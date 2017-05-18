Trio Eclectic
May 20
Trio Eclectic
Trio Eclectic takes listeners on a sonic journey that fuses many different genres of music, which are augmented by loops and effects.
Time: 8 p.m. May 20
Cost: $20
Details: alvasshowroom.com
Venue: Alvas Showroom, 1417 W. 8th St, San Pedro
May 20
Flame Monroe
Long Beach Lesbian & Gay Pride announced that Flame Monroe will be one of the featured artists on the Main Stage. The Long Beach resident is a loving and caring father by day and one of the fiercest drag queens by night.
Time: 7 p.m. May 20
Cost: $20
Details: www.longbeachpride.com
Venue: Rainbow Lagoon Park, 400 Shoreline Drive, Long Beach
May 21
Masters of the Vibes L.A. Book Release Concert
A celebration of the Vibraphone and Anthony’s new book Masters of the Vibes, featuring Nick Mancini and Lolly Allen.
Time: 4 p.m. May 21
Cost: $20
Details: alvasshowroom.com
Venue: Alvas Showroom, 1417 W. 8th St, San Pedro
THEATER
May 20
As One
As One is a story about identity, authenticity and compassion. Two voices — Hannah before and Hannah after — share the part of a sole transgender protagonist. The opera is based and inspired in part by the life experiences of acclaimed filmmaker Kimberly Reed.
Time: 2:30 p.m. May 20 and 21
Cost: $49 to $150
Details: www.longbeachopera.org
Venue: The Beverly O’Neill Theater, 300 E. Ocean Blvd., Long Beach
May 20
Fences
The Long Beach Playhouse presents August Wilson’s Fences, which observes the African American experience across several decades.
Time: 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and 2 p.m. Sunday, May 20 through June 17
Cost: $20 to $24
Details: www.lbplayhouse.org
Venue: Long Beach Playhouse, 5021 E. Anaheim St, Long Beach
May 20
Laughter on the 23rd Floor
Neil Simon takes us back to the golden age of television and behind the scenes of the hottest program on the air, The Max Prince Show. Simon’s side-splitting comedy follows the antics of the show’s star Max Prince, his ongoing battles with the Network executives, and the writing, fighting, and wacky antics that take place in the writers’ room of his weekly variety show.
Time: 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and 2 p.m. Sundays, through May 20
Cost: $25 to $45
Details: http://tinyurl.com/Laughter-on-the-23rd-Floor
Venue: Little Fish Theater, 777 Centre St., San Pedro
May 21
In King & Fools
Sam and Mary Ellen are struggling to make sense of a son who has all but cut ties with them and another son who is quickly becoming the neighborhood outcast. They’ve invited them both to their annual Labor Day weekend barbecue.
Time: 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 8 p.m. May 25, and 2 p.m. May 21 and 28
Cost: $15 and $20
Details: www.panndoraproductions.com
Venue: The Garage Theatre, 251 E. 7th St., Long Beach
May 27
Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike
Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike is a story that starts with sibling rivalry and ends with reconciliation and redemption. In between the story flirts with voodoo, Disney and Chekhov.
Time: 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and 2 p.m. Sunday, through May 27
Cost: $20 to $24
Details: www.lbplayhouse.org
Venue: Long Beach Playhouse, 5021 E. Anaheim St, Long Beach
June 18
The Last Five Years
An emotionally powerful and intimate musical about two New Yorkers in their 20s who fall in and out of love over the course of five years.
Time: 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and 2 p.m. Sundays, through June 18
Cost: $30
Details: http://boxoffice.printtixusa.com/friendsoftorrance/eventcalendar
Venue: Torrance Theatre, 1316 Cabrillo Ave., Torrance
ARTS
May 20
Artist/Mother
Artist/Mother is a multi-media exhibition that presents the works of Calida Rawles, Mother Naturalist, Julia Barbee, Camilla Løhren Chmiel and Megan Schvaneveldt. These artists are confronted with the challenge: “What do my identities of both artist and mother mean for my practice?”
Time: 6 to 9 p.m. through May 20
Cost: Free
Details: (310) 429-0973; www.southbaycontemporary.org
Venue: South Bay Contemporary at the Loft, 401 S. Mesa St., 3rd Floor, San Pedro
May 20
Painting with the Masters: Emerging Artists
Parkhurst Galleries invites you to its Painting with the Masters art exhibit, featuring emerging artists.
