Along for the Ride
- 06/01/2017
- Reporters Desk
ENTERTAINMENT
June 3
Along for the Ride is a band of musicians from Latin America and the United States. Although the band concentrates in jazz and bossa nova (aka Brazilian Jazz), it also ventures into other Latin and non-Latin styles, such as blues, bolero and flamenco.
Time: 8 p.m. June 3
Cost: $20
Details: www.alvasshowroom.com
Venue: Alvas Showroom, 1417 W. 8th St., San Pedro
June 3
Rock the Queen
Queen Mary’s Rock the Queen returns and this time we’re teaming up with the No. 1 morning radio show in Los Angeles, The Woody Show, to present The Woody Show Fiesta at
Royal Machines featuring Dave Navarro, Mark McGrath, Billy Morrison, Donovan Leitch, Chris Chaney and Josh Freese, Sugar Ray, SmashMouth, Spin Doctors, and EVE 6.
Enjoy a day of incredible alternative rock while seeing the entire gang of The Woody Show as they host this unforgettable day of music, food and drinks in one big fiesta party.
Time: 3 p.m. June 3
Cost: $39 to $99
Details: http://bit.ly/QMRockTheQueenTix
Venue: Queen Mary, 1126 Queens Highway, Long Beach
June 3
Dave Widow
With his unique style of finger-picking and bluesy vocals, Dave Widow combines elements of rhythm and blues, funk, soul and rock.
Time: 8 p.m. June 3
Cost: $20 to $120
Details: www.grandvision.org/shop/tickets.asp?id=979
Venue: Grand Annex, 434 W. 6th St., San Pedro
THEATER
June 17
Fences
The Long Beach Playhouse presents August Wilson’s Fences, which observes the African American experience across several decades.
Time: 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and 2 p.m. Sunday, through June 17
Cost: $20 to $24
Details: www.lbplayhouse.org
Venue: Long Beach Playhouse, 5021 E. Anaheim St, Long Beach
June 18
The Last Five Years
An emotionally powerful and intimate musical about two New Yorkers in their 20s who fall in and out of love over the course of five years.
Time: 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and 2 p.m. Sundays, through June 18
Cost: $30
Details: http://boxoffice.printtixusa.com/friendsoftorrance/eventcalendar
Venue: Torrance Theatre, 1316 Cabrillo Ave., Torrance
ARTS
June 3
A Brief History of Long Beach Pride
The Historical Society has led the way to collecting the history of the LGBT community in Long Beach and ARTX is proud to host this exhibition coinciding with Pride Month.
Time: 6 to 9 p.m. June 3
Cost: Free
Details: (562) 999-2267
Venue: ArtExchange Long Beach, 356 E. 3rd St., Long Beach
Sept. 3
Frida Kahlo: Through the Lens of Nickolas Muray
In May 1931, photographer Nickolas Muray (1892–965) traveled to Mexico on vacation where he met Frida Kahlo (1907–1954), a woman he would never forget. The two started a 10-year, on-and-off romance as well as a friendship that lasted until the end of their lives.
Time: 11 to 5 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays, through Sept. 3
Cost: $7 to $10
Details: molaa.org
Venue: Museum of Latin American Art, 628 Alamitos Ave., Long Beach
June 25
A New View
A New View features new member artist Susan Soffer Cohn, jewelry artist Nancy Comaford and painter Parrish Nelson Hirasaki.
Time: 4 to 7 p.m., through June 25
Cost: Free
Details: (310) 265-2592; artists-studio-pvac.com
Venue: Artists’ Studio Gallery at the Promenade on the Peninsula, 550 Deep Valley Drive, #159, Rolling Hills Estates
July 8
Riverrun
Ray Carofano’s Riverrun is a suite of photographs capturing seldom seen images of the 51-mile storm drain still flatteringly called the Los Angeles River. Carofano turns his subject into the narrator. The river narrates itself as it makes you want to look and, more importantly, look again.
The exhibition runs through July 8.
Cost: Free
Details: (310) 315-3551 or office@dnjgallery.net
Venue: DNJ Gallery, 2525 Michigan Ave. Suite J1, Santa Monica
COMMUNITY
June 3
Wrigley River Run & Tadpole Trot
Enjoy tree-lined streets in a historical district, admire palm trees over 1920s homes as you pass the horse stables, watch birds along the Los Angeles River and run underneath the Pacific Coast Highway all in one day.
Time: 7:30 to 10:30 a.m. June 3
Cost: $10 to $55
Details: www.wrigleyriverrun.com/register.htm
Venue: Willow Boulevard at Pacific Avenue, 2598 Pacific Ave, Long Beach
June 3
Viva Las Vegas
San Pedro Ballet School presents its annual spring recital by students in ballet, tap, jazz, modern, hip-hop and contemporary dance.
Time: 2 p.m. June 3
Cost: $24
Details: www.sanpedroballetschool.com
Venue: Warner Grand Theatre, 478 W. 6th St., San Pedro
June 4
Shared Science Summer 2017 Workshop
Interested in exploring the science behind Battleships? LEGO engineering activities explore simple robots and geared motors. The afternoon includes investigating how robotics are used on the ship.
Time: 12 to 3 p.m. June 4
Cost: $7 to $30
Details: http://sharedsciencefun.org/
Venue: Battleship USS Iowa, 250 S. Harbor Blvd., Berth 87, San Pedro
June 5
National Donut Day
The Salvation Army of Southern California will be celebrating National Donut Day. Those in attendance will get to relive history with Salvation Army “Donut Lassies” in historical costume. The public is welcome to join us for a special donut festival, including a ceremony to honor veterans, live music and an appearance from Shotgun Tom Kelly of K-Earth101.
Time: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 5
Cost: Free
Details: (877) 446-9261
Venue: Pacific Battleship Center, 250 S. Harbor Blvd., San Pedro