ENTERTAINMENT

July 8

Nasty Woman Concert Series

The concert series is designed to bring together the women’s community through the healing power of music and comedy, especially those women who have been marginalized because of their gender identity and sexual orientation.

Time: 7:30 p.m. July 8

Cost: $15 to $25

Details: www.nastywomanconcertseries.com

Venue: diPiazza’s Lounge, 5205 E. Pacific Coast Highway, Long Beach

July 9

Sabine Trio



Sabine is widely respected as an award-winning classical pianist in the United States and Europe.

Time: 4 p.m. July 9

Cost: $20

Details: https://alvasshowroom.com

Venue: Alvas Showroom, 1417 W. 8th St. San Pedro

July 14

Tony Ferrell Band

The Tony Ferrell Band rocks another concert featuring 10 of the best soul, rock and pop musicians in the world.

Time: 8 p.m. July 14

Cost: $15

Details: (310) 782-1440

Venue: Grand Annex, 434 W. 6th St., San Pedro

July 15

Artyom Manukyan Trio

Cellist Artyom Manukyan first made his name as a musician to watch in his native Armenia and traveled the world as the youngest member of the BBC World Music Award-winning Armenian Navy Band.

Time: 8 p.m. July 15

Cost: $20

Details: https://alvasshowroom.com

Venue: Alvas Showroom, 1417 W. 8th St. San Pedro

July 15

Golden State Pops Orchestra

The Golden State Pops Orchestra along with a full choir performs music from leading video-games with special guest conductors and performers. The concert features hit video game music with projections, lights, special guest composers, performers and video game talent.

Time: 8 p.m. July 15

Cost: $28.50 to $70

Details: gspo.com

Venue: Los Angeles Theatre, 615 S. Broadway, Los Angeles.

July 16

Led Zepagain

Led Zepagain (stylized Led ZepAgain) is an American hard rock tribute band formed in Ventura, Calif. in 1988.

Time: 4 p.m. July 16

Cost: $20

Details: https://alvasshowroom.com

Venue: Alvas Showroom, 1417 W. 8th St. San Pedro

July 21

Sidestepper and Buyepongo

Dance your face off with electro-cumbia from Colombia and other global sounds.

Time: 8 p.m. July 21

Cost: Free

Details: www.grandperformances.org

Venue: Grand Performances, 300 S. Grand Ave., Los Angeles

Downtown Bollywood

Learn new dance moves and show them off in a judgement-free zone.

Time: 7 p.m. July 21

Cost: Free

Details: www.grandperformances.or

Venue: Grand Park, 200 N. Grand Ave., Los Angeles

Elliott Caine

Enjoy live bebop and Latin jazz, then stuff your face with food from the market.

Time: July 21

Cost: Free

Details: www.farmersmarketla.com

Venue: The Original Farmers Market, 6333 West 3rd St., Los Angeles

FYF

Explore the lineup at the FYF Fest, featuring Missy Elliot, Bjӧrk, Frank Ocean and Nine Inch Nails.

Time: 5 p.m. July 21, 2 p.m. July 22 and 23

Cost: $109 to $549

Details: https://fyffest.com

Venue: Exposition Park, 700 Exposition Park Drive, Los Angeles

July 22

Sean Lane

Join the band on a journey through time and hear everything from the foundational raw Delta style that started it all to the electrified blues-rock that it has become.

Time: 8 p.m. July 22

Cost: $15

Details: https://alvasshowroom.com

Venue: Alvas Showroom, 1417 W. 8th St. San Pedro

July 23

Caress of Steel

Rock to this Rush tribute band.

Time: 4 p.m. July 23

Cost: $20

Details: https://alvasshowroom.com

Venue: Alvas Showroom, 1417 W. 8th St. San Pedro

July 23

Mark Mackay Band

A little bit country, a little bit rock ‘n’ roll at Polliwog Park, Manhattan Beach.

