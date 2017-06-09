Youth, Aficionados Shred the Streets of San Pedro

By Gabriel Islas, Editorial Intern

Skateboarders tested the gravitational force during the annual San Pedro Shred Festival, June 4, at the community’s downtown.

“Events like these not only help young kids and teenagers to get active, but they are also fun and it also brings many people together.” said Aaron Cornelius, one of the attendees.

Local shop owners, who have been struggling lately on sales, welcomed the event. In previous years, the festival took place on Gaffey Street and 34th Street, but this year organizers decided to move it to the heart of San Pedro, near 5th and Mesa streets, where aficionados can find a few skateshops.

This year, most of the notable skate brands such as Vans, Primitive, Stance, Diamond Grizzly and retailers such as Tilly’s attended the festival. Each brand set up a pop-up carp at the parking lot where the former San Pedro Court House rests. During the event, the brands gave away stickers and hats. Mini-games for children were also part of the event with prizes such as skateboarding decks, wheels or t-shirts.