- 06/08/2017
June 9
The Habits, Weathers
Expect a surprise from The Habits, while these two bands will get you moving.
Time: 7:30 to 10 p.m. June 9
Cost: $5
Details: www.sanpedrocityballet.org, www.thehabitsband.com
Venue: San Pedro City Ballet, 1231 S Pacific Ave, San Pedro
June 10
Mouths of Babes
The Americana songsters are powerful, romantic, giddy and insanely infectious. They are no strangers to the contemporary folk music scene.
Time: 8 p.m. June 10
Cost: $20 to $120
Details: www.grandvision.org/shop/tickets.asp?id=977
Venue: Grand Annex, 434 W. 6th St., San Pedro
June 10
Markus Carlton
Markus Carlton is a lifelong musician who has worn out many guitars over the years. He will entertain you by playing new material, as well as jazz and blues standards.
Time: 6:30 p.m. June 10
Cost: Free
Details: (310) 832-0363
Venue: The Whale & Ale, 327 W. 7th St., San Pedro
June 10
Calum Graham
Enjoy a night of acoustic fingerstyle guitar from one of Canada’s best up and coming artists with special guest, Donovan Raitt. Calum Graham has already enjoyed a career that would be the envy of most artists twice his age.
Time: 8 p.m. June 10
Cost: $20
Details: https://alvasshowroom.com/event/calum-graham-and-special-guests
Venue: Alvas Showroom, 1417 W. 8th St., San Pedro
June 11
Robert Thies
Pianist Robert Thies is an artist renowned for his consummate musicianship and poetic temperament. Thies enjoys a diverse career as an orchestral soloist, recitalist, and chamber musician.
Time: 2 p.m. June 11
Cost: Free
Details: (310) 316-5574
Venue: Rolling Hills United Methodist Church, 26438 Crenshaw Blvd., Rolling Hills Estates
June 17
Sharon Marie
Join Sharon’s 2017 kickoff of her Summer Love Concert schedule, and enjoy intimate jazz with Sharon Marie Cline and The Bad Boyz of Jazz.
Time: 8 p.m. June 17
Cost: $20
Details: https://alvasshowroom.com/event/sharon-marie-cline-summer-of-love
Venue: Alvas Showroom, 1417 W. 8th St., San Pedro
June 17
Firebird Quintet
This concert series present is presented by the Beverly Hills National Auditions winner, Firebird Balalaika Ensemble.
Time: 3 p.m. June 17
Cost: Free
Details: www.palosverdes.com
Venue: First Lutheran Church and School, 2900 W. Carson St., Torrance
June 18
Music on the Meadows
Kick off summer and celebrate Father’s Day weekend with Terranea Resort’s annual oceanfront concert Music on the Meadows! Enjoy an afternoon filled with music from Big Bad Voodoo Daddy and other headliners, Farm-to-Terranea barbecue and local breweries.
Time:12 to 7 p.m. June 18
Cost: $65 to $85
Details: ticketfly.com/purchase/event/1487893
Venue: Terranea Resort, 100 Terranea Way, Rancho Palos Verdes
June 18
Rhythmic Relations 2017
Taikoproject ain’t your mama’s taiko, but it may be your hip younger cousin’s. This two-hour concert will also feature sister groups Kitsune Taiko and Bombu Taiko and guest performers from Los Angeles-based Cirque Berzerk.
Time: 7 to 9 p.m. June 18
Cost: $22 to $28
Details: www.TAIKOPROJECT.com
Venue: Warner Grand Theatre, 478 W. 6th St., San Pedro
June 18
The Swinging Whalers
The Swinging Whalers perform on Third Thursdays, from a quartet of tenor saxophone, guitar and drums.
Time: 7 to 9 p.m. June 18
Cost: Free
Details: (310) 832-0363
Venue: The Whale & Ale, 327 W. 7th St., San Pedro
THEATER
June 10
Dead Man’s Cellphone
This work about how we memorialize the dead, and how that remembering changes us, is the odyssey of a woman confronting her own assumptions about morality, redemption, and the need to connect in a technologically obsessed world.
Time: 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sunday, through July 8.
Cost: $20 to $24
Details: www.lbplayhouse.org
Venue: Long Beach Playhouse, 5021 E. Anaheim St, Long Beach, CA
June 16
Long Beach Playhouse Radio Hour
Long Beach Playhouse will present the seventh annual Long Beach Playhouse Radio Hour. It’s performed by Long Beach political players, who this year are: Mayor Robert Garcia, Suzie Price, Rex Richardson, Marcelle Epley, Shirley Wild, Porter Gilberg, Mari Hooper, Steve Keesal and Mike Murray, with Art Levine on sound and Mitchell Nunn as master of ceremonies.
