ENTERTAINMENT

Aug. 18

Sharon Marie Cline & The Bad Boyz of Jazz

Listen to classic jazz, then stuff your face with food from the market.

Time: 7 to 9 p.m. Aug. 18

Cost: Free

Details: www.farmersmarketla.com

Venue: The Original Farmers Market, 6333 W. 3rd St., Los Angeles

Daymé Arocena

This Afro-Cuban vocalist is sure to blow your mind.

Time: 12 p.m. Aug. 18

Cost: Free

Details: www.grandperformances.org

Venue: Grand Performances, 300 S. Grand Ave., Los Angeles

Cameron Graves

Experience a mind-expanding jazz fusion.

Time: 8 p.m. Aug. 18

Cost: Free

Details: www.grandperformances.org

Venue: Grand Performances, 300 S. Grand Ave., Los Angeles

Dance Argentine Tango

Learn new dance moves and show them off in a judgment-free zone at Grand Park.

Time: Aug. 18

Cost: Free

Details: www.grandperformances.org

Venue: Grand Performances, 300 S. Grand Ave., Los Angeles

Aug. 19

Catina DeLuna

Los Angeles’s highly acclaimed arranger and producer Otmaro Ruiz and International Recording Artist Catina DeLuna will be presenting the music of their Grammy-nominated CD Catina DeLuna and Lado B Brazilian Project.

Time: 8 p.m. Aug. 19

Cost: $20

Details: https://alvasshowroom.com

Venue: Alvas Showroom, 1417 W. 8th St., San Pedro

ALT 98.7 Summer Camp

The ALT 98.7 Summer Camp will feature Foster The People as well as The Head and The Heart.

A limited number of VIP tickets will be available for purchase and will include pit access, a piece of official event merchandise and meet and greets with participating artists.

Time: 3 p.m. Aug. 19

Details: http://alt987fm.iheart.com/features/altsummercamp-2199

Venue: The Queen Mary Events Park, 1126 Queens Highway, Long Beach

Daedelus Grooves for Cola20

Daedelus and musical pals will reinvent classic EDM/IDM joints on real instruments as lullabies, sing-alongs and merry melodies.

Time: 8 p.m. Aug. 19

Cost: Free

Details: www.grandperformances.org

Venue: Grand Performances, 300 S. Grand Ave., Los Angeles

Djs Aaron Byrd, Garth Trinidad

This special edition of KCRW’s Summer Nights series features after-hours museum access, food trucks, a beer garden and more.

Time: 5 p.m. Aug. 19

Cost: Free

Details: http://events.kcrw.com/events/summernightsaaronandgarth

Venue: The California African American Museum, 600 State Drive, Los Angeles

Aug. 20

Hollywood U2

Enjoy Bono-approved U2 covers.

Time: 5 to 7 p.m. Aug. 20

Cost: Free

Details: http://tinyurl.com/ManhattanBchConcertsinthePark

Venue: Polliwog Park, 1601 Manhattan Beach Blvd, Manhattan Beach

Aug. 24

David Buchbinder’s Odessa/Havanna

Explore the rich and exhilarating connections between Jewish and Cuban music, sharing Andalusian, Arabic, Roma, Sephardic and North African ancestry.

Time: 8 p.m. Aug. 24

Cost: Free

Details: www.skirball.org/programs/sunset-concerts

Venue: Skirball Cultural Center, 2701 N. Sepulveda Blvd., Los Angeles

Aug. 25

DJs Jason Bentley, Travis Holcombe

Experience the new venue for KCRW’s Summer Nights series, which will feature plenty of danceable grooves, games, food and drinks.

Time: 5:30 p.m. Aug. 25

Cost: Free

Details: http://events.kcrw.com/events/summernightsjasonandtravis

Venue: Union Station, 800 N. Alameda St., Los Angeles

Inca

Enjoy Peruvian and Andean music, then chow down on food from the market.

