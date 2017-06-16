Desmond Bridge Closures

The Gerald Desmond Bridge will be closed eastbound through June 19 to continue with the construction of the new bridge, which will eventually connect to the Vincent Thomas Bridge.

The bridge will be closed westbound from June 23 to June 26.. Motorists are advised to avoid the area entirely during the weekend-long closures.

Detours will be in place, but motorists who do not need to access certain piers in the Port of Long Beach should use alternate routes: Anaheim Street, Pacific Coast Highway or the 405 Freeway.

The closure is at the Pier T on-ramp. Motorists will be detoured to exit at Pier S/State Route 47 and take SR-47 north to eastbound Anaheim Street, which connects to the 710 Freeway.

Details: www.newgdbridge.com