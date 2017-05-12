ENTERTAINMENT

May 13

The Baker Brothers Big Band



The ensemble will feature contemporary and classic instrumental and vocal charts from such arrangers and composers as Count Basie, Quincy Jones, Sammy Nestico, Neil Hefti, Dave Wolpe and others.

Time: 8 p.m. May 13

Cost: $20

Details: alvasshowroom.com

Venue: Alvas Showroom, 1417 W. 8th St., San Pedro

May 13

Markus Carlton

Enjoy the musical talents of a lifelong musician who has worn out many guitars playing gigs, writing and recording.

Time: 6:30 p.m. May 13 and 20

Cost: Free

Details: (310) 832-0363

Venue: The Whale & Ale, 327 W. 7th St, San Pedro

May 14

Second Sundays at Two

Los Angeles Philharmonic concertmaster Martin Chalifour, Long Beach principal cellist Cécilia Tsan and pianist Steven Vanhauwaert return to Second Sundays at Two to share their passion for chamber music with the audience as they dive into the rich repertoire of romantic piano-trio masterpieces.

Time: 2 p.m. May 14

Cost: Free

Details: rhumc.org

Venue: Rolling Hills United Methodist Church, 26438 Crenshaw Blvd., Rolling Hills Estates

Rick Ruskin

If you want to know why he’s earned the right to be called a “Fingerstyle Guitar Virtuoso,” come listen to Ruskin play a show comprised of originals, folk, pop, blues, R&B and humor, all with his unique signature.

Time: 4 p.m. May 14

Cost: $20

Details: alvasshowroom.com

Venue: Alvas Showroom, 1417 W. 8th St, San Pedro

May 20

Trio Eclectic

Trio Eclectic takes listeners on a sonic journey that fuses many different genres of music, which are augmented by loops and effects.

Time: 8 p.m. May 20

Cost: $20

Details: alvasshowroom.com

Venue: Alvas Showroom, 1417 W. 8th St, San Pedro

May 20

Flame Monroe

Long Beach Lesbian & Gay Pride announced that Flame Monroe will be one of the featured artists on the Main Stage. The Long Beach resident is a loving and caring father by day and one of the fiercest drag queens by night.

Time: 7 p.m. May 20

Cost: $20

Details: www.longbeachpride.com

Venue: Rainbow Lagoon Park, 400 Shoreline Drive, Long Beach

May 21

Masters of the Vibes L.A. Book Release Concert

A celebration of the Vibraphone and Anthony’s new book Masters of the Vibes, featuring Nick Mancini and Lolly Allen.

Time: 4 p.m. May 21

Cost: $20

Details: alvasshowroom.com

Venue: Alvas Showroom, 1417 W. 8th St, San Pedro

THEATER

May 13

As One

As One is a story about identity, authenticity and compassion. Two voices — Hannah before and Hannah after — share the part of a sole transgender protagonist. The opera is based and inspired in part by the life experiences of acclaimed filmmaker Kimberly Reed.

Time: 8 p.m. May 13, and 2:30 p.m. May 20 and 21

Cost: $49 to $150

Details: www.longbeachopera.org

Venue: The Beverly O’Neill Theater, 300 E. Ocean Blvd., Long Beach

May 13

Good Boys and True

The privileged life of a high school senior at St. Joe’s School for Boys threatens to collapse when a disturbing video circulates around campus. Social class, abuse and sexuality simmer beneath the surface of the resulting scandal, taking an unexpected turn when the boy’s family is confronted with unsettling truths about their son.

Time: 8 p.m. through May 13

Cost: $17

Details: csulb.edu

Venue: Cal State Long Beach, Theatre Arts Building, 1250 Bellflower Blvd., Long Beach

May 13

The Last Five Years

An emotionally powerful and intimate musical about two New Yorkers in their 20s who fall in and out of love over the course of five years.

Time: 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and 2 p.m. Sundays, May 13 through June 18

Cost: $30

Details: http://boxoffice.printtixusa.com/friendsoftorrance/eventcalendar

Venue: Torrance Theatre, 1316 Cabrillo Ave., Torrance

May 20

Fences

The Long Beach Playhouse presents August Wilson’s Fences, which observes the African American experience across several decades.

Time: 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and 2 p.m. Sunday, May 20 through June 17

Cost: $20 to $24

Details: www.lbplayhouse.org

Venue: Long Beach Playhouse, 5021 E. Anaheim St, Long Beach

May 20

Laughter on the 23rd Floor

Neil Simon takes us back to the golden age of television and behind the scenes of the hottest program on the air, The Max Prince Show. Simon’s side-splitting comedy follows the antics of the show’s star Max Prince, his ongoing battles with the Network executives, and the writing, fighting, and wacky antics that take place in the writers’ room of his weekly variety show.