Time: 7 to 9 p.m. Aug. 25

Cost: Free

Details: www.farmersmarketla.com

Venue: The Original Farmers Market, 6333 W. 3rd St., Los Angeles

Dj Nights

Learn new dance moves and show them off in a judgement-free zone.

Time: 9 p.m. Aug. 25

Cost: Free

Details: http://grandparkla.org/calendar

Venue: Grand Park, 200 N. Grand Ave., Los Angeles

Dance Salsa

Learn new dance moves and show them off in a judgment-free zone.

Time: 9 p.m. Aug. 25

Cost: Free

Details: http://grandparkla.org/calendar

Venue: Grand Park, 200 N. Grand Ave., Los Angeles

Aug. 26

The Jazz Giant Sessions

Thin Man Entertainment presents a very special Jazz Salon Night featuring vocalist Mon David, bassist Henry “The Skipper” Franklin, drummer Al Williams and pianist Sam Hirsh.

Time: 8 p.m. Aug. 26

Cost: $20

Details: www.grandvision.org

Venue: The Grand Annex, 434 W. 6th St., San Pedro

Mark De Clive-Lowe

A sonic journey of jazz and electronic music from a Japanese New Zealander.

Time: 9 p.m. Aug. 26

Cost: Free

Details: www.grandperformances.org

Venue: Grand Performances, 300 S. Grand Ave., Los Angeles

Aug. 27

Lynette Skynyrd

Lynette Skynyrd is the world’s one and only female Lynyrd Skynyrd tribute. A lifelong Skynyrd fan, Laurie set out to create a tribute that truly does justice to the genre-defining Southern hard rock of the original band.

Time: 5 to 7 p.m. Aug. 27

Cost: Free

Details: http://tinyurl.com/ManhattanBchConcertsinthePark

Venue: Polliwog Park, 1601 Manhattan Beach Blvd., Manhattan Beach

Aug. 31

Betsayda Machado y La Parranda El Clavo

Listen to Afro-Venezuelan roots music and be ready to dance.

Time: 8 p.m. Aug. 31

Cost: Free

Details: www.skirball.org/programs/sunset-concerts

Venue: Skirball Cultural Center, 2701 N. Sepulveda Blvd., Los Angeles

Sept. 1

Susie Hansen Latin Band

Listen to jazz and chow down on food from the market.

Time: 7 to 9 p.m. Sept. 1

Cost: Free

Details: www.farmersmarketla.com

Venue: The Original Farmers Market, 6333 W. 3rd St., Los Angeles

Sept. 2

Concert Under the Guns

Experience the sounds of the Battleship Iowa. The event will include food trucks, beverages and fireworks.

Time: 6:30 p.m. Sept. 2

Cost: Free

Details: (877) 446-9261

Venue: Battleship Iowa, Pacific Battleship Center, 250 S. Harbor Blvd., San Pedro

Sept. 2

New Blues Festival IV

More than 30 of the biggest names in Blues Music join us this Labor Day Weekend in the beautiful El Dorado Park in what promises to be its most ambitious event to date.

Time: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sept. 2 and 3

Cost: $40 to $75

Details: www.newsbluesfestival.com

Venue: El Dorado Park, Long Beach

Sept. 3

Colour My World

Enjoy covers of Chicago’s biggest hits.

Time: 5 to 7 p.m. Sept. 3

Cost: Free

Details: http://tinyurl.com/ManhattanBchConcertsinthePark

Venue: Polliwog Park, 1601 Manhattan Beach Blvd, Manhattan Beach

Sept. 4

2H2H

Join the all-female tribute to UFO on the USS Iowa for a “Shoot Shoot” holiday afternoon.

Time: 4 p.m. Sept. 4

Cost: Free

Details: http://tinyurl.com/yd55onwp

Venue: Battleship USS IOWA, 250 S. Harbor Blvd, Berth 87, San Pedro

THEATER

Aug. 18

Macbeth

Seduced by supernatural prophecy, Macbeth and his lady embark on an ambitious quest to win the Scottish throne.

