ENTERTAINMENT

April 22

Frank Stallone

Grammy and Golden Globe nominated artist Frank Stallone is one of the most versatile actors, singers and musicians in the business. His explosive voice and his range from comedy to drama and rock to blues to big band, leaves audiences entertained and captivated.

Time: 8 p.m. April 22

Cost: $28.50 to $60

Details: http://tinyurl.com/lxbjpr8

Venue: Warner Grand Theatre, 478 W. 6th St., San Pedro

April 22

Jim Curry

Jim and Anne Curry deliver the multi-platinum hits of the great John Denver in an evening full of familiar songs. You’ll be invited to sing along, share in the memories, learn new songs and howl at the moon.

Time: 8 p.m. April 22

Cost: $25 to $30

Details: www.grandvision.org

Venue: Grand Annex, 434 W. 6th St., San Pedro

April 22

L.A.vation

Check out the world’s greatest tribute to U2.

Time: 8 p.m. April 22

Cost: $20

Details: https://alvasshowroom.com

Venue: Alvas Showroom, 1417 W. 8th St., San Pedro

April 22

Miki Aoki, Rolf Haas

Classical Crossroads’ The Interludes concert series presents Beverly Hills National Auditions winners, pianist Miki Aoki and violinist Rolf Haas.

Time: 3 p.m. April 22

Cost: Free

Details: (310) 316-5574; www.palosverdes.com/ClassicalCrossroads/TheInterludes.htm

Venue: First Lutheran Church & School, 2900 W. Carson St., Torrance

April 22

April 22

John Rzeznik

John Rzeznik will be stopping by Fingerprints what he’s calling a “one-time only acoustic set.” It seems like we shouldn’t have to say much more about the Goo Goo Dolls, other than that they’re the Goos.

Time: 7 p.m. April 22

Cost: Free

Details: (562) 433-4996

Venue: Fingerprints, 420 E. 4th St., Long Beach

April 23

Love Stages

Love Stages is a musical story of a woman’s journey through love with it’s highs and lows.

Time: 4 p.m. April 23

Cost: $25

Details: https://alvasshowroom.com

Venue: Alvas Showroom, 1417 W. 8th St., San Pedro

April 29

Doo Wop Legends

Come out for a night of music with Doo Wop legends The Original Medallions singing their hits Magic Mountain and The Letter.

Time: 8 p.m. April 29

Cost: $30 to $40

Details: http://tinyurl.com/Doo-Wop-Legends

Venue: Marina Seafood Restaurant, 1050 Nagoya Way, San Pedro

THEATER

April 22

The Promise

Romeo and Juliet meets Puerto Rican black magic. In a Puerto Rican enclave in the United States, over-protective and superstitious Guzman finds out that his daughter has fallen in love with his rival’s son. Guzman formulates a treacherous scheme using black magic traditions from Puerto Rico to keep the young lovers apart. However, he quickly learns that his manipulation has led to consequences he never imagined.

Time: 8 p.m. April 22, and 2 p.m. April 23

Cost: $10 to $15

Details: www.csudh.edu/theatre/tickets

Venue: Edison Studio Theatre, California State University Dominguez Hills, 1000 E. Victoria St., Carson

April 22

Uncanny Valley

Drawing on current research in artificial intelligence and robotics, Uncanny Valley charts the relationship between Claire, a neuroscientist, and Julian, a non-biological human. As Julian is “born” a few body parts at a time over the course of the play, Claire teaches him how to be as human as possible. Uncanny Valley explores the painful divide between creator and creation, and how we are redefining what it means to be human in the 21st century.

Time: 8 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays, and 2 p.m. Sundays, through May 7

Cost: $25 to $35

Details: http://ictlongbeach.org

Venue: International City Theatre, 330 E. Seaside Way, Long Beach

April 22

Earth Tales

Earth Tales, presented by We Tell Stories, will delight kids of all ages with its educational and entertaining stories. This one-hour show is free and open to all members of the community, but seats are limited, so reservations are required.

Time: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 22

Cost: Free

Details: (562) 495-4595; ict@ictlongbeach.org

Venue: Beverly O’Neill Theatre, 330 E. Seaside Way, Long Beach

April 23

Nora

Nora, the adaption of Henrik Ibsen’s A Doll’s House shows a world where independence and feminism are outrageous ideas. The three-act play concludes with Nora, the protagonist, walking out on her husband and children to find herself.

