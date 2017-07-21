Summer Guide Fun: iPalpiti Orchestra

ENTERTAINMENT

July 25

iPalpiti Orchestra

The iPalpiti Orchestra performs selections from the 20th iPalpiti Festival of International Laureates.iPalpiti (ee-PAHL-pit-ee, Italian for “heartbeats”) is unique in that it draws its members from top prize-winning laureates of international competitions.

Time: 7:30 p.m. July 25

Cost: Free

Details: (310) 316-5574

Venue: Rolling Hills United Methodist Church, 26438 Crenshaw Blvd., Rolling Hills Estates

July 27

Sean Watkins

American tunes feature a celebration of Paul Simon with a great lineup of musicians.

Time: 8 p.m. July 27

Cost: Free

Details: http://tinyurl.com/Sean-Watkins-Friends

Venue: Skirball Cultural Center, 2701 N. Sepulveda Blvd., Los Angeles

July 28

La Charanga Cubana

Enjoy traditional Cuban dance music, then stuff your face with food from the market.

Time: 7 to 9 p.m. July 28

Cost: Free

Details: www.farmersmarketla.com

Venue: The Original Farmers Market, 6333 W. 3rd St., Los Angeles

July 29

Mothership Landing

Celebrate the 40th anniversary of Parliament-Funkadelic’s groundbreaking release.

Time: 8 p.m. July 29

Cost: Free

Details: www.grandperformances.org

Venue: Grand Performances, 200 N. Grand Ave., Los Angeles

July 30

Hard Day’s Night

You’ll swear The Beatles are in the South Bay.

Time: 5 to 7 p.m. July 30

Cost: Free

Details: http://tinyurl.com/MB-Summer-Concerts

Venue: Polliwog Park, 1601 Manhattan Beach Blvd, Manhattan Beach

July 30

Rob Garland’s Eclectic Trio

Rob Garland’s Eclectic Trio plays original high energy instrumental and vocal music with funk, blues, jazz, fusion and rock.

Time: 4 p.m. July 30

Cost: $10

Details: https://alvasshowroom.com

Venue: Alvas Showroom, 1417 W. 8th St. San Pedro

Aug. 3

Ibibio Sound Machine

Experience African and electronic jams inspired by the golden era of West African funk, disco and post-punk.

Time: 8 p.m. Aug. 3

Cost: Free

Details: www.skirball.org/programs/sunset-concerts/ibibio-sound-machine

Venue: Skirball Cultural Center, 2701 N. Sepulveda Blvd., Los Angeles

THEATER

July 28

La Linea

A multimedia story of everyday life on the Mexico-U.S. border with music by Panoptica.

Time: 8 p.m. July 28

Cost: Free

Details: www.grandperformances.org

Venue: Grand Performances, 300 S. Grand Ave., Los Angeles

July 29

Annie

Join the irrepressible comic strip heroine as she takes center stage in one of the world’s best-loved musicals. Annie’s escape from an orphanage and the clutches of the wicked Miss Hannigan leads to new life and home with billionaire Oliver Warbucks.

Time: 7:30 p.m. July 29, and 2 p.m. July 29 and 30

Cost: $39 to $60

Details: www.grandvision.org/warner-grand/events.asp

Venue: Warner Grand Theatre, 478 W. 6th St., San Pedro

July 29

Dark Moon

Elysium Conservatory Theatre roars into the summer with an epic re-imagining of The Ballad of Barbara Allen. Set in the Appalachian Mountains near Ol’ Baldy, Dark of the Moon is an immersive thriller that follows John the Witch Boy and Barbara, a human, as they fight for love among the terrifying worlds of witches and equally colorful residents of Buck Creek.

Time: 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and 7 p.m. Sundays July 29 through Aug. 27

Cost: $10 to $25

Details: www.fearlessartists.org/box-office-1

Venue: Elysium Conservatory Theatre, 729 S. Palos Verdes St., San Pedro

July 30

Peter & The Wolf

The childhood classic told with live music.

Time: 3 to 4:30 p.m. July 30

Cost: Free

Details: www.grandperformances.org

Venue: Grand Performances, 300 S. Grand Ave., Los Angeles

Aug. 5

Guys and Dolls

Set in Damon Runyon’s mythical New York City, Guys and Dolls is an oddball romantic comedy. Gambler Nathan Detroit tries to find the cash to set up the biggest craps game in town while the authorities breathe down his neck. Meanwhile, his girlfriend, nightclub performer Adelaide, laments that they’ve been engaged for 14 years.

Time: 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and 2 p.m. Sunday, through Aug. 5

Cost: $14 to $24

Details: lbplayhouse.org

Venue: Long Beach Playhouse, 5021 E. Anaheim St., Long Beach

Aug. 13

Peter y La Loba

Enjoy another telling of Peter and the Wolf, this time with Latin Grammy Award winners Lucky Diaz and the Family Jam.

Time: 3 and 4:30 p.m. Aug. 13

Cost: Free

Details: www.grandperformances.org

Venue: Grand Performances, 300 S. Grand Ave., Los Angeles

July 24

Disruptions



The Art of Eliseo Art Silva features 20 works which embrace sparring ideas to intentionally disrupt the expected and bring attention to new ideas and conversations. As an artist of over 100 public works on the East and West Coasts and in his own studio practice, this Philippines-born artist strives to disrupt his audience, forcing them to rethink and energize. RSVP requested.

