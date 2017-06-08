ENTERTAINMENT

June 9

The Habits, Weathers

Expect a surprise from The Habits, while these two bands will get you moving.

Time: 7:30 to 10 p.m. June 9

Cost: $5

Details: www.sanpedrocityballet.org, www.thehabitsband.com

Venue: San Pedro City Ballet, 1231 S Pacific Ave, San Pedro

June 10

Mouths of Babes

The Americana songsters are powerful, romantic, giddy and insanely infectious. They are no strangers to the contemporary folk music scene.

Time: 8 p.m. June 10

Cost: $20 to $120

Details: www.grandvision.org/shop/tickets.asp?id=977

Venue: Grand Annex, 434 W. 6th St., San Pedro

June 10

Markus Carlton

Markus Carlton is a lifelong musician who has worn out many guitars over the years. He will entertain you by playing new material, as well as jazz and blues standards.

Time: 6:30 p.m. June 10

Cost: Free

Details: (310) 832-0363

Venue: The Whale & Ale, 327 W. 7th St., San Pedro

June 10

Calum Graham

Enjoy a night of acoustic fingerstyle guitar from one of Canada’s best up and coming artists with special guest, Donovan Raitt. Calum Graham has already enjoyed a career that would be the envy of most artists twice his age.

Time: 8 p.m. June 10

Cost: $20

Details: https://alvasshowroom.com/event/calum-graham-and-special-guests

Venue: Alvas Showroom, 1417 W. 8th St., San Pedro

June 11

Robert Thies

Pianist Robert Thies is an artist renowned for his consummate musicianship and poetic temperament. Thies enjoys a diverse career as an orchestral soloist, recitalist, and chamber musician.

Time: 2 p.m. June 11

Cost: Free

Details: (310) 316-5574

Venue: Rolling Hills United Methodist Church, 26438 Crenshaw Blvd., Rolling Hills Estates

June 17

Sharon Marie

Join Sharon’s 2017 kickoff of her Summer Love Concert schedule, and enjoy intimate jazz with Sharon Marie Cline and The Bad Boyz of Jazz.

Time: 8 p.m. June 17

Cost: $20

Details: https://alvasshowroom.com/event/sharon-marie-cline-summer-of-love

Venue: Alvas Showroom, 1417 W. 8th St., San Pedro

June 17

Firebird Quintet

This concert series present is presented by the Beverly Hills National Auditions winner, Firebird Balalaika Ensemble.

Time: 3 p.m. June 17

Cost: Free

Details: www.palosverdes.com

Venue: First Lutheran Church and School, 2900 W. Carson St., Torrance

June 18

Music on the Meadows

Kick off summer and celebrate Father’s Day weekend with Terranea Resort’s annual oceanfront concert Music on the Meadows! Enjoy an afternoon filled with music from Big Bad Voodoo Daddy and other headliners, Farm-to-Terranea barbecue and local breweries.

Time:12 to 7 p.m. June 18

Cost: $65 to $85

Details: ticketfly.com/purchase/event/1487893

Venue: Terranea Resort, 100 Terranea Way, Rancho Palos Verdes

June 18

Rhythmic Relations 2017

Taikoproject ain’t your mama’s taiko, but it may be your hip younger cousin’s. This two-hour concert will also feature sister groups Kitsune Taiko and Bombu Taiko and guest performers from Los Angeles-based Cirque Berzerk.

Time: 7 to 9 p.m. June 18

Cost: $22 to $28

Details: www.TAIKOPROJECT.com

Venue: Warner Grand Theatre, 478 W. 6th St., San Pedro

June 18

The Swinging Whalers

The Swinging Whalers perform on Third Thursdays, from a quartet of tenor saxophone, guitar and drums.

Time: 7 to 9 p.m. June 18

Cost: Free

Details: (310) 832-0363

Venue: The Whale & Ale, 327 W. 7th St., San Pedro

THEATER

June 10

Dead Man’s Cellphone

This work about how we memorialize the dead, and how that remembering changes us, is the odyssey of a woman confronting her own assumptions about morality, redemption, and the need to connect in a technologically obsessed world.

Time: 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sunday, through July 8.

Cost: $20 to $24

Details: www.lbplayhouse.org

Venue: Long Beach Playhouse, 5021 E. Anaheim St, Long Beach, CA

June 16

Long Beach Playhouse Radio Hour

Long Beach Playhouse will present the seventh annual Long Beach Playhouse Radio Hour. It’s performed by Long Beach political players, who this year are: Mayor Robert Garcia, Suzie Price, Rex Richardson, Marcelle Epley, Shirley Wild, Porter Gilberg, Mari Hooper, Steve Keesal and Mike Murray, with Art Levine on sound and Mitchell Nunn as master of ceremonies.

