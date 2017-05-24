ENTERTAINMENT

May 26

Sea Shanties

Sing sea shanties at San Pedro’s English pub, The Whale & Ale. Join the talented Sea Shanty group on the last Friday of each month for some rollicking songs of days gone by.

Time: 7 p.m. May 26

Cost: Free

Details: www.thewhaleandale.com

Venue: The Whale & Ale, 327 W. 7th St., San Pedro

May 26

Tony Ferrell Band

The Tony Ferrell Band rocks another concert featuring 10 of the best soul, rock and pop musicians in the world.

Time: 8 p.m. May 26

Cost: $15

Details: (310) 782-1440, (310) 944-2393

Venue: Grand Annex, 434 W. 6th St., San Pedro

May 27

Big Daddy, The Band of ‘59

One of the great left-field surprises of the 1980s pop music scene came with the arrival of Big Daddy, a band that reimagined hits of the day as they might have sounded had they been recorded in the 1950s.

Time: 8 p.m. May 27

Cost: $20

Details: www.alvasshowroom.com

Venue: Alvas Showroom, 1417 W. 8th St., San Pedro

May 27

Memorial Day Music Festival

The Battleship IOWA presents a Memorial Day music festival featuring live bands: Purple Sugar, Special Blend, Murder City Roadshow and DJ Pie. The festival will include food trucks, vintage vehicles, reenactors and a sailor’s bar.

Time: 10:30 a.m. May 27

Cost: Free

Details: (877) 446-9261

Venue: Battleship Iowa, Pacific Battleship Center, 250 S. Harbor Blvd., San Pedro

May 27

Summer Concert Series

KG Veterans will be performing all your favorite rhythm and blues, old school hits featuring our guest vocalist Donald Bell aka Donnie B! Live on the back patio at Ports O’ Call Restaurant every fourth Saturday of each month through September.

Time: 7 to 11 p.m. May 27

Cost: Free

Details: www.portsocalldining.com

Venue: Ports O’ Call Waterfront Dining Restaurant, 1200 Nagoya Way, San Pedro

May 28

Sam Ross Sextet Birthday Show

Sam Ross is a 19-year-old composer who hails from Long Beach. He attends the University of Michigan and studies jazz with the great Benny Green. He thoroughly enjoys playing straight-ahead jazz and recognizes that this is where his roots are.

Time: 4 p.m. May 28

Cost: $15

Details: www.alvasshowroom.com

Venue: Alvas Showroom, 1417 W. 8th St., San Pedro

May 31

Larson Ghormley Jazz Ensemble

A dinner and jazz night will support Port of Los Angeles High School alumnus, Larson Ghormley’s college tuition and the Honorary Mayor campaign.

Time: 6 p.m. May 31

Cost: $20 to $150

Details: (310) 832-9201

Venue: POLAHS, 250 W. 5th St., San Pedro

June 3

More with Along For The Ride

Along for the Ride is a band of musicians from Latin America and the United States. Although the band concentrates in jazz and bossa nova (a.k. as Brazilian Jazz), it also ventures into other Latin and non-Latin styles, such as blues, bolero and flamenco.

Time: 8 p.m. June 3

Cost: $20

Details: www.alvasshowroom.com

Venue: Alvas Showroom, 1417 W. 8th St., San Pedro

June 3

Rock the Queen

Queen Mary’s Rock the Queen returns and this time we’re teaming up with the No. 1 morning radio show in Los Angeles, The Woody Show, to present The Woody Show Fiesta at

Royal Machines featuring Dave Navarro, Mark McGrath, Billy Morrison, Donovan Leitch, Chris Chaney and Josh Freese, Sugar Ray, SmashMouth, Spin Doctors, and EVE 6.

Enjoy a day of incredible alternative rock while seeing the entire gang of The Woody Show as they host this unforgettable day of music, food and drinks in one big fiesta party.

Time: 3 p.m. June 3

Cost: $39 to $99

Details: http://bit.ly/QMRockTheQueenTix

Venue: Queen Mary, 1126 Queens Highway, Long Beach

June 3

Dave Widow

With his unique style of finger-picking and bluesy vocals, Dave Widow combines elements of rhythm and blues, funk, soul and rock.