Time: 5 to 8 p.m. July 24

Details: (310) 514-9139; linda@sbcglobal.net

Venue: The Arcade, 479 W. 6th St., Suite 107, San Pedro

July 30

From The Desert to The Sea: The Desolation Center Experience

Before the era of Burning Man, Lollapalooza and Coachella, Desolation Center drew punk and industrial music fans to the far reaches of the Mojave Desert for the first of five events, Mojave Exodus, in April of 1983. Cornelius Projects pays tribute to Desolation Center’s pioneering vision with an exhibition featuring painting, photography, sculpture, video and ephemera.

Time: 12 to 5 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays, through July 30

Cost: Free

Details: (310) 266-9216

Venue: Cornelius Projects Gallery, 1417 S. Pacific Ave., San Pedro

Aug. 19

Third Saturday Artwalk

Explore San Pedro’s diverse art scene, featuring 30-plus open galleries, open studios, live music and eclectic dining.

Free art walk tour starts at Siren’s coffee house.

Time: 2 to 6 p.m. Aug. 19

Cost: Free

Details: www.SanPedroBID.com

Venue: Siren’s, 356 W. 7th St., San Pedro

Aug. 19

PVAC Faculty Exhibition

Showcasing the talent of the community of artists who teach at The Studio School and Youth Studio at Palos Verdes Art Center / Beverly G. Alpay Center for Arts Education, the Faculty Exhibition presents new works in diverse media, including painting, drawing, ceramics, glass, textiles and design.

Time: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays, and 1 to 4 p.m. Sundays, through Aug. 19

Cost: Free

Details: http://pvartcenter.org/exhibitions/pvac-faculty-exhibition

Venue: Palos Verdes Art Center, 5504 West Crestridge Road, Rancho Palos Verdes

Aug. 25.

Audrey Barrett: Available Light

Gallery 478 and TransVagrant Projects are pleased to present Audrey Barrett: Available Light, an exhibition of photography and auction benefiting City of Hope Metastatic Breast Cancer Research.

Audrey Barrett (1940-2017) was an extraordinary photographer and designer whose aesthetic encompassed a broad spectrum from surrealism in photography to Russian constructivism in design. This exhibition consists of black and white gelatin silver and platinum palladium prints from her archive including many of the artist’s proofs.

Time: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, through Aug. 25

Cost: Free

Details: (310) 732-2150

Venue: Gallery 478, 478 W. 7th St., San Pedro

Sept. 3

Cada Mente en Su Mundo

The Museum of Latin American Art is proud to host a solo exhibition of new and recent works by Luis Tapia, a pioneering Chicano artist from Santa Fe, New Mexico. For 45 years, Tapia has taken the art of polychrome wood sculpture to new levels of craftsmanship while utilizing it as a medium for social and political commentary.

Time: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays, and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Fridays, through Sept. 3

Cost: $7 to $10

Details: molaa.org

Venue: MOLAA, 628 Alamitos Ave., Long Beach

COMMUNITY

July 29

Sinister Circus



The Queen Mary’s Dark Harbor proudly presents Sinister Circus, the first-ever haunted summer costume ball aboard the Queen Mary. Following a day of macabre fun at Midsummer Scream 2017, join us at a spook-tacular costume party aboard where you can dress up to become one of the ringmaster’s minions for Dark Harbor’s Sinister Circus.

Time: 8 p.m. July 29

Cost: $29 to $34

Details: http://bit.ly/DHSinisterCircus

Venue: Queen Mary, 1126 Queens Highway, Long Beach

Aug. 12

Iowa by the Sea Picnic

All Iowans and people who love the great state of Iowa are invited to this year’s fun event. The picnic location provides excellent security, adequate space and a great view of the battleship.

Time: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 12

Cost: $12 to $35

Details: (877) 446-9261; www.pacificbattleship.com

Venue: Battleship Iowa, 250 S. Harbor Blvd., Berth 87, San Pedro

Aug. 13

Cyclavia SanPedro/Wilmington

CicLAvia ,which produces temporary car-free days that transform streets into safe spaces for thousands of people to explore the city by foot, bike and other forms of non-motorized transport, will take place from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Aug. 13 in Wilmington and San Pedro.

No parking will be allowed on the CicLAvia Route from 1 a.m. to 6 p.m. Aug. 13. Parking restrictions will be enforced and vehicles will be towed beginning at 1 a.m.

Details: www.ciclavia.org/ciclavia_sanpedro17

Aug. 18

Movie Under the Guns

Battleship Iowa invites you to a free screening of Guardians of the Galaxy. The movie will be shown on board the fantail of Battleship Iowa as you sit under the stars, overlooking the beautiful Los Angeles Waterfront.

Time: 7:30 p.m. Aug. 18

Cost: Free

Details: (877) 446-9261; www.pacificbattleship.com

Venue: Battleship Iowa, 250 S. Harbor Blvd., San Pedro

Sept. 2

Swing Pedro Fleet Week 2017

Come dance, listen to great music and meet great people from San Pedro. This event is free to all Navy and military on active duty so make sure to mingle with our fine servicemen. Spaces fill up quickly so be sure to get your tickets early.

Time: 6:30 p.m. Sept. 2

Cost: $25

Details: (310) 547-2348

Venue: People’s Yoga, Health & Dance, 365 W. 6th St., San Pedro

13th Annual Light at the Lighthouse Music Festival

There will be four stages, including a main stage with some of the best headlining Christian rock bands like The Edge and a worship stage featuring talent from local churches.

Time: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sept. 2

Cost: Free

Details: www.lightatthelighthouse.org

Venue: Point Fermin, 807 W Paseo Del Mar, San Pedro