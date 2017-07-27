POLA Expands Emissions Reduction Incentive Grant Program

SAN PEDRO – The Port of Los Angeles and other participating Environmental Ship Index incentive providers have expanded their rewards programs for vessel operators willing to go above and beyond regulatory standards to cut harmful emissions from ships.

The index was developed by the World Ports Climate Initiative,a project of the International Association of Ports and Harbors. Each port customizes its index incentive grants, based on regional and operational drivers. Launched by a collection of Northern European ports in 2011, the index program rewards vessel operators for lowering ship emissions beyond international requirements and in advance of pending regulations. Incentive providers include ports, pilot organizations and other entities. When POLA adopted its index in 2012, it was the first port in North America and the Pacific Rim to join the program.

Under a new formula that took effect July 1, participating ESI vessel operators are now earning additional incentive points for reducing carbon dioxide emissions from their ships.

Carbon dioxide is a major source of the heat-trapping greenhouse gases that contribute to global warming. Ships are a key source of carbon dioxide emissions from port-related operations. Vessel operators participating in the index programs already earn points for reducing nitrogen oxides and sulfur oxides, both key components of smog.

The index program is among the suite of clean air strategies the POLA has implemented to dramatically reduce vessel emissions between 2005 and 2015. For ships alone, overall diesel particulate matter emissions have dropped 87 percent, nitrogen oxide emissions are down 29 percent and sulfur oxide emissions have plummeted 97 percent.

The index programs use a point system based on fuel purchases, onboard emissions reduction technologies and a ship’s engine rating according to standards established by the International Maritime Organization. The total points determine if a ship qualifies for an incentive grant from a participating port.

Member ports have moved swiftly to implement the new formula because the index reporting system already collects the necessary performance data from participating vessel operators to assess a ship’s efficiency at sea, and by extension, its carbon dioxide emissions. Reduced carbon dioxide emissions are being calculated by comparing a ship’s fuel consumption and the distance sailed each year for 2013, 2014 and 2015 with the same data for 2016.

Typically, vessel operators earn points on a per call basis from each port in the index network. Under the new formula, participating operators calling at POLA that have been entering carbon dioxide data and show an improvement over the baseline years could see these additional points boost their scores as early as September.

At the Port of Los Angeles, a vessel with a score of 50 points or higher earns the operator $2,500 per call, and a score of 40 to 49 is rewarded with $750. In addition to complying with cleaner fuel requirements under the North American Emissions Control Area and the California Air Resources Board and having shore power capability, ships earning 50 points or more typically have engines rated cleaner than organization Tier 2 engine standards and use cleaner fuel than required by regulation and provides carbon dioxidedata. Incentive grants are paid quarterly.

Additionally at POLA, a ship with a Tier III engine is eligible for a $5,000 incentive per call, and vessels participating in an approved Technology Advancement Program demonstration project are eligible for $750 per call.