Time: July 23

Cost: Free

Details: http://tinyurl.com/MB-Summer-Concerts

Venue: 1601 Manhattan Beach Blvd., Manhattan Beach

July 25

iPalpiti Orchestra

The iPalpiti Orchestra performs selections from the 20th iPalpiti Festival of International Laureates. The orchestra iPalpiti (ee-PAHL-pit-ee, Italian for “heartbeats”) is unique in that it draws its members from top prize-winning laureates of international competitions.

Time: 7:30 p.m. July 25

Cost: Free

Details: (310) 316-5574

Venue: Rolling Hills United Methodist Church, 26438 Crenshaw Blvd., Rolling Hills Estates

July 27

Sean Watkins

American tunes feature a celebration of Paul Simon with a great lineup of musicians.

Time: 8 p.m. July 27

Cost: Free

Details: http://tinyurl.com/Sean-Watkins-Friends

Venue: Skirball Cultural Center, 2701 N. Sepulveda Blvd., Los Angeles

July 28

La Charanga Cubana

Enjoy traditional Cuban dance music, then stuff your face with food from the market.

Time: 7 to 9 p.m. July 28

Cost: Free

Details: www.farmersmarketla.com

Venue: The Original Farmers Market, 6333 W. 3rd St., Los Angeles

July 29

Mothership Landing

Celebrate the 40th anniversary of Parliament-Funkadelic’s groundbreaking release.

Time: 8 p.m. July 29

Cost: Free

Details: www.grandperformances.org

Venue: Grand Performances, 200 N. Grand Ave., Los Angeles

July 30

Hard Day’s Night

You’ll swear The Beatles are in the South Bay.

Time: 5 to 7 p.m. July 30

Cost: Free

Details: http://tinyurl.com/MB-Summer-Concerts

Venue: Polliwog Park, 1601 Manhattan Beach Blvd, Manhattan Beach



July 30

Rob Garland’s Eclectic Trio

Rob Garland’s Eclectic Trio plays original high energy instrumental and vocal music with funk, blues, jazz, fusion and rock.

Time: 4 p.m. July 30

Cost: $10

Details: https://alvasshowroom.com

Venue: Alvas Showroom, 1417 W. 8th St. San Pedro

Aug. 3

Ibibio Sound Machine

Experience African and electronic jams inspired by the golden era of West African funk, disco and post-punk.

Time: 8 p.m. Aug. 3

Cost: Free

Details: www.skirball.org/programs/sunset-concerts/ibibio-sound-machine

Venue: Skirball Cultural Center, 2701 N. Sepulveda Blvd., Los Angeles

Aug. 4

Bad Haggis

Put some celtic rock in your life, then stuff your face with food from the market.

Time: 7 to 9 p.m. Aug. 4

Cost: Free

Details: www.farmersmarketla.com

Venue: The Original Farmers Market, 6333 W. 3rd St., Los Angeles

Dance Disco

Learn new dance moves and show them off in a judgment-free zone.

Time: 7 p.m. Aug. 4

Cost: Free

Details: http://grandparkla.org/calendar

Venue: Grand Park, 200 N. Grand Ave., Los Angeles

Aug. 5

Dorian Wood, Kaumakaiwa Kanaka’ole

Dorian Wood awakens a haunting interpretation of Jeannine Deckers’ The Singing Nun and Kaumakaiwa Kanaka’ole offers a genre-crossing performance from Hawaii.

Time: 8 p.m. Aug. 5

Cost: Free

Details: www.grandperformances.org

Venue: Grand Performances, 300 S. Grand Ave., Los Angeles

Aug. 5

Summertime in the LBC

This summer, enjoy a lineup of talents, including 50 Cent & G-Unit; Yg; Wu-Tang Clan; Bone Thugs-N-Harmony and the George Clinton Parliament Funkadelic.

Time: 12 p.m. Aug. 5

Cost: $200

Details: www.summertimeinthelbc.com

Venue: The Queen Mary, 1126 Queens Highway, Long Beach

Aug. 6

Seatbelt, The Paladins

All the Americana you can handle with plenty of rockabilly, honky-tonk and hillbilly boogie will play at Polliwog Park.