Time: 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and 2 p.m. Sundays, through May 20

Cost: $25 to $45

Details: http://tinyurl.com/Laughter-on-the-23rd-Floor

Venue: Little Fish Theater, 777 Centre St., San Pedro

May 21

In King & Fools

Sam and Mary Ellen are struggling to make sense of a son who has all but cut ties with them and another son who is quickly becoming the neighborhood outcast. They’ve invited them both to their annual Labor Day weekend barbecue.

Time: 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 8 p.m. May 25, and 2 p.m. May 21 and 28

Cost: $15 and $20

Details: www.panndoraproductions.com

Venue: The Garage Theatre, 251 E. 7th St., Long Beach

May 27

Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike

Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike is a story that starts with sibling rivalry and ends with reconciliation and redemption. In between the story flirts with voodoo, Disney and Chekhov.

Time: 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and 2 p.m. Sunday, through May 27

Cost: $20 to $24

Details: www.lbplayhouse.org

Venue: Long Beach Playhouse, 5021 E. Anaheim St, Long Beach

ARTS

May 14

Threesome

The exhibition Threesome features multimedia artist Brian Bernhard, ceramic artist Nora Chen and mixed media and digital artist Miyuki Sena opens at the Artists’ Studio Gallery at the Promenade on the Peninsula. The exhibition continues until May 14.

There will be an opening reception from 4 to 8 p.m. on April 8.

Time: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays, through May 14

Cost: Free

Details: (310) 265-2592; artists-studio-pvac.com

Venue: Promenade on the Peninsula, 550 Deep Valley Drive, #159, Rolling Hills Estates

May 15

A New View

A New View features painter Susan Soffer Cohn, watercolor artist Parrish Nelson Hirasaki and jewelry artist Nancy Comaford.

Time: 11 a.m. to 7 pm Monday to Saturday, and Sunday 12 to 6 p.m.

Cost: Free

Details: (310) 265-2592; http://artists-studio-pvac.com

Venue: Promenade on the Peninsula, 550 Deep Valley Drive, #159, Rolling Hills Estates

May 20

Artist/Mother

Artist/Mother is a multi-media exhibition that presents the works of Calida Rawles, Mother Naturalist, Julia Barbee, Camilla Løhren Chmiel and Megan Schvaneveldt. These artists are confronted with the challenge: “What do my identities of both artist and mother mean for my practice?”

Time: 6 to 9 p.m. through May 20

Cost: Free

Details: (310) 429-0973; www.southbaycontemporary.org

Venue: South Bay Contemporary at the Loft, 401 S. Mesa St., 3rd Floor, San Pedro

May 20

Painting with the Masters: Emerging Artists

Parkhurst Galleries invites you to its Painting with the Masters art exhibit, featuring emerging artists.

Time: 5 p.m. May 20

Cost: Free

Details: www.parkhurstgalleries.com

Venue: Parkhurst Galleries, Inc, 439 W. 6th St., San Pedro

May 20

Riverrun

Ray Carofano’s Riverrun is a suite of photographs capturing seldom seen images of the 51-mile storm drain that is still flatteringly called the Los Angeles River. Carofano turns his subject into narrator. The river narrates itself. It makes you want to look and, more importantly, look again.

Time: 6 p.m. Saturday May 20, through July 8

Cost: Free

Details: artists-studio-pvac.com

Venue: Promenade on the Peninsula, 550 Deep Valley Drive, #159, Rolling Hills Estates

May 21

Dreamland



The Museum of Latin American Art presents a retrospective of the work of one of the original Los Four founders, Frank Romero, in the exhibition titled Dreamland. Romero’s most iconic works — including his mural work, such as Driving to the Olympics on the Hollywood Freeway — address life in the barrios of Los Angeles.

Time: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday, through May 21

Cost: $7 to $10

Details: (562) 437-1689; molaa.org

Venue: Museum of Latin American Art, 628 Alamitos Ave., Long Beach

May 22

Knockdown Dash

Two new exhibitions address distinct issues concerning housing and development in Southern California through a variety of mediums and visual strategies. In Knockdown Dash by Nicole Capps and James McCarthy as well as Broken Ground by John Hulsey and other collaborators, the artists draw on their personal experiences to explore structural concerns.

