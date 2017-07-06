Nasty Woman Concert Series
July 8
Nasty Woman Concert Series
The concert series is designed to bring together the women’s community through the healing power of music and comedy, especially those women who have been marginalized because of their gender identity and sexual orientation.
Time: 7:30 p.m. July 8
Cost: $15 to $25
Details: www.nastywomanconcertseries.com
Venue: diPiazza’s Lounge, 5205 E. Pacific Coast Highway, Long Beach
July 9
Sabine Trio
Sabine is widely respected as an award-winning classical pianist in the United States and Europe.
Time: 4 p.m. July 9
Cost: $20
Details: https://alvasshowroom.com
Venue: Alvas Showroom, 1417 W. 8th St. San Pedro
July 14
Tony Ferrell Band
The Tony Ferrell Band rocks another concert featuring 10 of the best soul, rock and pop musicians in the world.
Time: 8 p.m. July 14
Cost: $15
Details: (310) 782-1440
Venue: Grand Annex, 434 W. 6th St., San Pedro
July 15
Artyom Manukyan Trio
Cellist Artyom Manukyan first made his name as a musician to watch in his native Armenia and traveled the world as the youngest member of the BBC World Music Award-winning Armenian Navy Band.
Time: 8 p.m. July 15
Cost: $20
Details: https://alvasshowroom.com
Venue: Alvas Showroom, 1417 W. 8th St. San Pedro
July 15
Golden State Pops Orchestra
The Golden State Pops Orchestra along with a full choir performs music from leading video-games with special guest conductors and performers. The concert features hit video game music with projections, lights, special guest composers, performers and video game talent.
Time: 8 p.m. July 15
Cost: $28.50 to $70
Details: gspo.com
Venue: Los Angeles Theatre, 615 S. Broadway, Los Angeles.
July 16
Led Zepagain
Led Zepagain (stylized Led ZepAgain) is an American hard rock tribute band formed in Ventura, Calif. in 1988.
Time: 4 p.m. July 16
Cost: $20
Details: https://alvasshowroom.com
Venue: Alvas Showroom, 1417 W. 8th St. San Pedro
July 21
Sidestepper and Buyepongo
Dance your face off with electro-cumbia from Colombia and other global sounds.
Time: 8 p.m. July 21
Cost: Free
Details: www.grandperformances.org
Venue: Grand Performances, 300 S. Grand Ave., Los Angeles
Downtown Bollywood
Learn new dance moves and show them off in a judgement-free zone.
Time: 7 p.m. July 21
Cost: Free
Details: www.grandperformances.or
Venue: Grand Park, 200 N. Grand Ave., Los Angeles
Elliott Caine
Enjoy live bebop and Latin jazz, then stuff your face with food from the market.
Time: July 21
Cost: Free
Details: www.farmersmarketla.com
Venue: The Original Farmers Market, 6333 West 3rd St., Los Angeles
FYF
Explore the lineup at the FYF Fest, featuring Missy Elliot, Bjӧrk, Frank Ocean and Nine Inch Nails.
Time: 5 p.m. July 21, 2 p.m. July 22 and 23
Cost: $109 to $549
Details: https://fyffest.com
Venue: Exposition Park, 700 Exposition Park Drive, Los Angeles
July 22
Sean Lane
Join the band on a journey through time and hear everything from the foundational raw Delta style that started it all to the electrified blues-rock that it has become.
Time: 8 p.m. July 22
Cost: $15
Details: https://alvasshowroom.com
Venue: Alvas Showroom, 1417 W. 8th St. San Pedro
July 23
Caress of Steel
Rock to this Rush tribute band.
Time: 4 p.m. July 23
Cost: $20
Details: https://alvasshowroom.com
Venue: Alvas Showroom, 1417 W. 8th St. San Pedro
July 23
Mark Mackay Band
A little bit country, a little bit rock ‘n’ roll at Polliwog Park, Manhattan Beach.
