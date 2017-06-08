Louis Carreon Rises from the Heart of the Harbor to the Heights of Art World Acclaim

By Kym Cunningham, Contributing Writer

When Louis Carreon’s first solo show, no unsolicited submissions, opened May 18 at Hamilton-Selway Fine Art in West Hollywood, the graffiti-writer-turned-contemporary-artist suddenly joined an impressive list of creatives.

Hamilton-Selway frequently features the latest work by emerging contemporary and pop artists; the gallery has shown a variety of high-profile artists, such as Andy Warhol and Keith Haring.

However, it seems quite unlikely that the gallery would have ever cut a Warhol or a Haring in half, which is what Hamilton-Selway did to the centerpiece of Carreon’s art show Trap Supper, a hip-hop and Hollywood-inspired remake of Leonardo da Vinci’s The Last Supper. Hamilton-Selway chopped off the bottom part of Carreon’s table, effectively throwing away the work’s negative space, as well as several symbols Carreon felt were integral to the piece.

“My work doesn’t start from the bottom; my work has room to breathe,” Carreon said. “That’s not the way I show my work.”

While this choice seems unconscionable to most artists and aficionados — including Carreon himself who contemplated cancelling his show at the eleventh hour — this decision betrays what Carreon called the greater “disconnect between the modern artists and the gallery.”

Indeed, modern art shows balance the artist’s vision for the audience with the gallery’s desires, namely, what the gallery thinks it might be able to sell. Carreon’s manager referred to many gallery owners as “real estate agents,” trying to sell displayed art so that they can move on to the next piece. As a result, galleries sometimes take liberties and make choices that they think are more marketable. In this situation, the person who ends up losing out is often the artist.

Carreon acutely felt this loss, similar to what he experienced as a young graffiti writer years ago when another crew had disrespectfully gone over his work.

“I grew up fighting people who went over my art,” Carreon said, his voice close to breaking. “Now people are cutting my art in half.”

Harbor Born and Raised

Born in Harbor City, Carreon comes from a line of longshoremen. Carreon’s family moved throughout the Harbor Area before settling a little farther south in Seal Beach. Carreon’s father wanted his son to have a chance at a better education than he felt was available in his hometown of Wilmington, but Carreon had other plans.

“By ninth grade, I [had] already dropped out of school and [was] heading back to the hood to try to be around cats who were doing cooler shit than playing baseball,” Carreon said. “They were listening to hip-hop, tagging, doing graffiti, break-dancing and freestyle battling: all of the stuff that I didn’t have at my predominately white school.”

Carreon hooked up with a local graffiti crew out of Long Beach named KBH, or Krown By Honor.

“It was pretty much like an art gang,” Carreon admitted. “I was the kid who lived in Seal Beach — the privileged kid. I was automatically the punk out of the crew, so I had to work really, really hard…. Graffiti became everything to me…. It was just about getting respect from your peers.”

During this time, Carreon and his crew stole paint, hip-hop CDs and cassettes and hung out at backyard parties, where Sublime would play.

“Long Beach was on fire,” Carreon remembered. “There was not a care in the world.”

Fighting for Art

Occasionally, Carreon and KBH would “battle” with other crews or taggers, who he really only knew by their tagging names.

“We battled with spray cans to start but usually ended up fighting,” Carreon said. “I threw fists. I have scars on my face from graffiti. But that’s punk rock.”

Around 2000, Carreon got a car. That is when he said his life as a graffiti writer really took off.

“We started mobbing the freeways heavy, like hard,” Carreon said. “We were bombing [tagging] freeways five nights a week, from the 110 all the way through Pedro all through the bridges — downtown, 110, 605, 91. We were rocking billboards, heavens [graffiti pieces painted in hard-to-reach places], rooftops.”

More than anything, his time in KBH has taught him a code of respect for other people’s artwork. Now, when he is commissioned to paint a wall in another country — the Philippines or South Africa — Carreon tries his best to make sure that he contacts any artist whose work he paints over.

“That’s where I come from,” Carreon said. “Unless [the other artist] is dead, I need to reach out to this guy and let him know you’re paying me to paint a mural here.”

He said that this code is part of the reason why he is so frustrated with the younger generation of self-titled street artists, whose numbers seem to grow every day courtesy of Instagram and who have no qualms about painting over another artist’s work.

“We were just vandals — street art didn’t exist,” Carreon said. “We didn’t know anything