Time: 5 to 7 p.m. Aug. 6

Cost: Free

Details: http://tinyurl.com/MB-Summer-Concerts

Venue: Polliwog Park, 1601 Manhattan Beach Blvd., Manhattan Beach

Aug. 10

Delgrés

Witness the Los Angeles debut of a band that brings a bluesy blend of styles from Guadeloupe to Louisiana to the Mississippi delta.

Time: 8 p.m. Aug. 10

Cost: Free

Details: http://www.skirball.org/programs/sunset-concerts

Venue: Skirball Cultural Center, 2701 N. Sepulveda Blvd., Los Angeles

Aug. 11

Djs Anthony Valadez, Valida

Check out the new venue for KCRW’s Summer Nights series, featuring plenty of danceable grooves, games, food and drinks.

Time: 5:30 p.m. Aug. 11

Cost: Free

Details: http://events.kcrw.com/events/summernightsanthonyandvalida

Venue: Union Station, 800 N. Alameda St., Los Angeles

Septeto Santiaguero

Get on your feet with one of Cuba’s most influential bands.

Time: 8 p.m. Aug. 11

Cost: Free

Details: www.grandperformances.org

Venue: Grand Performances, 300 S. Grand Ave., Los Angeles

Bill Watrous Quartet

Bop to straight-ahead jazz, then stuff your face with food from the market.

Time: 7 to 9 p.m. Aug. 11

Cost: Free

Details: www.farmersmarketla.com/events

Venue: The Original Farmers Market, 6333 W. 3rd St., Los Angeles

Dj Nights

Dance, dance, and dance some more.

Time: 9 p.m. Aug. 11

Cost: Free

Details: http://grandparkla.org/calendar

Venue: Grand Performances, 200 N. Grand Ave., Los Angeles

Aug. 12

Summer Breeze Festival

Be part of a night with Keith Sweat, Guy and Teddy Riley, and Bobby Brown.

Time: 2 to 10 p.m. Aug. 12, and 1 to 9 p.m. Aug. 13

Cost: $50 to $160

Details: www.queenmary.com

Venue: The Queen Mary, 1126 Queens Highway, Long Beach

Hamed Nikpay

Enjoy Iranian melodies and dance.

Time: 8 p.m. Aug. 12

Cost: Free

Details: www.grandperformances.org

Venue: Grand Performances, 300 S. Grand Ave., Los Angeles

Aug. 13

Shari Puorto Band

Kick back for a bit of blues, rock and soul.

Time: 5 to 7 p.m. Aug. 13

Cost: Free

Details: http://tinyurl.com/MB-Summer-Concerts

Venue: Polliwog Park, 1601 Manhattan Beach Blvd, Manhattan Beach

Sunday Sessions

This is a free dance party celebrating Los Angeles’ house music scene, featuring music from Kaleem, Jun and Tony Powell.

Time: 2 p.m. Aug. 13

Cost: Free

Details: http://grandparkla.org/calendar

Venue: Grand Park, 200 N. Grand Ave., Los Angeles

Groove Lexicon

As one of Los Angeles’ most experienced and widely sought after musicians, David Anderson has appeared, recorded and toured with many popular acts.

Time: 4 p.m. Aug. 13

Cost: $15

Details: https://alvasshowroom.com

Venue: Alvas Showroom, 1417 W. 8th St., San Pedro

Aug. 17

Daymé Arocena

Experience the jazz-inflected blend of Afro-Cuban soulfulness.

Time: 8 p.m. Aug. 17

Cost: Free

Details: www.skirball.org/calendar/2017-08-17

Venue: Skirball Cultural Center, 2701 N. Sepulveda Blvd., Los Angeles

Aug. 18

Sharon Marie Cline & The Bad Boyz Of Jazz

Listen to classic jazz, then stuff your face with food from the market.

Time: 7 to 9 p.m. Aug. 18

Cost: Free

Details: www.farmersmarketla.com

Venue: The Original Farmers Market, 6333 W. 3rd St., Los Angeles

Daymé Arocena

This Afro-Cuban vocalist is sure to blow your mind.