Time: 8 p.m. Aug. 18

Cost: Free

Venue: Point Fermin Park, 807 W. Paseo Del Mar, San Pedro

Details: (310) 217-7596; sbtsinfo@shakespearebythesea.org

Sister Act

Based on the 1992 film of the same name, Sister Act tells the story of aspiring disco lounge singer and diva, Deloris Van Cartier, who is struggling to work her way to the top in 1970s Philadelphia.

Time: 2 to 8 p.m. Aug. 18 and 19

Cost: $25 to $35

Venue: Torrance Cultural Arts Center, 3330 Civic Center Drive, Torrance

Details: (310) 781-7171; http://torrancetheatrecompany.com

Aug. 19

The Taming of the Shrew

When rebellious Katherina stands in the way of her younger sister Bianca’s marriage, fortune hunter Petruchio is enlisted to “tame” the elder daughter.

Time: 8 p.m. Aug. 19

Cost: Free

Venue: Point Fermin Park, 807 W. Paseo Del Mar, San Pedro

Details: (310) 217-7596, sbtsinfo@shakespearebythesea.org

Cowboy versus Samurai



What if the classic romantic comedy, Cyrano DeBergerac, was set in modern day Wyoming? With quick-paced banter and witty repartee, this delightful romantic comedy addresses the issues of interracial relationships and platonic loyalty.

Time: 8 p.m. through Aug. 19

Cost: $20 to $24

Details: (562) 494-1014; boxoffice@lbplayhouse.org

Venue: Long Beach Playhouse, 5021 E. Anaheim St., Long Beach

Aug. 23

Silent Sky

The true story of 19th-century astronomer Henrietta Swan Leavitt explores a woman’s place in society during a time of immense scientific discoveries.

Time: 8 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays, and 2 p.m. Sundays, Aug. 23 through Sept. 10

Cost: $35 to $55

Venue: International City Theatre, 330 E. Seaside Way, Long Beach

Details: (562) 436-4610; ictlongbeach.org

Sept. 2

All in the Timing

This critically acclaimed, award-winning evening of comedic short plays combines wit, intellect, satire and just plain fun. David Ives’ collection of six fast-paced glimpses into the eccentricities of life, love, communication and dating will shine a light at just how absurd our daily lives can become.

Time: 8 p.m. Sept. 2 through 30

Cost: $10 to $27

Venue: Long Beach Playhouse, 5021 E. Anaheim St., Long Beach

Details: (562) 494-1014; boxoffice@lbplayhouse.org

Pick of the Vine

An exciting night of entertainment awaits you in these 7 to 15 minute short plays hand-picked by Little Fish Theatre from authors across the country.

Time: 7 to 8 p.m. through Sept. 2

Cost: $23 to $45

Venue: Little Fish Theatre, 777 Center St., San Pedro

Details: (310) 512-6030; www.littlefishtheatre.org

ARTS

Aug. 18

Fabulous Friday Art Mixer

The San Pedro Art Association will display local art in an intimate setting. Make new friends and enjoy live music, food and beverages.

Time: 6 p.m. Aug. 18

Cost: Free

Details: (310) 831-2928; spaa@sanpedroart.org

Venue: Machine Art Studio, 446 W. 6th St., San Pedro

Aug. 19

Third Saturday ArtWalk

The PBID and the Arts District invite the public to explore the galleries and artist lofts, dine in our unique eateries and stay for a show or listen to music at local bars and restaurants.

Time: 2:30 and 4:30 p.m. Aug. 19

Cost: Free

Details: (310) 832-2183

Venue: Sirens Java and Tea, 357 W. 7th St., San Pedro

PVAC Faculty Exhibition

Showcasing the talent of the community of artists who teach at The Studio School and Youth Studio at Palos Verdes Art Center / Beverly G. Alpay Center for Arts Education, the Faculty Exhibition presents new works in diverse media, including painting, drawing, ceramics, glass, textiles and design

Time: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays, and 1 to 4 p.m. Sundays, through Aug. 19

Cost: Free

Details: http://pvartcenter.org/exhibitions/pvac-faculty-exhibition

Venue: Palos Verdes Art Center, 5504 West Crestridge Road, Rancho Palos Verdes

Aug. 25.

