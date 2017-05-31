DNJ Gallery in Santa Monica Hosts Ray Carofano’s riverrun

DNJ Gallery at Bergamont Station in Santa Monica exhibits the riverrun photography series by Ray Carofano of Gallery 478 is San Pedro.

Carofano is known for presenting the melancholy dystopian landscape of the desert in his series Land of Broken Dreams. With his riverrun exhibit he has now had an encounter with the Los Angeles River that has elevated his color palette and subject matter with a dramatic look at this 51-mile concrete corridor. He has deconstructed the landscape by tightening his lens to discover the abstract beauty within the concrete ribbon of the river. Carafano does not attempt to represent external reality, but seeks to achieve its effect using shapes, forms, colors, and textures.

The exhibit will run through July 8, 2017.

Details: (310) 315-3551; dnj.net

Venue: DNJ Gallery, 2525 Michigan Ave., Suite J1, Santa Monica