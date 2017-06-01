Congress Asks for Kushner’s Security Clearance to be Revoked

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The FBI inquiry into the relationship between Donald’s Trump’s son-in-law and Senior Adviser Jared Kushner, Former U.S National Security Advisor Michael Flynn and Russian officials have reached the halls of Congress as Rep. Ted W. Lieu has co-led a letter to the White House asking for the immediate revocation of Kushner’s security clearance pending the closure of the FBI probe into Russian ties with the Donald Trump campaign.

According to CNN the FBI inquiry into Kushner stems from intelligence reports pertaining to Michael Flynn’s Russian contacts which mentioned Kushner as a participant between conversations between Flynn and Sergei Kislyak. The content of the conversations included establishing a back channel of communication between Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin that would circumvent diplomatic and intelligence agencies.