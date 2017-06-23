Clayton Cameron Sextet
- 06/23/2017
- Reporters Desk
ENTERTAINMENT
June 23
Clayton Cameron Sextet
Clayton Cameron has a dynamic career that has already crossed many barriers in the world of music.
Time: 6 p.m. June 23
Cost: Free
Details: www.lacma.org
Venue: Los Angeles County Museum of Art, 5905 Wilshire Blvd., Los Angeles
Downtown Cumbia
Learn new dance moves and show them off in a judgment-free zone.
Times: 7 to 10 p.m. June 23
Cost: Free
Details: http://grandparkla.org/event/dancedowntown
Venue: Grand Park, 200 N. Grand Ave., Los Angeles
Artie Webb, Dan Weinstein
Dance your face off with live salsa and Latin jazz, then stuff it back on with food from the market.
Time: 7 to 9 p.m. June 23
Cost: Free
Details: www.farmersmarketla.com
Venue: The Original Farmers Market, 6333 W. 3rd St., Los Angeles
June 24
Suite for Ma Dukes, New Originals
Miguel Atwood-Ferguson pays homage to hip-hop producer-rapper J Dilla.
Times: 8 p.m. June 24
Cost: Free
Details: www.grandperformances.org
Venue: Grand Performances, 300 S. Grand Ave., Los Angeles
June 24
Concert under the Guns
Experience the sounds of the Battleship Iowa. The event will include food trucks, beverages and fireworks.
Time: 6:30 p.m. June 24
Cost: Free
Details: (877) 446-9261
Venue: Battleship Iowa, Pacific Battleship Center, 250 S. Harbor Blvd., San Pedro
June 24
The Annual Bayou Festival in Rainbow Lagoon Park
In its 31st year, the Long Beach Bayou Festival is proud to continue its time-honored legacy in the city by the sea. The Long Beach Bayou Festival offers patrons a weekend filled with cultural music, cuisine and dance from a place called home — New Orleans and the Louisiana Bayou Country.
Time: 12 p.m. June 24 and 25
Cost: $21 to $31
Details: http://longbeachbayou.com
Venue: Rainbow Lagoon Park, 400 Shoreline Drive, Long Beach
June 24
Young Pianist Showcase
The Studio of Dr. Linda Govel presents a Young Pianist Showcase and Awards Recital.
Her students have won prestigious awards, including Artists of the Future Concerto Competition, Bellflower Concerto Competition, Long Beach Mozart Festival Concerto Competition and Concerto Fest Austria.
Time: 4 p.m. June 24
Cost: $15
Details: https://alvasshowroom.com
Venue: Alvas Showroom, 1417 W. 8th St., San Pedro
June 25
Nori Tani
This Japanese jazz band is comprised of players who graduated from universities in Japan.
Time: 4 p.m. June 25
Cost: $30
Details: https://alvasshowroom.com
Venue: Alvas Showroom, 1417 W. 8th St., San Pedro
June 25
Rancho Los Cerritos Concert
The Rancho’s popular free concerts are back this year, kicking off with The Mastersons, a Los Angeles-based duo. For the past seven years, The Mastersons have kept up a supremely inexorable touring schedule, performing as both the openers for Steve Earle and as members of his band, The Dukes.
Time: 4:30 to 7 p.m. June 25
Cost: Free
Details: rancholoscerritos.org
Venue: Rancho Los Cerritos, 4600 Virginia Road, Long Beach
June 25
Gray Caballeros
Favorite local band, Michael Herzmark and friends play classic rock ’n’ roll. It is the best of pop, country, and rhythm and blues hits from the 60s and 70s.
Time: 4 p.m. June 25
Cost: $20 to $30
Details: www.grandvision.org/grand-annex/events.asp
Venue: Grand Annex, 434 W. 6th St., San Pedro
June 26
Salt Petal
The Bixby Knolls Business Improvement Association presents the kick-off of this summer’s Concerts in the Park(ing Lot) with a performance by Salt Petal.
Los Angeles-based collective invigorates audiences and critics alike with a tropical surf sound in a category all its own.
Time: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. June 26
Cost: Free
Details: (562) 426-9115
Venue: Georgie’s Place, 3850 Atlantic Ave., Long Beach
June 27
Long Beach Municipal Band
Celebrate 107 years of the Long Beach Municipal Band. Come out with your friends and family for music under the stars.