Time: 8 p.m. June 3

Cost: $20 to $120

Details: www.grandvision.org/shop/tickets.asp?id=979

Venue: Grand Annex, 434 W. 6th St., San Pedro

THEATER

May 27

Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike

Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike is a story that starts with sibling rivalry and ends with reconciliation and redemption. In between, the story flirts with voodoo, Disney and Chekhov.

Time: 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and 2 p.m. Sunday, through May 27

Cost: $20 to $24

Details: www.lbplayhouse.org

Venue: Long Beach Playhouse, 5021 E. Anaheim St, Long Beach

May 28

The Lion King Jr.

The play is based off the Broadway production of Julie Taymor directed by Dodson theater teacher Lindsey Hamby-Real, with choreography by Dodson science teacher Cindy Magyar and music direction by Mike Walker.

Time: 7 p.m. May 26, 2 and 7:30 p.m. May 27, and 2 p.m. May 28

Cost: $15

Details: www.dodsondrama.org

Venue: Dodson Middle School, 28014 S. Montereina Drive, Rancho Palos Verdes

May 28

In Kings & Fools

In Kings & Fools takes place in the Allman’s backyard over Labor Day weekend. Sam, a hard-nosed New Englander and his wife, Mary Ellen, are struggling to make sense of one son who has all but cut ties with them and another son who is quickly becoming the neighborhood outcast.

Time: 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and 2 p.m. Sundays, through May 28

Cost: $25

Details: www.panndoraproductions.com

Venue: Garage Theatre, 251 E. 7th St., Long Beach

June 17

Fences

The Long Beach Playhouse presents August Wilson’s Fences, which observes the African American experience across several decades.

Time: 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and 2 p.m. Sunday, through June 17

Cost: $20 to $24

Details: www.lbplayhouse.org

Venue: Long Beach Playhouse, 5021 E. Anaheim St, Long Beach

June 18

The Last Five Years

An emotionally powerful and intimate musical about two New Yorkers in their 20s who fall in and out of love over the course of five years.

Time: 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and 2 p.m. Sundays, through June 18

Cost: $30

Details: http://boxoffice.printtixusa.com/friendsoftorrance/eventcalendar

Venue: Torrance Theatre, 1316 Cabrillo Ave., Torrance

ARTS

May 27

A New View

A New View features new member artist Susan Soffer Cohn, jewelry artist Nancy Comaford and painter Parrish Nelson Hirasaki.

Time: 4 to 7 p.m. May 27, through June 25

Cost: Free

Details: (310) 265-2592; artists-studio-pvac.com

Venue: Artists’ Studio Gallery at the Promenade on the Peninsula, 550 Deep Valley Drive, #159, Rolling Hills Estates

June 1

Student Show 2017

Enjoy works by the students from the Art and Photo departments in all media including painting, drawing, digital media, sculpture, ceramics, design, photography, jewelry and printmaking.

Time: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays, and 1 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays, through June 1

Cost: Free

Details: (310) 660-3010; www.elcamino.edu

Venue: El Camino College Art Gallery, 16007 Crenshaw Blvd., Torrance

June 1

Riverrun

Ray Carofano’s Riverrun is a suite of photographs capturing seldom seen images of the 51-mile storm drain still flatteringly called the Los Angeles River. Carofano turns his subject into the narrator. The river narrates itself as it makes you want to look and, more importantly, look again.

The exhibition runs through July 8.

Cost: Free

Details: (310) 315-3551 or office@dnjgallery.net

Venue: DNJ Gallery, 2525 Michigan Ave. Suite J1, Santa Monica

June 2

SoundPedro

SoundPedro will be the first of recurring events highlighting sound art in which single and multimedia artworks investigate the way we use our senses to perceive and experience.

Time: 5 to 11 p.m. June 2

Cost: Free

Details: http://angelsgateart.org/soundpedro-june-3-2017

Venue: Angels Gate Cultural Center, 3601 S. Gaffey St., San Pedro

June 3

A Brief History of Long Beach Pride

The Historical Society has led the way to collecting the history of the LGBT community in Long Beach and ARTX is proud to host this exhibition coinciding with Pride Month.

