cost: $35 to $55
Venue: International City Theatre, 330 E. Seaside Way, Long Beach
Details: (562) 436-4610; ictlongbeach.org
ARTS
Aug. 25
Audrey Barrett: Available Light
Gallery 478 and TransVagrant Projects are pleased to present Audrey Barrett: Available Light, an exhibition of photography and auction benefiting City of Hope Metastatic Breast Cancer Research.
Barrett (1940-2017) was an extraordinary photographer and designer whose aesthetic encompassed a broad spectrum from surrealism in photography to Russian constructivism in design. This exhibition consists of black and white gelatin silver and platinum palladium prints from her archive and includes many of the artist’s proofs.
Time: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, through Aug. 25
Cost: Free
Details: (310) 732-2150
Venue: Gallery 478, 478 W. 7th St., San Pedro
Aug. 27
The Desolation Center Experience
Desolation Center once drew punk and industrial music fans to the far reaches of the Mojave Desert for the first of five events, “Mojave Exodus,” in April of 1983. Cornelius Projects pays tribute to the Desolation Center with an exhibition featuring painting, photography, sculpture and video.
Time: 12 to 5 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, through Aug. 27
Cost: Free
Details: corneliusprojects.com, www.desolationcenter.com
Venue: Cornelius Project, 1417 S. Pacific Ave., San Pedro
Sept. 3
Cada Mente en Su Mundo
The Museum of Latin American Art is proud to host a solo exhibition of new and recent works by Luis Tapia, a pioneering Chicano artist from Santa Fe, New Mexico. For 45 years, Tapia has taken the art of polychrome wood sculpture to new levels of craftsmanship while utilizing it as a medium for social and political commentary.
Time: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays, and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Fridays, through Sept. 3
Cost: $7 to $10
Details: molaa.org
Venue: MOLAA, 628 Alamitos Ave., Long Beach
Sept. 3
Frida Kahlo: Through the Lens of Nickolas Muray
In May 1931, photographer Nickolas Muray (1892–1965) traveled to Mexico on vacation where he met Frida Kahlo (1907–1954), a woman he would never forget. The two started a romance that continued on and off for the next 10 years and a friendship that lasted until the end of their lives.
Time: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays, through Sept. 3
Cost: $7 to $10
Details: molaa.org
Venue: Museum of Latin American Art, 628 Alamitos Ave., Long Beach
COMMUNITY
Aug. 25
Visual Communications, Films by Youth Inside and the UCLA Asian American Studies Center bring an inspiring selection of works created by Pacific Islanders to the South Bay. Join the fun-filled evening of food, films and friends. RSVP by Aug. 21.
Time: 7 p.m. Aug. 25
Cost: Free
Details: http://pacinewaves.splashthat.com
Venue: Carson Community Center, 801 E Carson St., Carson
Aug. 27
Castle in the Sky
From the legendary Studio Ghibli and director Hayao Miyazaki comes a rollicking adventure about a young girl with a mysterious crystal pendant who falls out of the sky and into the arms and life of young Pazu. Together they search for a floating island, the site of a long-dead civilization promising enormous wealth and power to those who can unlock its secrets.
Time: 1 p.m. Aug. 27
Cost: $12.50
Details: www.fathomevents.com/events/studio-ghibli-fest-castle-in-the-sky
Venue: Cinemark Carson, 20700 Avalon Blvd., Carson