Time: 6:30 p.m. June 27
Cost: Free
Details: (562) 570-1710
Venue: Whaley Park, 5620 E. Atherton St., Long Beach
June 28
Long Beach Municipal Band
The Long Beach Municipal Band kicks off its 108th season with the theme of “Strike Up the Bands.” This is a salute to the Big Band Era when Swing was king and dance floors across the nation resounded with the music of great dance bands such as Tommy Dorsey, Benny Goodman, Glen Miller and Duke Ellington.
Time: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. June 28
Cost: Free
Details: http://tinyurl.com/LBCerritosParkDirectory
Venue: Los Cerritos Park, 3750 Del Mar Ave., Long Beach
June 30
Floyd & The Fly Boys
Chill out to some blues and rhythm and blues, then chow down with food from the market.
Time: 7 to 9 p.m. June 30
Cost: Free
Details: www.farmersmarketla.com
Venue: The Original Farmers Market, 6333 W. 3rd St., Los Angeles
Angie Wells
Chill out with live jazz in front of the museum.
Time: 6 p.m. June 30
Cost: Free
Details: www.lacma.org
Venue: Los Angeles County Museum of Art, 5905 Wilshire Blvd., Los Angeles
June 30
DJ Nights
Dance, dance and dance some more.
Time: 9 p.m. June 30
Cost: Free
Details: http://grandparkla.org
Venue: Grand Park, 200 N. Grand Ave., Los Angeles
July 1
ShipKicker
The Queen Mary goes country once again with ShipKicker, the annual country music festival at the Queen Mary Events Park. The lineup includes: Lee Brice, Jerrod Nieman, The Swon Brothers and James Rensink. In addition to a full day of some of the greatest live music the country scene has to offer, ShipKicker will offer concert-goers line-dancing lessons, food vendors, a beer garden, cocktails, mechanical bull rides and yard games.
Time: 1 p.m. July 1
Cost: $49 to $59
Details: www.queenmary.com
Venue: The Queen Mary, 1126 Queens Highway, Long Beach
July 7
James Intveld
Enjoy a bit of country, then chow down with food from the market.
Time: 7 to 9 p.m. July 7
Cost: Free
Details: www.farmersmarketla.com
Venue: The Original Farmers Market, 6333 W. 3rd St., Los Angeles
July 9
Sabine Trio
Sabine is widely respected as an award winning classical pianist in the United States and Europe. She also is respected greatly as major jazz pianist from her work with Scotty Barnhart Quintet.
Time: 4 p.m. July 9
Cost: $20
Details: https://alvasshowroom.com
Venue: Alvas Showroom, 1417 W. 8th St., San Pedro
July 9
The Pine Mountain Logs
The Pine Mountain Logs play covers that range from Led Zeppelin to OutKast and everyone in between.
Time: 5 to 7 p.m. July 9
Cost: Free
Details: http://tinyurl.com/MB-Summer-Concerts
Venue: 1601 Manhattan Beach Blvd., Manhattan Beach
July 14
Jennifer Keith Quintet
Enjoy classic American jazz and swing, then chow down with food from the market.
Time: 7 to 9 p.m. July 14
Cost: Free
Details: www.farmersmarketla.com
Venue: The Original Farmers Market, 6333 W. 3rd St., Los Angeles
Dj Nights
Dance, dance, and dance some more.
Time: 9 p.m. July 14and 28
Cost: Free
Details: http://grandparkla.org/calendar
Venue: Grand Park, 200 N. Grand Ave., Los Angeles
July 15
L’orchestre Afrisa International
Explore polyrhythms and guitar jams with Afro-Cuban and pan-African styles.
Time: 8 p.m. July 15
Cost: Free
Details: www.grandperformances.org
Venue: Grand Performances, 300 S. Grand Ave., Los Angeles
July 15
Artyom Manukyan Trio
Cellist Artyom Manukyan first made his name as a musician to watch in his native Armenia and traveled the world as the youngest member of the BBC World Music Award-winning Armenian Navy Band.
Currently living in Los Angeles, Artyom is equally at home on the stages of jazz clubs, concert halls and rock festivals, performing with major international artists.
Time: 8 p.m. July 15
Cost: $20
Details: https://alvasshowroom.com
Venue: Alvas Showroom, 1417 W. 8th St., San Pedro
July 16
Blue Breeze Band
The Blue Breeze Band is an eclectic mix of Motown, soul, funk, jazz, blues and rhythm and blues.