Time: 5 p.m. May 20
Cost: Free
Details: www.parkhurstgalleries.com
Venue: Parkhurst Galleries, Inc, 439 W. 6th St., San Pedro
May 20
Riverrun
Ray Carofano’s Riverrun is a suite of photographs capturing seldom seen images of the 51-mile storm drain that is still flatteringly called the Los Angeles River. Carofano turns his subject into narrator. The river narrates itself. It makes you want to look and, more importantly, look again.
Time: 6 p.m. Saturday May 20, through July 8
Cost: Free
Details: artists-studio-pvac.com
Venue: Promenade on the Peninsula, 550 Deep Valley Drive, #159, Rolling Hills Estates
May 21
Dreamland
The Museum of Latin American Art presents a retrospective of the work of one of the original Los Four founders, Frank Romero, in the exhibition titled Dreamland. Romero’s most iconic works — including his mural work, such as Driving to the Olympics on the Hollywood Freeway — address life in the barrios of Los Angeles.
Time: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday, through May 21
Cost: $7 to $10
Details: (562) 437-1689; molaa.org
Venue: Museum of Latin American Art, 628 Alamitos Ave., Long Beach
May 22
Knockdown Dash
Two new exhibitions address distinct issues concerning housing and development in Southern California through a variety of mediums and visual strategies. In Knockdown Dash by Nicole Capps and James McCarthy as well as Broken Ground by John Hulsey and other collaborators, the artists draw on their personal experiences to explore structural concerns.
Time: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, 12 to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday
Cost: Free
Details: http://angelsgateart.org
Venue: Angels Gate Cultural Center, 3601 S. Gaffey St., San Pedro
May 28
2017 PVAC Annual Student Art Exhibition
This exhibition will highlight this year’s artistic creations from Palos Verdes Art Center school-based outreach program Art At Your Fingertips.
Time: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays, and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Sundays, through May 28
Cost: Free
Details: pvartcenter.org
Venue: 5504 West Crestridge Road, Rancho Palos Verdes
Sept. 3
Frida Kahlo: Through the Lens of Nickolas Muray
In May 1931, photographer Nickolas Muray (1892–965) traveled to Mexico on vacation where he met Frida Kahlo (1907–1954), a woman he would never forget. The photographs, dating from 1937 to 1946, explore Muray’s unique perspective; in the 1930s and 1940s he was Frida Kahlo’s friend, lover and confidant. Muray’s photographs bring to light Kahlo’s deep interest in her Mexican heritage, her life and the people significant to her with whom she shared a close friendship.
Time: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday, and Sunday. 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Fridays, through Sept. 3
Cost: $10
Details: www.molaa.org
Venue: Museum of Latin American Art, 628 Alamitos Ave., Long Beach
COMMUNITY
May19
Wilmington Rock the Vote Concert & Community Resource Fair
All are welcomed to the 4th Annual Wilmington Rock the Vote Concert & Community Resource Fair 2017.
Time: 2 to 6 p.m. May 19
Details: http://tinyurl.com/Wilmington-Rock-the-Vote
Venue: Phineas Banning Senior High, 1527 Lakme Ave, Wilmington
May 20
Endangered Species Act Turns 44
Cabrillo Marine Aquarium celebrates the anniversary of the establishment of the Endangered Species Act in 1973. Discover which ocean animals have been impacted by this act.
Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. May 20
Cost: Free
Details: (310) 548-7562; www.cabrillomarineaquarium.org.
Venue: CMA, 3720 Stephen M. White Drive, San Pedro
May 20
5th Annual Anaheim, Orange, Cherry and 7th Book Drive and Literacy Fair
Come through to MacArthur Park for all the fun and festivities.
Time: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 20
Cost: Free
Details: www.facebook.com/AOC7LBC
Venue: MacArthur Park, 1321 E. Anaheim St., Long Beach
May 21
Tidepool Wonders
Explore an excellent low tide on the rocky shore. Bring family and friends to the aquarium’s John M. Olguin Auditorium for an informative slide show, followed by a walk led to the nearby Point Fermin tidepools.
Time: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. May 21
Cost: Free
Details: (310) 548-7562; www.cabrillomarineaquarium.org.
Venue: Cabrillo Marine Aquarium, 3720 Stephen M. White Drive, San Pedro