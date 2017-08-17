Catina DeLuna
ENTERTAINMENT
Aug. 18
Sharon Marie Cline & The Bad Boyz of Jazz
Listen to classic jazz, then stuff your face with food from the market.
Time: 7 to 9 p.m. Aug. 18
Cost: Free
Details: www.farmersmarketla.com
Venue: The Original Farmers Market, 6333 W. 3rd St., Los Angeles
Daymé Arocena
This Afro-Cuban vocalist is sure to blow your mind.
Time: 12 p.m. Aug. 18
Cost: Free
Details: www.grandperformances.org
Venue: Grand Performances, 300 S. Grand Ave., Los Angeles
Cameron Graves
Experience a mind-expanding jazz fusion.
Time: 8 p.m. Aug. 18
Cost: Free
Details: www.grandperformances.org
Venue: Grand Performances, 300 S. Grand Ave., Los Angeles
Dance Argentine Tango
Learn new dance moves and show them off in a judgment-free zone at Grand Park.
Time: Aug. 18
Cost: Free
Details: www.grandperformances.org
Venue: Grand Performances, 300 S. Grand Ave., Los Angeles
Aug. 19
Catina DeLuna
Los Angeles’s highly acclaimed arranger and producer Otmaro Ruiz and International Recording Artist Catina DeLuna will be presenting the music of their Grammy-nominated CD Catina DeLuna and Lado B Brazilian Project.
Time: 8 p.m. Aug. 19
Cost: $20
Details: https://alvasshowroom.com
Venue: Alvas Showroom, 1417 W. 8th St., San Pedro
ALT 98.7 Summer Camp
The ALT 98.7 Summer Camp will feature Foster The People as well as The Head and The Heart.
A limited number of VIP tickets will be available for purchase and will include pit access, a piece of official event merchandise and meet and greets with participating artists.
Time: 3 p.m. Aug. 19
Details: http://alt987fm.iheart.com/features/altsummercamp-2199
Venue: The Queen Mary Events Park, 1126 Queens Highway, Long Beach
Daedelus Grooves for Cola20
Daedelus and musical pals will reinvent classic EDM/IDM joints on real instruments as lullabies, sing-alongs and merry melodies.
Time: 8 p.m. Aug. 19
Cost: Free
Details: www.grandperformances.org
Venue: Grand Performances, 300 S. Grand Ave., Los Angeles
Djs Aaron Byrd, Garth Trinidad
This special edition of KCRW’s Summer Nights series features after-hours museum access, food trucks, a beer garden and more.
Time: 5 p.m. Aug. 19
Cost: Free
Details: http://events.kcrw.com/events/summernightsaaronandgarth
Venue: The California African American Museum, 600 State Drive, Los Angeles
Aug. 20
Hollywood U2
Enjoy Bono-approved U2 covers.
Time: 5 to 7 p.m. Aug. 20
Cost: Free
Details: http://tinyurl.com/ManhattanBchConcertsinthePark
Venue: Polliwog Park, 1601 Manhattan Beach Blvd, Manhattan Beach
Aug. 24
David Buchbinder’s Odessa/Havanna
Explore the rich and exhilarating connections between Jewish and Cuban music, sharing Andalusian, Arabic, Roma, Sephardic and North African ancestry.
Time: 8 p.m. Aug. 24
Cost: Free
Details: www.skirball.org/programs/sunset-concerts
Venue: Skirball Cultural Center, 2701 N. Sepulveda Blvd., Los Angeles
Aug. 25
DJs Jason Bentley, Travis Holcombe
Experience the new venue for KCRW’s Summer Nights series, which will feature plenty of danceable grooves, games, food and drinks.
Time: 5:30 p.m. Aug. 25
Cost: Free
Details: http://events.kcrw.com/events/summernightsjasonandtravis
Venue: Union Station, 800 N. Alameda St., Los Angeles
Inca
Enjoy Peruvian and Andean music, then chow down on food from the market.