Time: 8 p.m. through April 23

Cost: $14 to $17

Details: http://tinyurl.com/mh3vm2e

Venue: Cal State Long Beach, University Theatre, 1250 E. Bellflower Blvd., Long Beach

April 30

Romeo and Juliet

Elysium Conservatory Theatre opens in their new home with a fantastical reawakening of the greatest love story ever told, William Shakespeare’s Romeo & Juliet. Artistic Director Aaron Ganz has chosen to dive into the very essence of love — weaving stunning choreography, poetry and music into a theatrical adventure that pushes the very boundaries of possibility.

Time: 8 p.m. through April 30

Cost: $25

Details: (424) 535-7333; info@fearlessartists.org

Venue: Elysium Conservatory Theatre, 729 S. Palos Verdes St., San Pedro

May 6

Seaward Ho!

Long Beach Playhouse presents Treasure Island, the beloved classic by Robert Louis Stevenson. For many of us, most of what we know about pirates, buried treasure and adventure came from Stevenson’s novel.

Time: 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and 2 p.m. Sundays, through May 6

Cost: $14 to $24

Details: (562) 494-1014

Venue: Long Beach Playhouse, 5021 E. Anaheim St., Long Beach

FILM

April 23

Hahn Sponsors Crows of the Desert for Armenian History Month



On April 23, Supervisor Janice Hahn will partner with the LA Harbor International Film Festival to sponsor a special screening of the acclaimed film Crows of the Desert in honor of LA County Armenian History Month. The screening will take place at San Pedro’s Warner Grand Theater.

The film tells the true story of Levon Yotnakhparian’s struggle to survive and save others during the Armenian Genocide. The film’s director, Marta Houske, and several of her colleagues credited in the film will be present for a conversation and Q-and-A after the screening.

In March, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously supported a motion offered by Supervisor Janice Hahn and Supervisor Kathryn Barger to name April Armenian History Month. The screening also takes place on the eve of Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day.

“It has been our honor to create this documentary based on the heroic efforts of Levon Yotnakhparian, who saved thousands of innocent lives during the Armenian Genocide a century ago,” said film’s director Marta Houske. “His bravery is an inspiration to all, and what we can aspire to do to help one another in times of strife, regardless of race, religion or creed.”

Time: 4 p.m. April 23

Cost: $8 to $10

Details: www.brownpapertickets.com/event/2928432

Venue: Warner Grand Theatre, 478 W. 6th St., San Pedro

April 24

Content

Cal State Dominguez Hills’ annual senior design showcase and senior studio art exhibition features works of graduating seniors. An opening reception is scheduled 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. April 24.

Time: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. April 24 through May 4

Cost: Free

Details: (310) 243-3334

Venue: CSUDH, University Art Gallery, 1000 E. Victoria St., Carson

April 26

Creative Expressions

Creative Expressions, featuring glass artist Howard Schneider, local painter Kathie Reis and abstract artist Lois Olsen opens at the Artists’ Studio Gallery at the Promenade on the Peninsula.

Time: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays, and 1 to 4 p.m. Sundays, through April 16

Cost: Free

Details: (310) 265-2592; www.artists-studio-pvac.com

Venue: Palos Verdes Art Center/Beverly G. Alpay Center for Arts Education, at 5400 Crestridge Road, Rancho Palos Verdes

April 30

Ann Weber, Sculpture

TransVagrant and Gallery 478 present Ann Weber, Sculpture. Ann Weber’s organic sculpture is abstract, formally elegant, and composed of inelegant salvaged cardboard. Weber’s technique is disarmingly direct.

Time: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, through April 30

Cost: Free

Details: (310) 600-4873; www.transvagrant.com

Venue: Gallery 478, 478 W. 7th. St., San Pedro

May 14

Threesome

The exhibition Threesome featuring multimedia artist Brian Bernhard, ceramic artist Nora Chen and mixed media and digital artist Miyuki Sena opens at the Artists’ Studio Gallery at the Promenade on the Peninsula. The exhibition continues until May 14.

There will be an opening reception from 4 to 8 p.m. on April 8.

