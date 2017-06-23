ENTERTAINMENT

June 23

Clayton Cameron Sextet

Clayton Cameron has a dynamic career that has already crossed many barriers in the world of music.

Time: 6 p.m. June 23

Cost: Free

Details: www.lacma.org

Venue: Los Angeles County Museum of Art, 5905 Wilshire Blvd., Los Angeles

Downtown Cumbia

Learn new dance moves and show them off in a judgment-free zone.

Times: 7 to 10 p.m. June 23

Cost: Free

Details: http://grandparkla.org/event/dancedowntown

Venue: Grand Park, 200 N. Grand Ave., Los Angeles

Artie Webb, Dan Weinstein



Dance your face off with live salsa and Latin jazz, then stuff it back on with food from the market.

Time: 7 to 9 p.m. June 23

Cost: Free

Details: www.farmersmarketla.com

Venue: The Original Farmers Market, 6333 W. 3rd St., Los Angeles

June 24

Suite for Ma Dukes, New Originals

Miguel Atwood-Ferguson pays homage to hip-hop producer-rapper J Dilla.

Times: 8 p.m. June 24

Cost: Free

Details: www.grandperformances.org

Venue: Grand Performances, 300 S. Grand Ave., Los Angeles

June 24

Concert under the Guns

Experience the sounds of the Battleship Iowa. The event will include food trucks, beverages and fireworks.

Time: 6:30 p.m. June 24

Cost: Free

Details: (877) 446-9261

Venue: Battleship Iowa, Pacific Battleship Center, 250 S. Harbor Blvd., San Pedro

June 24

The Annual Bayou Festival in Rainbow Lagoon Park

In its 31st year, the Long Beach Bayou Festival is proud to continue its time-honored legacy in the city by the sea. The Long Beach Bayou Festival offers patrons a weekend filled with cultural music, cuisine and dance from a place called home — New Orleans and the Louisiana Bayou Country.

Time: 12 p.m. June 24 and 25

Cost: $21 to $31

Details: http://longbeachbayou.com

Venue: Rainbow Lagoon Park, 400 Shoreline Drive, Long Beach

June 24

Young Pianist Showcase

The Studio of Dr. Linda Govel presents a Young Pianist Showcase and Awards Recital.

Her students have won prestigious awards, including Artists of the Future Concerto Competition, Bellflower Concerto Competition, Long Beach Mozart Festival Concerto Competition and Concerto Fest Austria.

Time: 4 p.m. June 24

Cost: $15

Details: https://alvasshowroom.com

Venue: Alvas Showroom, 1417 W. 8th St., San Pedro

June 25

Nori Tani

This Japanese jazz band is comprised of players who graduated from universities in Japan.

Time: 4 p.m. June 25

Cost: $30

Details: https://alvasshowroom.com

Venue: Alvas Showroom, 1417 W. 8th St., San Pedro

June 25

Rancho Los Cerritos Concert

The Rancho’s popular free concerts are back this year, kicking off with The Mastersons, a Los Angeles-based duo. For the past seven years, The Mastersons have kept up a supremely inexorable touring schedule, performing as both the openers for Steve Earle and as members of his band, The Dukes.

Time: 4:30 to 7 p.m. June 25

Cost: Free

Details: rancholoscerritos.org

Venue: Rancho Los Cerritos, 4600 Virginia Road, Long Beach

June 25

Gray Caballeros

Favorite local band, Michael Herzmark and friends play classic rock ’n’ roll. It is the best of pop, country, and rhythm and blues hits from the 60s and 70s.

Time: 4 p.m. June 25

Cost: $20 to $30

Details: www.grandvision.org/grand-annex/events.asp

Venue: Grand Annex, 434 W. 6th St., San Pedro

June 26

Salt Petal

The Bixby Knolls Business Improvement Association presents the kick-off of this summer’s Concerts in the Park(ing Lot) with a performance by Salt Petal.

Los Angeles-based collective invigorates audiences and critics alike with a tropical surf sound in a category all its own.

Time: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. June 26

Cost: Free

Details: (562) 426-9115

Venue: Georgie’s Place, 3850 Atlantic Ave., Long Beach

June 27

Long Beach Municipal Band

Celebrate 107 years of the Long Beach Municipal Band. Come out with your friends and family for music under the stars.

