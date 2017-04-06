Gabble Ratchet
- 04/06/2017
- Reporters Desk
ENTERTAINMENT
April 7
Amicus Trio
This top ensemble emerged from the USC Thornton graduate program. It is comprised of violinist Melody Chang, cellist Coleman Itzkoff, and pianist Alin Melik-Adamyan.
Time: 12 p.m. April 7
Cost: Free
Details: (310) 316-5574; www.palosverdes.com/ClassicalCrossroads/FirstFridays.htm
Venue: First Lutheran Church and School, 2900 W. Carson St., Torrance
April 8
Gabble Ratchet
Gabble Ratchet has been the West Coast’s premier Genesis tribute band since 1999. This will be the band’s first performance in two years and will feature Genesis material mainly from the early Peter Gabriel/Phil Collins era of the 1970s.
Time: 8 p.m. April 8
Cost: $25
Details: www.alvasshowroom.com
Venue: 1415 W. 8th St., San Pedro
April 22
Jim Curry
Jim and Anne Curry deliver the multi-platinum hits of the great John Denver in an evening full of familiar songs. You’ll be invited to sing along, share in the memories, learn new songs and howl at the moon.
Time: 8 p.m., April 22
Cost: $25 to $30
Details: www.grandvision.org
Venue: Grand Annex, 434 W. 6th St., San Pedro
THEATER
April 7
Carousel
Musical Theatre West presents Rodgers and Hammerstein’s musical masterpiece.
Carousel explores the timeless messages of love, hope, forgiveness and redemption.
Time: 8 p.m. April 7 and 8; 1 p.m. March 26, April 2 and 9
Cost: $20
Details: (562) 856-1999, ext. 4; www.musical.org,
Venue: Carpenter Performing Arts Center, 6200 E. Atherton St., Long Beach
April 7
The Promise
Romeo and Juliet meets Puerto Rican black magic. In a Puerto Rican enclave in the United States, over-protective and superstitious Guzman finds out that his daughter has fallen in love with his rival’s son and he formulates a treacherous scheme using black magic traditions from Puerto Rico to keep the young lovers apart. However, he quickly learns that his manipulation has led to consequences he never imagined.
Time: 8 p.m. April 7, 8, 13, 14, 15, 21 and 22, and 2 p.m. April 9 and 23
Cost: $10 to $15
Details: www.csudh.edu/theatre/tickets
Venue: Edison Studio Theatre, California State University Dominguez Hills, 1000 E. Victoria St., Carson
April 22
Earth Tales
Earth Tales, presented by We Tell Stories, will delight kids of all ages with its educational and entertaining stories. This one-hour show is free and open to all members of the community, but seats are limited, so reservations are required.
Time: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 22
Cost: Free
Details: (562) 495-4595; ict@ictlongbeach.org
Venue: Beverly O’Neill Theatre, 330 E. Seaside Way, Long Beach
April 30
Romeo and Juliet
Elysium Conservatory Theatre opens in their new home with a fantastical reawakening of the greatest love story ever told, William Shakespeare’s Romeo & Juliet. Artistic Director Aaron Ganz has chosen to dive into the very essence of love — weaving stunning choreography, poetry, and music into a theatrical adventure that pushes the very boundaries of possibility.
Time: 8 p.m. through April 30
Cost: $25
Details: (424) 535-7333; info@fearlessartists.org
Venue: Elysium Conservatory Theatre, 729 S. Palos Verdes St., San Pedro
ARTS
April 8
Threesome
The exhibition Threesome featuring multimedia artist Brian Bernhard, ceramic artist Nora Chen and mixed media and digital artist Miyuki Sena opens at the Artists’ Studio Gallery at the Promenade on the Peninsula. The exhibition continues until May 14.
There will be an opening reception from 4 to 8 p.m. on April 8.
Time: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays, through May 14
Cost: Free
Details: (310) 265-2592; artists-studio-pvac.com
Venue: Promenade on the Peninsula, 550 Deep Valley Drive, #159, Rolling Hills Estates
April 9
Frank Brothers: The Store That Modernized Modern
The exhibition relates the story of Southern California’s largest and most prominent mid-century retailer of modern furniture and design. Based in Long Beach from 1938 – 1982, Frank Bros. embodied the optimistic postwar ethos of the American consumer.
Date: 12 to 5 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, through April 9
Cost: Free
Details: csulb.edu/org/uam
Venue: California State University Long Beach, University Art Museum, 1250 Bellflower Blvd., Long Beach
April 16
Wearable Expressions
Wearable Expressions explores the unbreakable bond between Art and Fashion portraying boundary-pushing works in fiber, jewelry and accessories by creative minds from around the globe.
