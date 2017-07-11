POLB: Best Seaport in North America

LONG BEACH — The Port of Long Beach has been bestowed the title of “Best Seaport in North America” at the 2017 Asian Freight, Logistics and Supply Chain Awards, June 29, at the Singapore Marina Bay Cruise Center.

The POLB has been awarded this title for the third consecutive year, and for the 19th time in the past 22 years. The award is bestowed by importers, exporters and logistic and supply chain professionals. Factors involved in the judging included quality of service, innovation, customer relations and reliability.

More than 15,000 professionals within the industry who read Asia Cargo News were invited to participate in the nomination and selection process for the awards.