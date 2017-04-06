ENTERTAINMENT

April 7

Amicus Trio

This top ensemble emerged from the USC Thornton graduate program. It is comprised of violinist Melody Chang, cellist Coleman Itzkoff, and pianist Alin Melik-Adamyan.

Time: 12 p.m. April 7

Cost: Free

Details: (310) 316-5574; www.palosverdes.com/ClassicalCrossroads/FirstFridays.htm

Venue: First Lutheran Church and School, 2900 W. Carson St., Torrance

April 8

Gabble Ratchet

Gabble Ratchet has been the West Coast’s premier Genesis tribute band since 1999. This will be the band’s first performance in two years and will feature Genesis material mainly from the early Peter Gabriel/Phil Collins era of the 1970s.

Time: 8 p.m. April 8

Cost: $25

Details: www.alvasshowroom.com

Venue: 1415 W. 8th St., San Pedro

April 22

Jim Curry

Jim and Anne Curry deliver the multi-platinum hits of the great John Denver in an evening full of familiar songs. You’ll be invited to sing along, share in the memories, learn new songs and howl at the moon.

Time: 8 p.m., April 22

Cost: $25 to $30

Details: www.grandvision.org

Venue: Grand Annex, 434 W. 6th St., San Pedro

THEATER

April 7

Carousel

Musical Theatre West presents Rodgers and Hammerstein’s musical masterpiece.

Carousel explores the timeless messages of love, hope, forgiveness and redemption.

Time: 8 p.m. April 7 and 8; 1 p.m. March 26, April 2 and 9

Cost: $20

Details: (562) 856-1999, ext. 4; www.musical.org,

Venue: Carpenter Performing Arts Center, 6200 E. Atherton St., Long Beach

April 7

The Promise

Romeo and Juliet meets Puerto Rican black magic. In a Puerto Rican enclave in the United States, over-protective and superstitious Guzman finds out that his daughter has fallen in love with his rival’s son and he formulates a treacherous scheme using black magic traditions from Puerto Rico to keep the young lovers apart. However, he quickly learns that his manipulation has led to consequences he never imagined.

Time: 8 p.m. April 7, 8, 13, 14, 15, 21 and 22, and 2 p.m. April 9 and 23

Cost: $10 to $15

Details: www.csudh.edu/theatre/tickets

Venue: Edison Studio Theatre, California State University Dominguez Hills, 1000 E. Victoria St., Carson

April 22

Earth Tales

Earth Tales, presented by We Tell Stories, will delight kids of all ages with its educational and entertaining stories. This one-hour show is free and open to all members of the community, but seats are limited, so reservations are required.

Time: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 22

Cost: Free

Details: (562) 495-4595; ict@ictlongbeach.org

Venue: Beverly O’Neill Theatre, 330 E. Seaside Way, Long Beach

April 30

Romeo and Juliet

Elysium Conservatory Theatre opens in their new home with a fantastical reawakening of the greatest love story ever told, William Shakespeare’s Romeo & Juliet. Artistic Director Aaron Ganz has chosen to dive into the very essence of love — weaving stunning choreography, poetry, and music into a theatrical adventure that pushes the very boundaries of possibility.

Time: 8 p.m. through April 30

Cost: $25

Details: (424) 535-7333; info@fearlessartists.org

Venue: Elysium Conservatory Theatre, 729 S. Palos Verdes St., San Pedro

ARTS

April 8

Threesome

The exhibition Threesome featuring multimedia artist Brian Bernhard, ceramic artist Nora Chen and mixed media and digital artist Miyuki Sena opens at the Artists’ Studio Gallery at the Promenade on the Peninsula. The exhibition continues until May 14.

There will be an opening reception from 4 to 8 p.m. on April 8.

Time: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays, through May 14

Cost: Free

Details: (310) 265-2592; artists-studio-pvac.com

Venue: Promenade on the Peninsula, 550 Deep Valley Drive, #159, Rolling Hills Estates

April 9

Frank Brothers: The Store That Modernized Modern

The exhibition relates the story of Southern California’s largest and most prominent mid-century retailer of modern furniture and design. Based in Long Beach from 1938 – 1982, Frank Bros. embodied the optimistic postwar ethos of the American consumer.

Date: 12 to 5 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, through April 9

Cost: Free

Details: csulb.edu/org/uam

Venue: California State University Long Beach, University Art Museum, 1250 Bellflower Blvd., Long Beach

April 16

Wearable Expressions

Wearable Expressions explores the unbreakable bond between Art and Fashion portraying boundary-pushing works in fiber, jewelry and accessories by creative minds from around the globe.

