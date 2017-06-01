ENTERTAINMENT

June 3

Along For The Ride

Along for the Ride is a band of musicians from Latin America and the United States. Although the band concentrates in jazz and bossa nova (aka Brazilian Jazz), it also ventures into other Latin and non-Latin styles, such as blues, bolero and flamenco.

Time: 8 p.m. June 3

Cost: $20

Details: www.alvasshowroom.com

Venue: Alvas Showroom, 1417 W. 8th St., San Pedro

June 3

Rock the Queen

Queen Mary’s Rock the Queen returns and this time we’re teaming up with the No. 1 morning radio show in Los Angeles, The Woody Show, to present The Woody Show Fiesta at

Royal Machines featuring Dave Navarro, Mark McGrath, Billy Morrison, Donovan Leitch, Chris Chaney and Josh Freese, Sugar Ray, SmashMouth, Spin Doctors, and EVE 6.

Enjoy a day of incredible alternative rock while seeing the entire gang of The Woody Show as they host this unforgettable day of music, food and drinks in one big fiesta party.

Time: 3 p.m. June 3

Cost: $39 to $99

Details: http://bit.ly/QMRockTheQueenTix

Venue: Queen Mary, 1126 Queens Highway, Long Beach

June 3

Dave Widow

With his unique style of finger-picking and bluesy vocals, Dave Widow combines elements of rhythm and blues, funk, soul and rock.

Time: 8 p.m. June 3

Cost: $20 to $120

Details: www.grandvision.org/shop/tickets.asp?id=979

Venue: Grand Annex, 434 W. 6th St., San Pedro

THEATER

June 17

Fences



The Long Beach Playhouse presents August Wilson’s Fences, which observes the African American experience across several decades.

Time: 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and 2 p.m. Sunday, through June 17

Cost: $20 to $24

Details: www.lbplayhouse.org

Venue: Long Beach Playhouse, 5021 E. Anaheim St, Long Beach

June 18

The Last Five Years

An emotionally powerful and intimate musical about two New Yorkers in their 20s who fall in and out of love over the course of five years.

Time: 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and 2 p.m. Sundays, through June 18

Cost: $30

Details: http://boxoffice.printtixusa.com/friendsoftorrance/eventcalendar

Venue: Torrance Theatre, 1316 Cabrillo Ave., Torrance

ARTS

June 3

A Brief History of Long Beach Pride

The Historical Society has led the way to collecting the history of the LGBT community in Long Beach and ARTX is proud to host this exhibition coinciding with Pride Month.

Time: 6 to 9 p.m. June 3

Cost: Free

Details: (562) 999-2267

Venue: ArtExchange Long Beach, 356 E. 3rd St., Long Beach

Sept. 3

Frida Kahlo: Through the Lens of Nickolas Muray

In May 1931, photographer Nickolas Muray (1892–965) traveled to Mexico on vacation where he met Frida Kahlo (1907–1954), a woman he would never forget. The two started a 10-year, on-and-off romance as well as a friendship that lasted until the end of their lives.

Time: 11 to 5 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays, through Sept. 3

Cost: $7 to $10

Details: molaa.org

Venue: Museum of Latin American Art, 628 Alamitos Ave., Long Beach

June 25

A New View

A New View features new member artist Susan Soffer Cohn, jewelry artist Nancy Comaford and painter Parrish Nelson Hirasaki.

Time: 4 to 7 p.m., through June 25

Cost: Free

Details: (310) 265-2592; artists-studio-pvac.com

Venue: Artists’ Studio Gallery at the Promenade on the Peninsula, 550 Deep Valley Drive, #159, Rolling Hills Estates

July 8

Riverrun

Ray Carofano’s Riverrun is a suite of photographs capturing seldom seen images of the 51-mile storm drain still flatteringly called the Los Angeles River. Carofano turns his subject into the narrator. The river narrates itself as it makes you want to look and, more importantly, look again.

The exhibition runs through July 8.

Cost: Free

Details: (310) 315-3551 or office@dnjgallery.net

Venue: DNJ Gallery, 2525 Michigan Ave. Suite J1, Santa Monica

COMMUNITY

June 3

Wrigley River Run & Tadpole Trot

Enjoy tree-lined streets in a historical district, admire palm trees over 1920s homes as you pass the horse stables, watch birds along the Los Angeles River and run underneath the Pacific Coast Highway all in one day.

Time: 7:30 to 10:30 a.m. June 3

Cost: $10 to $55

Details: www.wrigleyriverrun.com/register.htm

Venue: Willow Boulevard at Pacific Avenue, 2598 Pacific Ave, Long Beach

June 3

Viva Las Vegas

San Pedro Ballet School presents its annual spring recital by students in ballet, tap, jazz, modern, hip-hop and contemporary dance.

Time: 2 p.m. June 3

Cost: $24

Details: www.sanpedroballetschool.com

Venue: Warner Grand Theatre, 478 W. 6th St., San Pedro

June 4

Shared Science Summer 2017 Workshop

Interested in exploring the science behind Battleships? LEGO engineering activities explore simple robots and geared motors. The afternoon includes investigating how robotics are used on the ship.

Time: 12 to 3 p.m. June 4

Cost: $7 to $30

Details: http://sharedsciencefun.org/

Venue: Battleship USS Iowa, 250 S. Harbor Blvd., Berth 87, San Pedro

June 5

National Donut Day

The Salvation Army of Southern California will be celebrating National Donut Day. Those in attendance will get to relive history with Salvation Army “Donut Lassies” in historical costume. The public is welcome to join us for a special donut festival, including a ceremony to honor veterans, live music and an appearance from Shotgun Tom Kelly of K-Earth101.

Time: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 5

Cost: Free

Details: (877) 446-9261

Venue: Pacific Battleship Center, 250 S. Harbor Blvd., San Pedro