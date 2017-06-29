San Pedro Gets World’s Most Powerful Rooftop Solar Project

SAN PEDRO — Mayor Eric Garcetti announced the completion of the Westmont Solar Energy Project, July 26, in northwest San Pedro.

The project is world’s largest solar rooftop and the second largest solar project in the United States. Jonathan Port and his solar company PermaCity developed the project at theWestmont Distribution Center. It spans more than 50 acres.

Garcetti toured the site of the Westmont Solar Energy Project.

“While Washington buries its head in the sand, we are carrying the fight against climate change forward in our city, and the Westmont Solar Energy Project is strong evidence of our commitment to a sustainable future,” Garcetti said.

The project uses more than 50,000 specialized solar panels, generating 28 million kilowatt-hours of electricity every year, enough to supply about 5,000 single-family homes with electricity. It has the ability to take an estimated 6,000 cars off the streets. The Westmount Solar Energy Project is part of the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power’s Feed-in Tariff Program, created to encourage renewable energy development within the Los Angeles Basin, and to help meet the 33 percent Renewable Portfolio Standard mandate by the year 2020.