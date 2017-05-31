LBPD Shares Edibles with Doctors

LONG BEACH — Dignity Health at St. Mary Medical Center partnered with the Long Beach Police Department May 30 to educate health care providers on the growing epidemic of mind-altering drugs that are being consumed by youth and impacting Long Beach communities.

Drug investigators from the LBPD shared a wide variety of new designer drugs, including candies and drinks that are increasingly targeting teens and growing in popularity. More than 50 medical staff were instructed on how to recognize symptoms, effects and risk factors surrounding these drugs. St. Mary’s has recently seen an increase in emergency room visits from Long Beach youth who have come in after ingesting these edible drugs.