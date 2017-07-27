Residents Invited to Give Input on LBPD

Residents are encouraged to share their thoughts on how the Long Beach Police Department can better serve their community and meet future policing needs, July 31, at the Long Beach Scottish Rite Center. A second community meeting is scheduled at the Long Beach Community College on August 2.

Time: 7 to 8:30 p.m. July 31; 7 to 8:30 p.m. Aug. 2

Cost: Free

Venue: Long Beach Scottish Rite Center, 855 Elm Ave. Long Beach; Long Beach Community College, Room T-1200, 4901 E. Carson St. Long Beach

Details: (562)570-7555