Time: July 23
Cost: Free
Details: http://tinyurl.com/MB-Summer-Concerts
Venue: 1601 Manhattan Beach Blvd., Manhattan Beach
July 25
iPalpiti Orchestra
The iPalpiti Orchestra performs selections from the 20th iPalpiti Festival of International Laureates. The orchestra iPalpiti (ee-PAHL-pit-ee, Italian for “heartbeats”) is unique in that it draws its members from top prize-winning laureates of international competitions.
Time: 7:30 p.m. July 25
Cost: Free
Details: (310) 316-5574
Venue: Rolling Hills United Methodist Church, 26438 Crenshaw Blvd., Rolling Hills Estates
July 27
Sean Watkins
American tunes feature a celebration of Paul Simon with a great lineup of musicians.
Time: 8 p.m. July 27
Cost: Free
Details: http://tinyurl.com/Sean-Watkins-Friends
Venue: Skirball Cultural Center, 2701 N. Sepulveda Blvd., Los Angeles
July 28
La Charanga Cubana
Enjoy traditional Cuban dance music, then stuff your face with food from the market.
Time: 7 to 9 p.m. July 28
Cost: Free
Details: www.farmersmarketla.com
Venue: The Original Farmers Market, 6333 W. 3rd St., Los Angeles
July 29
Mothership Landing
Celebrate the 40th anniversary of Parliament-Funkadelic’s groundbreaking release.
Time: 8 p.m. July 29
Cost: Free
Details: www.grandperformances.org
Venue: Grand Performances, 200 N. Grand Ave., Los Angeles
July 30
Hard Day’s Night
You’ll swear The Beatles are in the South Bay.
Time: 5 to 7 p.m. July 30
Cost: Free
Details: http://tinyurl.com/MB-Summer-Concerts
Venue: Polliwog Park, 1601 Manhattan Beach Blvd, Manhattan Beach
July 30
Rob Garland’s Eclectic Trio
Rob Garland’s Eclectic Trio plays original high energy instrumental and vocal music with funk, blues, jazz, fusion and rock.
Time: 4 p.m. July 30
Cost: $10
Details: https://alvasshowroom.com
Venue: Alvas Showroom, 1417 W. 8th St. San Pedro
Aug. 3
Ibibio Sound Machine
Experience African and electronic jams inspired by the golden era of West African funk, disco and post-punk.
Time: 8 p.m. Aug. 3
Cost: Free
Details: www.skirball.org/programs/sunset-concerts/ibibio-sound-machine
Venue: Skirball Cultural Center, 2701 N. Sepulveda Blvd., Los Angeles
Aug. 4
Bad Haggis
Put some celtic rock in your life, then stuff your face with food from the market.
Time: 7 to 9 p.m. Aug. 4
Cost: Free
Details: www.farmersmarketla.com
Venue: The Original Farmers Market, 6333 W. 3rd St., Los Angeles
Dance Disco
Learn new dance moves and show them off in a judgment-free zone.
Time: 7 p.m. Aug. 4
Cost: Free
Details: http://grandparkla.org/calendar
Venue: Grand Park, 200 N. Grand Ave., Los Angeles
Aug. 5
Dorian Wood, Kaumakaiwa Kanaka’ole
Dorian Wood awakens a haunting interpretation of Jeannine Deckers’ The Singing Nun and Kaumakaiwa Kanaka’ole offers a genre-crossing performance from Hawaii.
Time: 8 p.m. Aug. 5
Cost: Free
Details: www.grandperformances.org
Venue: Grand Performances, 300 S. Grand Ave., Los Angeles
Aug. 5
Summertime in the LBC
This summer, enjoy a lineup of talents, including 50 Cent & G-Unit; Yg; Wu-Tang Clan; Bone Thugs-N-Harmony and the George Clinton Parliament Funkadelic.
Time: 12 p.m. Aug. 5
Cost: $200
Details: www.summertimeinthelbc.com
Venue: The Queen Mary, 1126 Queens Highway, Long Beach
Aug. 6
Seatbelt, The Paladins
All the Americana you can handle with plenty of rockabilly, honky-tonk and hillbilly boogie will play at Polliwog Park.