Time: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays, and 1 to 4 p.m. Sundays, through April 16
Cost: Free
Details: wearableexpressions.com
Venue: Palos Verdes Art Center, 5504 W. Crestridge Road, Rancho Palos Verdes
April 16
Creative Expressions
Creative Expressions, featuring glass artist Howard Schneider, local painter Kathie Reis and abstract artist Lois Olsen opens at the Artists’ Studio Gallery at the Promenade on the Peninsula.
Time: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays, and 1 to 4 p.m. Sundays, through April 16
Cost: Free
Details: (310) 265-2592; www.artists-studio-pvac.com
Venue: Palos Verdes Art Center/Beverly G. Alpay Center for Arts Education, at 5400 Crestridge Road, Rancho Palos Verdes
April 30
Ann Weber, Sculpture
TransVagrant and Gallery 478 present Ann Weber, Sculpture. Ann Weber’s organic sculpture is abstract, formally elegant, and composed of inelegant salvaged cardboard. Weber’s technique is disarmingly direct.
Time: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, through April 30
Cost: Free
Details: (310) 600-4873; www.transvagrant.com
Venue: Gallery 478, 478 W. 7th. St., San Pedro
May 20
Artist/Mother
Artist/Mother is a multi-media exhibition that presents the works of Calida Rawles and Mother Naturalist, Julia Barbee, Camilla Løhren Chmiel and Megan Schvaneveldt. These artists are confronted with the challenge: “What do my identities of both artist and mother mean for my practice?”
Time: 6 to 9 p.m. through May 20
Cost: Free
Details: (310) 429 0973; www.southbaycontemporary.org
Venue: South Bay Contemporary at the Loft, 401 S. Mesa St., 3rd Floor, San Pedro
May 21
Dreamland
The Museum of Latin American Art presents a retrospective of the work of one of the original Los Four founders, Frank Romero in the exhibition titled Dreamland. Romero’s most iconic works, including his mural work, such as Driving to the Olympics on the Hollywood Freeway, address life in the barrios of Los Angeles.
Time: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday, through May 21
Cost: $7 to $10
Details: (562) 437-1689; molaa.org
Venue: Museum of Latin American Art, 628 Alamitos Ave., Long Beach
May 22
Knockdown Dash and Broken Ground
Angels Gate Cultural Center hosts two new exhibitions that address distinct issues concerning housing and development in Southern California through a variety of mediums and visual strategies. In Knockdown Dash by Nicole Capps and James McCarthy and Broken Ground by John Hulsey and collaborators, the artists draw on their personal experiences to explore structural concerns.
Time: 1 to 4 p.m. through May 22
Cost: Free
Details: http://angelsgateart.org
Venue: Angels Gate Cultural Center, 3601 Gaffey St., San Pedro
COMMUNITY
April 7
Discovery Lecture Series
Cabrillo Marine Aquarium and Altasea present a lecture by Dr. Kristy L. Forsgren of California State University Fullerton on the importance of understanding fish reproduction. Understanding fish reproduction may be the key to protecting the world’s fisheries.
Time: 7 p.m. April 7
Cost: Free
Details: lecture@cmaqua.org
Venue: Cabrillo Marine Aquarium, 3720 Stephen M. White Drive, San Pedro
April 7
Toyota Long Beach Grand Prix
The roar of turbocharged engines heralds the return of three days of nonstop racing excitement to the city streets at the 43rd Annual Toyota Grand Prix of Long Beach..
Time: April 7 to 9
Cost: $65 to $90
Details: www.gplb.com
Venue: Downtown Long Beach
April 8
Fantasea:
Step aboard for a celebration of mystifying magic and imagination as world class magicians and award-winning illusionists come together for one spellbinding day. Enjoy parlor shows and close up magic World Famous Magic Castle magicians.
Time: 12 to 6 p.m. April 8
Cost: $29 to $99
Details: (310) 833-3336
Venue: The Queen Mary, 1126 Queens Hwy, Long Beach
Curator’s Tour
Join Battleship Iowa’s Curator Dave Way on this never-before-seen in-depth look at the Battleship IOWA. This four-and-a-half hour tour includes a short film on the tow of Iowa from San Francisco to Los Angeles, an hour-long history presentation, an hour-and-a-half guided tour to decks that are off limits to everyday guests, a behind the scenes presentation of compartments that are still off limits, a Q-and-A session, souvenir photo and a buffet lunch.
Time: 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 8
Cost: $17.95
Details: www.pacificbattleship.com
Venue: Battleship USS Iowa, 250 S. Harbor Blvd., Berth 87, San Pedro
April 14
Flashlight Easter Egg Hunt
Take a selfie with the Easter Bunny and join in on an evening of fun with games and activities for the whole family. The event is free for children between the ages of 4 to 15 years old. Bring your own flashlight.
Time: 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. April 14
Cost: Free
Details: (310) 329-7717
Venue: 703 E. Del Amo Blvd., Carson