Time: 6:30 p.m. June 27

Cost: Free

Details: (562) 570-1710

Venue: Whaley Park, 5620 E. Atherton St., Long Beach

June 28

Long Beach Municipal Band

The Long Beach Municipal Band kicks off its 108th season with the theme of “Strike Up the Bands.” This is a salute to the Big Band Era when Swing was king and dance floors across the nation resounded with the music of great dance bands such as Tommy Dorsey, Benny Goodman, Glen Miller and Duke Ellington.

Time: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. June 28

Cost: Free

Details: http://tinyurl.com/LBCerritosParkDirectory

Venue: Los Cerritos Park, 3750 Del Mar Ave., Long Beach

June 30

Floyd & The Fly Boys

Chill out to some blues and rhythm and blues, then chow down with food from the market.

Time: 7 to 9 p.m. June 30

Cost: Free

Details: www.farmersmarketla.com

Venue: The Original Farmers Market, 6333 W. 3rd St., Los Angeles

Angie Wells

Chill out with live jazz in front of the museum.

Time: 6 p.m. June 30

Cost: Free

Details: www.lacma.org

Venue: Los Angeles County Museum of Art, 5905 Wilshire Blvd., Los Angeles

June 30

DJ Nights

Dance, dance and dance some more.

Time: 9 p.m. June 30

Cost: Free

Details: http://grandparkla.org

Venue: Grand Park, 200 N. Grand Ave., Los Angeles

July 1

ShipKicker

The Queen Mary goes country once again with ShipKicker, the annual country music festival at the Queen Mary Events Park. The lineup includes: Lee Brice, Jerrod Nieman, The Swon Brothers and James Rensink. In addition to a full day of some of the greatest live music the country scene has to offer, ShipKicker will offer concert-goers line-dancing lessons, food vendors, a beer garden, cocktails, mechanical bull rides and yard games.

Time: 1 p.m. July 1

Cost: $49 to $59

Details: www.queenmary.com

Venue: The Queen Mary, 1126 Queens Highway, Long Beach

July 7

James Intveld

Enjoy a bit of country, then chow down with food from the market.

Time: 7 to 9 p.m. July 7

Cost: Free

Details: www.farmersmarketla.com

Venue: The Original Farmers Market, 6333 W. 3rd St., Los Angeles

July 9

Sabine Trio

Sabine is widely respected as an award winning classical pianist in the United States and Europe. She also is respected greatly as major jazz pianist from her work with Scotty Barnhart Quintet.

Time: 4 p.m. July 9

Cost: $20

Details: https://alvasshowroom.com

Venue: Alvas Showroom, 1417 W. 8th St., San Pedro

July 9

The Pine Mountain Logs

The Pine Mountain Logs play covers that range from Led Zeppelin to OutKast and everyone in between.

Time: 5 to 7 p.m. July 9

Cost: Free

Details: http://tinyurl.com/MB-Summer-Concerts

Venue: 1601 Manhattan Beach Blvd., Manhattan Beach

July 14

Jennifer Keith Quintet

Enjoy classic American jazz and swing, then chow down with food from the market.

Time: 7 to 9 p.m. July 14

Cost: Free

Details: www.farmersmarketla.com

Venue: The Original Farmers Market, 6333 W. 3rd St., Los Angeles

Dj Nights

Dance, dance, and dance some more.

Time: 9 p.m. July 14and 28

Cost: Free

Details: http://grandparkla.org/calendar

Venue: Grand Park, 200 N. Grand Ave., Los Angeles

July 15

L’orchestre Afrisa International

Explore polyrhythms and guitar jams with Afro-Cuban and pan-African styles.

Time: 8 p.m. July 15

Cost: Free

Details: www.grandperformances.org

Venue: Grand Performances, 300 S. Grand Ave., Los Angeles

July 15

Artyom Manukyan Trio

Cellist Artyom Manukyan first made his name as a musician to watch in his native Armenia and traveled the world as the youngest member of the BBC World Music Award-winning Armenian Navy Band.

Currently living in Los Angeles, Artyom is equally at home on the stages of jazz clubs, concert halls and rock festivals, performing with major international artists.

Time: 8 p.m. July 15

Cost: $20

Details: https://alvasshowroom.com

Venue: Alvas Showroom, 1417 W. 8th St., San Pedro

July 16

Blue Breeze Band

The Blue Breeze Band is an eclectic mix of Motown, soul, funk, jazz, blues and rhythm and blues.

Time: July 16

Cost: Free

Details: http://tinyurl.com/MB-Summer-Concerts

Venue: Polliwog Park,1601 Manhattan Beach Blvd, Manhattan Beach

Sunday Sessions

This a free dance party celebrating Los Angeles’ house music scene, featuring music from Kristi Lomax, Thee Mike B, Lars Behrenroth and Mark de Clive-Lowe.

