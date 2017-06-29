Monthly Beach Cleanup

Cabrillo Marine Aquarium invites the public to participate in its monthly beach clean-up. Join educators in keeping the coastal park eco-friendly and clean.

Time: 8 to 10 a.m. July 1

Details: (310) 548-7562; www.cabrillomarineaquarium.org

Venue: Cabrillo Marine Aquarium, 3720 Stephen M. White Drive, San Pedro

Centro CHA Entrepreneurship Boot Camp

Looking to learn more about start-ups, business plans, marketing, financial management and legal structures? Centro CHA and the Institute and CSULB are partnering to host a 6-week entrepreneurship program Monday nights beginning July 10. A certificate of entrepreneurship will be awarded to participants who complete the program.

Details: (562) 612-1424; susan@centrocha.org

Work Smart Workshop

Women: attend this free salary negotiation workshop to gain the skills and confidence to successfully negotiate your salary and benefits packages.

In every two-hour workshop, you will gain confidence in their negotiation style through facilitated discussion and role-play.

Time: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. July 11

Cost: Free

Details: https://salary.aauw.org/longbeach

Venue: The Center Long Beach, 2017 E. 4th St., Long Beach

Gerald Desmond Bridge Closures

A lane will be closed, from 7 to 9 p.m. weeknights, on eastbound Ocean Boulevard at State Route 47, through July 21.

Free Meals Served

Meals will be provided to all eligible children, free of charge. Eligible children will receive the meals at a residential or non-residential camp.

Time: 12 to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday, through Aug. 4

Venue: San Pedro Boys and Girls Club, 1200 S. Cabrillo Ave., San Pedro

Grant Review Panelist Wanted

Apply to become a panelist for the Arts Council for Long Beach. Panelists decide how to distribute annual grants funds to Long Beach artists, organizations and community groups.

Applicants must be Southern California residents; they are chosen from different disciplines. The Arts Council runs three days, one day for each category. These include: operating grants, community project grants and professional artist fellowships. Applicants must specify which grant category they’d like to be considered for.

Panelists commit 10 to 20 hours to the process, which includes reading and pre-scoring applications, as well was as attending one full-day panel meeting.

The 2017 panel schedule is:

9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 18 – Professional Artist Fellowships

9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 21 – Community Project Grants

9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 22 – Operating Grants I & II

Details: lisa.desmidt@artslb.org; www.artslb.org/services/grants

Arts Council for Long Beach’s Annual Grant

The Arts Council for Long Beach’s 2017–2018 annual grant cycle applications and guidelines are now available. Applications and guidelines are at http://www.artslb.org/grants.

Call for Artists

Friends of Bixby Park is looking for local artists to display or sell artwork .’at Art in the Park events. Submit a sample to joshua@aaronrealestate.net.