Time: 5 to 7 p.m. Aug. 6
Cost: Free
Details: http://tinyurl.com/MB-Summer-Concerts
Venue: Polliwog Park, 1601 Manhattan Beach Blvd., Manhattan Beach
Aug. 10
Delgrés
Witness the Los Angeles debut of a band that brings a bluesy blend of styles from Guadeloupe to Louisiana to the Mississippi delta.
Time: 8 p.m. Aug. 10
Cost: Free
Details: http://www.skirball.org/programs/sunset-concerts
Venue: Skirball Cultural Center, 2701 N. Sepulveda Blvd., Los Angeles
Aug. 11
Djs Anthony Valadez, Valida
Check out the new venue for KCRW’s Summer Nights series, featuring plenty of danceable grooves, games, food and drinks.
Time: 5:30 p.m. Aug. 11
Cost: Free
Details: http://events.kcrw.com/events/summernightsanthonyandvalida
Venue: Union Station, 800 N. Alameda St., Los Angeles
Septeto Santiaguero
Get on your feet with one of Cuba’s most influential bands.
Time: 8 p.m. Aug. 11
Cost: Free
Details: www.grandperformances.org
Venue: Grand Performances, 300 S. Grand Ave., Los Angeles
Bill Watrous Quartet
Bop to straight-ahead jazz, then stuff your face with food from the market.
Time: 7 to 9 p.m. Aug. 11
Cost: Free
Details: www.farmersmarketla.com/events
Venue: The Original Farmers Market, 6333 W. 3rd St., Los Angeles
Dj Nights
Dance, dance, and dance some more.
Time: 9 p.m. Aug. 11
Cost: Free
Details: http://grandparkla.org/calendar
Venue: Grand Performances, 200 N. Grand Ave., Los Angeles
Aug. 12
Summer Breeze Festival
Be part of a night with Keith Sweat, Guy and Teddy Riley, and Bobby Brown.
Time: 2 to 10 p.m. Aug. 12, and 1 to 9 p.m. Aug. 13
Cost: $50 to $160
Details: www.queenmary.com
Venue: The Queen Mary, 1126 Queens Highway, Long Beach
Hamed Nikpay
Enjoy Iranian melodies and dance.
Time: 8 p.m. Aug. 12
Cost: Free
Details: www.grandperformances.org
Venue: Grand Performances, 300 S. Grand Ave., Los Angeles
Aug. 13
Shari Puorto Band
Kick back for a bit of blues, rock and soul.
Time: 5 to 7 p.m. Aug. 13
Cost: Free
Details: http://tinyurl.com/MB-Summer-Concerts
Venue: Polliwog Park, 1601 Manhattan Beach Blvd, Manhattan Beach
Sunday Sessions
This is a free dance party celebrating Los Angeles’ house music scene, featuring music from Kaleem, Jun and Tony Powell.
Time: 2 p.m. Aug. 13
Cost: Free
Details: http://grandparkla.org/calendar
Venue: Grand Park, 200 N. Grand Ave., Los Angeles
Groove Lexicon
As one of Los Angeles’ most experienced and widely sought after musicians, David Anderson has appeared, recorded and toured with many popular acts.
Time: 4 p.m. Aug. 13
Cost: $15
Details: https://alvasshowroom.com
Venue: Alvas Showroom, 1417 W. 8th St., San Pedro
Aug. 17
Daymé Arocena
Experience the jazz-inflected blend of Afro-Cuban soulfulness.
Time: 8 p.m. Aug. 17
Cost: Free
Details: www.skirball.org/calendar/2017-08-17
Venue: Skirball Cultural Center, 2701 N. Sepulveda Blvd., Los Angeles
Aug. 18
Sharon Marie Cline & The Bad Boyz Of Jazz
Listen to classic jazz, then stuff your face with food from the market.
Time: 7 to 9 p.m. Aug. 18
Cost: Free
Details: www.farmersmarketla.com
Venue: The Original Farmers Market, 6333 W. 3rd St., Los Angeles
Daymé Arocena
This Afro-Cuban vocalist is sure to blow your mind.
