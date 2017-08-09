Hamid Nickpay
- 08/09/2017
- Reporters Desk
ENTERTAINMENT
Aug. 12
Hamed Nikpay
Enjoy Iranian melodies and dance.
Time: 8 p.m. Aug. 12
Cost: Free
Details: www.grandperformances.org
Venue: Grand Performances, 300 S. Grand Ave., Los Angeles
Be part of a night with Keith Sweat, Guy and Teddy Riley, and Bobby Brown.
Time: 2 to 10 p.m. Aug. 12, and 1 to 9 p.m. Aug. 13
Cost: $50 to $160
Details: www.queenmary.com
Venue: The Queen Mary, 1126 Queens Highway, Long Beach
Aug. 13
Shari Puorto Band
Kick back for a bit of blues, rock and soul.
Time: 5 to 7 p.m. Aug. 13
Cost: Free
Details: http://tinyurl.com/MB-Summer-Concerts
Venue: Polliwog Park, 1601 Manhattan Beach Blvd, Manhattan Beach
Sunday Sessions
This is a free dance party celebrating Los Angeles’s house music scene, featuring music from Kaleem, Jun and Tony Powell.
Time: 2 p.m. Aug. 13
Cost: Free
Details: http://grandparkla.org/calendar
Venue: Grand Park, 200 N. Grand Ave., Los Angeles
Groove Lexicon
As one of Los Angeles’s most experienced and widely sought-after musicians, David Anderson has appeared, recorded and toured with many popular acts.
Time: 4 p.m. Aug. 13
Cost: $15
Details: https://alvasshowroom.com
Venue: Alvas Showroom, 1417 W. 8th St., San Pedro
Aug. 17
Daymé Arocena
Experience the jazz-inflected blend of Afro-Cuban soulfulness.
Time: 8 p.m. Aug. 17
Cost: Free
Details: www.skirball.org/calendar/2017-08-17
Venue: Skirball Cultural Center, 2701 N. Sepulveda Blvd., Los Angeles
THEATER
Aug. 11
Macbeth
Shakespeare by the Sea presents Macbeth. Seduced by supernatural prophecy, Macbeth and his lady embark on an ambitious quest to win the Scottish throne. In the aftermath of their success, we glimpse a world torn apart when a volatile, paranoid tyrant becomes king.
Time: 7 p.m. Aug. 11
Cost: Free
Details: www.citymb.info
Venue: Polliwog Park, 1601 Manhattan Beach Blvd., Manhattan Beach
Aug. 12
Guys and Dolls
Set in Damon Runyon’s mythical New York City, Guys and Dolls is an oddball romantic comedy. Gambler Nathan Detroit tries to find the cash to set up the biggest craps game in town while the authorities breathe down his neck. Meanwhile, his girlfriend, nightclub performer Adelaide, laments that they’ve been engaged for 14 years.
Time: 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and 2 p.m. Sunday, through Aug. 12
Cost: $14 to $24
Details: lbplayhouse.org
Venue: Long Beach Playhouse, 5021 E. Anaheim St., Long Beach
Aug. 12
Taming of the Shrew
Shakespeare by the Sea presents The Taming of the Shrew. When rebellious Katherina stands in the way of her younger sister Bianca’s marriage, fortune hunter Petruchio is enlisted to “tame” the elder daughter, freeing a path for Bianca’s motley suiters. From their first meeting, sparks fly and the ultimate battle of the sexes ensues — leaving us to wonder: who is taming who?
Time: 7 p.m. Aug. 12
Cost: Free
Details: www.citymb.info
Venue: Polliwog Park, 1601 Manhattan Beach Blvd., Manhattan Beach
Aug. 13
Peter y La Loba
Enjoy another telling of Peter and the Wolf, this time with Latin Grammy Award winners Lucky Diaz and the Family Jam.
Time: 3 and 4:30 p.m. Aug. 13
Cost: Free
Details: www.grandperformances.org
Venue: Grand Performances, 300 S. Grand Ave., Los Angeles
Aug. 17
Macbeth
Shakespeare by the Sea presents Macbeth. Seduced by supernatural prophecy Macbeth and his lady embark on an ambitious quest to win the Scottish throne. In the aftermath of their success, we glimpse a world torn apart when a volatile, paranoid tyrant becomes king.
Time: 7 p.m. Aug. 17
Cost: Free
Details: www.shakespearebythesea.org
Venue: Terranea Resort, 100 Terranea Way, Rancho Palos Verdes
Aug. 19
Cowboy vs. Samurai
What if the classic romantic comedy, Cyrano de Bergerac, was set in modern-day Wyoming? What if the large-nosed protagonist was now an Asian-American high school English teacher and his love interest was the beautiful new Asian-American teacher with a preference for dating white guys? Will he help his cowboy friend win the girl, or make his own feelings known?
Time: 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays, through Aug. 19
Cost: $20
Details: lbplayhouse.org
Venue: Long Beach Playhouse, 5021 E. Anaheim St., Long Beach
Aug. 27
Dark Moon
Elysium Conservatory Theatre roars into the summer with an epic re-imagining of The Ballad of Barbara Allen. Set in the Appalachian Mountains near Ol’ Baldy, Dark of the Moon is an immersive thriller that follows John the Witch Boy and Barbara, a human, as they fight for love among the terrifying worlds of witches and equally colorful residents of Buck Creek.