Time: 6 to 8 p.m. June 16

Cost: $5

Details: (562) 494-1014

Venue: The Offices of Keesal Young & Logan, 400 Oceangate, Suite 1400, Long Beach

June 17

Fences

The Long Beach Playhouse presents August Wilson’s Fences, which observes the African American experience across several decades.

Time: 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and 2 p.m. Sunday, through June 17

Cost: $20 to $24

Details: www.lbplayhouse.org

Venue: Long Beach Playhouse, 5021 E. Anaheim St, Long Beach

June 18

The Last Five Years

An emotionally powerful and intimate musical about two New Yorkers in their 20s who fall in and out of love over the course of five years.

Time: 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and 2 p.m. Sundays, through June 18

Cost: $30

Details: http://boxoffice.printtixusa.com/friendsoftorrance/eventcalendar

Venue: Torrance Theatre, 1316 Cabrillo Ave., Torrance

ARTS

June 10

National Watercolor Society Member’s Show



The exhibit is juried by nationally known Bob Burridge. The artwork ranges from realistic to non-objective and features 89 paintings.

Time: 2 to 4 p.m. June 10, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays, and 12 to 4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, through July 9

Cost: Free

Details: (424) 225-4966

Venue: National Watercolor Society, 915 S. Pacific Ave., San Pedro

June 10

Justin Favela: Gracias, Gracias, Thank You, Thank You!

Following a tradition of social commentary practiced by notable Latino artists such as Coco Fusco, John Jota Leaños, and Alejandro Diaz, Justin Favela’s pinata-shaped sculptures meld memory with humor to reveal difficult to communicate experiences of identity and place. His exhibition at Palos Verdes Art Center presents pieces from his current body of work that has recently been exhibited at many venues in his home state of Nevada.

Time: 6 to 9 p.m. June 10, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays, and 1 to 4 p.m. Sundays, through July 9

Cost: Free

Details: www.pvartcenter.org

Venue: Palos Verdes Art Center, 5504 Crestridge Road, Rancho Palos Verdes

June 17

From The Desert to The Sea: The Desolation Center Experience

Before the era of Burning Man, Lollapalooza, and Coachella, Desolation Center drew punk and industrial music fans to the far reaches of the Mojave Desert for the first of five events, “Mojave Exodus,” in April of 1983. Cornelius Projects pays tribute to Desolation Center’s pioneering vision with an exhibition featuring painting, photography, sculpture, video and ephemera.

Time: 6 to 9 p.m. June 17, and 12 to 5 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays, through July 30

Cost: Free

Details: (310) 266-9216

Venue: Cornelius Projects Gallery, 1417 S. Pacific Ave., San Pedro

A New View

A New View features new member artist Susan Soffer Cohn, jewelry artist Nancy Comaford and painter Parrish Nelson Hirasaki.

Time: 4 to 7 p.m. through June 25

Cost: Free

Details: (310) 265-2592; artists-studio-pvac.com

Venue: Artists’ Studio Gallery at Promenade on the Peninsula, 550 Deep Valley Drive, #159, Rolling Hills Estates

June 26

URBANO

Marymount California University Arts & Media Presents URBANO By Dario Gonzalo Tavoni.

URBANO by Dario Gonzalo Tavoni is a series of physical and digital paintings, which adapt characteristics of graffiti art to depict feelings and concerns toward judgment and society.

Time: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, through June 26

Cost: Free

Details: (310) 303-7311

Venue: MCU Klaus Center for the Arts, 430 W. 6th St., San Pedro

Riverrun

Ray Carofano’s Riverrun is a suite of photographs capturing seldom seen images of the 51-mile storm drain still flatteringly called the Los Angeles River. Carofano turns his subject into the narrator. The river narrates itself as it makes you want to look and, more importantly, look again.

The exhibition runs through July 8.

Cost: Free

Details: (310) 315-3551 or office@dnjgallery.net

Venue: DNJ Gallery, 2525 Michigan Ave. Suite J1, Santa Monica

COMMUNITY

June 9

Movie Under the Gun



Battleship IOWA invites you to a free screening of Moana. The movie will be shown onboard the fantail of Battleship IOWA as you sit under the stars, overlooking the beautiful Los Angeles waterfront.

Time: June 9

Cost: Free

Details: (877) 446-9261

Venue: Battleship IOWA, Pacific Battleship Center, 250 S. Harbor Blvd., San Pedro

June 10

AltaSea’s Quarterly Open House

Learn about AltaSea’s partner, Blue Robotics, the latest AltaSea achievements and plans for the future. Blue Robotics Founder and Engineer, Rusty Jehangir, will present a demonstration of his company’s latest underwater robotics. Wear flat, closed-toe shoes.