Time: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays, through May 14

Cost: Free

Details: (310) 265-2592; artists-studio-pvac.com

Venue: Promenade on the Peninsula, 550 Deep Valley Drive, #159, Rolling Hills Estates

May 20

Artist/Mother

Artist/Mother is a multi-media exhibition that presents the works of Calida Rawles and Mother Naturalist, Julia Barbee, Camilla Løhren Chmiel and Megan Schvaneveldt. These artists are confronted with the challenge: “What do my identities of both artist and mother mean for my practice?”

Time: 6 to 9 p.m. through May 20

Cost: Free

Details: (310) 429 0973; www.southbaycontemporary.org

Venue: South Bay Contemporary at the Loft, 401 S. Mesa St., 3rd Floor, San Pedro

May 21

Dreamland

The Museum of Latin American Art presents a retrospective of the work of one of the original Los Four founders, Frank Romero, in the exhibition titled Dreamland. Romero’s most iconic works — including his mural work, such as Driving to the Olympics on the Hollywood Freeway — address life in the barrios of Los Angeles.

Time: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday, through May 21

Cost: $7 to $10

Details: (562) 437-1689; molaa.org

Venue: Museum of Latin American Art, 628 Alamitos Ave., Long Beach

COMMUNITY

April 22

The 12th Annual Freestyle Festival

The Freestyle Festival 2017 will feature Naughty By Nature, Montel Jordan, Trinere, Debbie Deb, The English Beat, Stacey Q and Chubb Rock.

Time: 3 p.m. April 22

Cost: $15

Details: http://queenmary.com

Venue: Queen Mary Seawalk Pavilion, 1126 Queens Highway, Long Beach

April 22

2017 Green Prize Festival



The Green Prize Festival is a one-day event celebrating and highlighting more than 75 green entrepreneurs in building, renewable energy, urban farmers, chefs, technology and environmental organizations. There will be live entertainment, educational workshops, demonstrations and guest speakers. Entertainment lineup includes Vibrant Heights MBT (MajicBulletTheory), Sazon and Slushbox Longbeach.

Time: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. April 22

Cost: Free

Details: www.facebook.com/events/206863013119395

Venue: Houghton Park, 6301 Myrtle Ave, Long Beach

April 22

Barns in Spring

Come see the Rancho animals. Learn about their care and about each animal’s role on the ranch. Space is limited. Advance reservations are required.

Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. April 22

Cost: $7

Details: www.rancholosalamitos.com

Venue: Rancho Alamitos Ranch, 6400 E. Bixby, Long Beach

April 23

Quartermania for Relay For Life

This event is a mix between an auction and a raffle. Bust open that piggy bank and bring out those quarters because there will be tons of prizes. This will benefit the American Cancer Society.

Time: 12:30 p.m. April 23

Cost: $7 to $15

Details: (310) 920-0354, (310) 346-8968

Venue: Carson Community Center, 801 E. Carson St., Carson

April 29

IWW Joe Hill Memorial

Joe Hill was convicted of murder in Utah in 1914 and was sentenced of death by firing squad. Many believed Hill was being railroaded for his association with the Industrial Workers of the World — otherwise known as the Wobblies. Join in the celebration honoring Hill and his life’s work in San Pedro. Speakers include local labor historian Art Almeida and Matt Hart of the Los Angeles General Membership Branch of the IWW. Musical guest includes the Moon Bandits.

Time: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., April 29

Cost: Free

Details: (323) 374-3499, www.iww.org/branches/US/CA/lagmb

Venue: 5th Street at Harbor Boulevard, San Pedro

April 29

KJLH Women’s Health Expo

Ladies!! This is a day of health information, free testing, fellowship and even healthy food. A live broadcast kicks off your day first thing in the morning with panel discussions from medical and health professionals from a variety of disciplines.

Time: 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 29

Cost: Free

Details: http://kjlhradio.com/kjlh-womens-health-expo

Venue: Long Beach Convention Center, 300 E Ocean Blvd, Long Beach

April 29

This Fight Is Our Fight

Sen. Elizabeth Warren will be reading from and discusses her new book This Fight Is Our Fight. Every ticket includes a pre-signed copy of the book; the program does not include a book signing.

Time: 4 p.m. April 29

Cost: $35

Details: http://www.alextheatre.org/

Venue: Alex Theatre, 216 N Brand Blvd, Glendale