Time: 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and 7 p.m. Sundays, through Aug. 27
Cost: $10 to $25
Details: www.fearlessartists.org/box-office-1
Venue: Elysium Conservatory Theatre, 729 S. Palos Verdes St., San Pedro
ARTS
Aug. 19
Third Saturday Artwalk
Explore San Pedro’s diverse art scene, featuring 30-plus open galleries, open studios, live music and eclectic dining. Free art walk tour starts at Siren’s coffee house.
Time: 2 to 6 p.m. Aug. 19
Cost: Free
Details: www.SanPedroBID.com
Venue: Siren’s, 356 W. 7th St., San Pedro
PVAC Faculty Exhibition
Showcasing the talent of the community of artists who teach at The Studio School and Youth Studio at Palos Verdes Art Center / Beverly G. Alpay Center for Arts Education, the Faculty Exhibition presents new works in diverse media, including painting, drawing, ceramics, glass, textiles and design.
Time: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays, and 1 to 4 p.m. Sundays, through Aug. 19
Cost: Free
Details: http://pvartcenter.org/exhibitions/pvac-faculty-exhibition
Venue: Palos Verdes Art Center, 5504 West Crestridge Road, Rancho Palos Verdes
Aug. 25
Audrey Barrett: Available Light
Gallery 478 and TransVagrant Projects are pleased to present Audrey Barrett: Available Light, an exhibition of photography and auction benefiting City of Hope Metastatic Breast Cancer Research.
Audrey Barrett (1940-2017) was an extraordinary photographer and designer whose aesthetic encompassed a broad spectrum from surrealism in photography to Russian constructivism in design. This exhibition consists of black and white gelatin silver and platinum palladium prints from her archive and includes many of the artist’s proofs.
Time: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, through Aug. 25
Cost: Free
Details: (310) 732-2150
Venue: Gallery 478, 478 W. 7th St., San Pedro
Aug. 27
The Desolation Center Experience
Before the era of Burning Man, Lollapalooza and Coachella, Desolation Center drew punk and industrial music fans to the far reaches of the Mojave Desert for the first of five events Mojave Exodus in April of 1983. Cornelius Projects pays tribute to Desolation Center’s pioneering vision with an exhibition featuring painting, photography, sculpture, video and ephemera.
Time: 12 to 5 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, through Aug. 27
Cost: Free
Details: corneliusprojects.com, www.desolationcenter.com
Venue: Cornelius Project, 1417 S. Pacific Ave., San Pedro
Sept. 3
Cada Mente en Su Mundo
The Museum of Latin American Art is proud to host a solo exhibition of new and recent works by Luis Tapia, a pioneering Chicano artist from Santa Fe, New Mexico. For 45 years, Tapia has taken the art of polychrome wood sculpture to new levels of craftsmanship while utilizing it as a medium for social and political commentary.
Time: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays, and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Fridays, through Sept. 3
Cost: $7 to $10
Details: molaa.org
Venue: MOLAA, 628 Alamitos Ave., Long Beach
Sept. 3
Frida Kahlo: Through the Lens of Nickolas Muray
In May 1931, photographer Nickolas Muray (1892–1965) traveled to Mexico on vacation where he met Frida Kahlo (1907–1954), a woman he would never forget. The two started a romance that continued on and off for the next ten years and a friendship that lasted until the end of their lives.
Time: 11 to 5 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays, through Sept. 3
Cost: $7 to $10
Details: molaa.org
Venue: Museum of Latin American Art, 628 Alamitos Ave., Long Beach
COMMUNITY
Aug. 12
Iowa by the Sea Picnic
All Iowans and people who love the great state of Iowa are invited to this year’s fun event. The picnic location provides excellent security, adequate space and a great view of the battleship.
Time: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 12
Cost: $12 to $35
Details: (877) 446-9261; www.pacificbattleship.com
Venue: Battleship Iowa, 250 S. Harbor Blvd., Berth 87, San Pedro
Aug. 12
Alex’s Coast Run
ILWU Walk the Coast in Los Angeles will host a family-friendly community event. Bring the family for the spectacular ocean-view Alex’s Coast Run 5K, or 1 mile family walk and a 1K Kids’ Run.
Time: 8:30 a.m. Aug. 12
Cost: $15 to $35
Details: www.alexslemonade.org
Venue: Point Fermin Park, 807 W. Paseo del Mar, San Pedro
Aug. 13
CycLAvia SanPedro/Wilmington
CicLAvia, which produces temporary car-free days that transform streets into safe spaces for thousands of people to explore the city by foot, bike and other forms of non-motorized transport, will take place from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Aug. 13 in Wilmington and San Pedro.
No parking will be allowed on the CicLAvia Route from 1 a.m. to 6 p.m. Aug. 13. Parking restrictions will be enforced and vehicles will be towed beginning at 1 a.m.
Details: www.ciclavia.org/ciclavia_sanpedro17