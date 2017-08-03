ENTERTAINMENT

Aug. 5

Dorian Wood, Kaumakaiwa Kanaka’ole

Dorian Wood awakens a haunting interpretation of Jeannine Deckers’ The Singing Nun and Kaumakaiwa Kanaka’ole offers a genre-crossing performance from Hawaii.

Time: 8 p.m. Aug. 5

Cost: Free

Details: www.grandperformances.org

Venue: Grand Performances, 300 S. Grand Ave., Los Angeles

Summertime in the LBC

This summer, enjoy a lineup of talents, including 50 Cent & G-Unit, Yg, Wu-Tang Clan, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony and the George Clinton Parliament Funkadelic.

Time: 12 p.m. Aug. 5

Cost: $200

Details: www.summertimeinthelbc.com

Venue: The Queen Mary, 1126 Queens Highway, Long Beach

Markus Carlton

Markus Carlson is a lifelong musician who has worn out many guitars playing gigs, writing and recording over the years. The next chapter in his musical journey will entertain you with new material as well as jazz and blues.

Time: 6:30 p.m. Aug. 5

Cost: Free

Details: (310) 832-0363; www.whaleandale.com

Venue: The Whale & Ale, 327 W. 7th St., San Pedro

Aug. 6

Seatbelt, The Paladins

All the Americana you can handle with plenty of rockabilly, honky-tonk and hillbilly boogie will play at Polliwog Park.

Time: 5 to 7 p.m. Aug. 6

Cost: Free

Details: http://tinyurl.com/MB-Summer-Concerts

Venue: Polliwog Park, 1601 Manhattan Beach Blvd., Manhattan Beach

Aug. 10

Delgrés

Witness the Los Angeles debut of a band that brings a bluesy blend of styles from Guadelupe to Louisiana to the Mississippi delta.

Time: 8 p.m. Aug. 10

Cost: Free

Details: http://www.skirball.org/programs/sunset-concerts

Venue: Skirball Cultural Center, 2701 N. Sepulveda Blvd., Los Angeles

Aug. 11

Djs Anthony Valadez, Valida

Check out the new venue for KCRW’s Summer Nights series, featuring plenty of danceable grooves, games, food and drinks.

Time: 5:30 p.m. Aug. 11

Cost: Free

Details: http://events.kcrw.com/events/summernightsanthonyandvalida

Venue: Union Station, 800 N. Alameda St., Los Angeles

Septeto Santiaguero

Get on your feet with one of Cuba’s most influential bands.

Time: 8 p.m. Aug. 11

Cost: Free

Details: www.grandperformances.org

Venue: Grand Performances, 300 S. Grand Ave., Los Angeles

Bill Watrous Quartet

Bop to straight-ahead jazz, then stuff your face with food from the market.

Time: 7 to 9 p.m. Aug. 11

Cost: Free

Details: www.farmersmarketla.com/events

Venue: The Original Farmers Market, 6333 W. 3rd St., Los Angeles

Dj Nights

Dance, dance and dance some more.

Time: 9 p.m. Aug. 11

Cost: Free

Details: http://grandparkla.org/calendar

Venue: Grand Performances, 200 N. Grand Ave., Los Angeles

Aug. 12

Summer Breeze Festival

Be part of a night with Keith Sweat, Guy and Teddy Riley, and Bobby Brown.

Time: 2 to 10 p.m. Aug. 12, and 1 to 9 p.m. Aug. 13

Cost: $50 to $160

Details: www.queenmary.com

Venue: The Queen Mary, 1126 Queens Highway, Long Beach

Hamed Nikpay

Enjoy Iranian melodies and dance.

Time: 8 p.m. Aug. 12

Cost: Free

Details: www.grandperformances.org

Venue: Grand Performances, 300 S. Grand Ave., Los Angeles

Aug. 13

Shari Puorto Band

Kick back for a bit of blues, rock and soul.

Time: 5 to 7 p.m. Aug. 13

Cost: Free

Details: http://tinyurl.com/MB-Summer-Concerts

Venue: Polliwog Park, 1601 Manhattan Beach Blvd, Manhattan Beach

Sunday Sessions

This is a free dance party celebrating Los Angeles’s house music scene, featuring music from Kaleem, Jun and Tony Powell.

Time: 2 p.m. Aug. 13

Cost: Free

Details: http://grandparkla.org/calendar

Venue: Grand Park, 200 N. Grand Ave., Los Angeles

Groove Lexicon

As one of Los Angeles’s most experienced and widely sought-after musicians, David Anderson has appeared, recorded and toured with many popular acts.

Time: 4 p.m. Aug. 13

Cost: $15

Details: https://alvasshowroom.com

Venue: Alvas Showroom, 1417 W. 8th St., San Pedro

Aug. 17

Daymé Arocena

Experience the jazz-inflected blend of Afro-Cuban soulfulness.