Time: 12 p.m. Aug. 18
Cost: Free
Details: www.grandperformances.org
Venue: Grand Performances, 300 S. Grand Ave., Los Angeles
Cameron Graves
Experience a mind-expanding jazz fusion.
Time: 8 p.m. Aug. 18
Cost: Free
Details: www.grandperformances.org
Venue: Grand Performances, 300 S. Grand Ave., Los Angeles
Dance Argentine Tango
Learn new dance moves and show them off in a judgment-free zone at Grand Park.
Time: Aug. 18
Cost: Free
Details: www.grandperformances.org
Venue: Grand Performances, 300 S. Grand Ave., Los Angeles
Aug. 19
Catina DeLuna
Los Angeles’ highly acclaimed arranger/producer Otmaro Ruiz and International Recording Artist Catina De Luna will be presenting the music of their Grammy-nominated CD Catina DeLuna and Lado B Brazilian Project.
Time: 8 p.m. Aug. 19
Cost: $20
Details: https://alvasshowroom.com
Venue: Alvas Showroom, 1417 W. 8th St. San Pedro
Aug. 19
ALT 98.7 Summer Camp
The ALT 98.7 Summer Camp will feature Foster The People as well as The Head and The Heart.
A limited number of VIP tickets will be available for purchase and will include pit access, a piece of official event merchandise and meet and greets with participating artists.
Time: 3 p.m. Aug. 19
Details: http://alt987fm.iheart.com/features/altsummercamp-2199
Venue: The Queen Mary Events Park, 1126 Queens Highway, Long Beach
Daedelus Grooves for Cola20
Daedelus and musical pals will reinvent classic EDM/IDM joints on real instruments as lullabies, sing-alongs and merry melodies.
Time: 8 p.m. Aug. 19
Cost: Free
Details: www.grandperformances.org
Venue: Grand Performances, 300 S. Grand Ave., Los Angeles
Djs Aaron Byrd, Garth Trinidad
This special edition of KCRW’s Summer Nights series features after-hours museum access, food trucks, a beer garden and more.
Time: 5 p.m. Aug. 19
Cost: Free
Details: http://events.kcrw.com/events/summernightsaaronandgarth
Venue: The California African American Museum, 600 State Drive, Los Angeles
Aug. 20
Hollywood U2
Enjoy Bono-approved U2 covers.
Time: 5 to 7 p.m. Aug. 20
Cost: Free
Details: http://tinyurl.com/ManhattanBchConcertsinthePark
Venue: Polliwog Park, 1601 Manhattan Beach Blvd, Manhattan Beach
Aug. 24
David Buchbinder’s Odessa/Havanna
Explore the rich and exhilarating connections between Jewish and Cuban music, sharing Andalusian, Arabic, Roma, Sephardic and North African ancestry.
Time: 8 p.m. Aug. 24
Cost: Free
Details: www.skirball.org/programs/sunset-concerts
Venue: Skirball Cultural Center, 2701 N. Sepulveda Blvd., Los Angeles
Aug. 25
DJs Jason Bentley, Travis Holcombe
Experience the new venue for KCRW’s Summer Nights series, which will feature plenty of danceable grooves, games, food and drinks.
Time: 5:30 p.m. Aug. 25
Cost: Free
Details: http://events.kcrw.com/events/summernightsjasonandtravis
Venue: Union Station, 800 N. Alameda St., Los Angeles
Inca
Enjoy Peruvian and Andean music, then chow down on food from the market.
Time: 7 to 9 p.m. Aug. 25
Cost: Free
Details: www.farmersmarketla.com
Venue: The Original Farmers Market, 6333 W. 3rd St., Los Angeles
Dj Nights
Learn new dance moves and show them off in a judgement-free zone.
Time: 9 p.m. Aug. 25
Cost: Free
Details: http://grandparkla.org/calendar
Venue: Grand Park, 200 N. Grand Ave., Los Angeles
Aug. 26
Mark De Clive-Lowe
A sonic journey of jazz and electronic music from a Japanese New Zealander.
