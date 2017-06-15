Sharon Marie Cline’s Summer of Love

ENTERTAINMENT

June 17

Sharon Marie

Join Sharon’s 2017 kickoff of her Summer Love Concert schedule, and enjoy intimate jazz with Sharon Marie Cline and The Bad Boyz of Jazz.

Time: 8 p.m. June 17

Cost: $20

Details: https://alvasshowroom.com/event/sharon-marie-cline-summer-of-love

Venue: Alvas Showroom, 1417 W. 8th St., San Pedro

June 17

Firebird Quintet

This concert series present is presented by the Beverly Hills National Auditions winner, Firebird Balalaika Ensemble.

Time: 3 p.m. June 17

Cost: Free

Details: www.palosverdes.com

Venue: First Lutheran Church and School, 2900 W. Carson St., Torrance

June 18

Music on the Meadows

Kick off summer and celebrate Father’s Day weekend with Terranea Resort’s annual oceanfront concert Music on the Meadows! Enjoy an afternoon filled with music from Big Bad Voodoo Daddy and other headliners, Farm-to-Terranea barbecue and local breweries.

Time:12 to 7 p.m. June 18

Cost: $65 to $85

Details: ticketfly.com/purchase/event/1487893

Venue: Terranea Resort, 100 Terranea Way, Rancho Palos Verdes

June 18

Rhythmic Relations 2017

Taikoproject ain’t your mama’s taiko, but it may be your hip younger cousin’s. This two-hour concert will also feature sister groups Kitsune Taiko and Bombu Taiko and guest performers from Los Angeles-based Cirque Berzerk.

Time: 7 to 9 p.m. June 18

Cost: $22 to $28

Details: www.TAIKOPROJECT.com

Venue: Warner Grand Theatre, 478 W. 6th St., San Pedro

June 18

The Swinging Whalers

The Swinging Whalers perform on Third Thursdays, from a quartet of tenor saxophone, guitar and drums.

Time: 7 to 9 p.m. June 18

Cost: Free

Details: (310) 832-0363

Venue: The Whale & Ale, 327 W. 7th St., San Pedro

THEATER

June 16

Long Beach Playhouse Radio Hour

Long Beach Playhouse will present the seventh annual Long Beach Playhouse Radio Hour. It’s performed by Long Beach political players, who this year are: Mayor Robert Garcia, Suzie Price, Rex Richardson, Marcelle Epley, Shirley Wild, Porter Gilberg, Mari Hooper, Steve Keesal and Mike Murray, with Art Levine on sound and Mitchell Nunn as master of ceremonies.

Time: 6 to 8 p.m. June 16

Cost: $5

Details: (562) 494-1014

Venue: The Offices of Keesal Young & Logan, 400 Oceangate, Suite 1400, Long Beach

June 17

Fences

The Long Beach Playhouse presents August Wilson’s Fences, which observes the African American experience across several decades.

Time: 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and 2 p.m. Sunday, through June 17

Cost: $20 to $24

Details: www.lbplayhouse.org

Venue: Long Beach Playhouse, 5021 E. Anaheim St, Long Beach

June 18

The Last Five Years

An emotionally powerful and intimate musical about two New Yorkers in their 20s who fall in and out of love over the course of five years.

Time: 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and 2 p.m. Sundays, through June 18

Cost: $30

Details: http://boxoffice.printtixusa.com/friendsoftorrance/eventcalendar

Venue: Torrance Theatre, 1316 Cabrillo Ave., Torrance

July 8

Dead Man’s Cellphone

This work about how we memorialize the dead, and how that remembering changes us, is the odyssey of a woman confronting her own assumptions about morality, redemption, and the need to connect in a technologically obsessed world.

Time: 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sunday, through July 8.

Cost: $20 to $24

Details: www.lbplayhouse.org

Venue: Long Beach Playhouse, 5021 E. Anaheim St, Long Beach

ARTS

June 25

A New View

A New View features new member artist Susan Soffer Cohn, jewelry artist Nancy Comaford and painter Parrish Nelson Hirasaki.

Time: 4 to 7 p.m. through June 25

Cost: Free

Details: (310) 265-2592

Venue: Artists’ Studio Gallery at Promenade on the Peninsula, 550 Deep Valley Drive, #159, Rolling Hills Estates

June 26

URBANO

Marymount California University Arts & Media Presents URBANO By Dario Gonzalo Tavoni.

URBANO by Dario Gonzalo Tavoni is a series of physical and digital paintings, which adapt characteristics of graffiti art to depict feelings and concerns toward judgment and society.

Time: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, through June 26

Cost: Free

Details: (310) 303-7311

Venue: MCU Klaus Center for the Arts, 430 W. 6th St., San Pedro

July 8

Riverrun

Ray Carofano’s Riverrun is a suite of photographs capturing seldom seen images of the 51-mile storm drain still flatteringly called the Los Angeles River. Carofano turns his subject into the narrator. The river narrates itself as it makes you want to look and, more importantly, look again.

The exhibition runs through July 8.

Cost: Free

Details: (310) 315-3551 or office@dnjgallery.net

Venue: DNJ Gallery, 2525 Michigan Ave. Suite J1, Santa Monica

July 9

Justin Favela: Gracias, Gracias, Thank You, Thank You!

Following a tradition of social commentary practiced by notable Latino artists such as Coco Fusco, John Jota Leaños, and Alejandro Diaz, Justin Favela’s pinata-shaped sculptures meld memory with humor to reveal difficult to communicate experiences of identity and place. His exhibition at Palos Verdes Art Center presents pieces from his current body of work that has recently been exhibited at many venues in his home state of Nevada.

Time: 6 to 9 p.m. June 10, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays, and 1 to 4 p.m. Sundays, through July 9

Cost: Free

Details: www.pvartcenter.org

Venue: Palos Verdes Art Center, 5504 Crestridge Road, Rancho Palos Verdes

July 30

From The Desert to The Sea: The Desolation Center Experience

Before the era of Burning Man, Lollapalooza, and Coachella, Desolation Center drew punk and industrial music fans to the far reaches of the Mojave Desert for the first of five events, “Mojave Exodus,” in April of 1983. Cornelius Projects pays tribute to Desolation Center’s pioneering vision with an exhibition featuring painting, photography, sculpture, video and ephemera.

Time: 6 to 9 p.m. June 17, and 12 to 5 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays, through July 30

Cost: Free

Details: (310) 266-9216

Venue: Cornelius Projects Gallery, 1417 S. Pacific Ave., San Pedro

COMMUNITY

June 17

Elite Dance Studio June Showcase

Join the students and faculty of PV’S Elite Dance Studio as they present their current crop of young performers and award-winning competition teams.

Time: 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. June 17

Cost: $12 to $18

Details: elitedancerhe.com

Venue: Warner Grand Theatre, 478 W. 6th St., San Pedro

June 18

Father’s Day Bowl Skate

Dew Tour is offering the chance to participate in an open skate session on the pro bowl course and the public skate park before the venue is open to the public by purchasing a special pass. Entry also includes a pro skater meet and greet, coffee and pastries during the Father’s Day Bowl Skate and VIP passes to Sunday’s day of competition. Skaters must be intermediate to advanced level bowl skaters.

Time: 9 to 11 a.m. June 18

Cost: Free

Details: DewTour.com/CommunityDay

Venue: Long Beach Convention Center, 300 E. Ocean Blvd., Long Beach