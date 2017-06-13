Death and Drug Trafficking Come to the Harbor Area

Elderly Man Dies after Assault and Robbery

CARSON — Sheriffs are investigating the June 7 death of an 85-year-old Carson man.

The man was assaulted and robbed, May 31, by an unknown suspect as he was walking alone in his neighborhood along the 300 block of East 220th Street in Carson.

The suspect was described as a male Hispanic in his 20s, light complexion, wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt, dark shorts, dark baseball cap, with short curly hair.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to call (323) 890-5500 or visit http://lacrimestoppers.org.

22 Drug Trafficking Suspects Indicted, Massive Drug Ring Uncovered

LOS ANGELES — On June 8, the Los Angeles Strike Force issued an indictment against 22 drug trafficking suspects.

An investigation uncovered a drug ring operating within Los Angeles. The two-year investigation ended with the seizure of more than $6 million worth of narcotics, 33 firearms, three modified vehicles and an additional $1.3 million, along with the arrests of the 22 drug traffickers.

Officials believe the 22 drug trafficking suspects are members of an organization associated with the Sinaloa Cartel.

Forty-five-year-old Antonio, “El Sr.” Orozco, of Long Beach is among the suspects indicted. He allegedly transported narcotics across the national border.

Julian “Jroc” Rocha, 33, of Azusa, Maria Ernestina Limon Elenes, 64, of Azusa, Froilan “DeL MoNtE” of Azusa, Oscar Arredondo, 53, of Bakersfield, Audrey Rose Urrea of Chula Vista and Martin Ruiz Saldana, 64, of Santa Ana were also indicted. Fifteen other suspects, one of whom was already in prison for unrelated charges, were unnamed by the Department of Justice.

The Strike Force investigation revealed a sophisticated international drug trafficking network that regularly transported narcotics across the United States-Mexico border and at times stored drugs in “stash houses” across the San Gabriel Valley, to later be distributed across the United States. The investigation had also alleged that the money received from the narcotics would be legitimized through the U.S. banking system, by making multiple cash deposits into purportedly legitimate accounts to disguise the origin of thousands of dollars of illicit funds.

The traffickers, if convicted of the charges brought to them, could face life imprisonment without parole in federal prison.