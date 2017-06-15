Sharon Marie Cline’s Summer of Love
06/15/2017
ENTERTAINMENT
June 17
Sharon Marie
Join Sharon’s 2017 kickoff of her Summer Love Concert schedule, and enjoy intimate jazz with Sharon Marie Cline and The Bad Boyz of Jazz.
Time: 8 p.m. June 17
Cost: $20
Details: https://alvasshowroom.com/event/sharon-marie-cline-summer-of-love
Venue: Alvas Showroom, 1417 W. 8th St., San Pedro
June 17
Firebird Quintet
This concert series present is presented by the Beverly Hills National Auditions winner, Firebird Balalaika Ensemble.
Time: 3 p.m. June 17
Cost: Free
Details: www.palosverdes.com
Venue: First Lutheran Church and School, 2900 W. Carson St., Torrance
June 18
Music on the Meadows
Kick off summer and celebrate Father’s Day weekend with Terranea Resort’s annual oceanfront concert Music on the Meadows! Enjoy an afternoon filled with music from Big Bad Voodoo Daddy and other headliners, Farm-to-Terranea barbecue and local breweries.
Time:12 to 7 p.m. June 18
Cost: $65 to $85
Details: ticketfly.com/purchase/event/1487893
Venue: Terranea Resort, 100 Terranea Way, Rancho Palos Verdes
June 18
Rhythmic Relations 2017
Taikoproject ain’t your mama’s taiko, but it may be your hip younger cousin’s. This two-hour concert will also feature sister groups Kitsune Taiko and Bombu Taiko and guest performers from Los Angeles-based Cirque Berzerk.
Time: 7 to 9 p.m. June 18
Cost: $22 to $28
Details: www.TAIKOPROJECT.com
Venue: Warner Grand Theatre, 478 W. 6th St., San Pedro
June 18
The Swinging Whalers
The Swinging Whalers perform on Third Thursdays, from a quartet of tenor saxophone, guitar and drums.
Time: 7 to 9 p.m. June 18
Cost: Free
Details: (310) 832-0363
Venue: The Whale & Ale, 327 W. 7th St., San Pedro
THEATER
June 16
Long Beach Playhouse Radio Hour
Long Beach Playhouse will present the seventh annual Long Beach Playhouse Radio Hour. It’s performed by Long Beach political players, who this year are: Mayor Robert Garcia, Suzie Price, Rex Richardson, Marcelle Epley, Shirley Wild, Porter Gilberg, Mari Hooper, Steve Keesal and Mike Murray, with Art Levine on sound and Mitchell Nunn as master of ceremonies.
Time: 6 to 8 p.m. June 16
Cost: $5
Details: (562) 494-1014
Venue: The Offices of Keesal Young & Logan, 400 Oceangate, Suite 1400, Long Beach
June 17
Fences
The Long Beach Playhouse presents August Wilson’s Fences, which observes the African American experience across several decades.
Time: 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and 2 p.m. Sunday, through June 17
Cost: $20 to $24
Details: www.lbplayhouse.org
Venue: Long Beach Playhouse, 5021 E. Anaheim St, Long Beach
June 18
The Last Five Years
An emotionally powerful and intimate musical about two New Yorkers in their 20s who fall in and out of love over the course of five years.
Time: 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and 2 p.m. Sundays, through June 18
Cost: $30
Details: http://boxoffice.printtixusa.com/friendsoftorrance/eventcalendar
Venue: Torrance Theatre, 1316 Cabrillo Ave., Torrance
July 8
Dead Man’s Cellphone
This work about how we memorialize the dead, and how that remembering changes us, is the odyssey of a woman confronting her own assumptions about morality, redemption, and the need to connect in a technologically obsessed world.
Time: 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sunday, through July 8.
Cost: $20 to $24
Details: www.lbplayhouse.org
Venue: Long Beach Playhouse, 5021 E. Anaheim St, Long Beach
ARTS
June 25
A New View
A New View features new member artist Susan Soffer Cohn, jewelry artist Nancy Comaford and painter Parrish Nelson Hirasaki.
Time: 4 to 7 p.m. through June 25
Cost: Free
Details: (310) 265-2592
Venue: Artists’ Studio Gallery at Promenade on the Peninsula, 550 Deep Valley Drive, #159, Rolling Hills Estates
June 26
URBANO
Marymount California University Arts & Media Presents URBANO By Dario Gonzalo Tavoni.
URBANO by Dario Gonzalo Tavoni is a series of physical and digital paintings, which adapt characteristics of graffiti art to depict feelings and concerns toward judgment and society.
Time: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, through June 26
Cost: Free
Details: (310) 303-7311
Venue: MCU Klaus Center for the Arts, 430 W. 6th St., San Pedro
July 8
Riverrun
Ray Carofano’s Riverrun is a suite of photographs capturing seldom seen images of the 51-mile storm drain still flatteringly called the Los Angeles River. Carofano turns his subject into the narrator. The river narrates itself as it makes you want to look and, more importantly, look again.
The exhibition runs through July 8.
Cost: Free
Details: (310) 315-3551 or office@dnjgallery.net
Venue: DNJ Gallery, 2525 Michigan Ave. Suite J1, Santa Monica
July 9
Justin Favela: Gracias, Gracias, Thank You, Thank You!
Following a tradition of social commentary practiced by notable Latino artists such as Coco Fusco, John Jota Leaños, and Alejandro Diaz, Justin Favela’s pinata-shaped sculptures meld memory with humor to reveal difficult to communicate experiences of identity and place. His exhibition at Palos Verdes Art Center presents pieces from his current body of work that has recently been exhibited at many venues in his home state of Nevada.
Time: 6 to 9 p.m. June 10, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays, and 1 to 4 p.m. Sundays, through July 9
Cost: Free
Details: www.pvartcenter.org
Venue: Palos Verdes Art Center, 5504 Crestridge Road, Rancho Palos Verdes
July 30
From The Desert to The Sea: The Desolation Center Experience
Before the era of Burning Man, Lollapalooza, and Coachella, Desolation Center drew punk and industrial music fans to the far reaches of the Mojave Desert for the first of five events, “Mojave Exodus,” in April of 1983. Cornelius Projects pays tribute to Desolation Center’s pioneering vision with an exhibition featuring painting, photography, sculpture, video and ephemera.
Time: 6 to 9 p.m. June 17, and 12 to 5 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays, through July 30
Cost: Free
Details: (310) 266-9216
Venue: Cornelius Projects Gallery, 1417 S. Pacific Ave., San Pedro
COMMUNITY
June 17
Elite Dance Studio June Showcase
Join the students and faculty of PV’S Elite Dance Studio as they present their current crop of young performers and award-winning competition teams.
Time: 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. June 17
Cost: $12 to $18
Details: elitedancerhe.com
Venue: Warner Grand Theatre, 478 W. 6th St., San Pedro
June 18
Father’s Day Bowl Skate
Dew Tour is offering the chance to participate in an open skate session on the pro bowl course and the public skate park before the venue is open to the public by purchasing a special pass. Entry also includes a pro skater meet and greet, coffee and pastries during the Father’s Day Bowl Skate and VIP passes to Sunday’s day of competition. Skaters must be intermediate to advanced level bowl skaters.
Time: 9 to 11 a.m. June 18
Cost: Free
Details: DewTour.com/CommunityDay
Venue: Long Beach Convention Center, 300 E. Ocean Blvd., Long Beach