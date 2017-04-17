Ken Malloy Harbor Regional Park Fights Entropy

By Kym Cunningham, Contributing Writer

Looking out over the green and blue expanse of Ken Malloy Harbor Regional Park, it is difficult to believe the transformation that has occurred since the groundbreaking ceremony three years ago.

A shoreline covered in hazard-orange mesh nets to protect the adolescent plant life has replaced the jungle of invasive weeds, human refuse and toxic chemicals. Reggie, an alligator who eluded official capture for almost two years between 2005 and 2007, is nowhere in sight.

Although backhoes and dirt plumes still mar the scenery, it is decidedly better than the motorcycles that used to crash, unimpeded by or unheeding of any apathetic government workers exiled to this wasteland.

“It was Siberia as far as the city was concerned,” Martin Byhower said.

A lifelong conservationist and scientist by trade, Byhower had been a staple at the park since 1984, when he first visited the area to watch the many species of birds that use the park as a migratory staging area. Home to the only natural lake in Southern Los Angeles County — Machado Lake, which itself spans 45 acres — the 290-acre park was one of the few wetlands these migratory birds could access.

“The park is a world-class birding area,” Byhower said. “The historic birding list for Harbor Park is larger than any other place I know of in the state.”

But when Byhower first visited the park in 1984, this migratory menagerie was not what he encountered at all. Instead, he found a smog-filled sky above a lake contaminated with DDT, chlorine compounds, and levels of heavy metal capable of harming any unwary swimmers. The land wasn’t any better. Aside from the trash freckling the landscape, the park had become a nexus for so-called criminal elements: homeless people, prostitutes and drug addicts congregated — and sometimes lived — within the confines of the park after having been excluded from modern society.

“The park was kind of a microcosm for everything that could go wrong,” Byhower said.

How Everything Went Wrong

Byhower said that the park’s degradation stemmed from two different albeit entwined sources: the local lack of political advocacy and confusion between city and county jurisdictions.

When Byhower began pulling for the park in the 1980s, he found that local community members — from areas like Watts, Wilmington and Harbor City — who wanted to restore the park were shut out of big city Los Angeles politics.

“All of those areas were basically ignored,” Byhower said. “They had no political pull. They had no political advocacy.”

And those who actually did have power in city and county government were loath to take responsibility for an area that might not be a part of their jurisdictions.

“Whenever something was wrong, each side blamed the other,” Byhower said. “No one wanted to know