Police Body Cam Video Reveals Details about Inauguration Day ‘Kettling’ of Protesters

By Baynard Woods, Democracy in Crisis

In police body-camera footage obtained by Democracy in Crisis, the scene in Washington, D.C. on Jan. 20, 2017 shows the war zone our nation really is right now. The balance of power in the battle—both on the streets then and in the courts today—is deeply asymmetrical, with the police and the government struggling to maintain control of all information related to the case.

This video is part of the vast digital archive of possible evidence in the case against more than 200 people facing decades in jail for charges of felony rioting, conspiracy to riot, inciting riot, and property damage.

In the footage, which you can see at democracyincrisis.com, we see a crowd come around the corner carrying a large banner and many smaller signs and flags, wearing black jackets, hoodies, and masks over their faces.