Time: 2 to 8 p.m. July 16

Cost: Free

Details: http://grandparkla.org

Venue: Grand Park, 200 N. Grand Ave., Los Angeles

THEATER

June 23

Frida

The Long Beach Opera brings a mix of mariachi and ragtime jazz to the life of Frida Kahlo.

Time: 8 p.m. June 23

Cost: Free

Details: www.grandperformances.org

Venue: Grand Performances, 300 S. Grand Ave., Los Angeles

June 29

The Taming of the Shrew

For Shakespeare by the Sea’s 20th anniversary season, community members will be able to enjoy William Shakespeare’s famous comedy The Taming of the Shrew. The professionally crafted productions are presented free.

Time: 8 p.m. June 29, July 1 and 7, and Aug. 19

Cost: Free

Details: www.shakespearebythesea.org/wp/calendar

Venue: Point Fermin Park, 807 Paseo Del Mar, San Pedro

June 30

Macbeth

Macbeth explores the damaging physical and psychological effects of political ambition on those who seek power for its own sake.

Time: 8 to 10 p.m. June 23, 24 and 30, July 6 and 8, and Aug. 18

Cost: Free

Details: www.shakespearebythesea.org/wp/calendar

Venue: Point Fermin Park, 807 Paseo Del Mar, San Pedro

July 9

The Taming of the Shrew

For Shakespeare by the Sea’s 20th anniversary season, community members will be able to enjoy William Shakespeare’s famous comedy The Taming of the Shrew. The professionally crafted productions are presented free.

Time: 7 p.m. July 9

Cost: Free

Details: www.shakespearebythesea.org/wp/calendar

Venue: Fred Hesse Jr. Community Park, 29301 Hawthorne Blvd., Rancho Palos Verdes

ARTS

June 25

A New View

A New View features new member artist Susan Soffer Cohn, jewelry artist Nancy Comaford and painter Parrish Nelson Hirasaki.

Time: 4 to 7 p.m. through June 25

Cost: Free

Details: (310) 265-2592; artists-studio-pvac.com

Venue: Artists’ Studio Gallery at Promenade on the Peninsula, 550 Deep Valley Drive, #159, Rolling Hills Estates

June 26

Urbano



Marymount California University Arts & Media Presents UrbanoBy Dario Gonzalo Tavoni.

URBANO by Dario Gonzalo Tavoni is a series of physical and digital paintings, which adapt characteristics of graffiti art to depict feelings and concerns toward judgment and society.

Time: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, through June 26

Cost: Free

Details: (310) 303-7311

Venue: MCU Klaus Center for the Arts, 430 W. 6th St., San Pedro

July 8

Riverrun

Ray Carofano’s Riverrun is a suite of photographs capturing seldom seen images of the 51-mile storm drain still flatteringly called the Los Angeles River. Carofano turns his subject into the narrator. The river narrates itself as it makes you want to look and, more importantly, look again.

The exhibition runs through July 8.

Time: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays, and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays

Cost: Free

Details: (310) 315-3551, office@dnjgallery.net

Venue: DNJ Gallery, 2525 Michigan Ave. Suite J1, Santa Monica

July 9

National Watercolor Society Member’s Show

The exhibit is juried by nationally known Bob Burridge. The artwork ranges from realistic to non-objective and features 89 paintings.

Time: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays, and 12 to 4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, through July 9

Cost: Free

Details: (424) 225-4966

Venue: National Watercolor Society, 915 S. Pacific Ave., San Pedro

June 9

Justin Favela: Gracias, Gracias, Thank You, Thank You!

Following a tradition of social commentary practiced by notable Latino artists such as Coco Fusco, John Jota Leaños, and Alejandro Diaz, Justin Favela’s pinata-shaped sculptures meld memory with humor to reveal difficult to communicate experiences of identity and place.

Time: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays, and 1 to 4 p.m. Sundays, through July 9

Cost: Free

Details: www.pvartcenter.org

Venue: Palos Verdes Art Center, 5504 Crestridge Road, Rancho Palos Verdes

July 30

From The Desert to The Sea: The Desolation Center Experience

Before the era of Burning Man, Lollapalooza and Coachella, Desolation Center drew punk and industrial music fans to the far reaches of the Mojave Desert for the first of five events, “Mojave Exodus,” in April of 1983. Cornelius Projects pays tribute to Desolation Center’s pioneering vision with an exhibition featuring painting, photography, sculpture, video and ephemera.