Time: 8 p.m. Aug. 17

Cost: Free

Details: www.skirball.org/calendar/2017-08-17

Venue: Skirball Cultural Center, 2701 N. Sepulveda Blvd., Los Angeles

THEATER

Aug. 11

Macbeth

Shakespeare by the Sea presents Macbeth. Seduced by supernatural prophecy, Macbeth and his lady embark on an ambitious quest to win the Scottish throne. In the aftermath of their success, we glimpse a world torn apart when a volatile, paranoid tyrant becomes king.

Time: 7 p.m. Aug. 11

Cost: Free

Details: www.citymb.info

Venue: Polliwog Park, 1601 Manhattan Beach Blvd., Manhattan Beach

Aug. 12

Guys and Dolls

Set in Damon Runyon’s mythical New York City, Guys and Dolls is an oddball romantic comedy. Gambler Nathan Detroit tries to find the cash to set up the biggest craps game in town while the authorities breathe down his neck. Meanwhile, his girlfriend, nightclub performer Adelaide, laments that they’ve been engaged for 14 years.

Time: 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and 2 p.m. Sunday, through Aug. 12

Cost: $14 to $24

Details: lbplayhouse.org

Venue: Long Beach Playhouse, 5021 E. Anaheim St., Long Beach

Aug. 12

Taming of the Shrew

Shakespeare by the Sea presents The Taming of the Shrew. When rebellious Katherina stands in the way of her younger sister Bianca’s marriage, fortune hunter Petruchio is enlisted to “tame” the elder daughter, freeing a path for Bianca’s motley suiters. From their first meeting, sparks fly and the ultimate battle of the sexes ensues — leaving us to wonder: who is taming who?

Time: 7 p.m. Aug. 12

Cost: Free

Details: www.citymb.info

Venue: Polliwog Park, 1601 Manhattan Beach Blvd., Manhattan Beach

Aug. 13

Peter y La Loba

Enjoy another telling of Peter and the Wolf, this time with Latin Grammy Award winners Lucky Diaz and the Family Jam.

Time: 3 and 4:30 p.m. Aug. 13

Cost: Free

Details: www.grandperformances.org

Venue: Grand Performances, 300 S. Grand Ave., Los Angeles

Aug. 17

Macbeth

Shakespeare by the Sea presents Macbeth. Seduced by supernatural prophecy Macbeth and his lady embark on an ambitious quest to win the Scottish throne. In the aftermath of their success, we glimpse a world torn apart when a volatile, paranoid tyrant becomes king.

Time: 7 p.m. Aug. 17

Cost: Free

Details: www.shakespearebythesea.org

Venue: Terranea Resort, 100 Terranea Way, Rancho Palos Verdes

Aug. 19

Cowboy vs. Samurai

What if the classic romantic comedy, Cyrano de Bergerac, was set in modern-day Wyoming? What if the large-nosed protagonist was now an Asian-American high school English teacher and his love interest was the beautiful new Asian-American teacher with a preference for dating white guys? Will he help his cowboy friend win the girl, or make his own feelings known?

Time: 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays, through Aug. 19

Cost: $20

Details: lbplayhouse.org

Venue: Long Beach Playhouse, 5021 E. Anaheim St., Long Beach

Aug. 27

Dark Moon

Elysium Conservatory Theatre roars into the summer with an epic re-imagining of The Ballad of Barbara Allen. Set in the Appalachian Mountains near Ol’ Baldy, Dark of the Moon is an immersive thriller that follows John the Witch Boy and Barbara, a human, as they fight for love among the terrifying worlds of witches and equally colorful residents of Buck Creek.

Time: 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and 7 p.m. Sundays, through Aug. 27

Cost: $10 to $25

Details: www.fearlessartists.org/box-office-1

Venue: Elysium Conservatory Theatre, 729 S. Palos Verdes St., San Pedro

ARTS

Aug. 19

Third Saturday Artwalk

Explore San Pedro’s diverse art scene, featuring 30-plus open galleries, open studios, live music and eclectic dining. Free art walk tour starts at Siren’s coffee house.

Time: 2 to 6 p.m. Aug. 19

Cost: Free

Details: www.SanPedroBID.com

Venue: Siren’s, 356 W. 7th St., San Pedro

PVAC Faculty Exhibition

Showcasing the talent of the community of artists who teach at The Studio School and Youth Studio at Palos Verdes Art Center / Beverly G. Alpay Center for Arts Education, the Faculty Exhibition presents new works in diverse media, including painting, drawing, ceramics, glass, textiles and design.

Time: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays, and 1 to 4 p.m. Sundays, through Aug. 19

Cost: Free

Details: http://pvartcenter.org/exhibitions/pvac-faculty-exhibition

Venue: Palos Verdes Art Center, 5504 West Crestridge Road, Rancho Palos Verdes

Aug. 25

Audrey Barrett: Available Light

Gallery 478 and TransVagrant Projects are pleased to present Audrey Barrett: Available Light, an exhibition of photography and auction benefiting City of Hope Metastatic Breast Cancer Research.

Audrey Barrett (1940-2017) was an extraordinary photographer and designer whose aesthetic encompassed a broad spectrum from surrealism in photography to Russian constructivism in design. This exhibition consists of black and white gelatin silver and platinum palladium prints from her archive and includes many of the artist’s proofs.