Time: July 16
Cost: Free
Details: http://tinyurl.com/MB-Summer-Concerts
Venue: Polliwog Park,1601 Manhattan Beach Blvd, Manhattan Beach
Sunday Sessions
This a free dance party celebrating Los Angeles’ house music scene, featuring music from Kristi Lomax, Thee Mike B, Lars Behrenroth and Mark de Clive-Lowe.
Time: 2 to 8 p.m. July 16
Cost: Free
Details: http://grandparkla.org
Venue: Grand Park, 200 N. Grand Ave., Los Angeles
THEATER
June 23
Frida
The Long Beach Opera brings a mix of mariachi and ragtime jazz to the life of Frida Kahlo.
Time: 8 p.m. June 23
Cost: Free
Details: www.grandperformances.org
Venue: Grand Performances, 300 S. Grand Ave., Los Angeles
June 29
The Taming of the Shrew
For Shakespeare by the Sea’s 20th anniversary season, community members will be able to enjoy William Shakespeare’s famous comedy The Taming of the Shrew. The professionally crafted productions are presented free.
Time: 8 p.m. June 29, July 1 and 7, and Aug. 19
Cost: Free
Details: www.shakespearebythesea.org/wp/calendar
Venue: Point Fermin Park, 807 Paseo Del Mar, San Pedro
June 30
Macbeth
Macbeth explores the damaging physical and psychological effects of political ambition on those who seek power for its own sake.
Time: 8 to 10 p.m. June 23, 24 and 30, July 6 and 8, and Aug. 18
Cost: Free
Details: www.shakespearebythesea.org/wp/calendar
Venue: Point Fermin Park, 807 Paseo Del Mar, San Pedro
July 9
The Taming of the Shrew
For Shakespeare by the Sea’s 20th anniversary season, community members will be able to enjoy William Shakespeare’s famous comedy The Taming of the Shrew. The professionally crafted productions are presented free.
Time: 7 p.m. July 9
Cost: Free
Details: www.shakespearebythesea.org/wp/calendar
Venue: Fred Hesse Jr. Community Park, 29301 Hawthorne Blvd., Rancho Palos Verdes
ARTS
June 25
A New View
A New View features new member artist Susan Soffer Cohn, jewelry artist Nancy Comaford and painter Parrish Nelson Hirasaki.
Time: 4 to 7 p.m. through June 25
Cost: Free
Details: (310) 265-2592; artists-studio-pvac.com
Venue: Artists’ Studio Gallery at Promenade on the Peninsula, 550 Deep Valley Drive, #159, Rolling Hills Estates
June 26
Urbano
Marymount California University Arts & Media Presents UrbanoBy Dario Gonzalo Tavoni.
URBANO by Dario Gonzalo Tavoni is a series of physical and digital paintings, which adapt characteristics of graffiti art to depict feelings and concerns toward judgment and society.
Time: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, through June 26
Cost: Free
Details: (310) 303-7311
Venue: MCU Klaus Center for the Arts, 430 W. 6th St., San Pedro
July 8
Riverrun
Ray Carofano’s Riverrun is a suite of photographs capturing seldom seen images of the 51-mile storm drain still flatteringly called the Los Angeles River. Carofano turns his subject into the narrator. The river narrates itself as it makes you want to look and, more importantly, look again.
The exhibition runs through July 8.
Time: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays, and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays
Cost: Free
Details: (310) 315-3551, office@dnjgallery.net
Venue: DNJ Gallery, 2525 Michigan Ave. Suite J1, Santa Monica
July 9
National Watercolor Society Member’s Show
The exhibit is juried by nationally known Bob Burridge. The artwork ranges from realistic to non-objective and features 89 paintings.
Time: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays, and 12 to 4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, through July 9
Cost: Free
Details: (424) 225-4966
Venue: National Watercolor Society, 915 S. Pacific Ave., San Pedro
June 9
Justin Favela: Gracias, Gracias, Thank You, Thank You!
Following a tradition of social commentary practiced by notable Latino artists such as Coco Fusco, John Jota Leaños, and Alejandro Diaz, Justin Favela’s pinata-shaped sculptures meld memory with humor to reveal difficult to communicate experiences of identity and place.
Time: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays, and 1 to 4 p.m. Sundays, through July 9
Cost: Free
Details: www.pvartcenter.org
Venue: Palos Verdes Art Center, 5504 Crestridge Road, Rancho Palos Verdes
July 30
From The Desert to The Sea: The Desolation Center Experience
Before the era of Burning Man, Lollapalooza and Coachella, Desolation Center drew punk and industrial music fans to the far reaches of the Mojave Desert for the first of five events, “Mojave Exodus,” in April of 1983. Cornelius Projects pays tribute to Desolation Center’s pioneering vision with an exhibition featuring painting, photography, sculpture, video and ephemera.
