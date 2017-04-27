The Jazz Giants of LA Perform at the Grand Annex

It isn’t only the recent success of the Oscar-winning film, La La Land, that has brought a new flock of listeners to jazz. Los Angeles has been in the midst of a rich renaissance of this robust and evolving music.

This resurgence has occurred in two ways: First, young, local jazz artists like Kamasi Washington and Gregory Porter are drawing new fans by seamlessly blending the sounds of jazz progeny like hip hop, rhythm and blues and integrating global rhythms from their transnational brethren. These exciting mixtures re-imagine familiar musical tastes of new fans and awaken new aural senses.

The other way is through jazz venues at which the giants hold court, like the April 28 Jazz Giants Sessions at the Grand Annex. The event, presented by thin Man Entertainment, will bring together the towering musical talents of drummer Al Williams, bassist Henry “The Skipper” Franklin and pianist Gary Matsumoto. In this space, they play the music we love and they improvise to the point of sonic gratification.

This special performance, featuring three Los Angeles jazz giants will be among the best shows one can experience. As the song, In the Footsteps of Giants, forecasts, the outcome of this show holds no risk.

Al Williams, drummer, entrepreneur and promoter of jazz, has a well-earned reputation as a musical mover and shaker. His Rainbow Promotions, now run by his daughter, Kimberly Benoit, has produced the Long Beach Jazz Festival for almost 30 years. Williams was also the proprietor of two Long Beach jazz clubs, The Jazz Safari and Birdland West. As a percussionist playing be-bop, blues, funk, straight ahead and Latin, Williams commands attention. His beats are powerful and his rhythms artistic. Using sticks, brushes or just his hands he consistently offers surprise and nuanced phrases on his gear. Williams has played or recorded with Hampton Hawes, Eddie Harris, Freddie Hubbard, Jimmy Witherspoon and Sarah Vaughn.

Henry Franklin is an extraordinary bass player. In presence and conspicuously distinct sound, he takes center stage. He has performed with many headline artists, including Al Jarreau, Stevie Wonder, Count Basie, Freddie Hubbard and Milt Jackson. He also was part of the legendary Hugh Masekela’s band in the late 1960s. Franklin eventually formed his own record company, Skipper Productions, releasing at least 24 of his own albums and 28 others. He has toured in more than 60 countries including Japan, China and Armenia.

Gary Matsumoto has developed a reputation for being a first-rate pianist, composer, arranger, and educator in Southern California. Born and raised here, Matsumoto has been a regular on the Los Angeles jazz scene for more than a decade and has played in venues across the United States and internationally. Playing and recording credits include George Benson, Jane Monheit, Azar Lawrence and Bobby Rodriguez.

Don’t miss this special show and see for yourself how these luminaries live up to their title.