Time: 12 p.m. Aug. 18

Cost: Free

Details: www.grandperformances.org

Venue: Grand Performances, 300 S. Grand Ave., Los Angeles

Cameron Graves

Experience a mind-expanding jazz fusion.

Time: 8 p.m. Aug. 18

Cost: Free

Details: www.grandperformances.org

Venue: Grand Performances, 300 S. Grand Ave., Los Angeles

Dance Argentine Tango

Learn new dance moves and show them off in a judgment-free zone at Grand Park.

Time: Aug. 18

Cost: Free

Details: www.grandperformances.org

Venue: Grand Performances, 300 S. Grand Ave., Los Angeles

Aug. 19

Catina DeLuna

Los Angeles’ highly acclaimed arranger/producer Otmaro Ruiz and International Recording Artist Catina De Luna will be presenting the music of their Grammy-nominated CD Catina DeLuna and Lado B Brazilian Project.

Time: 8 p.m. Aug. 19

Cost: $20

Details: https://alvasshowroom.com

Venue: Alvas Showroom, 1417 W. 8th St. San Pedro

Aug. 19

ALT 98.7 Summer Camp

The ALT 98.7 Summer Camp will feature Foster The People as well as The Head and The Heart.

A limited number of VIP tickets will be available for purchase and will include pit access, a piece of official event merchandise and meet and greets with participating artists.

Time: 3 p.m. Aug. 19

Details: http://alt987fm.iheart.com/features/altsummercamp-2199

Venue: The Queen Mary Events Park, 1126 Queens Highway, Long Beach

Daedelus Grooves for Cola20

Daedelus and musical pals will reinvent classic EDM/IDM joints on real instruments as lullabies, sing-alongs and merry melodies.

Time: 8 p.m. Aug. 19

Cost: Free

Details: www.grandperformances.org

Venue: Grand Performances, 300 S. Grand Ave., Los Angeles

Djs Aaron Byrd, Garth Trinidad

This special edition of KCRW’s Summer Nights series features after-hours museum access, food trucks, a beer garden and more.

Time: 5 p.m. Aug. 19

Cost: Free

Details: http://events.kcrw.com/events/summernightsaaronandgarth

Venue: The California African American Museum, 600 State Drive, Los Angeles

Aug. 20

Hollywood U2

Enjoy Bono-approved U2 covers.

Time: 5 to 7 p.m. Aug. 20

Cost: Free

Details: http://tinyurl.com/ManhattanBchConcertsinthePark

Venue: Polliwog Park, 1601 Manhattan Beach Blvd, Manhattan Beach

Aug. 24

David Buchbinder’s Odessa/Havanna

Explore the rich and exhilarating connections between Jewish and Cuban music, sharing Andalusian, Arabic, Roma, Sephardic and North African ancestry.

Time: 8 p.m. Aug. 24

Cost: Free

Details: www.skirball.org/programs/sunset-concerts

Venue: Skirball Cultural Center, 2701 N. Sepulveda Blvd., Los Angeles

Aug. 25

DJs Jason Bentley, Travis Holcombe

Experience the new venue for KCRW’s Summer Nights series, which will feature plenty of danceable grooves, games, food and drinks.

Time: 5:30 p.m. Aug. 25

Cost: Free

Details: http://events.kcrw.com/events/summernightsjasonandtravis

Venue: Union Station, 800 N. Alameda St., Los Angeles

Inca

Enjoy Peruvian and Andean music, then chow down on food from the market.

Time: 7 to 9 p.m. Aug. 25

Cost: Free

Details: www.farmersmarketla.com

Venue: The Original Farmers Market, 6333 W. 3rd St., Los Angeles

Dj Nights

Learn new dance moves and show them off in a judgement-free zone.

Time: 9 p.m. Aug. 25

Cost: Free

Details: http://grandparkla.org/calendar

Venue: Grand Park, 200 N. Grand Ave., Los Angeles

Aug. 26

Mark De Clive-Lowe

A sonic journey of jazz and electronic music from a Japanese New Zealander.