Time: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays, and 1 to 4 p.m. Sundays, through April 16

Cost: Free

Details: wearableexpressions.com

Venue: Palos Verdes Art Center, 5504 W. Crestridge Road, Rancho Palos Verdes

April 16

Creative Expressions

Creative Expressions, featuring glass artist Howard Schneider, local painter Kathie Reis and abstract artist Lois Olsen opens at the Artists’ Studio Gallery at the Promenade on the Peninsula.

Time: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays, and 1 to 4 p.m. Sundays, through April 16

Cost: Free

Details: (310) 265-2592; www.artists-studio-pvac.com

Venue: Palos Verdes Art Center/Beverly G. Alpay Center for Arts Education, at 5400 Crestridge Road, Rancho Palos Verdes

April 30

Ann Weber, Sculpture

TransVagrant and Gallery 478 present Ann Weber, Sculpture. Ann Weber’s organic sculpture is abstract, formally elegant, and composed of inelegant salvaged cardboard. Weber’s technique is disarmingly direct.

Time: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, through April 30

Cost: Free

Details: (310) 600-4873; www.transvagrant.com

Venue: Gallery 478, 478 W. 7th. St., San Pedro

May 20

Artist/Mother

Artist/Mother is a multi-media exhibition that presents the works of Calida Rawles and Mother Naturalist, Julia Barbee, Camilla Løhren Chmiel and Megan Schvaneveldt. These artists are confronted with the challenge: “What do my identities of both artist and mother mean for my practice?”

Time: 6 to 9 p.m. through May 20

Cost: Free

Details: (310) 429 0973; www.southbaycontemporary.org

Venue: South Bay Contemporary at the Loft, 401 S. Mesa St., 3rd Floor, San Pedro

May 21

Dreamland

The Museum of Latin American Art presents a retrospective of the work of one of the original Los Four founders, Frank Romero in the exhibition titled Dreamland. Romero’s most iconic works, including his mural work, such as Driving to the Olympics on the Hollywood Freeway, address life in the barrios of Los Angeles.

Time: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday, through May 21

Cost: $7 to $10

Details: (562) 437-1689; molaa.org

Venue: Museum of Latin American Art, 628 Alamitos Ave., Long Beach

May 22

Knockdown Dash and Broken Ground

Angels Gate Cultural Center hosts two new exhibitions that address distinct issues concerning housing and development in Southern California through a variety of mediums and visual strategies. In Knockdown Dash by Nicole Capps and James McCarthy and Broken Ground by John Hulsey and collaborators, the artists draw on their personal experiences to explore structural concerns.

Time: 1 to 4 p.m. through May 22

Cost: Free

Details: http://angelsgateart.org

Venue: Angels Gate Cultural Center, 3601 Gaffey St., San Pedro

COMMUNITY

April 7

Discovery Lecture Series

Cabrillo Marine Aquarium and Altasea present a lecture by Dr. Kristy L. Forsgren of California State University Fullerton on the importance of understanding fish reproduction. Understanding fish reproduction may be the key to protecting the world’s fisheries.

Time: 7 p.m. April 7

Cost: Free

Details: lecture@cmaqua.org

Venue: Cabrillo Marine Aquarium, 3720 Stephen M. White Drive, San Pedro

April 7

Toyota Long Beach Grand Prix

The roar of turbocharged engines heralds the return of three days of nonstop racing excitement to the city streets at the 43rd Annual Toyota Grand Prix of Long Beach..

Time: April 7 to 9

Cost: $65 to $90

Details: www.gplb.com

Venue: Downtown Long Beach

April 8

Fantasea:

Step aboard for a celebration of mystifying magic and imagination as world class magicians and award-winning illusionists come together for one spellbinding day. Enjoy parlor shows and close up magic World Famous Magic Castle magicians.

Time: 12 to 6 p.m. April 8

Cost: $29 to $99

Details: (310) 833-3336

Venue: The Queen Mary, 1126 Queens Hwy, Long Beach

Curator’s Tour

Join Battleship Iowa’s Curator Dave Way on this never-before-seen in-depth look at the Battleship IOWA. This four-and-a-half hour tour includes a short film on the tow of Iowa from San Francisco to Los Angeles, an hour-long history presentation, an hour-and-a-half guided tour to decks that are off limits to everyday guests, a behind the scenes presentation of compartments that are still off limits, a Q-and-A session, souvenir photo and a buffet lunch.

Time: 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 8

Cost: $17.95

Details: www.pacificbattleship.com

Venue: Battleship USS Iowa, 250 S. Harbor Blvd., Berth 87, San Pedro

April 14

Flashlight Easter Egg Hunt

Take a selfie with the Easter Bunny and join in on an evening of fun with games and activities for the whole family. The event is free for children between the ages of 4 to 15 years old. Bring your own flashlight.

Time: 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. April 14

Cost: Free

Details: (310) 329-7717

Venue: 703 E. Del Amo Blvd., Carson