Rob Flax
- 04/13/2017
- Reporters Desk
ENTERTAINMENT
April 15
Rob Flax
“One Man Band” Rob Flax is an award-winning multi-instrumentalist composer and educator from Evanston, Ill. He uses live looping of violin, percussion and other instruments.
Time: 8 p.m. April 15
Cost: $20
Details: www.alvasshowroom.com
Venue: Alvas Showroom, 1417 W 8th St., San Pedro
April 20
Local Band Hangout
Enjoy food, drink and great music from Red Eye Redemption, Cali Conscious and Kevin Miso. They are performing at the Queen Mary’s Local Band Hangout.
Time: 7 p.m. April 20
Cost: $15
Details: http://queenmary.com
Venue: Queen Mary Seawalk Pavilion, 1126 Queens Highway, Long Beach
April 22
Jim Curry
Jim and Anne Curry deliver the multi-platinum hits of the great John Denver in an evening full of familiar songs. You’ll be invited to sing along, share in the memories, learn new songs and howl at the moon.
Time: 8 p.m. April 22
Cost: $25 to $30
Details: www.grandvision.org
Venue: Grand Annex, 434 W. 6th St., San Pedro
April 22
Frank Stallone
Grammy and Golden Globe nominated artist Frank Stallone is one of the most versatile actors, singers and musicians in the business. His explosive voice and his range from comedy to drama and rock to blues to big band, leaves audiences entertained and captivated.
Time: 8 p.m. April 22
Cost: $28.50 to $60
Details: http://tinyurl.com/lxbjpr8
Venue: Warner Grand Theatre, 478 W. 6th St., San Pedro
April 22
L.A.vation
Check out the world’s greatest tribute to U2.
Time: 8 p.m. April 22
Cost: $20
Details: https://alvasshowroom.com
Venue: Alvas Showroom, 1417 W. 8th St., San Pedro
April 22
Miki Aoki, Rolf Haas
Classical Crossroads’ The Interludes concert series presents Beverly Hills National Auditions winners, pianist Miki Aoki and violinist Rolf Haas.
Time: 3 p.m. April 22
Cost: Free
Details: (310) 316-5574; www.palosverdes.com/ClassicalCrossroads/TheInterludes.htm
Venue: First Lutheran Church & School, 2900 W. Carson St., Torrance
April 22
Jim Curry
Today’s top performer of John Denver’s vas legacy of multiplatinum hits will show of his talent.
Time: 8 p.m. April 22
Cost: $25 to $120
Details: www.grandvision.org
Venue: Grand Annex, 434 W. 6th St., San Pedro
April2
John Rzeznik
John Rzeznik will be stopping by Fingerprints what he’s calling a “one-time only acoustic set.” It seems like we shouldn’t have to say much more about the Goo Goo Dolls, other than that they’re the Goos.
Time: 7 p.m. April 22
Cost: Free
Details: (562) 433-4996
Venue: Fingerprints, 420 E. 4th St., Long Beach
April 23
Love Stages
Love Stages is a musical story of a woman’s journey through love with it’s highs and lows.
Time: 4 p.m. April 23
Cost: $25
Details: https://alvasshowroom.com
Venue: Alvas Showroom, 1417 W. 8th St., San Pedro
April 29
Doo Wop Legends
Come out for a night of music with Doo Wop legends The Original Medallions singing their hits Magic Mountain and The Letter.
Time: 8 p.m. April 29
Cost: $30 to $40
Details: http://tinyurl.com/Doo-Wop-Legends
Venue: Marina Seafood Restaurant, 1050 Nagoya Way, San Pedro
THEATER
April 14
The Promise
Romeo and Juliet meets Puerto Rican black magic. In a Puerto Rican enclave in the United States, over-protective and superstitious Guzman finds out that his daughter has fallen in love with his rival’s son. Guzman formulates a treacherous scheme using black magic traditions from Puerto Rico to keep the young lovers apart. However, he quickly learns that his manipulation has led to consequences he never imagined.