Time: 7 to 9 p.m. Aug. 25
Cost: Free
Details: www.farmersmarketla.com
Venue: The Original Farmers Market, 6333 W. 3rd St., Los Angeles
Dj Nights
Learn new dance moves and show them off in a judgement-free zone.
Time: 9 p.m. Aug. 25
Cost: Free
Details: http://grandparkla.org/calendar
Venue: Grand Park, 200 N. Grand Ave., Los Angeles
Dance Salsa
Learn new dance moves and show them off in a judgment-free zone.
Time: 9 p.m. Aug. 25
Cost: Free
Details: http://grandparkla.org/calendar
Venue: Grand Park, 200 N. Grand Ave., Los Angeles
Aug. 26
The Jazz Giant Sessions
Thin Man Entertainment presents a very special Jazz Salon Night featuring vocalist Mon David, bassist Henry “The Skipper” Franklin, drummer Al Williams and pianist Sam Hirsh.
Time: 8 p.m. Aug. 26
Cost: $20
Details: www.grandvision.org
Venue: The Grand Annex, 434 W. 6th St., San Pedro
Mark De Clive-Lowe
A sonic journey of jazz and electronic music from a Japanese New Zealander.
Time: 9 p.m. Aug. 26
Cost: Free
Details: www.grandperformances.org
Venue: Grand Performances, 300 S. Grand Ave., Los Angeles
Aug. 27
Lynette Skynyrd
Lynette Skynyrd is the world’s one and only female Lynyrd Skynyrd tribute. A lifelong Skynyrd fan, Laurie set out to create a tribute that truly does justice to the genre-defining Southern hard rock of the original band.
Time: 5 to 7 p.m. Aug. 27
Cost: Free
Details: http://tinyurl.com/ManhattanBchConcertsinthePark
Venue: Polliwog Park, 1601 Manhattan Beach Blvd., Manhattan Beach
Aug. 31
Betsayda Machado y La Parranda El Clavo
Listen to Afro-Venezuelan roots music and be ready to dance.
Time: 8 p.m. Aug. 31
Cost: Free
Details: www.skirball.org/programs/sunset-concerts
Venue: Skirball Cultural Center, 2701 N. Sepulveda Blvd., Los Angeles
Sept. 1
Susie Hansen Latin Band
Listen to jazz and chow down on food from the market.
Time: 7 to 9 p.m. Sept. 1
Cost: Free
Details: www.farmersmarketla.com
Venue: The Original Farmers Market, 6333 W. 3rd St., Los Angeles
Sept. 2
Concert Under the Guns
Experience the sounds of the Battleship Iowa. The event will include food trucks, beverages and fireworks.
Time: 6:30 p.m. Sept. 2
Cost: Free
Details: (877) 446-9261
Venue: Battleship Iowa, Pacific Battleship Center, 250 S. Harbor Blvd., San Pedro
Sept. 2
New Blues Festival IV
More than 30 of the biggest names in Blues Music join us this Labor Day Weekend in the beautiful El Dorado Park in what promises to be its most ambitious event to date.
Time: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sept. 2 and 3
Cost: $40 to $75
Details: www.newsbluesfestival.com
Venue: El Dorado Park, Long Beach
Sept. 3
Colour My World
Enjoy covers of Chicago’s biggest hits.
Time: 5 to 7 p.m. Sept. 3
Cost: Free
Details: http://tinyurl.com/ManhattanBchConcertsinthePark
Venue: Polliwog Park, 1601 Manhattan Beach Blvd, Manhattan Beach
Sept. 4
2H2H
Join the all-female tribute to UFO on the USS Iowa for a “Shoot Shoot” holiday afternoon.
Time: 4 p.m. Sept. 4
Cost: Free
Details: http://tinyurl.com/yd55onwp
Venue: Battleship USS IOWA, 250 S. Harbor Blvd, Berth 87, San Pedro
THEATER
Aug. 18
Macbeth
Seduced by supernatural prophecy, Macbeth and his lady embark on an ambitious quest to win the Scottish throne.
