Hit-and-Run Leaves One Dead, Three Injured

LONG BEACH — A 28-year-old man was killed in a car in a hit-in-run collision, June 25, near Anaheim Street and the Los Angeles River in Long Beach. The driver and the two other passengers in the car were injured.

The incident took place at about 1:30 a.m. Long Beach Police Department reported that a 1999 Isuzu Rodeo was speeding without its headlights on westbound on Anaheim Street, when it collided with a 2008 Toyota Scion that had four people inside.

Officers found the Toyota had major front and side damage. The Isuzu Rodeo was found with major front-end damage and no occupants. Officials said that a man, wearing a white T-shirt, was seen walking away from the collision eastbound on Anaheim Street.

The driver of the Toyota Scion was identified as Marie McLaughlin, a 26-year-old resident of Long Beach, who was taken to Memorial Hospital with minor injuries. All three passengers from the Toyota Scion were transported to local hospitals, one of which was pronounced deceased shortly after arrival to the hospital. The remaining two adult passengers from the Toyota Scion had non-life threatening injuries. The identity of the deceased person is being withheld pending notification to the next of kin.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call (562) 570-7355 or visit www.lacrimestoppers.org.