Audrey Barrett: Available Light

Gallery 478 and TransVagrant Projects are pleased to present Audrey Barrett: Available Light, an exhibition of photography and auction benefiting City of Hope Metastatic Breast Cancer Research.

Barrett (1940-2017) was an extraordinary photographer and designer whose aesthetic encompassed a broad spectrum from surrealism in photography to Russian constructivism in design. This exhibition consists of black and white gelatin silver and platinum palladium prints from her archive and includes many of the artist’s proofs.

Time: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, through Aug. 25

Cost: Free

Details: (310) 732-2150

Venue: Gallery 478, 478 W. 7th St., San Pedro

Aug. 27

The Desolation Center Experience

Desolation Center once drew punk and industrial music fans to the far reaches of the Mojave Desert for the first of five events, “Mojave Exodus,” in April of 1983. Cornelius Projects pays tribute to the Desolation Center with an exhibition featuring painting, photography, sculpture and video.

Time: 12 to 5 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, through Aug. 27

Cost: Free

Details: corneliusprojects.com, www.desolationcenter.com

Venue: Cornelius Project, 1417 S. Pacific Ave., San Pedro

Sept. 3

Cada Mente en Su Mundo

The Museum of Latin American Art is proud to host a solo exhibition of new and recent works by Luis Tapia, a pioneering Chicano artist from Santa Fe, New Mexico. For 45 years, Tapia has taken the art of polychrome wood sculpture to new levels of craftsmanship while utilizing it as a medium for social and political commentary.

Time: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays, and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Fridays, through Sept. 3

Cost: $7 to $10

Details: molaa.org

Venue: MOLAA, 628 Alamitos Ave., Long Beach

Sept. 3

Frida Kahlo: Through the Lens of Nickolas Muray

In May 1931, photographer Nickolas Muray (1892–1965) traveled to Mexico on vacation where he met Frida Kahlo (1907–1954), a woman he would never forget. The two started a romance that continued on and off for the next 10 years and a friendship that lasted until the end of their lives.

Time: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays, through Sept. 3

Cost: $7 to $10

Details: molaa.org

Venue: Museum of Latin American Art, 628 Alamitos Ave., Long Beach

COMMUNITY

Aug. 17

Dance, Music and Color

Please join us and celebrate a group exhibition by South Bay artists.

Time: 6 p.m. Aug. 17

Cost: Free

Details: spaa@sanpedroart.org

Venue: 11433 Hawthorne Blvd, Hawthorne, CA

San Pedro Chamber of Commerce Summer Mixer

Enjoy summer fun at Cabrillo Beach.

Time: 6:30 p.m. Aug. 17

Cost: $5 to $10

Details: sanpedrochamber.com

Venue: Cabrillo Marine Aquarium, 3720 Stephen M. White Drive, San Pedro

Aug. 25

Visual Communications, Films by Youth Inside and the UCLA Asian American Studies Center bring an inspiring selection of works created by Pacific Islanders to the South Bay. Join the fun-filled evening of food, films and friends. RSVP by Aug. 21.

Time: 7 p.m. Aug. 25

Cost: Free

Details: http://pacinewaves.splashthat.com

Venue: Carson Community Center, 801 E Carson St., Carson

Aug. 27

Castle in the Sky

From the legendary Studio Ghibli and director Hayao Miyazaki comes a rollicking adventure about a young girl with a mysterious crystal pendant who falls out of the sky and into the arms and life of young Pazu. Together they search for a floating island, the site of a long-dead civilization promising enormous wealth and power to those who can unlock its secrets.

Time: 1 p.m. Aug. 27

Cost: $12.50

Details: www.fathomevents.com/events/studio-ghibli-fest-castle-in-the-sky

Venue: Cinemark Carson, 20700 Avalon Blvd., Carson