Time: 9 p.m. Aug. 26

Cost: Free

Details: www.grandperformances.org

Venue: Grand Performances, 300 S. Grand Ave., Los Angeles

Aug. 27

Lynette Skynyrd

Enjoy Free Bird at Polliwog Park, Manhattan Beach.

Time: 5 to 7 p.m. Aug. 27

Cost: Free

Details: http://tinyurl.com/ManhattanBchConcertsinthePark

Venue: Polliwog Park, 1601 Manhattan Beach Blvd., Manhattan Beach

Aug. 31

Betsayda Machado y La Parranda El Clavo

Listen to Afro-Venezuelan roots music and be ready to dance.

Time: 8 p.m. Aug. 31

Cost: Free

Details: www.skirball.org/programs/sunset-concerts

Venue: Skirball Cultural Center, 2701 N. Sepulveda Blvd., Los Angeles

Sept. 1

Susie Hansen Latin Band

Listen to jazz and chow down on food from the market.

Time: 7 to 9 p.m. Sept. 1

Cost: Free

Details: www.farmersmarketla.com

Venue: The Original Farmers Market, 6333 W. 3rd St., Los Angeles

Dance Salsa

Learn new dance moves and show them off in a judgment-free zone.

Time: 9 p.m. Aug. 25

Cost: Free

Details: http://grandparkla.org/calendar

Venue: Grand Park, 200 N. Grand Ave., Los Angeles

Sept. 2

Concert Under the Guns

Experience the sounds of the Battleship Iowa. The event will include food trucks, beverages and fireworks.

Time: 6:30 p.m. Sept. 2

Cost: Free

Details: (877) 446-9261

Venue: Battleship Iowa, Pacific Battleship Center, 250 S. Harbor Blvd., San Pedro

Sept. 3

Colour My World

Enjoy covers of Chicago’s biggest hits.

Time: 5 to 7 p.m. Sept. 3

Cost: Free

Details: http://tinyurl.com/ManhattanBchConcertsinthePark

Venue: Polliwog Park, 1601 Manhattan Beach Blvd, Manhattan Beach

Sept. 4

2H2H

Join the all-female tribute to UFO on the USS Iowa for a “Shoot Shoot” holiday afternoon.

Time: 4 p.m. Sept. 4

Cost: Free

Details: http://tinyurl.com/yd55onwp

Venue: Battleship USS IOWA, 250 S. Harbor Blvd, Berth 87, San Pedro

THEATER

July 9

Magic Fruit

Cornerstone Theater Company is pleased to announce a special concert reading of Magic Fruit. The plays looked at food equity, urban and rural farming, food addiction and community gardens.

Time: 7 p.m. July 9

Cost: Free

Details: http://cornerstonetheater.org

Venue: Grand Performances, 350 S. Grand Ave., Los Angeles

July 7

Mary Poppins

Musical Theatre West brings a “Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious,” production of Disney and Cameron Mackintosh’s Mary Poppins to the Carpenter Performing Arts Center.

Based on the books by P.L. Travers and the classic Walt Disney film, Disney and Cameron Mackintosh’s production features the delectable Sherman Brothers score, including A Spoonful of Sugar.

Time: 8 p.m. July 14, 15, 20, 21 and 22, 2 p.m. July 15 and 22, 1 p.m. July 16 and 23, and 6 p.m. July 16, through July 23

Cost: $20

Details: (562) 856-1999, ext. 4; musical.org

Venue: Carpenter Performing Arts Center , 6200 E. Atherton, Long Beach

July 21

Annie

Join the irrepressible comic strip heroine as she takes center stage in one of the world’s best-loved musicals. Annie’s escape from an orphanage and the clutches of the wicked Miss Hannigan leads to new life and home with billionaire Oliver Warbucks.

Time: 7:30 p.m. July 21, 22 and 29, and 2 p.m. July 23, 29 and 30

Cost: $39 to $60

Details: www.grandvision.org/warner-grand/events.asp

Venue: Warner Grand Theatre, 478 W. 6th St., San Pedro

July 21

The Taming of the Shrew

For Shakespeare by the Sea’s 20th anniversary season, community members will be able to enjoy William Shakespeare’s famous comedy The Taming of the Shrew. The professionally-crafted productions are presented free.

