Veterans with legal questions will be able to attend a free workshop. The workshop is open to any veteran in need of help with minor offenses tickets and failure to appear charges. They also will get information regarding about how to get certain convictions expunged. Registration is required

Time: 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. June 21

Details: (213) 896-6537; www.lacba.org/veterans

Venue: Bob Hope Patriotic Hall, 1816 S. Figueroa St., Los Angeles