Time: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, 12 to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday

Cost: Free

Details: http://angelsgateart.org

Venue: Angels Gate Cultural Center, 3601 S. Gaffey St., San Pedro

May 28

2017 PVAC Annual Student Art Exhibition

This exhibition will highlight this year’s artistic creations from Palos Verdes Art Center school-based outreach program Art At Your Fingertips.

Time: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays, and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Sundays, through May 28

Cost: Free

Details: pvartcenter.org

Venue: 5504 West Crestridge Road, Rancho Palos Verdes

Sept. 3

Frida Kahlo: Through the Lens of Nickolas Muray

In May 1931, photographer Nickolas Muray (1892–965) traveled to Mexico on vacation where he met Frida Kahlo (1907–1954), a woman he would never forget. The photographs, dating from 1937 to 1946, explore Muray’s unique perspective; in the 1930s and 1940s he was Frida Kahlo’s friend, lover and confidant. Muray’s photographs bring to light Kahlo’s deep interest in her Mexican heritage, her life and the people significant to her with whom she shared a close friendship.

Time: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday, and Sunday. 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Fridays, through Sept. 3

Cost: $10

Details: www.molaa.org

Venue: Museum of Latin American Art, 628 Alamitos Ave., Long Beach

COMMUNITY

May 14

South Coast Cactus & Succulent Society

Most of you know about the medicinal qualities of Aloe vera and many of you have been marveling at the spectacular red and yellow blooms of the Aloes in gardens this winter and spring. But there is more to know. Ernesto Sandoval will return to the society to tell us about the variety of natural Aloes found throughout Southern Africa and the unusual hybrid Aloes that range from the tiny container plants to the huge landscape plants and how to grow them.

Time: 1 p.m. May 14

Cost: Free

Details: southcoastcss.org

Venue: South Coast Botanic Garden, 26300 Crenshaw Blvd., Palos Verdes Peninsula

May 18

The Luncheon Ari Seth Cohen

Join the Palos Verdes Art Center for a special luncheon, talk, and book signing with Ari Seth Cohen, author of Advanced Style: Older and Wiser. Guests will be treated to a gourmet meal by Chef Brett of Stripe Café and are encouraged to dress up for this charming occasion.

Time: 12 to 2 p.m. May 18

Cost: $45

Details: http://pvartcenter.org/

Venue: Palos Verdes Art Center, 5504 West Crestridge Road, Rancho Palos Verdes

May 18

A Celebration of Chicano Culture

El Camino College will sponsor a series of lectures and concerts. Mujeres Indigenas Kichwas de Hoy y de Siempre: Today and Tomorrow’s Indigenous Kichwa Women” presented by UCLA professor Luz Maria De La Torre.

Time: 9 a.m. May 18

Cost: Free

Details: www.elcamino.edu/docs/celebration-of-chicano-culture-2017-calendar-of-events.pdf.

Venue: El Camino College, Humanities Building, Room 114, 16007 Crenshaw Blvd., Torrance

Wilmington Rock the Vote Concert & Community Resource Fair

All are welcomed to the 4th Annual Wilmington Rock the Vote Concert & Community Resource Fair 2017.

Time: 2 to 6 p.m. May 19

Details: http://tinyurl.com/Wilmington-Rock-the-Vote

Venue: Phineas Banning Senior High, 1527 Lakme Ave, Wilmington

May 20

Endangered Species Act Turns 44

Cabrillo Marine Aquarium celebrates the anniversary of the establishment of the Endangered Species Act in 1973. Discover which ocean animals have been impacted by this act.

Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. May 20

Cost: Free

Details: (310) 548-7562; www.cabrillomarineaquarium.org.

Venue: CMA, 3720 Stephen M. White Drive, San Pedro

May 20

5th Annual Anaheim, Orange, Cherry and 7th Book Drive and Literacy Fair

Come through to MacArthur Park for all the fun and festivities.

Time: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 20

Cost: Free

Details: www.facebook.com/AOC7LBC

Venue: MacArthur Park, 1321 E. Anaheim St., Long Beach

May 21

Tidepool Wonders

Explore an excellent low tide on the rocky shore. Bring family and friends to the aquarium’s John M. Olguin Auditorium for an informative slide show, followed by a walk led to the nearby Point Fermin tidepools.

Time: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. May 21

Cost: Free

Details: (310) 548-7562; www.cabrillomarineaquarium.org.

Venue: Cabrillo Marine Aquarium, 3720 Stephen M. White Drive, San Pedro