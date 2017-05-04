ENTERTAINMENT

May 6

Anne Walsh Quartet



The Joker from Anne Walsh on Vimeo.

The Anne Walsh Quartet delivers an eclectic soundscape of contemporary and Brazilian jazz influences.

Time: 8 p.m. May 6

Cost: $20

Details: (310) 833-7538; https://alvasshowroom.com

Venue: Alvas Showroom, 1417 W. 8th St., San Pedro

May 6

Rumbankete

Rumbankete reigns supreme in the greater Los Angeles area salsa scene. This 14-piece line-up is putting contemporary Cuban dance music (timba) on the map.

Time: 8 p.m. May 6

Cost: $20 to $120

Details: www.grandvision.org

Venue: Grand Annex, 434 W. 6th St., San Pedro

May 7

The History of Surf Music

Paul Johnson from the Belairs (Mr.Moto) will be presenting a storytelling about surf music from the South Bay, including Palos Verdes. He and The Halibuts will also perform.

Time: 4 p.m. May 7

Cost: $1

Details: (310) 833-7538; https://alvasshowroom.com

Venue: Alvas Showroom, 1417 W. 8th St., San Pedro

May 7

Jane Monheit

Celebrate Ella Fitzgerald’s Centennial with Jane Monheit at the Symphonic Jazz Orchestra’s 15th Anniversary Concert.

Time: 6 p.m. May 7

Cost: $35 to $65

Details: http://sjomusic.org

Venue: Carpenter Center, 6200 E. Atherton St., Long Beach

May 12

Los Angeles Harbor College

The Los Angeles Harbor College Music Department will present a concert of music by Anita Chang and Rodney Oakes for piano, sackbut, trombones and video. Together, they will perform new works by Oakes, including the premiere of his The Children of Aleppo.

Time: 8 p.m. May 12

Cost: Free

Details: (310) 233-4429

Venue: Los Angeles Harbor College, 1111 Figueroa Place, Wilmington

THEATER

May 6

Seaward Ho!

Long Beach Playhouse presents Treasure Island, the beloved classic by Robert Louis Stevenson. For many of us, most of what we know about pirates, buried treasure and adventure came from Stevenson’s novel.

Time: 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and 2 p.m. Sundays, through May 6

Cost: $14 to $24

Details: (562) 494-1014

Venue: Long Beach Playhouse, 5021 E. Anaheim St., Long Beach

May 7

Uncanny Valley

Drawing on current research in artificial intelligence and robotics, Uncanny Valley charts the relationship between Claire, a neuroscientist, and Julian, a non-biological human. As Julian is “born” a few body parts at a time over the course of the play, Claire teaches him how to be as human as possible. Uncanny Valley explores the painful divide between creator and creation, and how we are redefining what it means to be human in the 21st century.

Time: 8 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays, and 2 p.m. Sundays, through May 7

Cost: $25 to $35

Details: http://ictlongbeach.org/

Venue: International City Theatre, 330 E. Seaside Way, Long Beach

May 13

As One

As One is a story about identity, authenticity and compassion. Two voices — Hannah before and Hannah after — share the part of a sole transgender protagonist. The opera is based and inspired in part by the life experiences of acclaimed filmmaker Kimberly Reed.

Time: 8 p.m. May 13, and 2:30 p.m. May 20 and 21

Cost: $49 to $150

Details: www.longbeachopera.org

Venue: The Beverly O’Neill Theater, 300 E Ocean Blvd., Long Beach

May 27

Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike

A collection of hilariously complex characters brings light to the shallowness of ambition, regret and the cultural decay of American life.

Time: 8 p.m. Friday and Saturdays, and 2 p.m. Sundays, through May 27

Cost: $24.00

Details: www.lbplayhouse.org/show/vanya-sonia-masha-spike

Venue: Long Beach Playhouse, 5021 E. Anaheim Street Long Beach

ARTS

May 14

Threesome

The exhibition Threesome features multimedia artist Brian Bernhard, ceramic artist Nora Chen and mixed media and digital artist Miyuki Sena opens at the Artists’ Studio Gallery at the Promenade on the Peninsula. The exhibition continues until May 14.

There will be an opening reception from 4 to 8 p.m. on April 8.

Time: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays, through May 14

Cost: Free

Details: (310) 265-2592; artists-studio-pvac.com

Venue: Promenade on the Peninsula, 550 Deep Valley Drive, #159, Rolling Hills Estates

May 15

A New View

A New View features painter Susan Soffer Cohn, watercolor artist Parrish Nelson Hirasaki and jewelry artist Nancy Comaford.