Time: 8 p.m. Aug. 18
Cost: Free
Venue: Point Fermin Park, 807 W. Paseo Del Mar, San Pedro
Details: (310) 217-7596; sbtsinfo@shakespearebythesea.org
Sister Act
Based on the 1992 film of the same name, Sister Act tells the story of aspiring disco lounge singer and diva, Deloris Van Cartier, who is struggling to work her way to the top in 1970s Philadelphia.
Time: 2 to 8 p.m. Aug. 18 and 19
Cost: $25 to $35
Venue: Torrance Cultural Arts Center, 3330 Civic Center Drive, Torrance
Details: (310) 781-7171; http://torrancetheatrecompany.com
Aug. 19
The Taming of the Shrew
When rebellious Katherina stands in the way of her younger sister Bianca’s marriage, fortune hunter Petruchio is enlisted to “tame” the elder daughter.
Time: 8 p.m. Aug. 19
Cost: Free
Venue: Point Fermin Park, 807 W. Paseo Del Mar, San Pedro
Details: (310) 217-7596, sbtsinfo@shakespearebythesea.org
Cowboy versus Samurai
What if the classic romantic comedy, Cyrano DeBergerac, was set in modern day Wyoming? With quick-paced banter and witty repartee, this delightful romantic comedy addresses the issues of interracial relationships and platonic loyalty.
Time: 8 p.m. through Aug. 19
Cost: $20 to $24
Details: (562) 494-1014; boxoffice@lbplayhouse.org
Venue: Long Beach Playhouse, 5021 E. Anaheim St., Long Beach
Aug. 23
Silent Sky
The true story of 19th-century astronomer Henrietta Swan Leavitt explores a woman’s place in society during a time of immense scientific discoveries.
Time: 8 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays, and 2 p.m. Sundays, Aug. 23 through Sept. 10
Cost: $35 to $55
Venue: International City Theatre, 330 E. Seaside Way, Long Beach
Details: (562) 436-4610; ictlongbeach.org
Sept. 2
All in the Timing
This critically acclaimed, award-winning evening of comedic short plays combines wit, intellect, satire and just plain fun. David Ives’ collection of six fast-paced glimpses into the eccentricities of life, love, communication and dating will shine a light at just how absurd our daily lives can become.
Time: 8 p.m. Sept. 2 through 30
Cost: $10 to $27
Venue: Long Beach Playhouse, 5021 E. Anaheim St., Long Beach
Details: (562) 494-1014; boxoffice@lbplayhouse.org
Pick of the Vine
An exciting night of entertainment awaits you in these 7 to 15 minute short plays hand-picked by Little Fish Theatre from authors across the country.
Time: 7 to 8 p.m. through Sept. 2
Cost: $23 to $45
Venue: Little Fish Theatre, 777 Center St., San Pedro
Details: (310) 512-6030; www.littlefishtheatre.org
ARTS
Aug. 18
Fabulous Friday Art Mixer
The San Pedro Art Association will display local art in an intimate setting. Make new friends and enjoy live music, food and beverages.
Time: 6 p.m. Aug. 18
Cost: Free
Details: (310) 831-2928; spaa@sanpedroart.org
Venue: Machine Art Studio, 446 W. 6th St., San Pedro
Aug. 19
Third Saturday ArtWalk
The PBID and the Arts District invite the public to explore the galleries and artist lofts, dine in our unique eateries and stay for a show or listen to music at local bars and restaurants.
Time: 2:30 and 4:30 p.m. Aug. 19
Cost: Free
Details: (310) 832-2183
Venue: Sirens Java and Tea, 357 W. 7th St., San Pedro
PVAC Faculty Exhibition
Showcasing the talent of the community of artists who teach at The Studio School and Youth Studio at Palos Verdes Art Center / Beverly G. Alpay Center for Arts Education, the Faculty Exhibition presents new works in diverse media, including painting, drawing, ceramics, glass, textiles and design
Time: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays, and 1 to 4 p.m. Sundays, through Aug. 19
Cost: Free
Details: http://pvartcenter.org/exhibitions/pvac-faculty-exhibition
Venue: Palos Verdes Art Center, 5504 West Crestridge Road, Rancho Palos Verdes
Aug. 25.