Time: 7 to 9 p.m. July 21

Cost: Free

Details: www.shakespearebythesea.org/wp/calendar

Venue: Marine Mammal Care Center, 3601 S. Gaffey St., #8, San Pedro

July 28

La Linea

A multimedia story of everyday life on the Mexico-U.S. border with music by Panoptica.

Time: 8 p.m. July 28

Cost: Free

Details: www.grandperformances.org

Venue: Grand Performances, 300 S. Grand Ave., Los Angeles

Aug. 5

Guys and Dolls

Set in Damon Runyon’s mythical New York City, Guys and Dolls is an oddball romantic comedy. Gambler Nathan Detroit tries to find the cash to set up the biggest craps game in town. Meanwhile,the authorities breathe down his neck; meanwhile, his girlfriend, nightclub performer Adelaide, laments that they’ve been engaged for 14 years.

Time: 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and 2 p.m. Sunday, through Aug. 5

Cost: $14 to $24

Details: lbplayhouse.org

Venue: Long Beach Playhouse, 5021 E. Anaheim St., Long Beach

Aug. 13

Peter y La Loba

Enjoy another telling of Peter and the Wolf, this time with Latin Grammy Award winners Lucky Diaz and the Family Jam.

Time: 3 and 4:30 p.m. Aug. 13

Cost: Free

Details: www.grandperformances.org

Venue: Grand Performances, 300 S. Grand Ave., Los Angeles

ARTS

Riverrun

Ray Carofano’s Riverrun is a suite of photographs capturing seldom seen images of the 51-mile storm drain still flatteringly called the Los Angeles River. Carofano turns his subject into the narrator. The river narrates itself as it makes you want to look and, more importantly, look again.

The exhibition runs through July 8.

Cost: Free

Details: (310) 315-3551 or office@dnjgallery.net

Venue: DNJ Gallery, 2525 Michigan Ave. Suite J1, Santa Monica

July 9

National Watercolor Society Member’s Show

The exhibit is juried by nationally known Bob Burridge. The artwork ranges from realistic to non-objective and features 89 paintings.

Time: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays, and 12 to 4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, through July 9

Cost: Free

Details: (424) 225-4966

Venue: National Watercolor Society, 915 S. Pacific Ave., San Pedro

July 9

Justin Favela: Gracias, Gracias, Thank You, Thank You!

Following a tradition of social commentary practiced by notable Latino artists such as Coco Fusco, John Jota Leaños and Alejandro Diaz, Justin Favela’s pinata-shaped sculptures meld memory with humor to reveal difficult to communicate experiences of identity and place. His exhibition at Palos Verdes Art Center presents pieces from his current body of work that have recently been exhibited at many venues in his home state of Nevada.

Time: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays, and 1 to 4 p.m. Sundays, through July 9

Cost: Free

Details: www.pvartcenter.org

Venue: Palos Verdes Art Center, 5504 Crestridge Road, Rancho Palos Verdes

July 24

Disruptions

The Art of Eliseo Art Silva features 20 works which embrace sparring ideas to intentionally disrupt the expected and bring attention to new ideas and conversations. As an artist of over 100 public works on the East and West Coasts and in his own studio practice, this Philippine-born artist strives to disrupt his audience, forcing them to rethink and energize. RSVP requested.

Time: 5 to 8 p.m. July 24

Details: (310) 514-9139; linda@sbcglobal.net

Venue: The Arcade, 479 W. 6th St., Suite 107, San Pedro

July 30

From The Desert to The Sea: The Desolation Center Experience

Before the era of Burning Man, Lollapalooza and Coachella, Desolation Center drew punk and industrial music fans to the far reaches of the Mojave Desert for the first of five events, “Mojave Exodus,” in April of 1983. Cornelius Projects pays tribute to Desolation Center’s pioneering vision with an exhibition featuring painting, photography, sculpture, video and ephemera.