Time: 8 p.m. April 14, 15, 21 and 22, and 2 p.m. April 23
Cost: $10 to $15
Details: www.csudh.edu/theatre/tickets
Venue: Edison Studio Theatre, California State University Dominguez Hills, 1000 E. Victoria St., Carson
April 19
Uncanny Valley
Drawing on current research in artificial intelligence and robotics, Uncanny Valley charts the relationship between Claire, a neuroscientist, and Julian, a non-biological human. As Julian is “born” a few body parts at a time over the course of the play, Claire teaches him how to be as human as possible. Uncanny Valley explores the painful divide between creator and creation, and how we are redefining what it means to be human in the 21st century.
Time: 8 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays, and 2 p.m. Sundays, April 19 through May 7
Cost: $25 to $35
Details: http://ictlongbeach.org
Venue: International City Theatre, 330 E. Seaside Way, Long Beach
April 22
Earth Tales
Earth Tales, presented by We Tell Stories, will delight kids of all ages with its educational and entertaining stories. This one-hour show is free and open to all members of the community, but seats are limited, so reservations are required.
Time: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 22
Cost: Free
Details: (562) 495-4595; ict@ictlongbeach.org
Venue: Beverly O’Neill Theatre, 330 E. Seaside Way, Long Beach
April 23
Nora
Nora, the adaption of Henrik Ibsen’s A Doll’s House shows a world where independence and feminism are outrageous ideas. The three-act play concludes with Nora, the protagonist, walking out on her husband and children to find herself.
Time: 8 p.m. through April 23
Cost: $14 to $17
Details: http://tinyurl.com/mh3vm2e
Venue: Cal State Long Beach, University Theatre, 1250 E. Bellflower Blvd., Long Beach
April 30
Romeo and Juliet
Elysium Conservatory Theatre opens in their new home with a fantastical reawakening of the greatest love story ever told, William Shakespeare’s Romeo & Juliet. Artistic Director Aaron Ganz has chosen to dive into the very essence of love — weaving stunning choreography, poetry and music into a theatrical adventure that pushes the very boundaries of possibility.
Time: 8 p.m. through April 30
Cost: $25
Details: (424) 535-7333; info@fearlessartists.org
Venue: Elysium Conservatory Theatre, 729 S. Palos Verdes St., San Pedro
May 6
Seaward Ho!
Long Beach Playhouse presents Treasure Island, the beloved classic by Robert Louis Stevenson. For many of us, most of what we know about pirates, buried treasure and adventure came from Stevenson’s novel.
Time: 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and 2 p.m. Sundays, through May 6
Cost: $14 to $24
Details: (562) 494-1014
Venue: Long Beach Playhouse, 5021 E. Anaheim St., Long Beach
FILM
April 23
Hahn Sponsors Crows of the Desert for Armenian History Month
On April 23, Supervisor Janice Hahn will partner with the LA Harbor International Film Festival to sponsor a special screening of the acclaimed film Crows of the Desert in honor of LA County Armenian History Month. The screening will take place at San Pedro’s Warner Grand Theater.
The film tells the true story of Levon Yotnakhparian’s struggle to survive and save others during the Armenian Genocide. The film’s director, Marta Houske, and several of her colleagues credited in the film will be present for a conversation and Q-and-A after the screening.
In March, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously supported a motion offered by Supervisor Janice Hahn and Supervisor Kathryn Barger to name April Armenian History Month. The screening also takes place on the eve of Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day.
“It has been our honor to create this documentary based on the heroic efforts of Levon Yotnakhparian, who saved thousands of innocent lives during the Armenian Genocide a century ago,” said film’s director Marta Houske. “His bravery is an inspiration to all, and what we can aspire to do to help one another in times of strife, regardless of race, religion or creed.”
Time: 4 p.m. April 23
Cost: $8 to $10
Details: www.brownpapertickets.com/event/2928432
Venue: Warner Grand Theatre, 478 W. 6th St., San Pedro
ARTS
April 16
Wearable Expressions
Wearable Expressions explores the unbreakable bond between Art and Fashion portraying boundary-pushing works in fiber, jewelry and accessories by creative minds from around the globe.