Time: 9 p.m. Aug. 26
Cost: Free
Details: www.grandperformances.org
Venue: Grand Performances, 300 S. Grand Ave., Los Angeles
Aug. 27
Lynette Skynyrd
Enjoy Free Bird at Polliwog Park, Manhattan Beach.
Time: 5 to 7 p.m. Aug. 27
Cost: Free
Details: http://tinyurl.com/ManhattanBchConcertsinthePark
Venue: Polliwog Park, 1601 Manhattan Beach Blvd., Manhattan Beach
Aug. 31
Betsayda Machado y La Parranda El Clavo
Listen to Afro-Venezuelan roots music and be ready to dance.
Time: 8 p.m. Aug. 31
Cost: Free
Details: www.skirball.org/programs/sunset-concerts
Venue: Skirball Cultural Center, 2701 N. Sepulveda Blvd., Los Angeles
Sept. 1
Susie Hansen Latin Band
Listen to jazz and chow down on food from the market.
Time: 7 to 9 p.m. Sept. 1
Cost: Free
Details: www.farmersmarketla.com
Venue: The Original Farmers Market, 6333 W. 3rd St., Los Angeles
Dance Salsa
Learn new dance moves and show them off in a judgment-free zone.
Time: 9 p.m. Aug. 25
Cost: Free
Details: http://grandparkla.org/calendar
Venue: Grand Park, 200 N. Grand Ave., Los Angeles
Sept. 2
Concert Under the Guns
Experience the sounds of the Battleship Iowa. The event will include food trucks, beverages and fireworks.
Time: 6:30 p.m. Sept. 2
Cost: Free
Details: (877) 446-9261
Venue: Battleship Iowa, Pacific Battleship Center, 250 S. Harbor Blvd., San Pedro
Sept. 3
Colour My World
Enjoy covers of Chicago’s biggest hits.
Time: 5 to 7 p.m. Sept. 3
Cost: Free
Details: http://tinyurl.com/ManhattanBchConcertsinthePark
Venue: Polliwog Park, 1601 Manhattan Beach Blvd, Manhattan Beach
Sept. 4
2H2H
Join the all-female tribute to UFO on the USS Iowa for a “Shoot Shoot” holiday afternoon.
Time: 4 p.m. Sept. 4
Cost: Free
Details: http://tinyurl.com/yd55onwp
Venue: Battleship USS IOWA, 250 S. Harbor Blvd, Berth 87, San Pedro
THEATER
July 9
Magic Fruit
Cornerstone Theater Company is pleased to announce a special concert reading of Magic Fruit. The plays looked at food equity, urban and rural farming, food addiction and community gardens.
Time: 7 p.m. July 9
Cost: Free
Details: http://cornerstonetheater.org
Venue: Grand Performances, 350 S. Grand Ave., Los Angeles
July 7
Mary Poppins
Musical Theatre West brings a “Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious,” production of Disney and Cameron Mackintosh’s Mary Poppins to the Carpenter Performing Arts Center.
Based on the books by P.L. Travers and the classic Walt Disney film, Disney and Cameron Mackintosh’s production features the delectable Sherman Brothers score, including A Spoonful of Sugar.
Time: 8 p.m. July 14, 15, 20, 21 and 22, 2 p.m. July 15 and 22, 1 p.m. July 16 and 23, and 6 p.m. July 16, through July 23
Cost: $20
Details: (562) 856-1999, ext. 4; musical.org
Venue: Carpenter Performing Arts Center , 6200 E. Atherton, Long Beach
July 21
Annie
Join the irrepressible comic strip heroine as she takes center stage in one of the world’s best-loved musicals. Annie’s escape from an orphanage and the clutches of the wicked Miss Hannigan leads to new life and home with billionaire Oliver Warbucks.
Time: 7:30 p.m. July 21, 22 and 29, and 2 p.m. July 23, 29 and 30
Cost: $39 to $60
Details: www.grandvision.org/warner-grand/events.asp
Venue: Warner Grand Theatre, 478 W. 6th St., San Pedro
July 21
The Taming of the Shrew
For Shakespeare by the Sea’s 20th anniversary season, community members will be able to enjoy William Shakespeare’s famous comedy The Taming of the Shrew. The professionally-crafted productions are presented free.