Time: 12 to 5 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays, through July 30

Cost: Free

Details: (310) 266-9216

Venue: Cornelius Projects Gallery, 1417 S. Pacific Ave., San Pedro

COMMUNITY

July 20

Art and Science of Evaluating Beers

Become a better beer nerd.

Time: 7 p.m. July 20

Cost: Free

Details: www.grandperformances.org

Venue: Grand Performances, 300 S. Grand Ave., Los Angeles

July 22

Her Voice: Sultana, Meklit, And Ulali

Celebrating women’s voices from Indian, Pakistani, Ethiopian and Native American traditions.

Time: 7 p.m. July 22

Cost: Free

Details: www.grandperformances.org

Venue: Grand Performances, 300 S. Grand Ave., Los Angeles

July 24

Grunion Run Schedule

Take Cabrillo Marine Aquarium’s Fish-tival and celebrate all things grunion. Grunion may be collected by people with a valid 2017 California Fishing licence and by hand only. No license is required for those younger than 16.

Time: 10:30 p.m. July 24

Cost: Free

Details: www.cabrillomarineaquarium.org

Venue: Cabrillo Marine Aquarium, 3720 Stephen M. White Drive, San Pedro

July 29

Sinister Circus

The Queen Mary’s Dark Harbor proudly presents Sinister Circus, the first-ever haunted summer costume ball aboard the Queen Mary. Following a day of macabre fun at Midsummer Scream 2017, join us at a spook-tacular costume party aboard where you can dress up to become one of the ringmaster’s minions for Dark Harbor’s Sinister Circus.

Time: 8 p.m. July 29

Cost: $29 to $34

Details: http://bit.ly/DHSinisterCircus

Venue: Queen Mary, 1126 Queens Highway, Long Beach

July 30

Peter & The Wolf

The childhood classic told with live music.

Time: 3 to 4:30 p.m. July 30

Cost: Free

Details: www.grandperformances.org

Venue: Grand Performances, 300 S. Grand Ave., Los Angeles

Aug. 12

Iowa by the Sea Picnic

All Iowans and people who love the great state of Iowa are invited to this year’s fun event. The picnic location provides excellent security, adequate space and a great view of the battleship.

Time: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 12

Cost: $12 to $35

Details: (877) 446-9261; www.pacificbattleship.com

Venue: Battleship Iowa, 250 S. Harbor Blvd., Berth 87, San Pedro

Aug. 18

Movie Under the Guns

Battleship Iowa invites you to a free screening of Guardians of the Galaxy. The movie will be shown on board the fantail of Battleship Iowa as you sit under the stars, overlooking the beautiful Los Angeles Waterfront.

Time: 7:30 p.m. Aug. 18

Cost: Free

Details: (877) 446-9261; www.pacificbattleship.com

Venue: Battleship IOWA, 250 S. Harbor Blvd., San Pedro

Sept. 2

Swing Pedro Fleet Week 2017

Come dance, listen to great music and meet great people from San Pedro. This event is free to all Navy and military on active duty so make sure to mingle with our fine servicemen. Spaces fill up quickly so be sure to get your tickets early.

Time: 6:30 p.m. Sept. 2

Cost: $25

Details: (310) 547-2348

Venue: People’s Yoga, Health & Dance, 365 W. 6th St., San Pedro

New Blues Festival IV

More than 30 of the biggest names in Blues Music join us this Labor Day Weekend in the beautiful El Dorado Park in what promises to be its most ambitious event to date.

Time: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sept. 2 and 3

Cost: $40 to $75

Details: www.newsbluesfestival.com

Venue: El Dorado Park, Long Beach

13th Annual Light at the Lighthouse Music Festival

There will be four stages including a main stage with some of the best headlining Christian rock bands like The Edge and a worship stage featuring talent from local churches.

Time: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sept. 2

Cost: Free

Details: www.lightatthelighthouse.org

Venue: Point Fermin, 807 W Paseo Del Mar, San Pedro