Time: 12 to 5 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays, through July 30

Cost: Free

Details: (310) 266-9216

Venue: Cornelius Projects Gallery, 1417 S. Pacific Ave., San Pedro

COMMUNITY

June 25

Grunion Run Schedule



Cabrillo Marine Aquarium’s Fish-tival celebrates all things grunion. Grunion may be collected by people with a valid 2017 California Fishing licence and by hand only. No license is required for those younger than 16.

Time: 11 p.m. June 25 and 11 July, 10:40 p.m. July 24

Cost: Free

Details: www.cabrillomarineaquarium.org

Venue: Cabrillo Marine Aquarium, 3720 Stephen M. White Drive, San Pedro

Miss Belize California Beauty Pageant 2017

Contestants representing the districts, towns and communities of Belize compete for the crown of Miss Belize California 2017-2018.

Time: 4 to 9 p.m. June 25

Cost: $12.99

Venue: SOL Venue, 313 E Carson St., Carson

June 30

Cars & Stripes Forever!

Cars & Stripes Forever!® is a free community celebration to kick off Independence Day weekend, featuring a classic car show (with more than 100 cars built before 1971), an exotic car display, live bands, food trucks, a beer garden and a grand fireworks finale.

Time: 5 to 10 p.m. June 30

Cost: Free

Details: http://tinyurl.com/POLA-Cars-Stripes

Venue: 600 N. Harbor Blvd., San Pedro

July 1

First Peoples, New Voices

Poetry, music and dance from various artists from indigenous North American communities.

Time: 8 p.m. July 1

Cost: Free

Details: www.grandperformances.org

Venue: Grand Performances, 300 S. Grand Ave., Los Angeles

July 3

TransPac Race

The Transpacific Yacht Race, Transpac, is an offshore yacht race starting at the Point Fermin buoy in San Pedro and ending at the Diamond Head Lighthouse in Honolulu, a distance of about 2,225 nautical miles (2,560 miles). Started in 1906 by Clarence W. Macfarlane, it is one of yachting’s premier offshore races and attracts entrants from all over the world.

Time: 1 p.m. July 3

Cost: Free

Details: https://2017.transpacyc.com

Venue: Point Fermin, 807 W. Paseo Del Mar, San Pedro

July 4

All-American Queen Mary

Enjoy an “All-American” summer aboard the Queen Mary. Come experience special live entertainment, family games, arts and crafts, special historic tours and a patriotic theatrical movie in the Queen Mary Theatre.

Time: 2 p.m. July 4

Cost: $24 to $99

Details: www.queenmary.com

Venue: The Queen Mary, 1126 Queens Highway, Long Beach

4th of July Block Party

Enjoy live performances, DJs, games, art and, of course, fireworks.

Time: 2 p.m. July 4

Cost: Free

Details: http://grandparkla.org/calendar

Venue: Grand Park, 200 N. Grand Ave., Los Angeles

July 6

Beer 101

OK, maybe no live music, but there will be beer and knowledge.

Time: July 6

Cost: Free

Details: http://www.grandperformances.org

Venue: Grand Performances, 300 S. Grand Ave., Los Angeles

July 7

Downtown Line Dance, Two Step

Learn new dance moves and show them off in a judgment-free zone.

Time: 7 p.m. July 7

Cost: Free

Details: http://grandparkla.org/calendar

Venue: Grand Park, 200 N. Grand Ave., Los Angeles

July 8

Letters From Iraq

With a string quintet, oud and percussion, Rahim Alhaj explores challenges faced as an Iraqi political refugee.

Time: 8 p.m. July 8

Cost: Free

Details: www.grandperformances.org

Venue: Grand Performances, 300 S. Grand Ave., Los Angeles

July 14

18th Annual Port of Los Angeles Lobster Festival

The Port of Los Angeles Lobster Festival, winner of four Guinness World Records is back. Maine lobster meals are flown in fresh daily and cooked on the spot.

Time: 5 p.m. July 14, 11 a.m. July 15 and 16

Cost: $12

Details: https://lobsterfest.com/

Venue: Ports O’Call Village, San Pedro

July 20

Taste is (Almost) Everything

Become a better beer nerd.

Time: 7 p.m. July 20

Cost: Free

Details: www.grandperformances.org

Venue: Grand Performances, 300 S. Grand Ave., Los Angeles