Time: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays, and 1 to 4 p.m. Sundays, through April 16
Cost: Free
Details: wearableexpressions.com
Venue: Palos Verdes Art Center, 5504 W. Crestridge Road, Rancho Palos Verdes
April 24
Content
Cal State Dominguez Hills’ annual senior design showcase and senior studio art exhibition features works of graduating seniors. An opening reception is scheduled 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. April 24.
Time: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. April 24 through May 4
Cost: Free
Details: (310) 243-3334
Venue: CSUDH, University Art Gallery, 1000 E. Victoria St., Carson
April 26
Creative Expressions
Creative Expressions, featuring glass artist Howard Schneider, local painter Kathie Reis and abstract artist Lois Olsen opens at the Artists’ Studio Gallery at the Promenade on the Peninsula.
Time: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays, and 1 to 4 p.m. Sundays, through April 16
Cost: Free
Details: (310) 265-2592; www.artists-studio-pvac.com
Venue: Palos Verdes Art Center/Beverly G. Alpay Center for Arts Education, at 5400 Crestridge Road, Rancho Palos Verdes
April 30
Ann Weber, Sculpture
TransVagrant and Gallery 478 present Ann Weber, Sculpture. Ann Weber’s organic sculpture is abstract, formally elegant, and composed of inelegant salvaged cardboard. Weber’s technique is disarmingly direct.
Time: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, through April 30
Cost: Free
Details: (310) 600-4873; www.transvagrant.com
Venue: Gallery 478, 478 W. 7th. St., San Pedro
May 14
Threesome
The exhibition Threesome featuring multimedia artist Brian Bernhard, ceramic artist Nora Chen and mixed media and digital artist Miyuki Sena opens at the Artists’ Studio Gallery at the Promenade on the Peninsula. The exhibition continues until May 14.
There will be an opening reception from 4 to 8 p.m. on April 8.
Time: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays, through May 14
Cost: Free
Details: (310) 265-2592; artists-studio-pvac.com
Venue: Promenade on the Peninsula, 550 Deep Valley Drive, #159, Rolling Hills Estates
May 20
Artist/Mother
Artist/Mother is a multi-media exhibition that presents the works of Calida Rawles and Mother Naturalist, Julia Barbee, Camilla Løhren Chmiel and Megan Schvaneveldt. These artists are confronted with the challenge: “What do my identities of both artist and mother mean for my practice?”
Time: 6 to 9 p.m. through May 20
Cost: Free
Details: (310) 429 0973; www.southbaycontemporary.org
Venue: South Bay Contemporary at the Loft, 401 S. Mesa St., 3rd Floor, San Pedro
May 21
Dreamland
The Museum of Latin American Art presents a retrospective of the work of one of the original Los Four founders, Frank Romero, in the exhibition titled Dreamland. Romero’s most iconic works — including his mural work, such as Driving to the Olympics on the Hollywood Freeway — address life in the barrios of Los Angeles.
Time: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday, through May 21
Cost: $7 to $10
Details: (562) 437-1689; molaa.org
Venue: Museum of Latin American Art, 628 Alamitos Ave., Long Beach
COMMUNITY
April 14
2017 Green Prize Festival
The Green Prize Festival is a one-day event celebrating and highlighting more than 75 green entrepreneurs in building, renewable energy, urban farmers, chefs, technology and environmental organizations. There will be live entertainment, educational workshops, demonstrations and guest speakers. Entertainment lineup includes Vibrant Heights MBT (MajicBulletTheory), Sazon and Slushbox Longbeach.
Time: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. April 22
Cost: Free
Details: www.facebook.com/events/206863013119395
Venue: Houghton Park, 6301 Myrtle Ave, Long Beach
April 14
Flashlight Easter Egg Hunt
Take a selfie with the Easter Bunny and join in on an evening of fun with games and activities for the whole family. The event is free for children between the ages of 4 to 15 years old. Bring your own flashlight.