Time: 7 to 9 p.m. July 21
Cost: Free
Details: www.shakespearebythesea.org/wp/calendar
Venue: Marine Mammal Care Center, 3601 S. Gaffey St., #8, San Pedro
July 28
La Linea
A multimedia story of everyday life on the Mexico-U.S. border with music by Panoptica.
Time: 8 p.m. July 28
Cost: Free
Details: www.grandperformances.org
Venue: Grand Performances, 300 S. Grand Ave., Los Angeles
Aug. 5
Guys and Dolls
Set in Damon Runyon’s mythical New York City, Guys and Dolls is an oddball romantic comedy. Gambler Nathan Detroit tries to find the cash to set up the biggest craps game in town. Meanwhile,the authorities breathe down his neck; meanwhile, his girlfriend, nightclub performer Adelaide, laments that they’ve been engaged for 14 years.
Time: 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and 2 p.m. Sunday, through Aug. 5
Cost: $14 to $24
Details: lbplayhouse.org
Venue: Long Beach Playhouse, 5021 E. Anaheim St., Long Beach
Aug. 13
Peter y La Loba
Enjoy another telling of Peter and the Wolf, this time with Latin Grammy Award winners Lucky Diaz and the Family Jam.
Time: 3 and 4:30 p.m. Aug. 13
Cost: Free
Details: www.grandperformances.org
Venue: Grand Performances, 300 S. Grand Ave., Los Angeles
ARTS
Riverrun
Ray Carofano’s Riverrun is a suite of photographs capturing seldom seen images of the 51-mile storm drain still flatteringly called the Los Angeles River. Carofano turns his subject into the narrator. The river narrates itself as it makes you want to look and, more importantly, look again.
The exhibition runs through July 8.
Cost: Free
Details: (310) 315-3551 or office@dnjgallery.net
Venue: DNJ Gallery, 2525 Michigan Ave. Suite J1, Santa Monica
July 9
National Watercolor Society Member’s Show
The exhibit is juried by nationally known Bob Burridge. The artwork ranges from realistic to non-objective and features 89 paintings.
Time: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays, and 12 to 4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, through July 9
Cost: Free
Details: (424) 225-4966
Venue: National Watercolor Society, 915 S. Pacific Ave., San Pedro
July 9
Justin Favela: Gracias, Gracias, Thank You, Thank You!
Following a tradition of social commentary practiced by notable Latino artists such as Coco Fusco, John Jota Leaños and Alejandro Diaz, Justin Favela’s pinata-shaped sculptures meld memory with humor to reveal difficult to communicate experiences of identity and place. His exhibition at Palos Verdes Art Center presents pieces from his current body of work that have recently been exhibited at many venues in his home state of Nevada.
Time: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays, and 1 to 4 p.m. Sundays, through July 9
Cost: Free
Details: www.pvartcenter.org
Venue: Palos Verdes Art Center, 5504 Crestridge Road, Rancho Palos Verdes
July 24
Disruptions
The Art of Eliseo Art Silva features 20 works which embrace sparring ideas to intentionally disrupt the expected and bring attention to new ideas and conversations. As an artist of over 100 public works on the East and West Coasts and in his own studio practice, this Philippine-born artist strives to disrupt his audience, forcing them to rethink and energize. RSVP requested.
Time: 5 to 8 p.m. July 24
Details: (310) 514-9139; linda@sbcglobal.net
Venue: The Arcade, 479 W. 6th St., Suite 107, San Pedro
July 30
From The Desert to The Sea: The Desolation Center Experience
Before the era of Burning Man, Lollapalooza and Coachella, Desolation Center drew punk and industrial music fans to the far reaches of the Mojave Desert for the first of five events, “Mojave Exodus,” in April of 1983. Cornelius Projects pays tribute to Desolation Center’s pioneering vision with an exhibition featuring painting, photography, sculpture, video and ephemera.
