Trumpers Shout Down Barragán

Rep. Nanette Barragán hosted a town hall June 1, in the auditorium at Stephen M. White Middle School in Carson, but it was disrupted by two dozen Trumpers from the Beach cities and Orange County.

The meeting started at 6:30 p.m. with almost 200 in attendance.

Carson Mayor Albert Robles (who introduced Barragán), Councilman Jawane Hilton, former Mayor and City Clerk Jim Dear, former Mayor Vera Robles-DeWitt and a number of other former electeds were in attendance.

Barragán started her first town hall in Carson by recounting her biography as a student in the city’s school before the Trump contingent interrupted her.

“You’re disrespecting our flag!” they shouted, as they stood up and said the pledge of allegiance. About half the room joined in.

Barragán continued her introduction, remarking that she was the daughter of immigrants from Mexico who went on to college. Only about 10 percent of students in “this district” go to college, she said.

“We have a president who’s acting like he can do anything,” Barragán said.

The group in Trump gear started chanting: “Build that wall! Build that wall!” and “We want Trump!” and “Respect our president!”

Some other audience members boo’ed and shouted at them. Barragán kept on talking into the mic but nobody could hear her over the shouting and chanting.

These Trumpers, clad in Trump shirts, hats, flags and signs, were led by right-wing gadfly Arthur Schaper.

Schaper’s group received better treatment in Carson than they did at Rep. Ted Lieu’s and Rep. Maxine Water’s town hall meetings. In each of those cases, Schaper’s group were verbally shut down and/or were booted from the meeting by the representatives.

In Carson, former City Commissioner, Rick Pulido, spoke quietly to the Trump-sign group at some length.

“You have a right to speak, but let’s be orderly about it,” he told this Random Lengths News reporter when asked what he said. “Let the congresswoman speak her talking points, then we’ll all get a chance to speak …. If you want to yell, let’s go out to the lobby.”

Two mics were available and she wanted people to talk on one side of the room and she would take questions from the floor on the other side of the room.

At least three Trump people lined up on the wrong side of the room. People started yelling at them to sit down.

“You don’t know how to conduct a town hall,” one of the Trump people yelled.

Barragán launched into a speech about the sacrifices our veterans made. Then she said that this meeting was in her official capacity as a member of Congress so she wanted to try to keep this more “in our official capacity,” not get into politics.

A man who boasted he voted for Trump, as well as Barragán, said he was poisoned at a base in Alabama. He launched into a speech about the veterans poisoned by nerve gas and Agent Orange. Apparently, no other senator or Congress member would help him but “Barragán listened to me for two-and-a-half hours.”

Barragán introduced her staff and praised them for how they “reach out to vets and the Veterans Affairs.”

Out of the blue, a Trumper shouted, “You disrespect our president!” and “You apologize!”

“If you’re waiting for an apology for that, you’re going to wait for a long time,” Barragán shot back — the only time she took the bait during the meeting.

Another Trumper shouted: “Politicians continue to support illegal aliens!”

Barragán, talking over the commotion, said something about, “They live in this country; they pay taxes.”

Barragán made a long speech about how you can sign up to serve your country, maybe even get killed, and then come back and be deported. “I’m going to Mexico to visit a deported veteran,” she added. “If you’re a serious violent offender you should be deported.”

She abruptly changed the subject to introduce Carson Councilman Jawane Hilton.

Everything Barragán said, the Trump crowd continued to shout down. Eventually Barragán, a sheriff’s deputy and perhaps about 10 people clustered around her and spoke quietly with each other.

“There’s another room we can move to and people [who] want to have a civil conversation can join me there,” she announced.

“We’re going with you!” one Trumper shouted.

At about 7:40, Barragán and a cluster of about 10 or 20 people — including some staff and at least one sheriff’s deputy — were walked up the aisle (the aisle was ordered cleared) and the Trumpers followed. They moved across the quad to a room called White Hall.

The front door was left open (protocol for a public meeting) but at least one sheriff’s deputy was blocking it. The only people who were admitted were people who could show identification that they were from Carson or another city in Barragan’s district.

The Trumpers were not admitted because they were mostly from Orange County, outside Barragán’s district. They pressed around the open door, chanting, “Let us in! Let us in!” About six more sheriff’s deputies arrived to control them.

The 20 to 25 people who were admitted listened to the congresswoman finish her speech but no one could hear much over the noise at the door. The congresswoman was able to finish her speech and close the meeting without further incident.