Time: 11 a.m. to 7 pm Monday to Saturday, and Sunday 12 to 6 p.m.

Details: http://artists-studio-pvac.com

Venue: Promenade on the Peninsula, 550 Deep Valley Drive, #159, Rolling Hills Estates

May 20

Artist/Mother

Artist/Mother is a multi-media exhibition that presents the works of Calida Rawles, Mother Naturalist, Julia Barbee, Camilla Løhren Chmiel and Megan Schvaneveldt. These artists are confronted with the challenge: “What do my identities of both artist and mother mean for my practice?”

Time: 6 to 9 p.m. through May 20

Cost: Free

Details: (310) 429 0973; www.southbaycontemporary.org

Venue: South Bay Contemporary at the Loft, 401 S. Mesa St., 3rd Floor, San Pedro

May 20

Painting with the Masters: Emerging Artists

Parkhurst Galleries invites you to its Painting with the Masters art exhibit, featuring emerging artists.

Time: 5 p.m. May 20

Cost: Free

Details: www.parkhurstgalleries.com

Venue: Park Hurst Galleries, Inc, 439 W. 6th Street San Pedro

May 21

Dreamland

The Museum of Latin American Art presents a retrospective of the work of one of the original Los Four founders, Frank Romero, in the exhibition titled Dreamland. Romero’s most iconic works — including his mural work, such as Driving to the Olympics on the Hollywood Freeway — address life in the barrios of Los Angeles.

Time: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday, through May 21

Cost: $7 to $10

Details: (562) 437-1689; molaa.org

Venue: Museum of Latin American Art, 628 Alamitos Ave., Long Beach

May 22

Knockdown Dash

Two new exhibitions address distinct issues concerning housing and development in Southern California through a variety of mediums and visual strategies. In Knockdown Dash by Nicole Capps, James McCarthy and Broken Ground by John Hulsey and collaborators, the artists draw on their personal experiences to explore structural concerns.

Time: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, 12 to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday

Details: http://angelsgateart.org

Venue: Angels Gate Cultural Center, 3601 S. Gaffey St., San Pedro

COMMUNITY

May 5

Food for Soul: Cooking is a Call to Act

Featuring Massimo Bottura, Osteria Francescana, Mario Batali, Roy Choi, Dominique Crenn and Chef Mary Sue Milliken. Hosted by Jonathan Gold. The panel discussion will be followed by an exclusive screening of Theater of Life. This film explores the story behind the Refettorio Ambrosiano, a soup kitchen conceived by chef Massimo Bottura for the Milan 2015 World’s Fair to turn food waste into meals for those in need. Donations will go to Food Forward, a Los Angeles nonprofit that rescues local produce that would otherwise go to waste.

Time: 7 p.m. May 5

Cost: $5

Details: (213) 623-3233

Venue: The Theatre at Ace Hotel DTLA, 929 S. Broadway, Los Angeles

May 7

Tortoise in Peril

Small actions have a large impact on species from the deserts to Antarctica. There will be a Q-and-A with filmmaker Tim Branning. Live tortoises will be exhibited.

Time: 5 p.m. May 7

Cost: $10

Details: pvplc.org

Venue: John Olguin Auditorium, 3720 Stephen M White Drive, San Pedro

Impressions Workshop

Enjoy a naturalist-guided coastal hike and family friendly activities along Discovery Trail to Terranea Resort for a children’s art workshop. All ages are welcome.

Time: 9 to 11 a.m. May 7

Details: www.pvplc.org

Cost: $25

Venue: Terranea Resort, 31300 Palos Verdes Drive South, Rancho Palos Verdes (Meet in front of the statue at Pelican Cove Parking)

May 8

Ships & Giggles



Join in every second Monday of the month for our all new stand-up comedy series Ships & Giggles featuring up-and-coming local comedians performing in the Observation Bar and Art Deco Lounge.

Time: 8 to 10 p.m. May 8

Cost: $15

Details: http://bit.ly/QMComedy

Venue: The Queen Mary, 1126 Queens Highway, Long Beach

May 12

Movie Under the Guns

Battleship IOWA invites you to a free screening of Zootopia. The movie will be shown on board the fantail of Battleship IOWA, as you sit under the stars, overlooking the beautiful LA Waterfront. Seating is first come first served.

Time: 7:30 to 10 p.m. May 12

Cost: Free

Details: (877) 446-9261

Venue: Battleship USS Iowa, 250 S. Harbor Blvd., Berth 87, San Pedro