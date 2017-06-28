Grant Review Panelist Wanted

Apply to become a panelist for the Arts Council for Long Beach. Panelists decide how to distribute annual grants funds to Long Beach artists, organizations and community groups.

Applicants must be Southern California residents; they are chosen from different disciplines. The Arts Council runs three days, one day for each category. These include: operating grants, community project grants and professional artist fellowships. Applicants must specify which grant category they’d like to be considered for.

Panelists commit 10 to 20 hours to the process, which includes reading and pre-scoring applications, as well was as attending one full-day panel meeting.

The 2017 panel schedule is:

9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 18 – Professional Artist Fellowships

9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 21 – Community Project Grants

9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 22 – Operating Grants I & II

Details: lisa.desmidt@artslb.org; www.artslb.org/services/grants