Time: 6 to 8 p.m. June 16
Cost: $5
Details: (562) 494-1014
Venue: The Offices of Keesal Young & Logan, 400 Oceangate, Suite 1400, Long Beach
June 17
Fences
The Long Beach Playhouse presents August Wilson’s Fences, which observes the African American experience across several decades.
Time: 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and 2 p.m. Sunday, through June 17
Cost: $20 to $24
Details: www.lbplayhouse.org
Venue: Long Beach Playhouse, 5021 E. Anaheim St, Long Beach
June 18
The Last Five Years
An emotionally powerful and intimate musical about two New Yorkers in their 20s who fall in and out of love over the course of five years.
Time: 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and 2 p.m. Sundays, through June 18
Cost: $30
Details: http://boxoffice.printtixusa.com/friendsoftorrance/eventcalendar
Venue: Torrance Theatre, 1316 Cabrillo Ave., Torrance
ARTS
June 10
National Watercolor Society Member’s Show
The exhibit is juried by nationally known Bob Burridge. The artwork ranges from realistic to non-objective and features 89 paintings.
Time: 2 to 4 p.m. June 10, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays, and 12 to 4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, through July 9
Cost: Free
Details: (424) 225-4966
Venue: National Watercolor Society, 915 S. Pacific Ave., San Pedro
June 10
Justin Favela: Gracias, Gracias, Thank You, Thank You!
Following a tradition of social commentary practiced by notable Latino artists such as Coco Fusco, John Jota Leaños, and Alejandro Diaz, Justin Favela’s pinata-shaped sculptures meld memory with humor to reveal difficult to communicate experiences of identity and place. His exhibition at Palos Verdes Art Center presents pieces from his current body of work that has recently been exhibited at many venues in his home state of Nevada.
Time: 6 to 9 p.m. June 10, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays, and 1 to 4 p.m. Sundays, through July 9
Cost: Free
Details: www.pvartcenter.org
Venue: Palos Verdes Art Center, 5504 Crestridge Road, Rancho Palos Verdes
June 17
From The Desert to The Sea: The Desolation Center Experience
Before the era of Burning Man, Lollapalooza, and Coachella, Desolation Center drew punk and industrial music fans to the far reaches of the Mojave Desert for the first of five events, “Mojave Exodus,” in April of 1983. Cornelius Projects pays tribute to Desolation Center’s pioneering vision with an exhibition featuring painting, photography, sculpture, video and ephemera.
Time: 6 to 9 p.m. June 17, and 12 to 5 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays, through July 30
Cost: Free
Details: (310) 266-9216
Venue: Cornelius Projects Gallery, 1417 S. Pacific Ave., San Pedro
A New View
A New View features new member artist Susan Soffer Cohn, jewelry artist Nancy Comaford and painter Parrish Nelson Hirasaki.
Time: 4 to 7 p.m. through June 25
Cost: Free
Details: (310) 265-2592; artists-studio-pvac.com
Venue: Artists’ Studio Gallery at Promenade on the Peninsula, 550 Deep Valley Drive, #159, Rolling Hills Estates
June 26
URBANO
Marymount California University Arts & Media Presents URBANO By Dario Gonzalo Tavoni.
URBANO by Dario Gonzalo Tavoni is a series of physical and digital paintings, which adapt characteristics of graffiti art to depict feelings and concerns toward judgment and society.
Time: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, through June 26
Cost: Free
Details: (310) 303-7311
Venue: MCU Klaus Center for the Arts, 430 W. 6th St., San Pedro
Riverrun
Ray Carofano’s Riverrun is a suite of photographs capturing seldom seen images of the 51-mile storm drain still flatteringly called the Los Angeles River. Carofano turns his subject into the narrator. The river narrates itself as it makes you want to look and, more importantly, look again.
The exhibition runs through July 8.
Cost: Free
Details: (310) 315-3551 or office@dnjgallery.net
Venue: DNJ Gallery, 2525 Michigan Ave. Suite J1, Santa Monica
COMMUNITY
June 9
Movie Under the Gun
Battleship IOWA invites you to a free screening of Moana. The movie will be shown onboard the fantail of Battleship IOWA as you sit under the stars, overlooking the beautiful Los Angeles waterfront.
Time: June 9
Cost: Free
Details: (877) 446-9261
Venue: Battleship IOWA, Pacific Battleship Center, 250 S. Harbor Blvd., San Pedro
June 10
AltaSea’s Quarterly Open House
Learn about AltaSea’s partner, Blue Robotics, the latest AltaSea achievements and plans for the future. Blue Robotics Founder and Engineer, Rusty Jehangir, will present a demonstration of his company’s latest underwater robotics. Wear flat, closed-toe shoes.