Time: 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. June 10

Cost: Free

Details: (424) 210-4973 or rsvp@altasea.org

Venue: Berth 58, 2456 S. Signal St., San Pedro

June 10

20,000 Leagues Under the Sea, On the Waterfront

The Los Angeles Conservancy brings its acclaimed film series to the Warner Grand. The Last Remaining Seats program presents the feature films 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea (Disney 1954) 8 p.m. and On the Waterfront (Columbia Pics 1954).

Time: 2 p.m. and 8 p.m., respectively, June 10

Details: laconservancy.org

Venue: Warner Grand Theatre, 478 W. 6th St., San Pedro

June 10

Rumble on the Water at The Queen Mary

Cheer on your favorite local mixed martial arts fighter when Rumble on the Water comes to the Queen Mary.

Time: 5 p.m. June 10

Cost: $45 to $70 per adult

Details: bit.ly/2pGtS9T

Venue: Queen Mary, 1126 Queens Highway, Long Beach

June 10

119th Philippine Independence Day Celebration

Come out to Carson and celebrate Philippine Independence Day. The event features a ceremonial parade around the Veterans Park field with street cultural dancing.

Time: June 10

Details: www.philippineconsulatela.org

Venue: Veterans Sports Complex, 22400 Moneta Ave, Carson

June 10

Clean Boat Show

Spend the day on the waterfront and learn about environmentally-friendly boating products and practices through exhibits, presentations and demonstrations.

Time: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 10

Cost: Free

Details: (310) 514-4985; www.CabrilloWay-Marina.com

Venue: Cabrillo Way Marina, 2293 Miner St., San Pedro

June 11

Second Annual 2017 MGWC Scholarship Pageant

You are invited to the 2nd Annual MGWC Scholarship Pageant. Actor Vincent M. Ward from The Walking Dead will be the 2017 celebrity host.

Time: 3 to 7 p.m. June 11

Cost: $5

Details: www.missgwc.com for presale tickets

Venue: California State University Dominguez Hills, 1000 E. Victoria St., Carson

June 12

Ships and Giggles Comedy Night

Such top Los Angeles comedians as Alonzo Bodden, Jodi Miller, Jamal Doman, Richy Leis and Brenton Biddlecombe will be throwing their wisest cracks around the old luxury liner.

Time: 8 p.m. June 12

Cost: $15

Details: www.queenmary.com

Venue: Queen Mary, 1126 Queens Highway, Long Beach

June 14

Obento: The Japanese Lunchbox

Learn the art of Japanese-style bento boxes with this hour long cooking demonstration. Explore your artistic side as Yoko Isassi from FoodStory teaches how to create cute designs out of edible ingredients. This program is for ages 12 through 18 years.

Time: 4 to 5 p.m. June 14

Cost: Free

Details: www.colapublib.org/libs/dominguez

Venue: East Rancho Dominguez Library, 4420 E. Rose St., East Rancho Dominguez

June 15

The Dew Tour

This innovative contest series and content platform brings together the world’s

best skateboarders, snowboarders, skiers, artists, brands and fans in a celebration of creativity and style. Dew Tour’s 2017 summer skate competition and festival is a four-day weekend celebration of skateboarding featuring a four-part course, team and individual competitions, an interactive sponsor village, a festival with an outdoor concert area and a public skate park.

Time: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. June 15 through 19

Cost: Free to $300

Details: http://tinyurl.com/The-Dew-Tourlb

Venue: Long Beach Convention Center, 300 E. Ocean Blvd., Long Beach

June 15

S.T.E.M. Targeted Programs

S.T.E.M. is a curriculum based on the idea of educating students in four specific disciplines — science, technology, engineering and mathematics — using interdisciplinary and applied approaches. The activities will focus on the science of skateboarding, engineering of course design and overall problem solving.

Time: 3 to 6 p.m. June 15

Cost: Free to $300

Details: http://tinyurl.com/The-Dew-Tourlb

Venue: Long Beach Convention Center, 300 E. Ocean Blvd., Long Beach

June 17

Elite Dance Studio June Showcase

Join the students and faculty of PV’S Elite Dance Studio as they present their current crop of young performers and award-winning competition teams.

Time: 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. June 17

Cost: $12 to $18

Details: elitedancerhe.com

Venue: Warner Grand Theatre, 478 W. 6th St., San Pedro

June 18

Father’s Day Bowl Skate

Dew Tour is offering the chance to participate in an open skate session on the pro bowl course and the public skate park before the venue is open to the public by purchasing a special pass. Entry also includes a pro skater meet and greet, coffee and pastries during the Father’s Day Bowl Skate and VIP passes to Sunday’s day of competition. Skaters must be intermediate to advanced level bowl skaters.

Time: 9 to 11 a.m. June 18

Cost: Free

Details: DewTour.com/CommunityDay

Venue: Long Beach Convention Center, 300 E. Ocean Blvd., Long Beach