Time: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, through Aug. 25

Cost: Free

Details: (310) 732-2150

Venue: Gallery 478, 478 W. 7th St., San Pedro

Aug. 27

The Desolation Center Experience

Before the era of Burning Man, Lollapalooza and Coachella, Desolation Center drew punk and industrial music fans to the far reaches of the Mojave Desert for the first of five events Mojave Exodus in April of 1983. Cornelius Projects pays tribute to Desolation Center’s pioneering vision with an exhibition featuring painting, photography, sculpture, video and ephemera.

Time: 12 to 5 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, through Aug. 27

Cost: Free

Details: corneliusprojects.com, www.desolationcenter.com

Venue: Cornelius Project, 1417 S. Pacific Ave., San Pedro

Sept. 3

Cada Mente en Su Mundo

The Museum of Latin American Art is proud to host a solo exhibition of new and recent works by Luis Tapia, a pioneering Chicano artist from Santa Fe, New Mexico. For 45 years, Tapia has taken the art of polychrome wood sculpture to new levels of craftsmanship while utilizing it as a medium for social and political commentary.

Time: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays, and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Fridays, through Sept. 3

Cost: $7 to $10

Details: molaa.org

Venue: MOLAA, 628 Alamitos Ave., Long Beach

Sept. 3

Frida Kahlo: Through the Lens of Nickolas Muray

In May 1931, photographer Nickolas Muray (1892–1965) traveled to Mexico on vacation where he met Frida Kahlo (1907–1954), a woman he would never forget. The two started a romance that continued on and off for the next ten years and a friendship that lasted until the end of their lives.

Time: 11 to 5 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays, through Sept. 3

Cost: $7 to $10

Details: molaa.org

Venue: Museum of Latin American Art, 628 Alamitos Ave., Long Beach

COMMUNITY

Aug. 4

Finding Dory

The friendly but forgetful blue tang fish, Dory, begins a search for her long-lost parents, and everyone learns a few things about the real meaning of family.

Time: 7 to 9 p.m. Aug. 4

Cost: Free

Details: www.portoflosangeles.org

Venue: Wilmington Waterfront Park, 1004 C. St., Wilmington

Aug. 5

Mexican American Baseball and Softball in the South Bay

Richard A. Santillan, professor emeritus of the Department of Ethnic and Women’s Studies at Cal State Pomona, and Sandra Uribe, history professor at El Camino College, will moderate a panel of leading authors on the history of baseball and softball in the region.

Time: 1 p.m. Aug. 5

Cost: Free

Details: (310) 603-0088; www.dominguezrancho.org

Venue: The Dominguez Rancho Adobe Museum, 18127 S. Alameda St., Rancho Dominguez

Aug. 8

The Whale & Ale Support s Alex’s Lemonade Stand

Alex’s Lemonade Stand’s mission is to raise money and awareness of childhood cancer causes, primarily for research into new treatments and cures as well as to encourage and empower others, especially children, to get involved and make a difference for children with cancer.

Reserve a table at The Whale & Ale on Aug. 8 and the restaurant will donate 15 percent of your bill to Alex’s Lemonade Stand.

Time: Aug. 8

Cost: Free

Details: (310) 832-0363; www.whaleandale.com

Venue: The Whale & Ale; 327 W. 7th St., San Pedro

Aug. 10

Bookmaking Workshop

Artist Sue Ann Robinson has a six-week residency at the Long Beach Museum of Art. She is dedicating three hours each week during her residency to demonstrate a different bookbinding structure.

Time: 5 to 8 p.m. Aug. 10

Cost: Free

Details: lbma.org

Venue: Long Beach Museum of Art, 2300 E. Ocean Blvd., Long Beach

Aug. 12

Iowa by the Sea Picnic

All Iowans and people who love the great state of Iowa are invited to this year’s fun event. The picnic location provides excellent security, adequate space and a great view of the battleship.

Time: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 12

Cost: $12 to $35

Details: (877) 446-9261; www.pacificbattleship.com

Venue: Battleship Iowa, 250 S. Harbor Blvd., Berth 87, San Pedro

Aug. 12

Alex’s Coast Run

ILWU Walk the Coast in Los Angeles will host a family-friendly community event. Bring the family for the spectacular ocean-view Alex’s Coast Run 5K, or 1 mile family walk and a 1K Kids’ Run.

Time: 8:30 a.m. Aug. 12

Cost: $15 to $35

Details: www.alexslemonade.org

Venue: Point Fermin Park, 807 W. Paseo del Mar, San Pedro

Aug. 13

CycLAvia SanPedro/Wilmington

CicLAvia, which produces temporary car-free days that transform streets into safe spaces for thousands of people to explore the city by foot, bike and other forms of non-motorized transport, will take place from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Aug. 13 in Wilmington and San Pedro.

No parking will be allowed on the CicLAvia Route from 1 a.m. to 6 p.m. Aug. 13. Parking restrictions will be enforced and vehicles will be towed beginning at 1 a.m.

Details: www.ciclavia.org/ciclavia_sanpedro17