Time: 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. June 10
Cost: Free
Details: (424) 210-4973 or rsvp@altasea.org
Venue: Berth 58, 2456 S. Signal St., San Pedro
June 10
20,000 Leagues Under the Sea, On the Waterfront
The Los Angeles Conservancy brings its acclaimed film series to the Warner Grand. The Last Remaining Seats program presents the feature films 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea (Disney 1954) 8 p.m. and On the Waterfront (Columbia Pics 1954).
Time: 2 p.m. and 8 p.m., respectively, June 10
Details: laconservancy.org
Venue: Warner Grand Theatre, 478 W. 6th St., San Pedro
June 10
Rumble on the Water at The Queen Mary
Cheer on your favorite local mixed martial arts fighter when Rumble on the Water comes to the Queen Mary.
Time: 5 p.m. June 10
Cost: $45 to $70 per adult
Details: bit.ly/2pGtS9T
Venue: Queen Mary, 1126 Queens Highway, Long Beach
June 10
119th Philippine Independence Day Celebration
Come out to Carson and celebrate Philippine Independence Day. The event features a ceremonial parade around the Veterans Park field with street cultural dancing.
Time: June 10
Details: www.philippineconsulatela.org
Venue: Veterans Sports Complex, 22400 Moneta Ave, Carson
June 10
Clean Boat Show
Spend the day on the waterfront and learn about environmentally-friendly boating products and practices through exhibits, presentations and demonstrations.
Time: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 10
Cost: Free
Details: (310) 514-4985; www.CabrilloWay-Marina.com
Venue: Cabrillo Way Marina, 2293 Miner St., San Pedro
June 11
Second Annual 2017 MGWC Scholarship Pageant
You are invited to the 2nd Annual MGWC Scholarship Pageant. Actor Vincent M. Ward from The Walking Dead will be the 2017 celebrity host.
Time: 3 to 7 p.m. June 11
Cost: $5
Details: www.missgwc.com for presale tickets
Venue: California State University Dominguez Hills, 1000 E. Victoria St., Carson
June 12
Ships and Giggles Comedy Night
Such top Los Angeles comedians as Alonzo Bodden, Jodi Miller, Jamal Doman, Richy Leis and Brenton Biddlecombe will be throwing their wisest cracks around the old luxury liner.
Time: 8 p.m. June 12
Cost: $15
Details: www.queenmary.com
Venue: Queen Mary, 1126 Queens Highway, Long Beach
June 14
Obento: The Japanese Lunchbox
Learn the art of Japanese-style bento boxes with this hour long cooking demonstration. Explore your artistic side as Yoko Isassi from FoodStory teaches how to create cute designs out of edible ingredients. This program is for ages 12 through 18 years.
Time: 4 to 5 p.m. June 14
Cost: Free
Details: www.colapublib.org/libs/dominguez
Venue: East Rancho Dominguez Library, 4420 E. Rose St., East Rancho Dominguez
June 15
The Dew Tour
This innovative contest series and content platform brings together the world’s
best skateboarders, snowboarders, skiers, artists, brands and fans in a celebration of creativity and style. Dew Tour’s 2017 summer skate competition and festival is a four-day weekend celebration of skateboarding featuring a four-part course, team and individual competitions, an interactive sponsor village, a festival with an outdoor concert area and a public skate park.
Time: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. June 15 through 19
Cost: Free to $300
Details: http://tinyurl.com/The-Dew-Tourlb
Venue: Long Beach Convention Center, 300 E. Ocean Blvd., Long Beach
June 15
S.T.E.M. Targeted Programs
S.T.E.M. is a curriculum based on the idea of educating students in four specific disciplines — science, technology, engineering and mathematics — using interdisciplinary and applied approaches. The activities will focus on the science of skateboarding, engineering of course design and overall problem solving.
Time: 3 to 6 p.m. June 15
Cost: Free to $300
Details: http://tinyurl.com/The-Dew-Tourlb
Venue: Long Beach Convention Center, 300 E. Ocean Blvd., Long Beach
June 17
Elite Dance Studio June Showcase
Join the students and faculty of PV’S Elite Dance Studio as they present their current crop of young performers and award-winning competition teams.
Time: 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. June 17
Cost: $12 to $18
Details: elitedancerhe.com
Venue: Warner Grand Theatre, 478 W. 6th St., San Pedro
June 18
Father’s Day Bowl Skate
Dew Tour is offering the chance to participate in an open skate session on the pro bowl course and the public skate park before the venue is open to the public by purchasing a special pass. Entry also includes a pro skater meet and greet, coffee and pastries during the Father’s Day Bowl Skate and VIP passes to Sunday’s day of competition. Skaters must be intermediate to advanced level bowl skaters.
Time: 9 to 11 a.m. June 18
Cost: Free
Details: DewTour.com/CommunityDay
Venue: Long Beach Convention Center, 300 E. Ocean Blvd., Long Beach