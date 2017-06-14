St. Mary’s Gets Grant to Help Homeless

By Gabriel Islas, Editorial Intern

LONG BEACH — On June 13, Dignity Health at St. Mary Medical Center announced that it will soon be able to help homeless people with case management, housing resources and financial.

The medical center will provide this assistance thanks to a grant from the UniHealth Foundation, a philanthropic organization whose mission it is to support and improve the health and well-being of communities, to implement the Healthlink Project. St. Mary’s is partnering with Mental Health America to identify and provide emergency patients with services.

The two-year/$500,000 grant will help the multi-disciplinary team from HealthLink, including a case manager and a licensed clinical social worker, to assist patients with mental illness, unstable housing, one or more chronic conditions, primary care provider, and/or insurance.

While the homeless population in Long Beach has decreased by 20 percent, the population still is greater than 1,800 people, according to a recent statement from city officials. The HealthLink project seeks to reduce this number and provide these people with affordable housing.

“The HealthLink Project will have a tremendous impact on St. Mary Medical Center’s ability to provide comprehensive services by recognizing and addressing the needs of our patients who suffer from mental health disorders and homelessness,” stated Pamela Fair, a registered nurse and director of critical care and emergency services. “We also anticipate that it will help reduce our ER utilizations.”