Time: 12 to 5 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays, through July 30
Cost: Free
Details: (310) 266-9216
Venue: Cornelius Projects Gallery, 1417 S. Pacific Ave., San Pedro
COMMUNITY
July 20
Art and Science of Evaluating Beers
Become a better beer nerd.
Time: 7 p.m. July 20
Cost: Free
Details: www.grandperformances.org
Venue: Grand Performances, 300 S. Grand Ave., Los Angeles
July 22
Her Voice: Sultana, Meklit, And Ulali
Celebrating women’s voices from Indian, Pakistani, Ethiopian and Native American traditions.
Time: 7 p.m. July 22
Cost: Free
Details: www.grandperformances.org
Venue: Grand Performances, 300 S. Grand Ave., Los Angeles
July 24
Grunion Run Schedule
Take Cabrillo Marine Aquarium’s Fish-tival and celebrate all things grunion. Grunion may be collected by people with a valid 2017 California Fishing licence and by hand only. No license is required for those younger than 16.
Time: 10:30 p.m. July 24
Cost: Free
Details: www.cabrillomarineaquarium.org
Venue: Cabrillo Marine Aquarium, 3720 Stephen M. White Drive, San Pedro
July 29
Sinister Circus
The Queen Mary’s Dark Harbor proudly presents Sinister Circus, the first-ever haunted summer costume ball aboard the Queen Mary. Following a day of macabre fun at Midsummer Scream 2017, join us at a spook-tacular costume party aboard where you can dress up to become one of the ringmaster’s minions for Dark Harbor’s Sinister Circus.
Time: 8 p.m. July 29
Cost: $29 to $34
Details: http://bit.ly/DHSinisterCircus
Venue: Queen Mary, 1126 Queens Highway, Long Beach
July 30
Peter & The Wolf
The childhood classic told with live music.
Time: 3 to 4:30 p.m. July 30
Cost: Free
Details: www.grandperformances.org
Venue: Grand Performances, 300 S. Grand Ave., Los Angeles
Aug. 12
Iowa by the Sea Picnic
All Iowans and people who love the great state of Iowa are invited to this year’s fun event. The picnic location provides excellent security, adequate space and a great view of the battleship.
Time: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 12
Cost: $12 to $35
Details: (877) 446-9261; www.pacificbattleship.com
Venue: Battleship Iowa, 250 S. Harbor Blvd., Berth 87, San Pedro
Aug. 18
Movie Under the Guns
Battleship Iowa invites you to a free screening of Guardians of the Galaxy. The movie will be shown on board the fantail of Battleship Iowa as you sit under the stars, overlooking the beautiful Los Angeles Waterfront.
Time: 7:30 p.m. Aug. 18
Cost: Free
Details: (877) 446-9261; www.pacificbattleship.com
Venue: Battleship IOWA, 250 S. Harbor Blvd., San Pedro
Sept. 2
Swing Pedro Fleet Week 2017
Come dance, listen to great music and meet great people from San Pedro. This event is free to all Navy and military on active duty so make sure to mingle with our fine servicemen. Spaces fill up quickly so be sure to get your tickets early.
Time: 6:30 p.m. Sept. 2
Cost: $25
Details: (310) 547-2348
Venue: People’s Yoga, Health & Dance, 365 W. 6th St., San Pedro
New Blues Festival IV
More than 30 of the biggest names in Blues Music join us this Labor Day Weekend in the beautiful El Dorado Park in what promises to be its most ambitious event to date.
Time: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sept. 2 and 3
Cost: $40 to $75
Details: www.newsbluesfestival.com
Venue: El Dorado Park, Long Beach
13th Annual Light at the Lighthouse Music Festival
There will be four stages including a main stage with some of the best headlining Christian rock bands like The Edge and a worship stage featuring talent from local churches.
Time: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sept. 2
Cost: Free
Details: www.lightatthelighthouse.org
Venue: Point Fermin, 807 W Paseo Del Mar, San Pedro