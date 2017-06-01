Widow, Pearl Return to the Grand Annex

By B. Noel Barr, Music Writer Dude

The Grand Vision Foundation brings Dave Widow and The Line Up with Bernie Pearl, June 3, back to the Grand Annex. This the third pairing of these artists in what has become an annual event.

On this night, singer and songwriter Widow and The Line Up will bring a sophisticated rhythm and blues flavor to the show as they jam with Michael King on the keyboards and vocals, and the legendary R&B drummer and vocalist James Gadson. Gadson has played on more than 500 gold records. Among musical titans with which he has performed, King has played with Johnny Guitar Watson and R&B group, The Delfonics. Another featured guest on bass is Michael BeHolden, known for his work with Buddy Miles and Sly Stone.

Guitarist, singer-songwriter Dave Widow will lead his band through his most recent albums, Covered and the widely acclaimed Waiting For The World to End, plus some new material that will surprise his fans.

Bernie Pearl, the guru of the Los Angeles blues scene will be on hand that evening. Since his early days at his brother’s club the Ash Grove immediately took this original American form. Studying at the feet of blues legends, being personally mentored by Lightnin’ Hopkins and fellow Texan Mance Lipscomb. Pearl would go on to perform with Big Mama Thornton, among many others. He developed the first Los Angeles FM blues show, Nothin’ But The Blues in 1967, which lives on today on KJAZZ with Gary Wagner. Later, Pearl established two blues festivals, all the while performing and teaching the blues.

Mike Barry returns on bass for this date.

This is a must see show for anyone who loves blues and R&B.

Time: 7:30 p.m. June 3

Cost: $20 to $100

Venue: Grand Annex, 434 W. 6th St., San Pedro

Details: (310) 833-4813; www.info@grandvision.org