Time: 12 to 5 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays, through July 30
Cost: Free
Details: (310) 266-9216
Venue: Cornelius Projects Gallery, 1417 S. Pacific Ave., San Pedro
COMMUNITY
June 25
Grunion Run Schedule
Cabrillo Marine Aquarium’s Fish-tival celebrates all things grunion. Grunion may be collected by people with a valid 2017 California Fishing licence and by hand only. No license is required for those younger than 16.
Time: 11 p.m. June 25 and 11 July, 10:40 p.m. July 24
Cost: Free
Details: www.cabrillomarineaquarium.org
Venue: Cabrillo Marine Aquarium, 3720 Stephen M. White Drive, San Pedro
Miss Belize California Beauty Pageant 2017
Contestants representing the districts, towns and communities of Belize compete for the crown of Miss Belize California 2017-2018.
Time: 4 to 9 p.m. June 25
Cost: $12.99
Venue: SOL Venue, 313 E Carson St., Carson
June 30
Cars & Stripes Forever!
Cars & Stripes Forever!® is a free community celebration to kick off Independence Day weekend, featuring a classic car show (with more than 100 cars built before 1971), an exotic car display, live bands, food trucks, a beer garden and a grand fireworks finale.
Time: 5 to 10 p.m. June 30
Cost: Free
Details: http://tinyurl.com/POLA-Cars-Stripes
Venue: 600 N. Harbor Blvd., San Pedro
July 1
First Peoples, New Voices
Poetry, music and dance from various artists from indigenous North American communities.
Time: 8 p.m. July 1
Cost: Free
Details: www.grandperformances.org
Venue: Grand Performances, 300 S. Grand Ave., Los Angeles
July 3
TransPac Race
The Transpacific Yacht Race, Transpac, is an offshore yacht race starting at the Point Fermin buoy in San Pedro and ending at the Diamond Head Lighthouse in Honolulu, a distance of about 2,225 nautical miles (2,560 miles). Started in 1906 by Clarence W. Macfarlane, it is one of yachting’s premier offshore races and attracts entrants from all over the world.
Time: 1 p.m. July 3
Cost: Free
Details: https://2017.transpacyc.com
Venue: Point Fermin, 807 W. Paseo Del Mar, San Pedro
July 4
All-American Queen Mary
Enjoy an “All-American” summer aboard the Queen Mary. Come experience special live entertainment, family games, arts and crafts, special historic tours and a patriotic theatrical movie in the Queen Mary Theatre.
Time: 2 p.m. July 4
Cost: $24 to $99
Details: www.queenmary.com
Venue: The Queen Mary, 1126 Queens Highway, Long Beach
4th of July Block Party
Enjoy live performances, DJs, games, art and, of course, fireworks.
Time: 2 p.m. July 4
Cost: Free
Details: http://grandparkla.org/calendar
Venue: Grand Park, 200 N. Grand Ave., Los Angeles
July 6
Beer 101
OK, maybe no live music, but there will be beer and knowledge.
Time: July 6
Cost: Free
Details: http://www.grandperformances.org
Venue: Grand Performances, 300 S. Grand Ave., Los Angeles
July 7
Downtown Line Dance, Two Step
Learn new dance moves and show them off in a judgment-free zone.
Time: 7 p.m. July 7
Cost: Free
Details: http://grandparkla.org/calendar
Venue: Grand Park, 200 N. Grand Ave., Los Angeles
July 8
Letters From Iraq
With a string quintet, oud and percussion, Rahim Alhaj explores challenges faced as an Iraqi political refugee.
Time: 8 p.m. July 8
Cost: Free
Details: www.grandperformances.org
Venue: Grand Performances, 300 S. Grand Ave., Los Angeles
July 14
18th Annual Port of Los Angeles Lobster Festival
The Port of Los Angeles Lobster Festival, winner of four Guinness World Records is back. Maine lobster meals are flown in fresh daily and cooked on the spot.
Time: 5 p.m. July 14, 11 a.m. July 15 and 16
Cost: $12
Details: https://lobsterfest.com/
Venue: Ports O’Call Village, San Pedro
July 20
Taste is (Almost) Everything
Become a better beer nerd.
Time: 7 p.m. July 20
Cost: Free
Details: www.grandperformances.org
Venue: Grand Performances, 300 S. Grand Ave., Los Angeles