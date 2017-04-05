Public Advocates Accuse LBUSD of Mismangement

LONG BEACH — Children’s Defense Fund-California, Latinos in Action and parents Marina Roman Sanchez and Guadalupe Luna recently filed a complaint against the Long Beach Unified School District for allegedly misspending as much as $40 million, which was supposed to help needy students.

The complaint states that LBUSD spent state money on district-wide programs, instead of using it for low-income, English learners and foster children.

The district defended their spending stating that most of their students fall into one or more of the groups the money was supposed to target. The district serves about 78,000 students.