Time: 6 to 9 p.m. June 3

Cost: Free

Details: (562) 999-2267

Venue: ArtExchange Long Beach, 356 E. 3rd St., Long Beach

Sept. 3

Frida Kahlo: Through the Lens of Nickolas Muray

In May 1931, photographer Nickolas Muray (1892–965) traveled to Mexico on vacation where he met Frida Kahlo (1907–1954), a woman he would never forget. The two started a 10-year, on-and-off romance as well as a friendship that lasted until the end of their lives.

Time: 11 to 5 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays, through Sept. 3

Cost: $7 to $10

Details: molaa.org

Venue: Museum of Latin American Art, 628 Alamitos Ave., Long Beach

COMMUNITY

May 26

Memorial Day Weekend Bluff Series

Enjoy live music, fantastic food offerings and a full bar at Nelson’s.

Time: 6 to 10 p.m. May 26 and 27, and 1 to 5 p.m. May 28

Cost: Free

Details: (310) 265-2836

Venue:Terranea Resort, 100 Terranea Way, Rancho Palos Verdes

May 27

The Turning Point in the Pacific

Historian Timothy Friden will be giving a lecture and slideshow entitled 1942: The Turning Point in the Pacific. This presentation will recount the critical early months of the Pacific War with Japan and the key decisions and momentous battles that drastically altered the trajectory of the war and ultimately decided its outcome. RSVP is requested.

Time: 1 to 3 p.m. May 27

Cost: Free

Details: (562) 424-2220

Venue: Historical Society of Long Beach, 4260 Atlantic Ave., Long Beach

May 27

Wekfest Los Angeles

Wekfest focuses on working with the leading brands and individuals both within the car community and various sub-cultures to bring an event to Southern California that is one to remember.

This year’s event will feature: 400-plus pre-screened European, Japanese and domestic aftermarket builds as well as a vendor’s row consisting of automotive and lifestyle brands.

Time: 1 to p.m. May 27

Cost: $30

Details: https://checkout.eventcreate.com/wekfest-la-2017/select-buy

Venue: The Queen Mary, 1126 Queens Highway, Long Beach

June 2

Stephen Weisberg

Stephen Weisberg of the Southern California Coastal Research Project will discuss the remarkable improvement in beach water quality in Southern California within the past two decades.

Time: 7 p.m. June 2

Cost: Free

Details: (310) 548-7593

Venue: John M. Olguin Auditorium, Cabrillo Marine Aquarium, Stephen M. White Drive, San Pedro

June 3

Wrigley River Run & Tadpole Trot

Enjoy tree-lined streets in a historical district, admire palm trees over 1920s homes as you pass the horse stables, watch birds along the Los Angeles River and run underneath the Pacific Coast Highway all in one day.

Time: 7:30 to 10:30 a.m. June 3

Cost: $10 to $55

Details: www.wrigleyriverrun.com/register.htm

Venue: Willow Boulevard at Pacific Avenue, 2598 Pacific Ave, Long Beach

June 3

Viva Las Vegas

San Pedro Ballet School presents its annual Spring recital by students in ballet, tap, jazz, modern, hip-hop and contemporary dance.

Time: 2 p.m. June 3

Cost: $24

Details: www.sanpedroballetschool.com

Venue: Warner Grand Theatre, 478 W. 6th St., San Pedro

June 4

Shared Science Summer 2017 Workshop

Interested in exploring the science behind Battleships? LEGO engineering activities explore simple robots and geared motors. The afternoon includes investigating how robotics are used on the ship.

Time: 12 to 3 p.m. June 4

Cost: $7 to $30

Details: http://sharedsciencefun.org/

Venue: Battleship USS Iowa, 250 S. Harbor Blvd., Berth 87, San Pedro

June 5

National Donut Day

The Salvation Army of Southern California will be celebrating National Donut Day. Those in attendance will get to relive history with Salvation Army “Donut Lassies” in historical costume. The public is welcome to join us for a special donut festival, including a ceremony to honor veterans, live music and an appearance from Shotgun Tom Kelly of K-Earth101.

Time: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 5

Cost: Free

Details: (877) 446-9261

Venue: Pacific Battleship Center, 250 S. Harbor Blvd., San Pedro