Where Union Women in Solidarity Gather

More than 110 women belonging to the ILWU Locals 94, 63 and 13 gathered March 9, at Raffaello’s Ristorante in San Pedro.

Attendees included Kathy Bridges, the daughter of ILWU founder Harry Bridges, a Rosie Riveter from Todd shipyard, Esther Ramirez, and her daughter Carolyn Moen.

ILWU member Valerie Zaks formed Union Women in Solidarity, first as Facebook group, following the 2015 longshore lockout “to provide a platform for Union women to share, vent and create new friendships.”

The Facebook group includes almost 3,000 members.

“Experiencing mutual support from our members firsthand has brought me a sense of purpose and the community that has formed goes beyond measure,” said Zaks about the group. “I’m looking forward to what the future holds and willing to be first to the line along with my sisters and brothers if need be.”

The March 2017 attendance was triple the attendance of the inaugural event.

Photos by Elizabeth Fairbanks, ILWU Local 19, Seattle