Time: 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. April 14
Cost: Free
Details: (310) 329-7717
Venue: 703 E. Del Amo Blvd., Carson
April 15
Sustainability Fest
Join Cabrillo Marine Aquarium in celebrating the caring for Earth. Drop by to interact with local agencies and environmental groups, and find out what you can do to make a positive impact on our community’s environmental footprint.
Time: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 15
Cost: Free
Details: www.cabrillomarineaquarium.org
Venue: Cabrillo Marine Aquarium, 3720 Stephen M. White Drive, San Pedro
April 15
Orange County Chapter presents James Preston Allen
The Orange County Chapter of Americans United for Separation of Church and State presents James Preston Allen, founding publisher of Random Lengths News. He will speak on What Does It Mean To Be a Patriot in The 21st Century? Join in for this interesting discussion. Seating will be on a first-come, first-seated basis.
Time: 1:45 p.m. April 15
Cost: Free
Details: (714) 299-4551; www.au-oc.org
Venue: 15500 Sand Canyon Ave, Irvine
April 15
Long Beach Craft Beer & Oyster Festival
Long Beach Beer & Oyster Festival is a unique event celebrating craft beer, Oysters, Gourmet Food and live music. The event is a collaborative effort of Chugginbrews and many breweries combining to raise money for a local non-profit organization. The event will showcase multiple local and regional breweries as well as local bands and DJ & local chefs competing for your catering business.
Time:12 p.m. to 6 p.m. April 15 and 16
Cost: $10 to $89
Details: www.lbcape.org, http://tinyurl.com/Craftbeer-OysterFest
Venue: Shoreline Aquatic Park, 200 Aquarium Way, Long Beach
April 22
The 12th Annual Freestyle Festival
The Freestyle Festival 2017 will feature Naughty By Nature, Montel Jordan, Trinere, Debbie Deb, The English Beat, Stacey Q and Chubb Rock.
Time: 3 p.m. April 22
Cost: $15
Details: http://queenmary.com
Venue: Queen Mary Seawalk Pavilion, 1126 Queens Highway, Long Beach
April 22
Barns in Spring
Come see the Rancho animals. Learn about their care and about each animal’s role on the ranch. Space is limited. Advance reservations are required.
Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. April 22
Cost: $7
Details: www.rancholosalamitos.com
Venue: Rancho Alamitos Ranch, 6400 E. Bixby, Long Beach
April 23
Quartermania for Relay For Life
This event is a mix between an auction and a raffle. Bust open that piggy bank and bring out those quarters because there will be tons of prizes. This will benefit the American Cancer Society.
Time: 12:30 p.m. April 23
Cost: $7 to $15
Details: (310) 920-0354, (310) 346-8968
Venue: Carson Community Center, 801 E. Carson St., Carson
April 29
IWW Joe Hill Memorial
Joe Hill was convicted of murder in Utah in 1914 and was sentenced of death by firing squad. Many believed Hill was being railroaded for his association with the Industrial Workers of the World — otherwise known as the Wobblies. Join in the celebration honoring Hill and his life’s work in San Pedro. Speakers include local labor historian Art Almeida and Matt Hart of the Los Angeles General Membership Branch of the IWW. Musical guest includes the Moon Bandits.
Time: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., April 29
Cost: Free
Details: (323) 374-3499, www.iww.org/branches/US/CA/lagmb
Venue: 5th Street at Harbor Boulevard, San Pedro
April 29
KJLH Women’s Health Expo
Ladies!! This is a day of health information, free testing, fellowship and even healthy food. A live broadcast kicks off your day first thing in the morning with panel discussions from medical and health professionals from a variety of disciplines.
Time: 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 29
Cost: Free
Details: http://kjlhradio.com/kjlh-womens-health-expo
Venue: Long Beach Convention Center, 300 E Ocean Blvd, Long Beach
April 29
This Fight Is Our Fight
Sen. Elizabeth Warren will be reading from and discusses her new book This Fight Is Our Fight. Every ticket includes a pre-signed copy of the book; the program does not include a book signing.
Time: 4 p.m. April 29
Cost: $35
Details: http://www.alextheatre.org/
Venue: Alex Theatre, 216 N Brand Blvd, Glendale