Audrey Barrett: Available Light
Gallery 478 and TransVagrant Projects are pleased to present Audrey Barrett: Available Light, an exhibition of photography and auction benefiting City of Hope Metastatic Breast Cancer Research.
Barrett (1940-2017) was an extraordinary photographer and designer whose aesthetic encompassed a broad spectrum from surrealism in photography to Russian constructivism in design. This exhibition consists of black and white gelatin silver and platinum palladium prints from her archive and includes many of the artist’s proofs.
Time: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, through Aug. 25
Cost: Free
Details: (310) 732-2150
Venue: Gallery 478, 478 W. 7th St., San Pedro
Aug. 27
The Desolation Center Experience
Desolation Center once drew punk and industrial music fans to the far reaches of the Mojave Desert for the first of five events, “Mojave Exodus,” in April of 1983. Cornelius Projects pays tribute to the Desolation Center with an exhibition featuring painting, photography, sculpture and video.
Time: 12 to 5 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, through Aug. 27
Cost: Free
Details: corneliusprojects.com, www.desolationcenter.com
Venue: Cornelius Project, 1417 S. Pacific Ave., San Pedro
Sept. 3
Cada Mente en Su Mundo
The Museum of Latin American Art is proud to host a solo exhibition of new and recent works by Luis Tapia, a pioneering Chicano artist from Santa Fe, New Mexico. For 45 years, Tapia has taken the art of polychrome wood sculpture to new levels of craftsmanship while utilizing it as a medium for social and political commentary.
Time: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays, and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Fridays, through Sept. 3
Cost: $7 to $10
Details: molaa.org
Venue: MOLAA, 628 Alamitos Ave., Long Beach
Sept. 3
Frida Kahlo: Through the Lens of Nickolas Muray
In May 1931, photographer Nickolas Muray (1892–1965) traveled to Mexico on vacation where he met Frida Kahlo (1907–1954), a woman he would never forget. The two started a romance that continued on and off for the next 10 years and a friendship that lasted until the end of their lives.
Time: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays, through Sept. 3
Cost: $7 to $10
Details: molaa.org
Venue: Museum of Latin American Art, 628 Alamitos Ave., Long Beach
COMMUNITY
Aug. 17
Dance, Music and Color
Please join us and celebrate a group exhibition by South Bay artists.
Time: 6 p.m. Aug. 17
Cost: Free
Details: spaa@sanpedroart.org
Venue: 11433 Hawthorne Blvd, Hawthorne, CA
San Pedro Chamber of Commerce Summer Mixer
Enjoy summer fun at Cabrillo Beach.
Time: 6:30 p.m. Aug. 17
Cost: $5 to $10
Details: sanpedrochamber.com
Venue: Cabrillo Marine Aquarium, 3720 Stephen M. White Drive, San Pedro
Aug. 25
Visual Communications, Films by Youth Inside and the UCLA Asian American Studies Center bring an inspiring selection of works created by Pacific Islanders to the South Bay. Join the fun-filled evening of food, films and friends. RSVP by Aug. 21.
Time: 7 p.m. Aug. 25
Cost: Free
Details: http://pacinewaves.splashthat.com
Venue: Carson Community Center, 801 E Carson St., Carson
Aug. 27
Castle in the Sky
From the legendary Studio Ghibli and director Hayao Miyazaki comes a rollicking adventure about a young girl with a mysterious crystal pendant who falls out of the sky and into the arms and life of young Pazu. Together they search for a floating island, the site of a long-dead civilization promising enormous wealth and power to those who can unlock its secrets.
Time: 1 p.m. Aug. 27
Cost: $12.50
Details: www.fathomevents.com/events/studio-ghibli-fest-castle-in-the-sky
Venue: Cinemark Carson, 20700 Avalon Blvd., Carson